Chicken Chow Mein (Easy One Pot Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (2024)

What Is Chicken Chow Mein? Other Chow Mein Recipes: Chicken Chow Mein Ingredients What Is Chow Mein Sauce Made Of? Tips on How to Cook Chicken Chow Mein Is Chow Mein Healthy? Chicken Chow Mein Vs Lo Mein How Many Calories per Serving? What Dishes to Serve with This Recipe?

Easy Chicken Chow Mein that anyone can make at home. This recipe yield delicious and healthy chicken chow mein that is better than Chinese takeout!

Chicken Chow Mein (Easy One Pot Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (1)

Chicken Chow Mein (Easy One Pot Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (2)

What Is Chicken Chow Mein?

Chicken Chow Mein is Cantonese fried egg noodles with tender pieces of chicken. It’s a very popular and delicious noodle dish that everyone loves.

In this recipe tutorial, you will learn how to make it like the takeaway (takeout) at Chinese restaurants.

Chicken Chow Mein (Easy One Pot Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (3)

Other Chow Mein Recipes:

  • Chow Mein
  • Panda Express Chow Mein Copycat
  • Shrimp Chow Mein
  • Vegetable Chow Mein
  • Soy Sauce Chow Mein

Chicken Chow Mein Ingredients

The recipe calls for the following basic ingredients:

  • Egg Noodles – you can get fresh egg noodles or dry egg noodles
  • Chicken meat. I prefer skinless and boneless chicken breast, but you can certainly use chicken thighs
  • Bean Sprouts, cabbage and carrots
  • Chow mein sauce

Therefore, get to the grocery store and get this recipe going tonight! You will not regret it.

What Is Chow Mein Sauce Made Of?

Chow mein sauce is made of oyster sauce, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, water and ground white pepper. The sauce lends a mouthwatering savory taste to the noodles.

Chicken Chow Mein (Easy One Pot Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (4)

Tips on How to Cook Chicken Chow Mein

  • Tenderize the chicken by “velveting” the chicken with corn starch. This will ensure Chinese-restaurant tender and silky chicken.
  • You will need a deep skillet or Chinese wok (preferred) for the best results.
  • Heat up the utensil on high heat. Add cooking oil, then stir fry by tossing and flipping the chicken, vegetables and egg noodles back and forth with a spatula.
  • If you have a pair of Chinese long wooden chopsticks, use them instead of a spatula. The chopsticks will ensure that the noodles are not broken up during the cooking process.

Is Chow Mein Healthy?

Yes, this is a healthy chicken chow mein recipe, with only 484 calories.

Chicken Chow Mein Vs Lo Mein

They are two completely different noodle dishes and they don’t taste the same. Lo Mein is a Chinese noodle dish where the noodles are mixed with the sauce and there is no stir-frying involved.

How Many Calories per Serving?

This recipe is only 496 calories per serving.

What Dishes to Serve with This Recipe?

For a wholesome meal and easy weeknight dinner, I recommend the following recipes.

Hot and Sour Soup

Garlic Bok Choy

Chicken Wontons

Chicken Chow Mein

Easy Chicken Chow Mein that anyone can make at home. This recipe yield delicious and healthy chicken chow mein that is better than Chinese takeout!

By Bee Yinn Low

Yield 3 people

Prep 20 minutes mins

Cook 10 minutes mins

Total 30 minutes mins

Ingredients

  • 8 oz (230g) fresh chow mein egg noodles, steamed chow mein or dry chow mein
  • 4 oz (120g) chicken breast (cut into pieces)
  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • 3 cloves garlic (finely minced)
  • 2 oz (30g) cabbage, finely sliced
  • 1/2 small carrot (peeled and cut into thin strips)
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon dark soy sauce (optional, for coloring purpose)
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 3 dashes ground white pepper
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 4 oz (120g) bean sprouts, rinsed and drained
  • 2 stalks scallion (cut into 2-inch (5cm) lengths)

Chicken Marinade:

  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon corn starch

Instructions

  • Prep the noodles according to the packaging instructions.

  • Pat dry the chicken with paper towels. Add the soy sauce and corn starch to the chicken. Stir to coat well. Set aside for 10 minutes.

  • Heat up a wok or skillet over high heat. When it's heated, add the oil to the wok/skillet. Add the garlic and stir-fry until aromatic, follow by the chicken.

  • Stir-fry until the chicken is half cooked or the surface turns opaque, then add in the cabbage and carrot, stir continuously. Add the noodles into the wok/skillet, follow by the oyster sauce, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, water, ground white pepper, and pinch of salt.

  • Stir back and forth and toss the noodles, for about 1 minute. Add the bean sprouts, stir to combine well. As soon as the bean sprouts are cooked, add the scallion, stir a few more times, dish out and serve immediately.

Notes

Rinse the noodles thoroughly with cold water, and then drained before cooking. Please follow the packaging instructions to get the best results. If you use dried egg noodles, please also follow the instructions on the back of the package.

Chicken Chow Mein (Easy One Pot Recipe) - Rasa Malaysia (9)

Egg noodles, or Chinese chow mein are labeled differently: chow mein, steamed chow mein, pan-fried chow mein, egg noodles,Hong Kong egg noodles, etc. Please refer to the picture above when choosing your chow mein. The picture on the left is the noodles out of the package, and the picture on the right is the noodles after prepping (but before cooking).

Course: Chinese Recipes

Cuisine: Chicken

Keywords: Chicken Chow Mein

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts

Chicken Chow Mein

Amount Per Serving (3 people)

Calories 496Calories from Fat 153

% Daily Value*

Fat 17g26%

Saturated Fat 12g75%

Cholesterol 24mg8%

Sodium 1183mg51%

Carbohydrates 65g22%

Fiber 6g25%

Sugar 8g9%

Protein 22g44%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Notice: Nutrition is auto-calculated, using Spoonacular, for your convenience. Where relevant, we recommend using your own nutrition calculations.

FAQs

What is chow mein sauce made of? ›

All you need is soy sauce, black vinegar, sugar, oyster sauce, black pepper, and sesame oil. The flavor that is often missing in homemade chow mein is the tanginess. Black Vinegar is less harsh than regular vinegar, which gives the chow mein a subtle hint of tanginess that brings the dish together.

Why is my chow mein soggy? ›

An expert chef's tip for perfect chow mein

The ideal Cantonese style chow mein is not soggy, with aromatic crispiness here and there. Before frying them, it's best to steam the noodles rather than boil them, then dunk them in the hot water for just a minute. Remember to let the noodles cool down.

What is the difference between chow mein and lo mein recipe? ›

Lo mein usually uses the fat, chewy noodles, while chow mein uses the thin type of noodles that sometimes contain egg.” Lo mein uses fresh noodles that are boiled for a few minutes, while chow mein uses dried noodles that are parboiled for five to six minutes.

What's the difference between chicken chow mein and chicken noodles? ›

Chow mein is the general term used for a dish of stir-fried noodles. Depending on the type or style of cooking, Chow Mein can be made from thin, crispy noodles or soft noodles. noodle is a type of food made from unleavened dough, which is then cooked in boiling liquid.

What does chicken chow mein contain? ›

Hong Kong Style Chicken Chow Mein Noodles is a classic Chinese dish consisting of crispy, pan-fried noodles and a rich gravy filled with fresh vegetables and chicken! The ultra crispy noodles is crispy around the edges and soft from the gravy in the middle – when mixed up it's a perfect contrast of textures!

What makes chow mein taste like chow mein? ›

Simple sauce: While chow mein sauce is unbelievably easy to make, it still brings a complexity of flavors to the dish. The careful combination of ingredients like soy sauce, sesame oil, oyster sauce and sugar results in a chow mein sauce that has hints of both savory and sweet notes.

Why do we add vinegar to chow mein? ›

All you need is soy sauce, black vinegar, sugar, oyster sauce, black pepper, and sesame oil. The flavor that is often missing in homemade chow mein is the tanginess. Black Vinegar is less harsh than regular vinegar, which gives the chow mein a subtle hint of tanginess that brings the dish together.

What is the crunchy stuff in chow mein? ›

At my local Chinese, they call this Crispy Chow Mein Noodles. It's a Hong Kong / Cantonese style dish, and there are a lot of variations but the core of it is a bed of deep fried crunchy noodles topped with a saucy stir fry.

Do you need to boil noodles before stir-frying? ›

Prepare your noodles so that they are al dente and still have some bite. For most noodles, this means cooking them for a few minutes in boiling water, but thinner noodles, like cellophane rice noodles, usually just need to be soaked.

What is a good substitute for chow mein noodles? ›

Yes, it is possible to substitute spaghetti for chow mein noodles by boiling it with a small amount of baking soda. The baking soda alters the pH level of the spaghetti, giving it a similar texture and flavor to chow mein noodles. They can then be used in any dish that calls for chow mein noodles.

What does "chow mein" mean in English? ›

chow mein. noun. ˈchau̇-ˈmān. : a thick stew of shredded meat, mushrooms, and vegetables served with fried noodles.

What are the two types of chow mein? ›

Crispy chow mein is usually topped with a thick brown sauce, while steamed chow mein is mixed with soy sauce before being served. There is a regional difference in the US between the East and West Coast use of the term "chow mein". On the East Coast, "chow mein" is always the crispy kind.

Can I substitute spaghetti for chow mein noodles? ›

Bring lots of water to boil as you would usually cook pasta. Add salt (I use about 1TBSP) and baking soda. Add pasta and cook about 2 minutes longer than what the package says. Drain and use in any recipes in place of Chinese noodles.

Is chicken chow mein healthier than chicken fried rice? ›

Fried rice has 570 calories (extra calories are from fat) and 900mg sodium. However, chow mien has fewer calories of 400, but a huge amount of sodium 1,060mg! Another thing that you could look at would be the number of vegetables in each dish perhaps.

Which is healthier, chow mein or chop suey? ›

Chop suey

It's often made with pork, although some varieties may contain chicken, beef, or tofu. Like other stir-fries, it's a healthier choice because it's made from a protein source and vegetables. One cup (220 grams) of pork chop suey with no noodles contains 216 calories and provides 23 grams of protein.

Can you buy ready made chow mein sauce? ›

Chow mein stir fry sauce with soy sauce, garlic and chives.

What is the brown sauce in Chinese food called? ›

Oyster sauce is commonly used in Chinese food and adds a savory, salty, umami flavor. Both can be found in most grocery stores. If you like, you can add grated or minced ginger or garlic. Serve your homemade brown sauce with a beef, chicken, or pork stir-fry or chow mein dish.

What to use instead of oyster sauce? ›

  • Fish sauce. Although it's not a perfect substitute, you can use fish sauce in place of oyster sauce in some recipes. ...
  • Soy sauce. Soy sauce is an easy substitute for oyster sauce since it's a common pantry staple. ...
  • Hoisin sauce. ...
  • Worcestershire sauce with soy sauce. ...
  • Teriyaki sauce. ...
  • Vegan mushroom sauce.
Jul 12, 2021

What is authentic Chinese chow mein? ›

Cantonese style chow mein contains deep-fried crunchy golden egg noodles, green peppers, pea pods, bok choy, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, shrimp, Chinese roast pork (char siu), chicken, and beef, and is served in a thick sauce.

