Mozzarella With Charred Radicchio and Salsa Verde Recipe (2024)

Glad I found this recipe to use the three types of radicchio came in my farm box. I used burrata instead of mozzarella and olives instead of capers, because that's what I could find. So good--would be perfect for a dinner party--radicchio could be partially cooked, then crisped up when needed. Be sure to keep an eye on the oven so you don't overcook the radicchio and set out your cheese before cooking, so it will be at room temperature by the time you eat--it's wildly more flavorful.