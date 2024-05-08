Challah Bread Recipe (2024)

By Claire Saffitz
Updated Oct. 16, 2023
- Total Time
- 1 hour 20 minutes, plus proofing and cooling
- Rating
- 4(1,237)
- Notes
- Read community notes
This challah recipe is ideal for first-time bread bakers, as it contains several checks and tests to indicate exactly when you’re ready to move on to the next step, minimizing the potential for failure. The biggest risk factor is underproofing, especially in a cool environment (the dough is temperature-sensitive), so for a light, silky loaf, make sure you give it sufficient time. If your oven has a proof setting, you can use it to speed up the process considerably. (Watch Claire make and braid this dough on YouTube.)
Featured in: The Only Challah Recipe You’ll Ever Need (and It Gets You a Babka, Too)
Ingredients
Yield:1 large loaf
- 1teaspoon active dry yeast
- 1¼cups/169 grams bread flour
- ½cup/72 grams golden raisins (optional)
- ⅓cup/113 grams honey
- ⅓cup/75 grams extra-virgin olive oil
- 1large egg yolk, at room temperature
- 2large eggs, at room temperature, plus 1 beaten egg, for egg wash
- 3cups/405 grams bread flour, plus more for kneading the dough
- 11grams kosher salt (about 1 tablespoon Diamond Crystal or 1½ teaspoons Morton coarse kosher salt)
- Poppy or sesame seeds, for sprinkling (optional)
For the Preferment
For the Dough
Ingredient Substitution Guide
Preparation
Step
1
Make the preferment: In a medium bowl, combine the yeast and ¼ cup/57 grams warm tap water (100 to 110 degrees), and whisk until the yeast is dissolved. Add another ½ cup/113 grams room temperature water and the bread flour, and stir with a flexible spatula or bowl scraper until you have a smooth, pasty mixture with no dry spots. It should look like a thick batter.
Step
2
Scrape the mixture into the center of the bowl and cover tightly. Let the preferment sit at room temperature until it’s nearly tripled in size, extremely bubbly across the surface, and jiggles on the verge of collapsing when the bowl is shaken, 1 to 2 hours (depending on the ambient temperature).
Step
3
If making a raisin-studded challah, while the preferment is getting bubbly, place the raisins in a medium bowl and cover with boiling water. Cover the bowl and let the raisins soak until they’re plumped and softened, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain the raisins, pat them dry, and set aside.
Step
4
Mix the dough: In a medium bowl, whisk together the honey, olive oil, the yolk and 2 of the eggs until smooth, then add to the bowl with the preferment. Add the bread flour and salt. Use a flexible spatula or bowl scraper to stir the mixture, making sure to scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl to incorporate the preferment, until a shaggy dough comes together.
Step
5
Knead the dough: Generously flour the work surface, then scrape the dough and any floury bits out of the bowl and onto the surface (reserve the bowl). Generously flour the dough. Use the heel of your hands to knead the dough, adding flour as needed if the dough is sticking to your hands or the surface, until the dough is very smooth, elastic and slightly tacky, 10 to 15 minutes. (You can also combine everything in a stand mixer and mix on low speed with the dough hook for 8 to 10 minutes, adding more flour as needed until the dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl.)
Step
6
Test the dough: Pinch off a golf ball-size piece and flatten it with your fingertips. Stretch the dough outward in all directions gently and slowly: You should be able to form a sheet of dough that’s thin enough to allow light to pass through without tearing. If the dough tears, continue kneading. For a raisin-studded challah, use your hands to flatten the dough into a 1-inch-thick slab (the shape doesn’t matter) and scatter the drained raisins over the dough. Roll up the dough and gather it back into a ball, then knead until the raisins are distributed throughout.
Step
7
Let the dough rise: Gather the dough into a smooth ball, dust lightly with flour and place back in the reserved bowl. Cover and let the dough sit in a warm spot until it’s doubled in size, 1 to 2 hours (depending on the ambient temperature).
Step
8
Divide the dough: Punch down the dough inside the bowl to expel the gasses that built up during the first rise, then scrape the dough out onto a clean work surface. For a braided loaf, use a bench scraper or knife to divide the dough into 6 equal pieces. (You can eyeball it, or weigh the pieces for accuracy — each piece should weigh 180 to 190 grams.) For a round loaf, divide the dough in half.
Step
9
Braid or twist the dough: For a braid, roll each of the 6 pieces into snakes measuring about 18 inches long and slightly tapered at the ends. Dust the strands in flour to coat them lightly, then line them up so they’re side by side. Pinch together the ends of the strands to connect them at the top.
Step
10
Take the strand on the far right and cross it over the other strands, so it’s all the way on the far left side, placing it perpendicular to the other strands. Then, take the strand that was originally on the far left, and is now second from the left, and bring it all the way to the far right, also placing it perpendicularly.
Step
11
Fan out the remaining strands so there’s a generous space in the center. Take the strand on the far left and bring it to the center, but group it with the strands on the right. Next, bring the strand that’s second from the right and cross it over to the far left, also placing it perpendicular. Then, fan out the strands again, leaving a space in the center, and bring the strand on the far right to the center, grouping it with the strands on the left. Bring the strand second from the left to the far right and cross it over to the far left. Then, repeat this process until you’ve braided the entire length of the strands, tugging gently on the strands as you work to create tension in the braid. Pinch the ends of the braids and tuck them underneath the loaf, then transfer to a parchment-lined sheet pan. Make sure you have a couple of inches of clearance on either side of the braid so it can expand.
Step
12
Alternatively, for a round, roll the two pieces of dough into long snakes measuring about 28 inches long, making sure to taper the snakes at one end. Dust the strands in flour to coat them lightly, then line them up so they’re side by side with the tapered ends aligned. Twist the two strands together, then start at the tapered end and roll up the twist into a tight coil, wrapping the fatter end around and tucking the end underneath the coil. Transfer the coil to a parchment-lined sheet pan.
Step
13
Egg wash and proof the dough: Beat the remaining egg in a small bowl until it’s streak-free. Brush the loaf with the egg, then loosely cover the dough with some lightly oiled plastic wrap on a sheet pan, and let it rise at room temperature until it’s doubled in size, extremely puffy, and springs back but holds a slight indentation when poked gently with a wet finger, another 1½ to 2 hours (but possibly longer, depending on ambient temperature). The dough is easy to underproof, so, if you’re unsure, err on the side of overproofing. (The round loaf will also take longer to proof.) Alternatively, before proofing, you can refrigerate the dough overnight, but omit the egg wash and make sure it’s covered (plastic should cover it loosely but be sealed around the pan so the dough doesn't dry out).
Step
14
Heat the oven: Arrange a rack in the center of the oven and heat it to 350 degrees.
Step
15
Bake: Uncover the challah and brush with another layer of egg wash. Sprinkle the loaf with poppy or sesame seeds (if using) and bake until the loaf is shiny and burnished, an instant-read thermometer registers 190 degrees when inserted into the center, and it sounds hollow when tapped on the bottom, 35 to 40 minutes. Let the challah cool completely on the baking sheet.
Tip
- The challah, stored in a paper bag at room temperature, will keep for 4 days. It benefits from toasting after the first day.
Ratings
4
out of 5
1,237
user ratings
Cooking Notes
Deborah Kaplan
The timing listed is deceptive to someone not used to making bread. Clock time is in the range of 4 1/2 - 7 hours. Maybe this one calls for listing active time and clock time.1-2 hours for preferment. Maybe 1/2 hour for mixing and kneading. 1-2 hours for rise. 1/2 hour to braid and add wash. 1 1/2 -2 hours to proof. 35-40 minutes to bake.
Sheryl
Claire this challah is superior to any recipe I have ever made or tasted. I have been making challah at home for over 55 years. The flavor is excellent as well as the crumb and the smell of the bread baking brought my family and dogs into the kitchen. I was a little hesitant using olive oil, but the flavor was perfect. This loaf was gone before bedtime! I am sure my grandfather, who was a baker in Manhattan in the 1920's to the 1940's would approve. Thanks for the YouTube video as well.
David
I often like to prep the challah the night before, put it in the fridge, then proof it and braid it and bake it day of. Do you have any recommendations on how to do that? Would the best way be to put it in the fridge after Step 7 then pull it out of the fridge for a couple of hours before step 8? How to know when the dough is back at an appropriate temperature/state to divide and braid? Thank you!
AKCuisine
This is addressed in Step 13: "Alternatively, before proofing, you can refrigerate the dough overnight, but omit the egg wash and make sure it’s covered (plastic should cover it loosely but be sealed around the pan so the dough doesn't dry out)."
Barbara the Baker
I'm famous for my challah, which takes 3 hours, start to finish, so I was curious to try this one. It is indeed quite wonderful, and next time I will probably do some of the rising in the fridge overnight so I'm not stuck in the kitchen. The only thing I question is timing for the final proving of braided loaf -- after only 75 minutes, mine was over-proofed and I lost the definition in the braids. So next time I will check after 45 minutes to avoid this problem.
Deirdre
My daughter bake’s for challah for hunger at her Hillel. She preps for 90 loaves and then the helpers come in to braid - it is cinematic to watch her prepare the dough. She has two secrets- Mixins- sautéed onions or chopped olives - she splits the skanes and buries them in the DoughThe other secret is a little honey mixed into the egg wash
Julie
If you look at King Arthur's Challah recipe, they use KA all purpose so I think you will be okay. The protein difference between the two is 1% so not huge. Just make sure to build gluten while kneading either by hand or by machine. If you have a thermometer, when stuck in dough, it's ready/built up gluten when at 78-80 after kneading and it's ready to prove.
S
There is a crucial step omitted! What makes bread “challah” is not the shape, the ingredients, or the taste (it can be any kind of bread, even matzo!). It’s “taking challah”: pinching off a tiny bit of the dough to be set aside as commanded in the Torah (Numbers 15:18-21). That piece is really the “challah.” Observant and many non-observant Jews do this today.https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/ask-the-expert-taking-challah/
Sarah from Philadelphia
How essential is bread flour vs. all-purpose flour?
mhj
I prefer to proof and shape the loaves then cover and refrigerate on the night before baking. Take the loaves out the fridge a few hours before baking to rise, uncover, egg and bake. It's just easier to shape the dough when it's not cold and I've seen this technique recommended in many baking books.
Annette
This is a phenomenal recipe and the video is incredibly helpful! The braiding really benefits from visual aid. The only thing I deviated from the recipe is I added more water to the preferment because the consistency was more dough-y than paste-y.All that said, I was successful on my first attempt! Claire is a baking god. Thank you!
Bubby
I made this vegan by using Just Egg replacer. It worked perfectly and even gave a gorgeous brown crust when brushed on top. I also divided the dough into two challahs for our small family. It was a perfect size for us for Shabbat. I’m so happy with this recipe!
Toni
Add a little honey to the egg wash
Mike
I made this for the first time and followed the recipe exactly as was written. I even watched the YouTube video which was VERY helpful. I had a problem though. The preferment rose during the first proofing but the other 2 times I proofed it, it never rose. I still baked it and it was delicious, it was just very dense. Any idea why that might have happened?
Deborah K
This recipe doesn't call for milk or butter. It is striving for pareve.
shira
The measurements state:⅓ cup/113 grams honey⅓ cup/75 grams extra-virgin olive oilMy dough is incredibly dense and I’m wondering if this has something to do with it. It’s still proofing and hoping it bakes up well. Anyhoo, too many steps for me. Bubby kept it simple.
dM
I have made this recipe twice and both loaves turned out beautifully. To those saying it’s not enough yeast, maybe your yeast was dead or you didn’t give it enough time? The temp was off? Etc. Made one preferment in the bread machine and then added the other ingredients and ran it through a dough cycle. The other I did all by hand…both were similar in taste and texture and crumb, but I preferred working with the hand kneaded dough (which was a surprise to me).
Antonia
I followed all the directions exactly & would like to issue a warning that this is too little yeast for the volume of flour! i assumed this had been carefully tested but now there’s a sad braided brick of a loaf sitting in my kitchen (no rise at all!)
Eleanor
I have tried to make this twice and have been unsuccessful….twice. My preferment looks great and expanded, but when I make the actual dough and move on to the first and second proofs, it does not rise AT ALL. The bread ends up baking like a dense, doughy log. What am I doing wrong?
judi
I weighed the flour- this preferment was too dryI went back and airated measured 1 1/4 cup and lo and behold after 4 different measurements I averaged 149-150 g with King Arthur bread flour.finding that I held back 1 cup of flour in the final mix and put 3/4 of that back in the flour binThis is a beautiful bread. Weight measurements are off.
Susan
Not sure what I did wrong. I measured all the ingredients for the preferment and it had more the consistency of pie dough than of the batter you see in her video. Will not try this recipe again.
judi
Susan did you weigh the flour ( the weight given for the flour is wrong)
rachelle
Followed this exactly as written. No subs, no omissions. I’ve tried several challah recipes and I don’t think I’ll be looking for a new one after this recipe. Flavor was perfect with just the right amount of sweetness. Braided this into one loaf. They’re so good for toasted or grilled sandwiches. Thought my family had eaten all the bread until i found the bag of a few remaining slices a week later that were surprisingly without mold or smelling weird and they were still just as good!
Greg
I made this exactly as directed (including the 6-strand braid—watch the YouTube video for help there), and wow! It turned out perfectly! I’m so happy with this bread, and it can be done all in one day if you’re looking for a Saturday or Sunday baking project. Taste and crumb are fantastic.
Beth
I’m an experienced baker, usually making sourdough bread. But needing a challah for Friday and not having time Thursday to begin a challah from starter, I used this recipe-so I could do it all on Friday. It makes a gorgeous and large challah, just the right size, wish I could add a photo. But I found it flavorless. I will add 1/4 cup sugar or honey next time with the preferment, I’m used to making a bread with a high hydration dough, so the additional honey should be ok.
Diane
I ran out of time to finish this and put it in the refrigerator after braiding for 2 days. I was worried because I put the egg wash on before I realized I would never have time to finish it I gave it the final rise and it still came out delicious! Will definitely be making again.
esther
Made this last night and put it in the fridge for the last proofing. Took it out this morning and it took about 2 hours to warm up and rise. Looks beautiful. I was a bit concerned because I sometimes have trouble with things over proofing overnight in the fridge. Probably because I live at 7k ft. This is my first attempt at challah. Claire's video was great and I had no problem following her braiding instructions. Can't wait to taste it.
Lex G
This was my first timing making challah! The flavor is good, the braiding is pretty, but it ended up a bit dry. Claire’s YouTube video says cook 30-35 min, BUT this recipe says 35-40. I cooked it 36 min…and it’s dried out. Wish I had done less. I’ll remember for next time!
esther
I always use a thermomter to check the internal temps of baked good. I start checking about 5 or 10 minutes before the recommended time since I use a convection overn.
leah
How essential is bread flour over regular flour?
Sara
I made this last weekend with white whole wheat flour. It took a long time to rise - started it Friday morning and then baked it off Saturday midday - but my yeast was ancient and we have a chilly kitchen (letting it sit in a warm oven helped a lot). It was absolutely beautiful, and really delicious. Watch the video - it helps so much to know what the different stages look like.
Marisol
Help! We couldn't get our preferment to be jiggly - it was quite solid. Should we add more water at the beginning? other advice? Thanks for help,Marisol
Private notes are only visible to you.