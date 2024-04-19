Cauliflower Shawarma with Pomegranate, Pinenuts and Rose | Guest Recipes | Nigella's Recipes (2024)

Print me

Introduction

If there were a single dish – the dish – that has come to symbolise Berber & Q, a ‘signature’ so to speak, it would be our cauliflower shawarma.

As featured in

  • Cauliflower Shawarma with Pomegranate, Pinenuts and Rose | Guest Recipes | Nigella's Recipes (1)
    Berber & Q
Cauliflower Shawarma with Pomegranate, Pinenuts and Rose | Guest Recipes | Nigella's Recipes (2)

Ingredients

Serves: 4-8

For the tahina sauce

  • 100 grams tahini paste
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice (optional)
  • 1 clove of garlic (minced, optional)
  • 100 millilitres iced water

For the shawarma-spiced butter

  • 40 grams unsalted butter (softened to room temperature)
  • juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 clove of garlic (minced)
  • 1½ tablespoons finely chopped fresh coriander
  • 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon ground sumac
  • 1½ teaspoons ground cumin
  • ½ teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1 pinch of ground nutmeg
  • 1 pinch of ground cardamom

For the cauliflower

  • 1 whole cauliflower

For the garnish

  • 4 tablespoons tahina sauce (see above)
  • 1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses
  • 1½ tablespoons pinenuts (toasted)
  • 1 small green chilli (finely chopped)
  • 2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds
  • 1 teaspoon dried culinary rose petals
  • 1 tablespoon roughly-chopped flatleaf parsley
  • extra virgin olive oil (optional)

Method

Cauliflower Shawarma with Pomegranate, Pinenuts and Rose is a guest recipe by Josh Katz so we are not able to answer questions regarding this recipe

For the tahina sauce (makes about 220g - you will need 4 tablespoons for this recipe):

  1. Pour the tahini paste into a bowl and add the lemon juice and garlic (if using). Gradually whisk in the iced water, bit by bit, as you pour.
  2. The tahini will thicken at first to a very coarse paste, but will loosen to form a thick sauce with the consistency of honey as you add more of the iced water. Season with salt to taste.
  3. Alternatively, you can blitz the tahini in a food processor or whisk together using a stand mixer, adding the water gradually to combine.

For the shawarma-spiced butter:

  1. Combine all the ingredients in a stand mixer and mix using the paddle attachment. In the absence of a mixer, whisk in a large bowl until thoroughly incorporated. The butter should be aerated, slightly stiff and one colour (as opposed to streaked). Set aside until needed. It can be kept in the fridge for several weeks, but must be brought to room temperature before being used.

For the cauliflower:

  1. Trim some of the outer cauliflower leaves, but leave some stragglers left behind – they taste delicious and look great when burnt and crisped.
  2. Set a large saucepan of salted water on high heat and cover with a lid so as to bring the water up to the boil. Once the water is boiling, gently lower the cauliflower into the pan, being careful not to let it drop from a height and thereby avoiding the potential of burning yourself with the splash-back of boiling water, which nobody wants, least of all you.
  3. Bring the water back to the boil, then turn the heat down to medium so the water has a gentle roll. The intention is to par-cook the cauliflower before finishing it in the oven or on the barbecue. It should be removed from the water when tender to a knife, yet retain some resistance – ‘al dente’, as they say. It’s important not to overcook the cauliflower. Much like pasta or a lovely piece of steak, cauliflower doesn’t like being cooked for too long. We’ve found it to take 7 minutes from when the water comes back to the boil.
  4. Set the cauliflower on a cooling rack over a roasting tray and allow to drip-dry. Brush liberally all over with the spiced butter, and where possible, try and get beneath the floret canopy to reach the inner sections. Retain some of the butter for brushing at a later stage. Season generously with salt and pepper.

To finish the cauliflower:

  1. Preheat the oven to its highest setting (240°C/220°C Fan/Gas mark 9) and blast the cauliflower for 5–7 minutes, until blackened all over. (You want it to lightly char, not to form an acrid burnt crust.) Once sufficiently oven-roasted, transfer it to finish on the barbecue for a few minutes (if you have one going) for a final hit of smokiness, basting it periodically with any leftover butter.

To garnish and serve:

  1. Transfer to a serving plate. Spoon over the tahina sauce and pomegranate molasses, and finish by sprinkling over the pine nuts, green chilli, pomegranate seeds, rose petals and parsley. A drizzle of olive oil adds a nice glossy finish. Serve immediately – the cauliflower tastes so much better when hot.
See Also
Roasted Squash | Squash Recipes | Tesco Real Food33 Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes Made with Real Food (Not Tofurkey)5-Ingredient Vegan RecipesAmazing Nut Roast Recipe! - Gimme Some Oven

Try This Tip

DIY Pomegranate Seeds

From Lizzie
  • 14
  • 2

Asked and Answered

Does The Cauliflower Cheese Use English Mustard Powder?

From BridgetBishop
  • 14
  • 2

Tell us what you think

Other recipes you might like

Cauliflower Shawarma with Pomegranate, Pinenuts and Rose | Guest Recipes | Nigella's Recipes (4)
Saffron Scented Chicken Pilaf
By Nigella
  • 14
  • 2
Cauliflower Shawarma with Pomegranate, Pinenuts and Rose | Guest Recipes | Nigella's Recipes (5)
Nigellan Flatbread
By Nigella
  • 14
  • 2
Cauliflower Shawarma with Pomegranate, Pinenuts and Rose | Guest Recipes | Nigella's Recipes (6)
Chicken Tagine With Preserved Lemons
By marocgourmet
  • 14
  • 2

Recipe by marocgourmet

Moroccan Lamb Tagine With Prunes and Ginger
By marocgourmet
  • 14
  • 2

Join in

Send us your recipe

Ask us a question

Share a tip with us

Cauliflower Shawarma with Pomegranate, Pinenuts and Rose | Guest Recipes | Nigella's Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
iPhone 13 Mini: So günstig kannst du jetzt zugreifen
Apple iPhone 15 kaufen | MediaMarkt
Pool Heater Running But Water Not Getting Warm (Solved) - Refresh Outdoors
How To Heat An Intex Pool - 5 Best Ways To Do It » Own The Pool
Latest Posts
6 Best VPN Browser extensions for Google Chrome in 2024
The Softest Ever Pandesal ( Filipino Bread Rolls recipe) - I Bake - I Cook - I Gobble
Article information

Author: Rueben Jacobs

Last Updated:

Views: 5896

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (57 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rueben Jacobs

Birthday: 1999-03-14

Address: 951 Caterina Walk, Schambergerside, CA 67667-0896

Phone: +6881806848632

Job: Internal Education Planner

Hobby: Candle making, Cabaret, Poi, Gambling, Rock climbing, Wood carving, Computer programming

Introduction: My name is Rueben Jacobs, I am a cooperative, beautiful, kind, comfortable, glamorous, open, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.