Low-Carb Salmon Patties Recipe with no fillers - These Old Cookbooks (2024)

Add egg, black pepper and salt to the salmon. Mix with your hands until incorporated. The mixture should be slightly wet and sloppy. If too dry, add some salmon broth back to the mixture.

Easy Salmon Patties have the flavor of the classic salmon patty recipe without bread crumbs and without crackers, making them a low carb salmon patties recipe.

Yes, my mom never used bread crumbs for salmon croquettes. Instead use a raw egg as the binder. Be sure the oil is hot enough before placing the salmon mixture in the skillet. Do not mess with the croquettes until it’s golden brown on the bottom. Only flip once!

Any type of crushed crackers such as Saltines or Ritz, cornflakes, panko bread crumbs or just a plain, raw egg can replace breadcrumbs in fish cakes.

While our Classic Salmon Patties are “classic” for a reason, Barbara actually makes these Low-Carb Salmon Patties just as often as the others.

Our mom also made this exact salmon patties recipe without breadcrumbs using canned salmon growing up. The delicious aroma of these frying up on the stove top take us right back to our childhood.

Barbara makes salmon cakes quite often – they are a favorite of her daughters (her husband isn’t as big of a fan). So Barbara usually plans to make them when her husband has an evening meeting or is traveling for work. She invites our cousin Janet to dinner on these evenings as she’s a HUGE fan of Barbara’s salmon patties!

Our Classic Salmon Patties recipe is number one on our blog and our Pinterest boards. Maybe we should start calling these the BEST SALMON PATTIES! But we love this low-carb version even better. That’s because these salmon patties are fast, easy (only 6 ingredients), delicious, kid-approved, and diet-friendly, whether it be low carb, keto or gluten-free.

Easy Salmon Patties have the flavor of the classic salmon patty recipe without bread crumbs or crackers. What’s even better?This recipe only takes 6 ingredients, and that includes salt and pepper.

FAQs

No breadcrumbs are needed: Instead, I use a small amount of almond flour. It adds a lovely nuttiness, and doesn't overpower the salmon flavor the way breadcrumbs can often do. If I'm making salmon patties, I surely want them to taste like salmon and not bread!

Mayonnaise. Mayonnaise will add moisture and help keep the salmon patty from falling apart.

You can use wheat flour, oat flour or mashed potatoes egg substitute for binder in salmon patties. Replace each egg with 1/3 cup of flour or mashed potato.

If you add too much egg, for instance, or the canned fish isn't properly drained, the mixture will be too wet and the cakes will fall apart. Too many breadcrumbs, on the other hand, will make your cakes dry and crumbly.

Nuts Or Seeds



Sunflower seeds, almonds, and sesame seeds are all great breadcrumb alternatives. Chop larger nuts finely in a food processor. Seeds like sesame are already small enough and can be used as is. Use a variety of nuts as a coating for chicken, fish, or pork; just pulse them finely so they will stick.

Cooking the salmon patties at too high a temperature or for too short a time can result in a mushy interior. Is canned salmon good for you? Canned salmon has great health benefits! It's high in protein, rich in omega-3 heart healthy fats, high in potassium and B vitamins…just to name a few.

Use Binding Agents: Incorporate ingredients that act as binding agents, such as eggs, mayonnaise, breadcrumbs, or mashed potatoes. These ingredients help hold the mixture together and prevent it from crumbling. Chill the Mixture: After shaping the fish cakes, refrigerate them for at least 30 minutes before cooking.

