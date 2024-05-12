Chinese Steamed Buns (Mantou) | Gluten Free Asian Recipes | Healthy gf Asian (2024)

by Daphne Goh

In China, they make Chinese Steamed Buns (Mantou) as plain steamed buns with no fillings. Traditionally, they consume mantou in Northern China as a staple food. In contrast to rice as a staple food in Southern China. They normally eat these buns plain or commonly serve it as a side dish. Whereas they stuff bao or baozi with sweet or savoury fillings and make them rounded in shape.

Popularity of Chinese Steamed Buns (Mantou)

Besides, Chinese Steamed Buns (Mantou) and baozi are so universally popular worldwide that you can find them everywhere. From dim sums in a Chinese yum cha restaurants, to frozen ready-made packaged food in Asian supermarket. As well as all kinds of food stores and even as a street/hawker food. They usually eat these Chinese Steamed Buns (Mantou) during breakfast, as a snack or meal on its own. Alternatively, they also eat them as an accompaniment for a dish. Like braised meat, meat stews or meat casseroles. As well as saucy dishes like Kung Pao Chicken or Singapore Chilli Prawns or Crabs.

Chinese Steamed Buns (Mantou) | Gluten Free Asian Recipes | Healthy gf Asian (1)

Gluten Free Chinese Steamed Buns (Mantou)

For my gluten free Chinese Steamed Buns (Mantou) recipe, I made them with gluten free self-raising flour. Plus dry instant yeast, rice milk, agave syrup, salt and vanilla extract. This Chinese Steamed Buns (Mantou) is recipe is not only gluten Free. But also vegan, low carb, dairy free, nut free, egg free, soy free, refined sugar free and allergy friendly.

Chinese Steamed Buns (Mantou) | Gluten Free Asian Recipes | Healthy gf Asian (2)

History of Mantou

The origin of mantou dated all the way back to many thousands of years ago. During the Eastern Zhou Dynasty (771B.C.), whereby the people were consuming steamed fermented flour dough called “Yi” food. During the Han Dynasty, use of stone mills became popular for milling wheat flour for mantou and wheat noodles. Which became a popular food staple for the people of Northern China.

According to a famous Chinese folktale, a renowned Chinese military strategist invented mantou stuffed with meat fillings. His name was Zhuge Liang during the era of the Three Kingdoms (220–280 CE). At this time, they use stuffed these buns to replace human barbarian’s heads as a sacrifice to the river god. In order for the army to cross the raging Lu River. By the Northern Song dynasty (960-1127 AD), bao or baozi became the terms used for buns with filling. Although mantou still remains as the name used for steamed buns with no fillings.

Chinese Steamed Buns (Mantou) | Gluten Free Asian Recipes | Healthy gf Asian (3)
Chinese Steamed Buns (Mantou) | Gluten Free Asian Recipes | Healthy gf Asian (4)

Chinese Steamed Buns (Mantou) | Gluten Free Asian Recipes | Healthy gf Asian (5)

Chinese Steamed Buns (Mantou)

Plain steamed buns with no fillings and traditionally consumed in Northern China as a staple food. They are normally eaten plain and also commonly served as a side dish.

5 from 14 votes

Course: Breakfast, Side Dish, Snack

Cuisine: Chinese

Diet: Gluten Free, Low Calorie, Low Fat, Low Salt, Vegan

Keyword: Adzuki Bean, Allergy Friendly, Chinese Steamed Buns, Dairy Free, Egg Free, Gluten Free, Gluten Free Bao Buns, Gluten Free Buns, Gluten Free Chinese Bao, Gluten Free Steamed Chinese Bao Buns, Low Carb, Mantou, Nut Free, Refined Sugar Free, Soy Free, Vegan

Prep Time: 1 hour hour 10 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes

Total Time: 1 hour hour 30 minutes minutes

Servings: 11 buns

Calories: 129.73kcal

Author: Daphne Goh

Ingredients

  • Some gluten free flour for dusting work surface

For the dough:

    Dry Ingredients:

    Wet Ingredients:

    Instructions

    • In a large bowl, combine and whisk all the dry ingredients together. Make a well in the middle of the flour mixture.

    • Warm the rice milk in a small pot for around 1 minutes until lukewarm, between 40.5 and 43.3C (105 to 110 F) then turn off the heat. Add in the extra virgin olive oil, agave sugar and vanilla extract and mix well.

    • Pour the warm rice milk mixture in step 2 into the well in the large bowl, stir and combine well with the flour using a spatula.

    • Then use your hands to knead the dough until you have a smooth and slightly sticky dough. Add 2 tablespoons rice milk if required.

    • Divide the dough into 2 portions. Seal in ziplock bags and let the dough rest on the benchtop for 1 hour.

    • Dust the work surface with some gluten free flour. Remove one portion of dough from the ziplock bag. Roll the dough into long log of 1½ inch thickness. You can also cut into any desired size.

    • Cut each log with a knife into 1½ inch pieces around 50g (1.8oz) each.

    • Line 2 large bamboo steamers with baking paper/parchment paper. Place each bun dough 1 inch apart onto the lined bamboo steamers.

    • Heat up a wok with a steaming rack with some water and place the covered bamboo steamers on top of the steaming rack. Bring to a rolling boil and continue steaming the buns for 20 minutes on high heat. Ensure that there is sufficient water in the wok for the whole steaming process.

    • Best served hot immediately after steaming.

    • Reheat by steaming the buns on high heat until soft.

    Notes

    Allergen: Yeast.

    Nutrition Facts

    Chinese Steamed Buns (Mantou)

    Serving Size

    1 bun

    Amount per Serving

    Calories

    129.73

    % Daily Value*

    Fat

    2.62

    g

    4

    %

    Polyunsaturated Fat

    0.3

    g

    Monounsaturated Fat

    1.24

    g

    Sodium

    33.89

    mg

    1

    %

    Potassium

    32.35

    mg

    1

    %

    Carbohydrates

    24.7

    g

    8

    %

    Fiber

    3.76

    g

    16

    %

    Sugar

    2.95

    g

    3

    %

    Protein

    4.26

    g

    9

    %

    Vitamin C

    0.34

    mg

    %

    Calcium

    21.18

    mg

    2

    %

    Iron

    1.1

    mg

    6

    %

    * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

    Chinese Steamed Buns (Mantou) | Gluten Free Asian Recipes | Healthy gf Asian (12)
    Chinese Steamed Buns (Mantou) | Gluten Free Asian Recipes | Healthy gf Asian (13)
    FAQs

    How healthy are steamed buns? ›

    Steamed buns made with lean meats and vegetables can be a healthy option, as they are typically low in fat and calories and high in protein and fiber. However, some buns may be made with high-fat meats or sweet fillings that are high in sugar, which can contribute to an unhealthy diet if consumed in large quantities.

    What are bao buns made of gluten free? ›

    Gluten free bao buns without xanthan gum. These buns are made with a simple mix of white rice flour, tapioca flour and some (optional) glutinous rice flour.

    What is the difference between mantou and bao buns? ›

    Steamed buns (baozi) are small (fist-sized or smaller), of a bread-like (yeast), that are stuffed, usually meat/veggie mixture. Mantou is steamed bread. Normally, not stuffed. Pan fried dumplings are raw dumplings that are panfried/slightly steamed.

    What are Asian steamed buns called? ›

    Bao Buns (pronounced “bow”), but also known as a 'steamed buns' or 'baozi' 包子, are a delicious, warm, fluffy treat of stuffing wrapped inside a sweet, white dough.

    What is the healthiest bun to eat? ›

    Our Favorite Healthy Hamburger Buns
    • Lettuce Wrap. Of all the low-calorie burger buns, a lettuce wrap is likely to have the least calories. ...
    • Cauliflower Buns. The world has gone crazy over cauliflower! ...
    • Portobello Mushrooms. ...
    • Grilled Pineapple Buns. ...
    • Sweet Potato Buns. ...
    • Zucchini Buns.
    Mar 25, 2023

    Is steamed bread healthier than baked bread? ›

    According to the metabolic findings, researchers said for people who lived mostly on wheat flour-based foods, baked bread may be helpful for body-weight control, while steamed bread may be more suitable for people suffering from malnutrition or food shortages.

    Are Chinese buns healthy? ›

    A standard steamed bao typically contains about 200-250 calories, positioning it as a moderate-calorie food option. Additionally, bao serves as a source of protein and dietary fiber, particularly when made with whole grain flours or filled with vegetables or lean meats.

    Are gluten-free buns healthy? ›

    Is gluten-free bread any healthier? Generally speaking, gluten-free bread is not healthier than other bread and often contains fewer nutrients overall. However, for those who cannot consume gluten, there are some nutritious gluten-free breads on the market ( 3 ).

    What is a substitute for bao buns? ›

    Can I substitute out bao buns? Peking Duck Wraps (Mandarin pancakes, Peking pancakes) are a traditional Chinese ingredient that are often served alongside Peking duck but can also be used as a substitute for bao buns. They are thin, pliable wheat-flour pancakes that may be used like a burrito.

    What is a mantou in Chinese? ›

    Mantou (traditional Chinese: 饅頭; simplified Chinese: 馒头), often referred to as Chinese steamed bun, is a white and soft type of steamed bread or bun popular in northern China.

    What kind of bread do Chinese people eat? ›

    • Flaky sesame breads (shao bing)
    • Steamed buns (mantou)
    • Stuffed steamed buns (bao-zi)
    • Fried breadsticks (you tiao)
    • Uyghur flatbreads (nang)
    • Uyghur bagels (girde nan)
    • Yunnan 'pizza' (baba)
    • Xian burger (rou jia mou)
    Sep 3, 2018

    Are bao buns Chinese or Japanese? ›

    Bao or Baozi are said to have been invented in China during the 3rd century by a military strategist called Zhuge Liang [181-234]. They were first named Mantou but over time they began to be referred to as baozi or bao meaning to wrap in Mandarin.

    What do you eat Chinese steamed buns with? ›

    When enjoying bao buns, consider pairing them with complementary side dishes to create a well-rounded meal. Popular options include steamed rice, stir-fried vegetables, or a refreshing Asian-inspired salad. The combination of bao buns and flavorful sides is sure to satisfy your taste buds.

    Are steam buns Japanese or Chinese? ›

    Steamed buns originated in Northern China, where wheat, rather than rice was more prominently grown. In fact, there are many legends on exactly how steamed buns came to be.

    What is the Korean word for steamed buns? ›

    Jjinppang (찐빵; lit. "steamed bread") is a steamed bun, typically filled with red bean paste with bits of broken beans and bean husk. Traditional jjinppang is made of sourdough fermented using the yeast in makgeolli (rice wine), but younger varieties such as hoppang are often made without fermentation.

    Are steamed buns healthier than baked buns? ›

    Asian-style steamed bread has a lower glycemic index (GI) than western-style baked bread, A*STAR researchers have found1. This preparation method could be more widely adopted as a useful weapon in the battle against diseases such as obesity, heart disease and diabetes, they suggest.

    Are Vietnamese steamed buns healthy? ›

    They are often filled with meat or vegetables and served as a snack or light meal. Bao buns are generally considered healthy, made with whole-wheat flour and typically contain healthy fillings, such as lean meat and fresh vegetables.

    Are steamed buns high in calories? ›

    There are 147 calories in 100 grams of Steamed Bun. * The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet.

    How many calories is a steamed bun? ›

    Unknown
    Nutrition Facts
    For a Serving Size of 2 pieces (60g)
    How many calories are in Steamed Bun? Amount of calories in Steamed Bun: Calories 160Calories from Fat 45 (28.1%)
    % Daily Value *
    How much fat is in Steamed Bun? Amount of fat in Steamed Bun: Total Fat 5g-
    14 more rows

