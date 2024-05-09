The best instant cameras in 2024 – retro prints from Instax, Polaroid and more (2024)

Best instant cameras 2024: Jump menu The Quick List ↩

1. Best overall –Polaroid Now+

2. Best budget –Instax Mini 12

3. Best pocket-sized –Polaroid Go

4. Best hybrid –Instax Mini Evo

5. Best all-rounder –Instax Mini 90

6. Best for simplicity –Polaroid Now

7. Best for style –Leica Sofort 2

8. Best for big photos –Instax Wide 300

9. Best square images –Instax Square SQ40

10. Best Zink camera –Kodak Smile Classic

How to choose

How we test

The best instant cameras do something that no other camera can do: give you an immediate, physical, one-of-a-kind photograph. An actual photograph!

These photos can be gifted, scrapbooked, slipped into greeting cards, stuck on the fridge, treasured in a wallet…in short, the best instant cameras make meaningful, physical photographs, which are wonderful for wedding receptions and perfect for parties with friends.

While most models are analog, popping out an image as soon as you press the shutter, there are also digital instant cameras that marry the thrill of instant photography with the convenience of modern technology. These hybrids combine a digital camera with a built-in printer, so you can choose which shots to print (and when you print them). Some can even print photos from your phone!

I'm currently in the process of reviewing the Generation 2 versions of the Polaroid cameras on this list (the Now+, Now and Go). I still happily use the original versions of these three cameras, but I will update this guide if I find the newer models to be superior.

A 40-year instant film addict! A 40-year instant film addict! James Artaius I took my first Polaroid in 1984, and I've been addicted to instant cameras ever since! I've still got a Polaroid 600 from the Eighties, and I've long been a fan of Instax –I bought the very first Instax camera (the Mini 10), which is now 25 years old and still works like a charm. I love the Mini Link portable printers, too, which I often use to create mini photo albums for loved ones.

The Quick List

This is the quickest way to navigate the best instant cameras. Check out my quick thoughts below, and you can jump to my in-depth verdict ofeach pick along with specs and a link to my full review.

1. Polaroid Now+ For full-size instant photos with great quality and that elusive 'vintage look', the Now+ is my top choice. It combines the same image quality as the Polaroid Now with some advanced features that make it ideal for simple shooting and special effects alike.

3. Polaroid Go Get tiny little pocket-sized prints on the go! I think the Polaroid Go is the cutest camera ever made, and it will make you very popular at parties when you start passing it around. It's also the ideal size for kids' hands, if they catch the photo bug.

The best instant cameras I recommend in 2024

Here are my thoughts on each of the best instant cameras that have made the cut for this guide. After testing them all, I now personally own quite a few of these –I put my money where my mouth is, so you can trust my recommendations!

Best overall

1. Polaroid Now+ Classic Polaroid prints with modern manual effects and features Specifications Type: Instant camera Film type: Polaroid 600 & Polaroid i-Type Image size: 108x88mm Lens: 102.35mm (40mm full-frame equivalent) / 94.96mm (35mm equivalent) Focus modes: Automatic Flash: Built-in Self-timer: Yes Viewfinder: Optical User level: Beginner Reasons to buy + Full-size prints + Excellent image quality + Brilliant app and creative functions Reasons to avoid - Prints work out expensive - No selfie mirror - Some features are app-only

Buy it if ✅ You want truly vintage-looking photos:Instax prints are cleaner and crisper, but Polaroid photos have that dreamy retro quality that's straight out of an old family photo album. This is the real "vintage look"! ✅ You love extra features:Want to do more than just point and snap? Pair this with your phone to unlock extra shooting modes, use the lens filters for cool in-camera effects, and there's even a mount for tripod use.

If you're after full-size instant photos that possess quality and that elusive "vintage look", the Polaroid Now+ is the obvious choice.

My personal favorite instant camera, it combines the same image quality and shooting experience of the base Polaroid Now with the modern-day features of the now-discontinued OneStep+, giving you the best of both worlds.

It has several creative modes such as light painting, aperture priority, double exposure, portrait mode and many more, which are all available through the phone app (which pairs via Bluetooth).

There are also several physical lens filters that create natty in-camera effects, which isn't something that any other instant camera is currently bundled with (the red vignette filter is the pick of the bunch, in my opinion).

It even has a tripod mount, which again isn't present on many other instant cameras, so you can proper selfies and group shots using the self-timer, and really take advantage of the long exposure modes on offer.

Between its physical and phone-based extras, this is the most feature-rich instant camera on the market –which makes it the most fun to get creative with.

Best budget

2. Instax Mini 12 Best budget Specifications Type: Instant camera Film type: Fujifilm Instax Mini Image size: 6.2x4.6cm Lens: 60mm f/12.7 Minimum shooting distance: 30cm Flash: Built-in (cannot be deactivated) Self-timer: No Viewfinder: Optical User level: Beginner Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Simple to use + Tons of fun Reasons to avoid - Flash can’t be disabled - Only a minor upgrade

Buy it if ✅ You want great photos and great value:All Instax cameras boast (broadly) the same image quality, but the smaller size of Mini prints makes them the most affordable. ✅ You love color choices:Instax Minis come in five bright colors, so they're brilliant for expressing yourself –and perfect for gifting, if you know someone's favorite color!

Don't buy it if: ❌ You already own a Mini 11:Not a huge amount has been changed since last year's model, so it's not worth the upgrade if you've already got an 11. ❌ You want a serious-looking camera: The candy colors and cutesy design aren't for everyone. For something a bit more grown-up, look to the Mini 40 or 90.

The Instax Mini is the most popular instant camera on the market –and the latest model is the Mini 12, with its irresistably cute soap-bubble redesign and new pastel colors.

Those cosmetic changes really form the main differences from its predecessor, as technologically it only offers a few minor improvements on the Instax Mini 11.

These take the form of a more sophisticated lens deployment and retraction mechanism, along with a degree of parallax correction to make it easier to accurately frame your shots. It's a shame that the flash still can't be disabled, though.

The Mini 12 is definitely the one you should go for but, since the older version is only going to go down in price, I think the 11 is still worth considering. Check out our Instax Mini 12 vs 11 comparison to see if a few pennies saved is worth missing out on the new features.

Best pocket-sized

3. Polaroid Go Best pocket-sized Specifications Type: Instant camera Film type: Polaroid Go instant film Image size: 4.7x 4.6cm Lens: 34mm Shooting modes: Automatic, double exposure Flash: Built-in Self-timer: Yes Viewfinder: Optical User level: Beginner Reasons to buy + Ridiculously cute and covetable + Truly pocket-sized Reasons to avoid - Struggles with bright sunlight - Film is pricier than Instax Mini

Buy it if ✅ You want a truly pocketable camera:Most cameras, even the Instax Mini, play fast and loose with "fits in your pocket". But the Polaroid Go truly is pocket-sized! ✅ You love the size more than the quality:Instax Mini prints have better conventional image quality, but they're not as small as the delightfully diddy Polaroid Go photos.

Don't buy it if: ❌ "Image quality" is top priority:I love the dreamy feel of Polaroids, but it's not everyone's cup of tea –and the uber-hipster Polaroid look is even more prevalent here. ❌ Price per print is important: Polaroid film is inherently pricier than Instax, and that's the case with the Go. Your pennies go further with packs of Instax Mini film.

I fell in love with this palm-sized camera faster than it took a photo to develop –and so does everyone I show it to! It's the world's smallest analog instant camera, and it produces fittingly tiny instant photos, too.

That's really the main calling card, here. The Polaroid Go is like a tiny burger slider, disappearing into your palm and making you feel like a giant using a miniature camera.

For this reason it's also perfectly proportioned for little hands, making it an ideal camera for kids to shoot with.

That said, of course, there's the price of the film to consider, as Instax Mini film works out cheaper than Polaroid Go film. But then you'll also need to replace AA batteries on a Mini, whereas the Go just is rechargeable via USB.

Despite being so tiny, the Go boasts double exposures – which you won't get on Instax unless you opt for pricier options like the Instax Mini 90 (below).That said, the Minis produce better conventional image quality.

A fun and funky little camera, the Polaroid Go will be the star of your next party. I absolutely love mine –I bring it for the fun factor, accompanied by a Now+ or a Square SQ40 for "keeper" images.

Best hybrid

4. Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Best hybrid Specifications Type: Instant digital camera hybrid Film type: Instax Mini Image size: 2.4 x 1.8" Lens: 28mm f/2 Minimum shooting distance: 3.9" Flash: Built-in Self-timer: No Viewfinder: Optical User level: Beginner Reasons to buy + View shots before you hit print + 3-inch LCD for checking and editing + Print photos from your phone Reasons to avoid - Requires additional microSD card to expand internal memory - Battery life lasts a modest 100 shots

Buy it if ✅ You don't want to print every photo:Pure-analog instant cameras expose a photo every time you press the shutter. But here you can decide which ones to print! ✅ You want to print photos from your phone:Any phone photo can become an Instax photo. Great for sharing pics with friends or making sure everyone gets a physical photo!

Don't buy it if: ❌ You just want to shoot:Since this is a hybrid digital instant camera, there are lots of menus and extra buttons that get in the way of simply taking a photograph. ❌ You want to store a lot of photos on it: The camera has internal storage for 45 photos, but you'll need to buy a microSD card to expand the memory beyond that.

This was a massive sales success for Instax, and it's my favorite hybrid digital instant camera right now (which used to be the Instax Mini LiPlay, though I still prefer the LiPlay's aesthetics).

The Evo is like an Instax Mini that enables you to edit your photos before you print them –and you can also beam images from your phone (including ones you've taken on a "proper camera") and turn them into physical photos.

Not only can you make tweaks and edits before printing, you can also choose from a selection of digital filters –marrying the fun of analog photography with effects familiar to the Instagram generation.

On top of that, the Mini Evo boasts a beautiful vintage design.My favorite part of the camera is the physical lever on the back; designed to mimic the film advance lever on old film cameras, here you use it to print photos when you're ready (and the image on the rear LCD even slowly "ejects" from the screen as it emerges from the side of the camera).

The ability to pair it with your phone for use as an instant printer seals the deal for me. If you love sharing photos with friends, here you can give them the one you've just taken or transform a phone snap into a sweet Instax print.

Best all-rounder

5. Instax Mini 90 Best all-rounder Specifications Type: Instant camera See Also The Polaroid Camera: The Story of Instant Photography - The Old Timey Film type: Fujifilm Instax Mini Image size: 6.2x4.6cm Lens: 60mm f/12.7 Minimum shooting distance: 30cm Shooting modes: Party, Kids, Landscape, Macro, Double Exposure, Bulb Flash: Built-in Self-timer: Yes Viewfinder: Optical User level: Beginner Reasons to buy + Selection of mature colors + Rechargeable battery + LCD display Reasons to avoid - Lack of handgrip - Only 100 shots per charge - Tiny viewfinder

Buy it if ✅ You hate replacing batteries:This is the only analog Instax camera that comes witha rechargeable battery –so no more waste or scrambling around when you run dry! ✅ You want helpful shooting modes:With its optional advanced features, you can go fully automatic or choose a mode for extra creativity or a particular shooting scenario.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You're on a budget:This is the priciest Instax analog option –both the Mini 12 and the Mini 40 are much more affordable cameras. ❌ You don't need all the extras: If you just want to take snaps, and aren't interested in things like double exposures, a lot of the extra features here will be overkill.

With its classic silver styling finished in black, brown or red leatherette, I think the Mini 90 Neo Classic is the best-looking Instax Mini camera.

It is also the only analog Instax with a rechargeable battery, which the company claims will last up to 100 shots –which feels about right, in my personal use.So if you're concerned about waste, this is a big plus.

The retro styling is a throwback to SLR cameras, and fittingly the Mini 90 offers some manual control over exposure –and even the option to disable the built-in flash if you feel pictures are too bright.

Bulb and double exposure modes offer creativity options for the curious (although the results were a bit hit-and-miss), and there are shooting modes for things like parties (giving better exposure to whatever's in the background) and landscapes (for faraway scenes).

An advantage over cheaper instant cameras is an LCD display strip at the back, revealing your chosen settings. The viewfinder is small but adequate for its purpose, and there's even a tripod thread for proper selfies!

Best for simplicity

6. Polaroid Now Best for straightforward Polaroids Specifications Type: Instant camera Film type: Polaroid 600 & Polaroid i-Type Image size: 108x88mm Lens: Lens 1: 94.96mm / Lens 2: 102.35 Minimum shooting distance: 60cm Flash: Built-in Self-timer: Yes Viewfinder: Optical User level: Beginner Reasons to buy + Dual-lens autofocus system + Great image quality Reasons to avoid - Expensive per shot - Inconsistent outdoors

Buy it if ✅ You just wanna shoot!:No overly clever modes, no confusing dials or buttons –just point, press the button and a photo pops out! ✅ You want real, full-size, square Polaroids:People say "Polaroids" as a catch-all term for "instant photos". But real Polaroids are 4.233 x 3.483 inches –while Instax Square photos are 2.83 x 3.39 inches.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want best bang for buck:The Polaroid Now is cheaper than Instax Square cameras, but film packs are smaller and cost more per exposure. ❌ You want something compact: The Polaroid Now is a bulky camera. While the Instax Squares are large, but at least slim, the Now is a chunky box –so you'll need a big bag to throw it in!

Want to shoot classic, full-size square prints but don't need all the bells and whistles of the Now+? Then this is the one I recommend you go for.

The base Polaroid Now is a much more straightforward shooter –no apps, no lens filters, no superfluous buttons or dials and no messing around: just point, press, and out pops an iconic Polaroid.

Given the mirrors inside Polaroid cameras, they are much bulkier than their Instax counterparts –so you won't be able to carry this around in a handbag (I caved in and bought the specially designed bag from Polaroid, as it's too chunky for my messenger bags).

However, while the Instax Square cameras may be slimmer, to me there's nothing like the tactility of holding a big, boxy Polaroid when you're shooting old-school instant film.

Again, Polaroids produce a much more "dreamy" and authentically vintage photo (rather than the crisp, contrasty Instax shots). If you want images with the same look as the ones your parents and grandparents took, the Now is sure to Wow.

Best for style

7. Leica Sofort 2 Best instant hybrid camera for style Specifications Type: Instant digital camera hybrid Film type: Instax Mini Image size: 2.4 x 1.8" Lens: 28mm f/2 Minimum shooting distance: 3.9" Flash: Built-in Self-timer: No Viewfinder: None User level: Beginner Reasons to buy + Possibly the most stylish instant camera + Lots of filters and lens functions + Compact for carrying and pockets + Fun to use Reasons to avoid - Digital image quality is poor - Expensive compared to Fujifilms

Buy it if ✅ You want an instant camera for the red carpet:While Instax and Polaroid cameras have their own style, the Sofort 2 is the only truly luxury-looking instant camera. ✅ You want instant photos and phone prints:A hybrid camera, this can pop out a photo as soon as you press the shutter and it can print out shots taken on your phone!

Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't have money to burn:There's no way around it: this is the Instax Mini Evo in a shinier, sexier body. You're paying a lot more for the exact same camera. ❌ You plan to shoot a lot of digital: The sensor resolution is designed with Instax Mini prints in mind, so don't go expecting super high-res imagery.

Yes, Leica makes an instant camera! However, while it is a very good instant camera, I have to be absolutely straight with you: aside from the cool design and Leica Big Red Dot™, this camera is otherwise identical to the Instax Mini Evo (it even uses Instax Mini film).

So if you only care about the actual performance, the Evo the one to go for –but if you feel that having a snazzier body and a Leica logo is just as important, the Sofort 2 is for you. I really do think this is the best-looking instant camera to date!

Leica is renowned for its fantastic and premium style, and the Sofort 2 has it in buckets, with a small and compact shape ready to slip into a pocket, and smooth gloss finishes to the front and the back of the camera that look very chic.

Unfortunately, like other hybrid cameras, when it comes to digital image quality, it's not great with only a 4.9MP sensor. Although you can argue that, for snapping and printing Instax Mini images, the resolution is perfect.

Still, like other hybrids, the fun factor here is the main selling point; this is something to be passed around at parties for taking (and making prints of) on-the-spot memories. And for that, the Leica Sofort 2 is a class act.

Best for big photos

8. InstaxWide 300 Best for big photos Specifications Type: Instant camera Film type: instax Wide film Image size: 99x62mm Lens: 95mm f/14 Minimum shooting distance: 40cm Exposure modes: Dark, Normal, Light Flash: Built-in Self-timer: No Viewfinder: Optical User level: Beginner Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Larger prints than we’d expect Reasons to avoid - Bulky design - Tiny viewfinder

Buy it if ✅ You want the biggest prints possible:Instax Wide film produces the largest images of any instant camera system. Perfect for those "prestige pics" you want as big as possible. ✅ You shoot landscapes or group shots:To capture the majesty of a mountain, or to fit the entire wedding party into the frame, Instax Wide is twice the size of Instax Mini film.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to shoot selfies:There's no self-timer mode, and the closest focusing distance (0.4m) is longer than is comfortable for most arms. ❌ You want something small: The Instax Wide 300 is a tank of a camera! Big and bulky, it's about the size of a medium format camera –you'll definitely need a big bag!

The Wide 300 is the daddy of the Instax family. It's powered by four AA batteries rather than the usual two, making this chunky camera not far off the size of a medium format system.

That said, replaceable AAs will make the camera last longer than one with an integrated battery that stops holding its charge after a few years. And it's able to deliver much larger prints using the Instax Wide film packs, making it much better for group shots and landscapes.

It's not a camera to take selfies with, though, between its bulky design, the lack of mirror, and a close focus distance that's a bit too long for most arms. And while it has a tripod mount, bizarrely there's no self-timer function (nor any other creative modes). So it's great for group photos, but only if there's someone behind the camera.

I still love it, though. It's got the most powerful flash on this list (thanks to all those batteries) and it produces the largest photos with great image quality. So if you want sheer scale with no frills, this is your best bet. If I don't have to pack light, this is the instant camera I bring with me.

Best square images

9. Instax Square SQ40 Best square images Specifications Type: Instant camera Film type: Fujifilm Instax Square film Image size: 6.2x6.2cm Lens: 65.75mm (28mm equivalent) f/12.6 Minimum shooting distance: 30cm Shooting modes: Automatic, Selfie Flash: Built-in (constant) Self-timer: No Viewfinder: Optical User level: Beginner Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Square-format prints Reasons to avoid - No USB battery / charging - No advanced features

Buy it if ✅ You want the best quality square shots:Instax image quality is fantastic, with superb sharpness, crisp contrast and consistent colors. ✅ You need straightforward shooting:Some Instax cameras get carried away with modes, menus, features and buttons.This is as simple as it gets: just aim and click!

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want easy-to-find batteries:While AA batteries are easy to find in any corner store, the SQ40 takes CR2s –which can be tricky to find, especially on vacation. ❌ You want advanced features: If you want to get creative with things like double exposures and bulb modes, look to the Polaroid Now+ or the (smaller) Instax Mini 90.

Where Polaroids have that "dreamy" vintage look that's not to everyone's taste, Instaxes have a much more "modern" kind of image quality. So if you're looking for square instant photos that have punchy contrast and crisp sharpness, the SQ40 is the way to go.

It steps away from the cute, brightly-colored design of the older Instax Square SQ1 and adds a sleeker and more sophisticated camera to the Square lineup. (Check out our Instax SQ1 vs SQ40 comparison for more info.)

As you'd expect, it takes pristine photographs whether you're indoors or outdoors –though I'm sad that it lacks many of the features from the discontinued Instax Square SQ6 (such as a self-timer, tripod mount, and double exposures).

So the Polaroid Now+ trumps it if you want advanced and creative tools, but the Instax takes it for conventional image quality.

My main gripe is that it requires tricky-to-find CR2 batteries –which, wastefulness aside, and can be a pain if you don't already have some spares when the camera runs dry!

Best Zink photos

10. Kodak Smile Best Zink photos Specifications Type: Instant digital camera hybrid Film type: Zero Ink (ZINK) Image size: 2x3in Lens: 32mm f/2.8 Minimum shooting distance: Not given Shooting modes: Colour, B&W Flash: Built-in Self-timer: Yes Viewfinder: LCD screen User level: Beginner Reasons to buy + Biggest and best quality Zink photos + Old-school design + Remote shooting function Reasons to avoid - Image quality is literally a color printout, than a photograph on film - Poor battery life

Buy it if ✅ You love scrapbooking and sharing:Zink (zero-ink) prints are durable, and also double as stickers if you peel off the back,so they're great for crafters and kids. ✅ You want to shoot affordably:Instant film is expensive for both Instax and Polaroid, but sheets of Zink paper are a whole lot cheaper.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You shoot a lot:The rechargeable battery is only rated for 35 shots –so if you're machine-gunning photos, you'll need to plug it in pretty quickly. ❌ You want the best image quality: Zink prints don't boast the best fidelity, being more like the results you'd get from a color photocopier than a film camera.

Both Instax and Polaroid film are expensive, but there is an alternative: Zink, ("zero-ink"). Rather than exposing a sheet of film, this uses thermal paper which is much cheaper, and also produces smudge-proof, water-resistant prints.

They literally are prints, though, as this is effectively a camera with a Zink printer inside –so the quality is more like a color printout or photocopy. The backs can be peeled off, though, turning them into stickers –perfect for scrapbooking.

If you're happy not shooting on film, though, I think the Kodak Smile Classic is the best Zink instant camera on the market thanks to its large sensor that captures enough detail for 3.5 x 4.25-inch pictures (unlike the typical 2 x 3-inch of most Zink printers).

I love the design, which is inspired by classic Polaroid cameras, and although it prints every photo you take, you can also insert a microSD card to shoot digitally. There's also a companion app that enables you to add augmented reality (AR) features!

Between the lower cost, the more durable prints and the fun AR features, this makes a really good option for kids as well as adults.

How to choose the best instant camera

How easy is an instant camera to use? In short, very. You don't need to worry about complicated autofocus modes, setting the right white balance, or balancing the exposure triangle – simply load your film (this can be a little fiddly first time, but should soon become a cinch) and press the shutter button. Cameras don't get much simpler than this! Some instant cameras do offer more advanced creative features, but you don't have to use them – and most instant cameras are intentionally basic to be in-keeping with the retro, no-nonsense instant camera ethos.

What's the print quality like? Polaroid and Instax film each have very different characteristics, due to their respective and unique photochemical exposure processes. Varyingly you can expect subdued or saturated colors, crushed contrast, blown out highlights, ethereal exposures… all 'features' that would kill the success of a DSLR or mirrorless camera! The results, however, are utterly unique, producing a look that evenLightroom presetsand Instagram filters can't replicate. They're ideal image traits if you want a vintage, retro, lo-fi aesthetic.

Do instant cameras have any extra features? In days past, a traditional Polaroid instant camera might have a flash, but that was about it. Nowadays you can pick up a modern instant camera with multiple photo modes, plus Bluetooth connectivity to pair with a smartphone app. This can open up extra creative control, as well as enabling you to use your phone as a remote shutter release. LCD info screens and built-in rechargeable batteries can also be found in today's instant cameras. Finally, don't rule out hybrid instant cameras – these are essentially digital cameras, but with a tiny in-built printer to turn your digital snaps into analog prints right at the point of capture.

How much will each print cost me? If there is a downside to instant cameras, it's that each and every shot you take is going to cost you money (remember the days of traditional film photography?). Naturally, the cost of film varies considerably between cameras and depending where you buy it, but as a very rough guide, expect to pay in the region of $0.75-$1.00 per print of Fujifilm Instax film, and between $1 and $2 per print for Polaroid I-Type or Go film.

What is the best printable camera for kids? The Polaroid Go is the best printable camera for kids, in my opinion, thanks to its simplicity and teeny tiny form factor that's the perfect size for little hands. That said, another option is the new Instax Pal –an even tinier camera which is very much designed for youngsters, though this is not a printable camera (and must be paired with something like the Instax Mini Link 2 to print pictures). Do also check out our separate guide to the best cameras for kids

Is the Instax Mini 11 or 12 better? This question is relevant for every generation of Instax Mini, which has a pretty regular update cycle. In truth, there's no appreciable difference in image quality among any of the Instax Minis released in the last few years; the lenses and flash units stay virtually identical (as, obviously, does the instant film). The main differences come in the aesthetics / ergonomics, as well as the additional features on newer models. In this sense, the Instax Mini 12 is better because it possesses parallax correction –making it easier to compose images in close-up mode. But otherwise the Mini 11 produces photographs that are every bit as good.

How we test instant cameras

We don't test instant cameras using the same scientific lab tests we do on the latest mirrorless cameras and lenses – but our evaluation is no less exhaustive! When I get an instant camera, I take it to an actual shooting environment and run a few packs of film through it (since it's possible to get a bad batch of film), seeing how it performs in a variety of lighting and environmental conditions. This is especially important with cameras that use a photochemical exposure process, since results can vary greatly even in only subtly different situations.

I also take any "clever" features into consideration, especially as this relates to ease of use.After all, instant cameras are supposed to take pictures instantly with minimal fuss! Battery life is a key point as well, given that there's a physical mechanism and usually a flash being fired. Image quality is quite subjective – photochemical prints inherently possess a different set of characteristics, though Zink images can be more fairly evaluated in terms of print quality –but ultimately I won't recommend a camera that takes a bad photo!