Cherry Bell Cookies – My Recipe Reviews (2024)

So I find these wonderful cookie recipes and think, "Eureka, I'll post these for my readers and they'll be so surprised!"

Then someone says "yeah, I love those cookies - been making them for years."

OK, I'm behind the curve on a lot of recipes since I didn't start cooking until later in life than most people (around 40; I know, sad).

This sad, sad story applies to these Cherry Bell Cookies. I'm fascinated with them and think they're the cutest little Christmas cookies I've ever seen.

Hopefully I'll introduce these delightful little cuties to someone who has never heard of them.

Cherry Bell Cookies are easy to make, but it takes a little patience to form the bell if you're new to it. Unfortunately I'm not very artistic at all as you can tell by some of the odd-shaped bells.

Oh wait, there's the Eiffel Tower painting I did at the Wine & Paint party. Of course I'd had a little wine so the painting may not be as good as I remember.

These cookies are basically a really good vanilla butter-sugar cookie, folded a bit at the top with half of a maraschino cherry gently pressed into the bottom of the "bell."

You can be really creative and do some of them with green cherries and some with red - that would be really Christmasy!

If you're looking for something cute and different, you'll like this tasty and pretty cookie for your Holiday plates. (P.S., I found out that after stored in an airtight container, these cookies got better and better. They're hard to stop eating!!)