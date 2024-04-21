Easy Lemon Gluten Free Donuts Recipe {Dairy Free} | Fearless Dining (2024)

Jump to RecipePrint Recipe

Lemon gluten free donuts are the perfect homemade baked donuts to make for breakfast or brunch, and these gluten free lemon donuts are dairy-free too! This easy gluten free donuts recipe is quick; the little lemon donuts are ready to eat in under 20 minutes.

Table of Contents Why these donuts are great:

Ingredient notes:

Variations:

Recipe step-by-step directions:

Donut pan baking instructions:

Tips and Recipe FAQ:

Reader Raves:

More gluten free donut recipes:

Gluten Free Lemon Donuts

Lemon gluten free donuts are the snack my kids love when they get home from school. Drizzle icing on top, or eat these lemon gluten free donuts plain! They are bursting with delicious lemon flavor!

Just look at those little lemon gluten free donuts, and you can see how moist and delicious they are!

If you love donuts as much as we do, you will check out my BEST gluten free donut recipes!

My gluten free lemon tart recipe and my gluten free lemon bundt cake recipes are other great ways to use up those lemons :-). A delicious breakfast addition would be these gluten free lemon poppy seed muffins.

Why these donuts are great:

These moist and delicious gluten free donuts are so quick and easy to make with thisBabycakes Mini Donut Maker. From start to finish, we had little lemon donuts in under 15 minutes!! If you don’t have a donut maker, I include directions for baking in the oven!

I love to make these donuts for kids. This easy gluten-free donuts recipe is much less guilty because I used applesauce to keep these gluten-free doughnuts super moist and reduce the sugar in this recipe.

For even more delicious lemon desserts, check out my Gluten Free Lemon Desserts roundup!

Top Pick King Arthur, Measure for Measure Flour 3 lbs This is one of my favorite gluten-free flour blends for cookies, cakes, pie crust, biscuits, and muffins! (Do not use this flour blend for yeast recipes.) Buy Now We earn a commission if you make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.

Ingredient notes:

Gluten free flour blend – I tested this recipe using Bob’s Red Mill 1 to 1 Gluten Free Flour Blend and King Arthur’s Measure for Measure Gluten Free Blend. That doesn’t mean others will not work; I have not tested other flours.

Almond flour– helps add some protein, so there isn’t a big sugar crash after eating one or two of these….(okay, maybe more like four or five. These are hard to resist!)

If your gluten free flour blenddoesn’t contain xanthan gum or guar gum, please add 1 teaspoon.

Non-dairy milk – I used almond milk, but other dairy-free kinds of milk will work. I do not recommend canned coconut milk.

Variations:

The beauty of this recipe is that you can easily customize the flavor.

Omit the lemon, and you have a delicious vanilla donut.

Add white chocolate chips.

Add blueberries or raspberries, which would taste delicious with this lemon donut.

Recipe step-by-step directions:

Step 1: Add the dry ingredients to a bowl and whisk to blend.

Step 2: In a smaller bowl, add the wet ingredients and whisk to blend.

Step 3: Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until “just barely mixed.” This will help keep your donuts light and fluffy.

Step 4: Preheat your donut maker. Add batter to each donut section when the light indicates it is hot. Close the lid and cook for 3-4 minutes. Remove the cooked donuts to a rack to cool.

Step 5: Allow the donuts to cool completely. Drizzle icing over the donuts, or dip in white chocolate.

Donut pan baking instructions:

I get this question a lot from my readers. I tend to use this little donut maker in most of my donut recipes. It is easy to use, making my donuts taste like they were fried…but they aren’t!

It takes about 5 minutes to bake donuts in a donut maker. If you prefer to use a donut pan, bake these gluten free lemon donuts at 350º F for 20 minutes. Remove the donuts from the pan onto a cooling rack.

Tips and Recipe FAQ:

I suggest spraying the donut pan or donut maker with a little coconut oil so the outside of the donut gets a little crispy.

Can you make this recipe nut-free? You can easily make this gluten free lemon donut recipe nut-free! To make these NUT FREE, instead of the almond flour, add ¼ extra gluten free flour blend. Can you make them dairy-free? This recipe is naturally dairy-free. You can create a delicious dairy-free donut glaze by mixing 2 cups of powdered sugar with ¼ cup of almond milk. Can you use coconut sugar or another low-glycemic sweetener instead of sugar? You can definitely use coconut sugar in this gluten free lemon donut recipe. Note your donuts will be more of a brown color as coconut sugar is dark like brown sugar. To make a sugar-free lemonade drizzle, use honey with a small amount of lemon juice.

Reader Raves:

These were very good. Didn’t have applesauce so used vanilla yogurt. Added a tsp of agar-agar. Used Monk fruit as sweetener. Drizzled with honey and lemon mixture.” Rachel St. M, Pinterest user.

More gluten free donut recipes:

Gluten Free Lemon Donuts Sandi Gaertner One bite and you will be hooked on these delicious gluten free lemon donuts! They are full of fresh lemon flavor. Love this recipe?Give it a star rating! 4.80 from 39 votes See Also Chinese Steamed Buns (Mantou) | Gluten Free Asian Recipes | Healthy gf Asian Print Pin it Save me Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 25 minutes mins Course Gluten Free Dessert Recipes, Gluten Free Donut Recipes Cuisine American Servings 18 donuts Calories 167 kcal *As an Amazon Associate, I earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Ingredients ▢ 1 ¼ cup gluten free flour blend * see note

▢ ¾ cup almond flour * see note

▢ ¾ cup sugar

▢ ½ teaspoon baking soda

▢ 1 teaspoon baking powder

▢ 2 large eggs

▢ ½ cup applesauce

▢ ⅔ cup coconut oil melted

▢ 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

▢ 1 tablespoon lemon juice

▢ ½ cup almond milk * see note Instructions ▢ In a large bowl, combine all dry ingredients and whisk together to blend.

▢ In a medium bowl, add all wet ingredients and whisk.

▢ Pour wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix well.

▢ Preheat the Babycakes Mini Donut Maker.

▢ Put a little dough into each section of the donut maker.

▢ Cook for 5 minutes until done.

▢ Remove and put onto cooling rack.

▢ Ice, frost, or eat plain. Oven Baking: ▢ Preheat your oven to 350º F. Add your donut batter to a donut pan. Bake 20-22 minutes until the donuts are baked. Notes I have tested this recipe with King Arthur Measure for Measure GF and Bob’s Red Mill 1 to 1 GF blend. That doesn’t mean others will not work, I just have not tested other flours. If your gluten free flour blenddoesn’t contain xanthan gum or guar gum, please add 1 teaspoon. I highly suggest using almond flour and not almond meal. Almond meal is more coarse and will make your donuts grainy. I used almond milk but other dairy-free kinds of milk will work but I do not recommend canned coconut milk. I used ½ cup, but starchier gluten free flour blends may need more milk. These will donuts keep up to 4 days in an air-tight container, or up to 4 months in the freezer. SPECIAL NOTE Please know that every gluten free flour blend has a different starch to grain ratio. If you use a blend I didn’t test, you may need to adjust your moisture levels in your baked goods. Nutrition Serving: 1gCalories: 167kcalCarbohydrates: 16gProtein: 2gFat: 11gSaturated Fat: 7gTrans Fat: 1gCholesterol: 18mgSodium: 38mgPotassium: 36mgFiber: 1gSugar: 9gVitamin A: 28IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 28mgIron: 1mg Tried this Recipe? Pin it for Later!Mention @FearlessDining or tag #FearlessDining! Nutrition Disclaimer Nutritional information is an estimate provided to you as a courtesy. You should calculate the actual nutritional information with the products and brands you are using with your preferred nutritional calculator.