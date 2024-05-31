Chicken Chow Mein (Easy One Pot Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (2024)

1/4teaspoondark soy sauce(optional, for coloring purpose)
1tablespoonsugar
1/2teaspoonsesame oil
3tablespoonswater
3dashes ground white pepper
1pinchsalt
4oz (120g)bean sprouts, rinsed and drained
2stalks scallion(cut into 2-inch (5cm) lengths)
Chicken Marinade:
1teaspoonsoy sauce
1teaspooncorn starch
Instructions
Prep the noodles according to the packaging instructions.
Pat dry the chicken with paper towels. Add the soy sauce and corn starch to the chicken. Stir to coat well. Set aside for 10 minutes.
Heat up a wok or skillet over high heat. When it's heated, add the oil to the wok/skillet. Add the garlic and stir-fry until aromatic, follow by the chicken.
Stir-fry until the chicken is half cooked or the surface turns opaque, then add in the cabbage and carrot, stir continuously. Add the noodles into the wok/skillet, follow by the oyster sauce, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, water, ground white pepper, and pinch of salt.
Stir back and forth and toss the noodles, for about 1 minute. Add the bean sprouts, stir to combine well. As soon as the bean sprouts are cooked, add the scallion, stir a few more times, dish out and serve immediately.
Notes
Rinse the noodles thoroughly with cold water, and then drained before cooking. Please follow the packaging instructions to get the best results. If you use dried egg noodles, please also follow the instructions on the back of the package.
Egg noodles, or Chinese chow mein are labeled differently: chow mein, steamed chow mein, pan-fried chow mein, egg noodles,Hong Kong egg noodles, etc. Please refer to the picture above when choosing your chow mein. The picture on the left is the noodles out of the package, and the picture on the right is the noodles after prepping (but before cooking).
Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
Chicken Chow Mein
Amount Per Serving (3 people)
Calories 496Calories from Fat 153
% Daily Value*
Fat 17g26%
Saturated Fat 12g75%
Cholesterol 24mg8%
Sodium 1183mg51%
Carbohydrates 65g22%
Fiber 6g25%
Sugar 8g9%
Protein 22g44%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Notice: Nutrition is auto-calculated, using Spoonacular, for your convenience. Where relevant, we recommend using your own nutrition calculations.
All you need is soy sauce, black vinegar, sugar, oyster sauce, black pepper, and sesame oil. The flavor that is often missing in homemade chow mein is the tanginess. Black Vinegar is less harsh than regular vinegar, which gives the chow mein a subtle hint of tanginess that brings the dish together.
The ideal Cantonese style chow mein is not soggy, with aromatic crispiness here and there. Before frying them, it's best to steam the noodles rather than boil them, then dunk them in the hot water for just a minute. Remember to let the noodles cool down.
“Lo mein usually uses the fat, chewy noodles, while chow mein uses the thin type of noodles that sometimes contain egg.” Lo mein uses fresh noodles that are boiled for a few minutes, while chow mein uses dried noodles that are parboiled for five to six minutes.
Chow mein is the general term used for a dish of stir-fried noodles. Depending on the type or style of cooking, Chow Mein can be made from thin, crispy noodles or soft noodles. noodle is a type of food made from unleavened dough, which is then cooked in boiling liquid.
Hong Kong Style Chicken Chow Mein Noodles is a classic Chinese dish consisting of crispy, pan-fried noodles and a rich gravy filled with fresh vegetables and chicken! The ultra crispy noodles is crispy around the edges and soft from the gravy in the middle – when mixed up it's a perfect contrast of textures!
Simple sauce: While chow mein sauce is unbelievably easy to make, it still brings a complexity of flavors to the dish. The careful combination of ingredients like soy sauce, sesame oil, oyster sauce and sugar results in a chow mein sauce that has hints of both savory and sweet notes.
At my local Chinese, they call this Crispy Chow Mein Noodles. It's a Hong Kong / Cantonese style dish, and there are a lot of variations but the core of it is a bed of deep fried crunchy noodles topped with a saucy stir fry.
Prepare your noodles so that they are al dente and still have some bite. For most noodles, this means cooking them for a few minutes in boiling water, but thinner noodles, like cellophane rice noodles, usually just need to be soaked.
Yes, it is possible to substitute spaghetti for chow mein noodles by boiling it with a small amount of baking soda. The baking soda alters the pH level of the spaghetti, giving it a similar texture and flavor to chow mein noodles. They can then be used in any dish that calls for chow mein noodles.
Crispy chow mein is usually topped with a thick brown sauce, while steamed chow mein is mixed with soy sauce before being served. There is a regional difference in the US between the East and West Coast use of the term "chow mein". On the East Coast, "chow mein" is always the crispy kind.
Bring lots of water to boil as you would usually cook pasta. Add salt (I use about 1TBSP) and baking soda. Add pasta and cook about 2 minutes longer than what the package says. Drain and use in any recipes in place of Chinese noodles.
Fried rice has 570 calories (extra calories are from fat) and 900mg sodium. However, chow mien has fewer calories of 400, but a huge amount of sodium 1,060mg! Another thing that you could look at would be the number of vegetables in each dish perhaps.
It's often made with pork, although some varieties may contain chicken, beef, or tofu. Like other stir-fries, it's a healthier choice because it's made from a protein source and vegetables. One cup (220 grams) of pork chop suey with no noodles contains 216 calories and provides 23 grams of protein.
Oyster sauce is commonly used in Chinese food and adds a savory, salty, umami flavor. Both can be found in most grocery stores. If you like, you can add grated or minced ginger or garlic. Serve your homemade brown sauce with a beef, chicken, or pork stir-fry or chow mein dish.
Cantonese style chow mein contains deep-fried crunchy golden egg noodles, green peppers, pea pods, bok choy, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, shrimp, Chinese roast pork (char siu), chicken, and beef, and is served in a thick sauce.