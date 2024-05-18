Low-Carb Salmon Patties Recipe with no fillers - These Old Cookbooks (2024)

As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, we earn from qualifying purchases.
These low-carb salmon patties feature just a few simple ingredients but a big on flavor.
Easy Salmon Patties have the flavor of the classic salmon patty recipe without bread crumbs or crackers. What’s even better?This recipe only takes 6 ingredients, and that includes salt and pepper.
Easy Salmon Patties
Our Classic Salmon Patties recipe is number one on our blog and our Pinterest boards. Maybe we should start calling these the BEST SALMON PATTIES! But we love this low-carb version even better. That’s because these salmon patties are fast, easy (only 6 ingredients), delicious, kid-approved, and diet-friendly, whether it be low carb, keto or gluten-free.
Barbara makes salmon cakes quite often – they are a favorite of her daughters (her husband isn’t as big of a fan). So Barbara usually plans to make them when her husband has an evening meeting or is traveling for work. She invites our cousin Janet to dinner on these evenings as she’s a HUGE fan of Barbara’s salmon patties!
Our mom also made this exact salmon patties recipe without breadcrumbs using canned salmon growing up. The delicious aroma of these frying up on the stove top take us right back to our childhood.
Low-Carb Salmon Patties Ingredient List
- Canned Salmon, bones and skin removed
- Egg
- Salt
- Black Pepper
- Butter (for frying)
- Olive Oil (for frying)
Salmon Patties without Bread Crumbs
While our Classic Salmon Patties are “classic” for a reason, Barbara actually makes these Low-Carb Salmon Patties just as often as the others.
Actually, she says she can give youa thousand reasons to make these:
- They are delicious
- They are fast.
- Canned Salmon is affordable. (Never seen/bought it? Here are some options.)
- Canned Salmon can be a staple in your pantry. Staples are great for quick meals.
- These are kid friendly
- Canned Salmon is a good source of calcium.
- Canned Salmon is high in protein and Omega 3’s.
- You can get it at Aldi, our favorite grocery store.
- This recipe fits the bill for those of you on a low-carb diet, like Ketogenic (or gluten-free).
- You can eat these with a fork or as a sandwich!
Ok, that’s 10 reasons. But, we think that’s enough!
How to Make Low-Carb Salmon Patties
Step By Step Instructions
- Drain canned salmon into a bowl, removing the bones and skin. Reserve some of the salmon liquid.
- Add egg, black pepper and salt, and mix with your hands until incorporated. The mixture should be slightly wet and sloppy. The reserved juice can be added if necessary.
- In a medium skillet, heat butter and olive oil over medium heat until it is sizzling.
- Divide the salmon into 4 patties, and add to the skillet.
- Cook on each side 5-7 minutes or until golden brown. Resist the urge to move or flip until a golden brown crust has formed.
Full recipe steps and ingredient amounts for these quick Salmon Patties can be found in the recipe card at the bottom of this post.
Recipe FAQs
- These salmon patties without bread crumbs and without crackers means they are low carb.
- Reserve a little bit of the juices from the canned salmon. This keeps the salmon patty flavorful and also helps hold the salmon patty together.
- Use your clean hands to mix all the ingredients together and form a salmon patty.
- Do not add the salmon patty to the butter and olive oil in the pan until it is heated up. Also, do not touch or flip the salmon patty until you see the bottom edge is browned well. This prevents the salmon patty from falling apart.
- Eat alone with lots of ketchup or mustard or you could eat as a sandwich. Tartar sauce is also optional.
- My favorite way to eat these is with fried potatoes and creamed peas.
What to eat with salmon patties?
Check out these 10 side dishes that go perfectly along side salmon patties.
- Creamed Peas
- Cottage Cheese
- Red Hot Cinnamon Apples
- Simple Coleslaw
- Applesauce
- Fruit Salad
- Creamed Corn
- Ambrosia
- Cornbread
- Broccoli Rice Casserole
Recipe Variations
- If you really feel the need to add a binder, try using crushed saltine crackers.
- Fresh dill or parsley makes a nice addition.
- Try adding diced onion for more flavor.
- Lemon juice brightens up the flavor.
What can I use instead of breadcrumbs for fish cakes?
Any type of crushed crackers such as Saltines or Ritz, cornflakes, panko bread crumbs or just a plain, raw egg can replace breadcrumbs in fish cakes.
Can I make salmon croquettes without bread crumbs?
Yes, my mom never used bread crumbs for salmon croquettes. Instead use a raw egg as the binder. Be sure the oil is hot enough before placing the salmon mixture in the skillet. Do not mess with the croquettes until it’s golden brown on the bottom. Only flip once!
Easy Salmon Patties – A Low-Carb Salmon Patties without Bread Crumbs
Easy Salmon Patties have the flavor of the classic salmon patty recipe without bread crumbs and without crackers, making them a low carb salmon patties recipe.
Prep Time6 minutes mins
Cook Time14 minutes mins
Total Time20 minutes mins
Course: Entree
Cuisine: American
Keyword: easy salmon patties, low-carb salmon patties, salmon cakes, salmon patties, salmon patties without bread crumbs, salmon patty
Servings: 4
Calories: 216kcal
Author: Barbara
Ingredients
- 14.75 ounces Wild Alaskan Pink Salmon canned
- 1 egg
- 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
Instructions
Drain salmon into a bowl, and reserve the liquid. Remove bones and skin from the salmon.
Add egg, black pepper and salt to the salmon. Mix with your hands until incorporated. The mixture should be slightly wet and sloppy. If too dry, add some salmon broth back to the mixture.
Add butter and olive oil to a skillet; heat over medium heat until butter mixture is sizzling.
Make 4 patties out of salmon mixture; add to the skillet.
Cook on each side 5 to 7 minutes or until golden brown.
Notes
The nutritional information below is auto-calculated and can vary depending on the products used. It should not be used for specific dietary needs.
Nutrition
Calories: 216kcal | Carbohydrates: 0.1g | Protein: 26g | Fat: 13g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g | Monounsaturated Fat: 5g | Trans Fat: 0.1g | Cholesterol: 135mg | Sodium: 582mg | Potassium: 365mg | Fiber: 0.01g | Sugar: 0.04g | Vitamin A: 215IU | Calcium: 303mg | Iron: 1mg
