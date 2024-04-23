Chocolate Molten Lava Cake Recipe (2024)

Desserts

posted by Stacie on January 30, 2014 // 26 Comments »

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake Recipe

Ever since the days that my husband worked at Roy's of Hawaii and they had their signature chocolate molten lava cake recipe dessert, I have had a special place in my heart for it. I love this warm chocolate lava cake recipe. If it is on a menu in a restaurant, I order when I order my food because I know it takes a while to perfectly prepare. I also like to serve my lava chocolate cake recipe with vanilla bean ice cream. This is seriously the best ever mini molten lava cake recipe that I have tried and one of our favorite easy Michelin star dessert recipes.

Mini Molten Lava Cake

Ingredients for the individual lava cakes

1 cup chocolate chips or dark chocolate chips

¼ cup butter

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 1/4 cups powdered sugar

3 egg yolks

3 large eggs

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Directions

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F and grease 6 ramekin cups. Melt chocolate chips and butter together in the double boiler or microwave and stir until smooth. Add sugar (1 cup – save remaining 1/4 cup for sprinkling on top) and flour together to chocolate mixture. Add eggs, yolks and vanilla and stir once again until smooth. Pour batter evenly into ramekins and place onto a cookie sheet. Bake on the middle rack for 13-15 minutes depending on your oven Cakes are done when your edges are firm. The center will be runny. Run a knife around the edges to loosen and flip onto plates. Sprinkle generously with powdered sugar. Serve warm with ice cream. Enjoy!

This easy chocolate lava cake recipe is seriously the best chocolate lava cake recipe I have had yet but you should also check out these 20 Lava Cake Recipes. Whether you were looking for a chocolate lava cake recipe for 2, a dark chocolate lava cake recipe, a chocolate lava cake recipe home, a chocolate melt lava cake recipe or even a moist chocolate lava cake recipe, this chocolate lava cake recipe from scratch is absolutely amazing. We hope that you are inspired by this Chocolate Molten Lava Cake Recipe.

Today, the chocolate lava cake is a popular dessert found in restaurants and cafes all over the world. It is often served as a special occasion dessert, but it can also be enjoyed on a regular basis. They are typically made with a rich chocolate cake batter that is baked until it is just set on the outside, but still molten on the inside. The cakes are then served warm, often with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or whipped cream on top. The chocolate lava cake is a delicious and decadent dessert that is sure to please everyone.

Recipe





History of the Chocolate Lava Cake

Although the history of the chocolate lava cake is a bit of a mystery, this popular dessert is known for its gooey, melted chocolate center. Several chefs claim to have invented the dessert, but it is generally believed to have originated in France in the early 1980s.

One of the most famous chefs associated with the chocolate lava cake is Michel Bras, a French chef who claimed to have invented it in 1981 after two years of experimentation. Another claim comes from Jean-Georges Vongerichten, a French-American chef who popularized the dessert in the United States in 1987 while working at Restaurant Lafayette in New York City.

1981: Michel Bras is said to have invented the chocolate lava cake in France.

1987: Jean-Georges Vongerichten is said to have invented the chocolate lava cake in New York City.

1990s: Chocolate lava cakes become popular in the United States.

2000s: Chocolate lava cakes become a popular dessert worldwide.

Facts about the Chocolate Lava Cake

The chocolate lava cake is typically made with a chocolate ganache filling.

It should be served immediately after cooking to keep the chocolate center melted.

The chocolate lava cake can be served with various accompaniments such as ice cream, whipped cream, or fruit.

It is a popular dessert for Valentine's Day, birthdays, and other special occasions.

Choosing the Best Dark Chocolate for Baking

The best dark chocolate for baking depends on personal preference, cocoa content, and the recipe. Consider factors like cocoa content and the specific type of chocolate required by the recipe.

Bittersweet chocolate: 60-70% cocoa content, versatile for various recipes.

Semisweet chocolate: 50-60% cocoa content, sweeter than bittersweet.

Extra dark chocolate: 70% or higher cocoa content, intense flavor.

When choosing dark chocolate for baking, prioritize high-quality ingredients, and avoid artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners. Store chocolate in a cool, dark place.