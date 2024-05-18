Low-Carb Salmon Patties Recipe with no fillers - These Old Cookbooks (2024)

Table of Contents
Easy Salmon Patties Low-Carb Salmon Patties Ingredient List Salmon Patties without Bread Crumbs How to Make Low-Carb Salmon Patties Step By Step Instructions Recipe FAQs What to eat with salmon patties? Recipe Variations Our Favorite Seafood Recipes What can I use instead of breadcrumbs for fish cakes? Can I make salmon croquettes without bread crumbs? Easy Salmon Patties – A Low-Carb Salmon Patties without Bread Crumbs Ingredients Instructions Notes Nutrition FAQs

As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Jump to RecipePrint Recipe

These low-carb salmon patties feature just a few simple ingredients but a big on flavor.

Easy Salmon Patties have the flavor of the classic salmon patty recipe without bread crumbs or crackers. What’s even better?This recipe only takes 6 ingredients, and that includes salt and pepper.

Low-Carb Salmon Patties Recipe with no fillers - These Old Cookbooks (2)

Table of Contents

Easy Salmon Patties

Our Classic Salmon Patties recipe is number one on our blog and our Pinterest boards. Maybe we should start calling these the BEST SALMON PATTIES! But we love this low-carb version even better. That’s because these salmon patties are fast, easy (only 6 ingredients), delicious, kid-approved, and diet-friendly, whether it be low carb, keto or gluten-free.

Barbara makes salmon cakes quite often – they are a favorite of her daughters (her husband isn’t as big of a fan). So Barbara usually plans to make them when her husband has an evening meeting or is traveling for work. She invites our cousin Janet to dinner on these evenings as she’s a HUGE fan of Barbara’s salmon patties!

Our mom also made this exact salmon patties recipe without breadcrumbs using canned salmon growing up. The delicious aroma of these frying up on the stove top take us right back to our childhood.

Low-Carb Salmon Patties Ingredient List

Salmon Patties without Bread Crumbs

While our Classic Salmon Patties are “classic” for a reason, Barbara actually makes these Low-Carb Salmon Patties just as often as the others.

Actually, she says she can give youa thousand reasons to make these:

  1. They are delicious
  2. They are fast.
  3. Canned Salmon is affordable. (Never seen/bought it? Here are some options.)
  4. Canned Salmon can be a staple in your pantry. Staples are great for quick meals.
  5. These are kid friendly
  6. Canned Salmon is a good source of calcium.
  7. Canned Salmon is high in protein and Omega 3’s.
  8. You can get it at Aldi, our favorite grocery store.
  9. This recipe fits the bill for those of you on a low-carb diet, like Ketogenic (or gluten-free).
  10. You can eat these with a fork or as a sandwich!

Ok, that’s 10 reasons. But, we think that’s enough!

How to Make Low-Carb Salmon Patties

Step By Step Instructions

  1. Drain canned salmon into a bowl, removing the bones and skin. Reserve some of the salmon liquid.
  2. Add egg, black pepper and salt, and mix with your hands until incorporated. The mixture should be slightly wet and sloppy. The reserved juice can be added if necessary.
  3. In a medium skillet, heat butter and olive oil over medium heat until it is sizzling.
  4. Divide the salmon into 4 patties, and add to the skillet.
  5. Cook on each side 5-7 minutes or until golden brown. Resist the urge to move or flip until a golden brown crust has formed.

Full recipe steps and ingredient amounts for these quick Salmon Patties can be found in the recipe card at the bottom of this post.

Low-Carb Salmon Patties Recipe with no fillers - These Old Cookbooks (8)

Recipe FAQs

  • These salmon patties without bread crumbs and without crackers means they are low carb.
  • Reserve a little bit of the juices from the canned salmon. This keeps the salmon patty flavorful and also helps hold the salmon patty together.
  • Use your clean hands to mix all the ingredients together and form a salmon patty.
  • Do not add the salmon patty to the butter and olive oil in the pan until it is heated up. Also, do not touch or flip the salmon patty until you see the bottom edge is browned well. This prevents the salmon patty from falling apart.
  • Eat alone with lots of ketchup or mustard or you could eat as a sandwich. Tartar sauce is also optional.
  • My favorite way to eat these is with fried potatoes and creamed peas.

What to eat with salmon patties?

Check out these 10 side dishes that go perfectly along side salmon patties.

  1. Creamed Peas
  2. Cottage Cheese
  3. Red Hot Cinnamon Apples
  4. Simple Coleslaw
  5. Applesauce
  6. Fruit Salad
  7. Creamed Corn
  8. Ambrosia
  9. Cornbread
  10. Broccoli Rice Casserole

Recipe Variations

  • If you really feel the need to add a binder, try using crushed saltine crackers.
  • Fresh dill or parsley makes a nice addition.
  • Try adding diced onion for more flavor.
  • Lemon juice brightens up the flavor.

Our Favorite Seafood Recipes

We pulled together our canned salmon recipes in this post.

What can I use instead of breadcrumbs for fish cakes?

Any type of crushed crackers such as Saltines or Ritz, cornflakes, panko bread crumbs or just a plain, raw egg can replace breadcrumbs in fish cakes.

Can I make salmon croquettes without bread crumbs?

Yes, my mom never used bread crumbs for salmon croquettes. Instead use a raw egg as the binder. Be sure the oil is hot enough before placing the salmon mixture in the skillet. Do not mess with the croquettes until it’s golden brown on the bottom. Only flip once!

Low-Carb Salmon Patties Recipe with no fillers - These Old Cookbooks (11)

See Also
Tin can ally: Jack Monroe’s store-cupboard recipes

Print Recipe

4.88 from 8 votes

Easy Salmon Patties – A Low-Carb Salmon Patties without Bread Crumbs

Easy Salmon Patties have the flavor of the classic salmon patty recipe without bread crumbs and without crackers, making them a low carb salmon patties recipe.

Prep Time6 minutes mins

Cook Time14 minutes mins

Total Time20 minutes mins

Course: Entree

Cuisine: American

Keyword: easy salmon patties, low-carb salmon patties, salmon cakes, salmon patties, salmon patties without bread crumbs, salmon patty

Servings: 4

Calories: 216kcal

Author: Barbara

Ingredients

  • 14.75 ounces Wild Alaskan Pink Salmon canned
  • 1 egg
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 Tablespoon butter
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil

Instructions

  • Drain salmon into a bowl, and reserve the liquid. Remove bones and skin from the salmon.

    Low-Carb Salmon Patties Recipe with no fillers - These Old Cookbooks (12)

  • Add egg, black pepper and salt to the salmon. Mix with your hands until incorporated. The mixture should be slightly wet and sloppy. If too dry, add some salmon broth back to the mixture.

    Low-Carb Salmon Patties Recipe with no fillers - These Old Cookbooks (13)

  • Add butter and olive oil to a skillet; heat over medium heat until butter mixture is sizzling.

    Low-Carb Salmon Patties Recipe with no fillers - These Old Cookbooks (14)

  • Make 4 patties out of salmon mixture; add to the skillet.

    Low-Carb Salmon Patties Recipe with no fillers - These Old Cookbooks (15)

  • Cook on each side 5 to 7 minutes or until golden brown.

    Low-Carb Salmon Patties Recipe with no fillers - These Old Cookbooks (16)

Notes

The nutritional information below is auto-calculated and can vary depending on the products used. It should not be used for specific dietary needs.

Nutrition

Calories: 216kcal | Carbohydrates: 0.1g | Protein: 26g | Fat: 13g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g | Monounsaturated Fat: 5g | Trans Fat: 0.1g | Cholesterol: 135mg | Sodium: 582mg | Potassium: 365mg | Fiber: 0.01g | Sugar: 0.04g | Vitamin A: 215IU | Calcium: 303mg | Iron: 1mg

Linking up to Weekend Potluck.

Linking up to Meal Plan Monday!

Low-Carb Salmon Patties Recipe with no fillers - These Old Cookbooks (2024)

FAQs

What to use instead of breadcrumbs for salmon patties? ›

No breadcrumbs are needed: Instead, I use a small amount of almond flour. It adds a lovely nuttiness, and doesn't overpower the salmon flavor the way breadcrumbs can often do. If I'm making salmon patties, I surely want them to taste like salmon and not bread!

View More
What to use to keep salmon patties from falling apart? ›

Mayonnaise. Mayonnaise will add moisture and help keep the salmon patty from falling apart.

Get More Info Here
What can I use as a binder instead of eggs in salmon patties? ›

You can use wheat flour, oat flour or mashed potatoes egg substitute for binder in salmon patties. Replace each egg with 1/3 cup of flour or mashed potato.

Discover More Details
What causes salmon patties to fall apart? ›

If you add too much egg, for instance, or the canned fish isn't properly drained, the mixture will be too wet and the cakes will fall apart. Too many breadcrumbs, on the other hand, will make your cakes dry and crumbly.

View Details
What should I use if I don't have breadcrumbs? ›

For ¼ cup fine, dry bread crumbs, substitute any of these items:
  • ¾ cup soft bread crumbs.
  • ¼ cup panko.
  • ¼ cup cracker or pretzel crumbs.
  • ¼ cup crushed cornflakes or other unsweetened cereals.
  • ⅔ cup regular rolled oats (Use this only as a substitute for bread crumbs in meat loaf and other meat mixtures, such as burgers.
May 24, 2023

Discover More Details
What can I use to bind instead of breadcrumbs? ›

Nuts Or Seeds

Sunflower seeds, almonds, and sesame seeds are all great breadcrumb alternatives. Chop larger nuts finely in a food processor. Seeds like sesame are already small enough and can be used as is. Use a variety of nuts as a coating for chicken, fish, or pork; just pulse them finely so they will stick.

Learn More
How do you keep homemade patties from falling apart? ›

We recommend simply shaping the beef into a vague burger shape with the least amount handling as possible. Or if you'd rather work smarter than harder, you can also use a stuffed burger press like the Big Boy Burger Binder, which shapes the perfect burger every time. Go easy on the flipping too.

Keep Reading
How do you keep patties from falling apart? ›

watch the edges, and don't flip them until the edges are browning. also pay attention to the way you shape your burgers. if they're much thicker in the middle than they are on the edges, the middle will still be loose while the edges of the burger are firm. and then you have the fall-apart thing happening.

Learn More Now
Can you use milk as a binder instead of eggs? ›

If you're making something fairly dense, such as a chocolate cake, use ¼ cup milk of your choice instead of the egg.

Show Me More
Can I use mayonnaise instead of eggs as a binder? ›

There are more than a few reasons why mayo makes sense as a substitute for egg wash. Since they both share the same main ingredient (eggs), they function in very similar ways. Much like egg wash acts as a binding agent to help seasonings and breadcrumbs stick to meat, creamy mayonnaise also manages to do the same.

Learn More Now

What can I use to bind ingredients instead of egg? ›

Some common egg substitutes include:
  • Mashed banana. Mashed banana can act as a binding agent when baking or making pancake batter. ...
  • Applesauce. Applesauce can also act as a binding agent. ...
  • Fruit puree. ...
  • Avocado. ...
  • Gelatin. ...
  • Xanthan gum. ...
  • Vegetable oil and baking powder. ...
  • Margarine.
Mar 30, 2021

Learn More
Why are my salmon patties so dry? ›

Overcooked Salmon Is Dry

Salmon goes from moist and silky to tough and dry when it's overcooked, even by just a minute or two. This can happen whether you're grilling it, baking it, broiling it, or cooking it on the stovetop, although some methods of preparation are better suited for salmon than others.

Read More
Why are my salmon patties mushy? ›

Cooking the salmon patties at too high a temperature or for too short a time can result in a mushy interior. Is canned salmon good for you? Canned salmon has great health benefits! It's high in protein, rich in omega-3 heart healthy fats, high in potassium and B vitamins…just to name a few.

Discover More
What is the white stuff that seeps out of salmon? ›

Albumin is a liquid protein that solidifies when the fish is cooked, seeping out as the muscle fibers contract under heat, becoming thick and a bright white. Think of your salmon as a wet towel being rung out. The wringing is the heat and the water being pushed out is that white stuff you're seeing.

Get More Info
How do I keep my fish patties from falling apart? ›

Use Binding Agents: Incorporate ingredients that act as binding agents, such as eggs, mayonnaise, breadcrumbs, or mashed potatoes. These ingredients help hold the mixture together and prevent it from crumbling. Chill the Mixture: After shaping the fish cakes, refrigerate them for at least 30 minutes before cooking.

View More
What is a good egg substitute for breading? ›

THE BOTTOM LINE: We recommend using heavy cream when breading foods if you cannot use eggs. CREAM IS BEST: If you can't use eggs, use heavy cream to hold breading in place.

Discover More Details
What is the purpose of breadcrumbs in patties? ›

Burgers. Breadcrumbs make a great addition to homemade burger patties—particularly ones made with lean meat. Due to their texture and softness, breadcrumbs will help the patties hold moisture while grilling or pan-frying, leaving you with a juicy and tasty end result.

Read On
Can I use egg instead of breadcrumbs in burgers? ›

There are several ways to bind a burger patty together for grilling to help it maintain its shape and not fall apart. Here are some common methods: Egg: Adding beaten egg as a binder helps to hold the ingredients together. The proteins in the egg coagulate during cooking, helping the patty keep its shape.

Learn More Now
Top Articles
These Are the Best Wireless Earbuds for All Your Listening Needs
Logitech G FITS - True Wireless Gaming Earbuds
DBD x DnD Chapter 32 PTB release date, time countdown with killer and survivor leak
[Top 5] Dead By Daylight Best Generator Rush Perks That Are Excellent
Latest Posts
6 Best VPNs with WireGuard Protocol in 2024
Is WireGuard the future of new VPNs in Germany? [Updated 2023]
Article information

Author: Barbera Armstrong

Last Updated:

Views: 6217

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Barbera Armstrong

Birthday: 1992-09-12

Address: Suite 993 99852 Daugherty Causeway, Ritchiehaven, VT 49630

Phone: +5026838435397

Job: National Engineer

Hobby: Listening to music, Board games, Photography, Ice skating, LARPing, Kite flying, Rugby

Introduction: My name is Barbera Armstrong, I am a lovely, delightful, cooperative, funny, enchanting, vivacious, tender person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.