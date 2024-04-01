Cheese Souffle Recipe with Roasted Asparagus - Went Here 8 This (2024)

1K Shares

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure.

Jump to Recipe

Like and fluffy, but also rich and decadent, this classic Cheese Souffle with roasted asparagus will have your family and friends begging for more. Ready in under an hour, this is the perfect Spring recipe!

This post was originally published in April 2018. It has been updated for content.

There is nothing like a souffle to make you look fancy. Especially when you add cheese and roasted asparagus.

This Cheese Souffle recipe is the perfect summer dish...with fresh roasted asparagus, light and fluffy egg whites, and of course, the rich and creamy melted Gruyere.

Plus, and guys I'm not lying here, it is EASY TO MAKE. Souffles are not as hard as they may seem. Follow a few steps and your friends and family will think you're a gourmet chef!

Jump to: Why This Recipe Works

Step By Step Instructions

How to Make Bechamel

Expert Tips

Frequently Asked Questions

Related Recipes:

Recipe

💬 Comments

Why This Recipe Works

Egg whites whipped to stiff peaks allow the souffle to rise and become light and fluffy. A bechamel base mixed with Gruyere and roasted asparagus is mixed with the whipped egg whites for the perfect decadent flavor. Roasting the asparagus before adding it to the souffle adds an extra dimension of flavor. It works perfect as a main course, or as a course at a dinner party.

Want to Save This Recipe? Enter your email & I'll send it to your inbox.Plus, get great new recipes from me every week! By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from Went Here 8 This.

Step By Step Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and drizzle the asparagus with 2-3 teaspoons of olive oil, ½ teaspoon of salt and about ½ teaspoon of cracked blackpepper.

Roast the asparagus 15-20 minutes. Remove and set aside.

While the asparagus is roasting, butter 6 ramekins and place in the fridge to cool while we make the souffle filling.

Remove the asparagus from the oven and set aside. Reduce oven to 375 degrees.

Beat the egg whites on high until stiff peaks form.

Gently fold into the bechamel filling being careful not to deflate the egg whites (see instructions a few paragraphs below with step by step photos).

How to Make Bechamel

Heat the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add the flour and stir until combined. Cook, whisking constantly, for about 1 minute.

Slowly add the warmed milk, just a little at a time, whisking constantly to keep lumps from forming. If you add the milk all at once, you run the risk of getting a lumpy bechamel.

Once milk is incorporated, add the black pepper, nutmeg and cream. Then add the asparagus, bacon, and brandy and stir well. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

Add the cheese, mix until melted, and remove from the heat. Gently fold into the egg whites as explained above.

Spoon the mixture into each of the buttered ramekins. Place ramekins in an ovenproof baking dish filled with ½ to 1" of water. This helps keep the soufflés from cracking.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, until golden brown and risen above the edges of the ramekins.

Once your soufflés are ready, I HIGHLY recommend serving them with this awesome blender hollandaise sauce or this sous vide hollandaise (perfection!)

Expert Tips

Make sure the egg whites reach stiff peaks . Otherwise the souffle may not rise correctly. Gently fold the bechamel mixture into the egg whites. Over mixing can cause your souffle to deflate quickly or not rise at all. Always generously grease the ramekins before adding your batter. If the ramekins are not greased, the batter may stick to the edges and not rise as intended when baking. For a clean look , run a knife edge across the top of the ramekin to smooth the batter. Always bake souffles on the bottom rack of the oven. Use a toothpick to check for doneness . If it comes out clean, the souffle is done. If it has batter on it, cook for another 2-3 minutes until toothpick comes out clean.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does cheese souffle taste like? A cheese souffle is a savory souffle that tastes mildly of egg and cheese. This cheese souffle recipe also contains roasted asparagus, brandy, and bechamel sauce for extra flavor. How do you check if a souffle is done? The easiest way to check doneness is tostick a toothpick in the middle. If it comes out clean it is done. If there is still batter on it, it needs to be cooked longer. If it still has batter on it, you may need to cook it another 2-3 minutes. In addition, typically a souffle will have risen about 1-2″ above the edges of the souffle dish/ramekin when it’s done. Why did my souffle fall? The air bubbles in the souffle are what cause it to rise in a hot oven. Think like a hot air balloon. Once the souffle starts to cool, it will inevitably fall.Souffles are best served immediately. Not getting the right consistency for your egg whites can also cause your souffle to not rise correctly, as well as over-mixing the souffle batter. See recipe notes for suggestions on making the best souffle. How long can a souffle sit after baking? I highly recommend serving the souffle within 5 minutes of baking. They will start to deflate upon removal from the oven, so it's best to get them out there! Can I make this cheese souffle ahead of time? The souffle can be made ahead of time and the batter placed in the ramekins and stored, covered in plastic wrap, in the fridge overnight. Bake the next day following the recipe instructions.

Roasted Parmesan Asparagus

Sous Vide Asparagus

Meyer Lemon Souffle

Rate the recipe and leave a comment to let me know how it turned out!

Recipe