Mozzarella With Charred Radicchio and Salsa Verde Recipe (2024)

David
If the leftovers are any indication, doing this ahead of time should work just fine. The radicchio with salsa verde sat in my fridge after the shoot and was delicious the next day... and the day after that. Bringing it up to room temp is much better than eating it cold. Definitely make this!
Sue
Use the sumac if you can -- it contributes a pleasant and surprising tang -- but I bet that a handful of pomegranate seeds strewn on top would have a similar, welcome effect. I might even do both next time.
garlicgurl
Really delicious— the crispy outside and soft inside of the radicchio was lovely. This salsa was super yum on my roasted cauliflower and crispy potatoes!
Courtney
I wanted to love this. But, the radicchio was just too bitter, almost astringent (although it caramzalized beautifully with some crisp edges). It might have been this particular head of radicchio...but it just tasted unfortunate. The good news is that the mozarella with the salsa verde was delicious! I'll use sumac in that again.
bluerroses
Glad I found this recipe to use the three types of radicchio came in my farm box. I used burrata instead of mozzarella and olives instead of capers, because that's what I could find. So good--would be perfect for a dinner party--radicchio could be partially cooked, then crisped up when needed. Be sure to keep an eye on the oven so you don't overcook the radicchio and set out your cheese before cooking, so it will be at room temperature by the time you eat--it's wildly more flavorful.
Linda S
Really delicious and unusual. A trick I learned from Food 52, which made radicchio accessible for me: prior to use, submerge radicchio in ice water … yes, make sure there’s ice in that water for 15 or so minutes. The bitter is eliminated.
Judy
This was excellent! I bought mozzarella at the farmers market made in the traditional way (w/o vinegar) and an open head of radicchio from another farmer, a variety I've never seen before. It needed only ten minutes in the oven. Added mint to the salsa verde. Would do that again. Use the sumac, it adds a nice note. But if you don't have any, just double the lemon.
Lakelady
The radicchio is just too bitter, it overwhelms everything else. I would Rey this with red cabbage if I make it again.
Barbara
Do you think this would work as well with charred or grilled endive?
Judy
Maybe not quite as well but worth a try.
Christy Brown
Be careful with the oil. I used too much on the radicchio, and i suspect the salsa could have been made with less as well. That said, it was delicious, even if drenched in oil. The three components (radicchio, salsa, mozz) play very well together
mindy
If you can find burrata use that in place of the mozz. You will need 2 for 4 servings. Just cut them in half and plate them right away b/c the insides will get messy quickly!
K
Absolutely wonderful. We grilled the radicchio and it paired with the mozzarella and salsa verde like a dream. Using really good mozzarella definitely took it up a notch. And as a bonus, the extra salsa verde was great drizzled onto the other grilled veggies! (We liked this so much we’ve made it twice already!)
Rebecca Goodsell
This was marvelous. The Husband grilled the radicchio quarters over hot coals for approximately 2 minutes, turning them often. They were tender and sweet. Had a round of burrata for each guest. Used 1/2 cup oil in the salsa.
A.L.
Make the salsa verde at least a day ahead and let it come to room temperature with the mozzarella (burrata is a better choice). Be very stingy with the drizzle of oil on the radicchio before it goes in the oven - better yet, give it a spritz or two of nonstick olive or avocado oil spray.
Rizzo
Cilantro was overpowering for the mozzarella and didn't complement the radicchio or the mozzarella
PattyB
I added tbs of minced shallot to sweeten it up
KJ
Truly wanted to love this. It was too bitter for my taste but perhaps I could have charred it more? I’m willing to try again... thinking more time may have helped. The salsa on the other hand? Incredible.
Susan Nakagawa
Radicchio is bitter and benefits from soaking for 1/2 an hour in a bowl of cold water. I use radicchio a lot in the winter when it's difficult to get fresh greens.
Rick
Temperature is important. A few years ago, we went to a restaurant in Rome that specialized in mozzarella di buffala. They had their own farm in Campania. The mozzarella was kept at a warm temperature from farm to table.
bluerroses
