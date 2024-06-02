Cherry Fluff Recipe - aka Cherry Salad - These Old Cookbooks (2024)

As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Grandma’s Cherry Fluff recipe is a nostalgic summertime dessert filled with cherry pie filling and goodness. Find and print out this cherry salad recipe here.

Grandma’s Cherry Fluff recipe has just five ingredients and is a dump and go dish perfect for pitch-ins. Originally called Cool Whip Dessert on Grandma’s handwritten recipe card, this vintage dessert recipe is still a hit with all ages.

Cherry Cool Whip Salad

This cherry dump salad is easy as pie, cherry pie that is! It’s a vintage no-bake, whipped topping-based dessert with five simple ingredients, including cherry pie filling, sweetened condensed milk, chopped pecans, crushed pineapple and cool whip.

Mix all the ingredients together and 2 hours later, you have a family-pleasing dessert for all ages. This is the perfect recipe to bring to a pitch-in for the holidays.

This pink stuff can be made a couple days ahead of time, wrapped tightly, and refrigerated until ready to serve.

Just be sure not to sample this tasty salad, and then double dip.That’s a big no no. This will cause the salad to break down and be watery.

Grandma’s Cherry Fluff Salad

Barbara found this recipe in our grandma’s wooden recipe box, so she decided to whip it up for some friends that were visiting from out of town.It was a hands-down hit with her daughters and the adults alike. There’s something about the cold, whipped, cherry flavor that just screams nostalgia.

This is also a classic recipe for any potluck, family gathering, get together, family reunion, Mother’s Day or holiday such as Thanksgiving or Christmas.It makes a large bowl and is a hit. Plus, the nostalgia of a Cool Whip Salad takes everyone back to the past.I love nostalgia!

Cherry Salad is also the great dessert for those hot summer months since it’s a no bake dessert. No need to turn on the oven.

Cherry Salad

This dessert with Cool Whip and cherry pie filling, also called cherry dump salad or cool whip dessert, is essentially one simple step. It uses one bowl, and it can be the same one you serve it.You do need to drain the pineapple first.I find that a fine mesh sieve works the best for draining pineapple. I got one for my wedding ten years ago, and I use it quite regularly.

Grandma had the best dessert recipes including Grandma’s Sour Cream Coffee Cake,Grandma’s Pumpkin Chiffon Pie,Grandma’s Rhubarb Streusel Dessert, and Easy Cherry Crisp.

What’s a substitute for crushed pineapple?

Pulverize canned pineapple chunks or tidbits to make your own crushed pineapple.

How to use leftover pineapple juice from canned pineapple?

This is easy. Make a Pina Colada with leftover pineapple juice. We love this Amaretto Pina Colada recipe.

How to Make Cherry Fluff Dessert Salad

Step By Step Instructions

Drain crushed pineapple. In a large mixing bowl, stir together cherry pie filling, sweetened condensed milk, chopped pecans, drained crushed pineapple and cool whip. Fold gently. Refrigerate a minimum of 2 hours before serving.

That’s it. Two steps, 5 simple ingredients.

Storage Instructions

Store in an airtight container or cover bowl tightly with plastic wrap. Store in the fridge for up to 5 days.

For the full recipe and ingredient list for cherry dump salad, scroll to the bottom of this post.

Recipe FAQs

This easy recipe has 2 steps, and only 5 ingredients.

Be sure to use sweetened condensed milk, not evaporated milk.

Drain the crushed pineapple first before adding to the Cherry Cool Whip Salad.

Be sure to chill it for a minimum of 2 hours before serving.

This Cool Whip Salad is very versatile. Use Strawberry Pie Filling or Blueberry Pie Filling instead of Cherry if desired. Or try this Cranberry Fluff version with fresh, ground cranberries.

version with fresh, ground cranberries. The pink color makes a perfect valentine’s day or special occasion treat.

Looking for recipes using cherry pie filling? Try Cherry Crock Pot Ham and Glazed Oatmeal Cherry Bars .

Fluff Dessert with Cool Whip Ingredients

Cherry Pie Filling

Sweetened Condensed Milk

Crushed Pineapple, drained

Pecans, chopped

Cool Whip

Recipe Variations

Swap crushed pineapple for fruit co*cktail or mandarin oranges.

Any type of nuts would work for pecans. Use chopped walnuts instead.

Make your own whip cream (firm) to use instead of whipped topping.

Stir in shredded coconut or a cup mini marshmallows.

Add cottage cheese to the mixture.

Top with maraschino cherries before serving.

Favorite Old-Fashioned Cool Whip Desserts

Interested in other “Fluff” Cool Whip desserts? Try these:

Pistachio Salad

Southern Ambrosia

Pistachio Fluff (Watergate Salad)

Strawberry Delight Dessert

Red Hot Fluff

Pretzel Salad

​What can I do with a can of sweetened condensed milk?

Put it in your coffee.

Make homemade caramel sauce.

Drizzle it over ice cream.

Make an old fashioned salad such as cherry fluff.

Bake a Tres Leches Cake.

Print Recipe 5 from 3 votes Grandma’s Cherry Fluff Grandma’s Cherry Fluff recipe has just five ingredients and is a dump and go dish perfect for pitch-ins. Prep Time5 minutes mins Cook Time0 minutes mins Refrigerate2 hours hrs Total Time2 hours hrs 5 minutes mins Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Keyword: cherry dump salad, Cherry Fluff Dessert, Grandma’s Cherry Fluff Servings: 16 people Calories: 200kcal Author: Barbara Ingredients 15 oz. cherry pie filling, canned

14 oz. sweetened condensed milk

1 cup chopped pecans

20 oz. crushed pineapple, drained

8 oz. cool whip Instructions In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Be sure the pineapple is drained first. Mix until completely incorporated.

Chill for a minimum 2 hours before serving. Notes This easy recipe has 2 steps, and only 5 ingredients.

Be sure to use sweetened condensed milk, not evaporated milk.

Drain the crushed pineapple first before adding to the Cherry Cool Whip Salad.

Be sure to chill it for a minimum of 2 hours before serving.

This Cool Whip Salad is very versatile. Use Strawberry Pie Filling or Blueberry Pie Filling instead of Cherry if desired.

Looking for recipes using cherry pie filling? Try Cherry Crock Pot Ham and Glazed Oatmeal Cherry Bars .

and . Please note that the carb counts, calorie counts and nutritional information varies greatly depending on the products you use. The auto-calculation is an automated estimate and should NOT be used for specific dietary needs. Nutrition Calories: 200kcal | Carbohydrates: 31g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 11mg | Sodium: 47mg | Potassium: 207mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 21g | Vitamin A: 167IU | Vitamin C: 5mg | Calcium: 99mg | Iron: 1mg

