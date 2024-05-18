Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge - The Recipe Rebel (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. For more information, please see our disclosure policy.

This no-bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge recipe is so easy to make and only has 3 ingredients! With layers of peanut butter fudge and chocolate fudge rolled together into a pinwheel shape, it’s the perfect holiday treat!

Love chocolate and peanut butter? Try this Puppy Chow, these Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel Candies or these Peanut Butter Balls next!

Table of Contents Ingredients Needed:

How to Make Homemade Pinwheel Fudge

Pinwheel Fudge FAQs

An edible gift!

Pinwheel Fudge Variations

Serving Suggestions

More Peanut Butter Dessert Recipes to Try

No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheels Recipe

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge is mouthwateringly delicious, but it’s also a total showstopper.

Usually, this blog focuses on making easy and healthy weeknight dinner solutions for you busy folks.

But, by the time December rolls around, I always have visions of chocolate and peanut butter, mint and white chocolate, cranberry, caramel, and nuts!

Pinwheel Fudge looks fancy and festive with it’s swirl pattern, and double flavored fudge mix.

While it’s impressive to the eye, it’s so simple to make and uses just three ingredients.

This easy recipe is perfect for little hands to help too, and it only requires 30 minutes of hands-on time!

Some of my other favorite treats for holiday parties includeMint Chocolate No Bake Cookies,Cranberry Chocolate Chunk Blondies, andCranberry Cakeand pies (okay, not pies), fudge and candies, andGrandma’s Candy Popcorn!

Ingredients Needed:

Peanut Butter Chips: use your favorite brand for the peanut butter fudge.

use your favorite brand for the peanut butter fudge. Chocolate Chips: any kind of chocolate chip is good here; choose milk chocolate chips for a sweeter flavor or dark chocolate chips for a more balanced treat.

any kind of chocolate chip is good here; choose milk chocolate chips for a sweeter flavor or dark chocolate chips for a more balanced treat. Sweetened Condensed Milk:the not-so-secret main ingredient of fudge! Use your favorite brand.

How to Make Homemade Pinwheel Fudge

This recipe is easy to make but takes a little time! Full instructions are included in the recipe card below.

Make chocolate fudge: Combine chocolate chips and half the can of sweetened condensed milk. Microwave and stir until the chips have melted. Put in pan: Spread the mixture onto the prepared pan in a layer, using your hands to smooth it out if you have to, then refrigerate.

Make peanut butter fudge: Combine peanut butter chips and the rest of the sweetened condensed milk. Microwave and stir it until smooth. Add peanut butter fudge layer: Spread the peanut butter fudge layer on top of the chocolate fudge mixture carefully, and refrigerate.

Roll the fudge slab: Starting at the long side, roll up carefully and tightly, making sure to leave the parchment behind. Slice: Wrap in plastic wrap and let it chill in the refrigerator before slicing it with a sharp knife.

Pinwheel Fudge FAQs

How do I store Pinwheel Fudge? Store this Pinwheel Fudge in an airtight container or Ziploc bag in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. You can put parchment paper or some plastic wrap between each one to keep them from sticking together if you like. Can I freeze Pinwheel Fudge? You can freeze your Pinwheel Fudge for up to 3 months. Put parchment paper between each layer to prevent them from sticking together, and store them in a Ziploc bag or freezer-safe container.

An edible gift!

Holiday fudge is always a welcome edible gift!

Put slices of your Pinwheel Fudge into cute little gift bags or holiday tins lined with tissue paper and parchment paper, and add a handwritten note. These make for amazing holiday gifts or ‘just-because’ treats for your friends, family, or neighbors.

Pinwheel Fudge Variations

Mix up the chips. You can use any kind of chips for this fudge; try dark chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, or peanut butter chips here.

You can use any kind of chips for this fudge; try dark chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, or peanut butter chips here. Add other flavors. My favorite part about this recipe is the flexibility! Add some mint extract, orange extract, or almond extract to make something totally unique.

My favorite part about this recipe is the flexibility! Add some mint extract, orange extract, or almond extract to make something totally unique. Other add-ins.Toss in some chopped nuts, some crushed candy canes, swirl in a ribbon of caramel, or sprinkle on some sea salt before rolling for that extraoomph​!

Serving Suggestions

Make this Pinwheel Fudge along with myPeanut Butter Chocolate Fudge with Pretzels,Peanut Butter Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies,Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel Candies, and theseBetter No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Barsfor a peanut butter and chocolate treat tray!

More Peanut Butter Dessert Recipes to Try

Appetizers Cream Cheese Fruit Dip Desserts Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel Candies Desserts Puppy Chow Desserts No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheels

Pin this recipe to save for later Pin this recipe to your favorite board

No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheels written by Ashley Fehr 4.72 from 80 votes This no-bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge recipe is so easy to make and only has 3 ingredients! With layers of peanut butter fudge and chocolate fudge rolled together into a pinwheel shape, it's the perfect holiday treat! Save Review Print Prep Time 30 minutes mins Chilling time 1 hour hr See Also Colored Cloud Dough Recipe - Little Bins for Little HandsEasy Labor Day Recipes, From Fizzy Drinks to Fruity Desserts5 DIY Holiday Baked Gifts in a Jar with FREE Printable Recipe Tags -Jalapeno Popper Dip Recipe Total Time 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins Cuisine American Course Dessert Servings 24 Calories 163cal Ingredients ▢ 1 ½ cups peanut butter chips (237 grams)

▢ 1 ½ cups chocolate chips (237 grams)

▢ 1 can sweetened condensed milk (14 oz/300 ml) US Customary – Metric Instructions Line a 15×10" baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a medium, microwave safe bowl, combine chocolate chips and half the can of sweetened condensed milk — it's important that you measure 150 ml in a liquid measuring cup or 190 grams or about 5 oz on a scale — don't eyeball it!

Microwave on high for 30 seconds, stir. If not completely smooth, microwave again for 15 seconds, and stir until smooth. Mixture will be thick like fudge.

Spread onto prepared pan in a layer about 1 cm or between ¼ and ½ inch thick. Use your hands to smooth it out if you have to (it's not sticky, so it will spread easily!). Refrigerate while you prepare the peanut butter.

In another medium, microwave safe bowl, combine peanut butter chips and the rest of the sweetened condensed milk. Microwave on high for 30 seconds, stir. If not completely smooth, microwave again for 15 seconds, and stir until smooth. Mixture will be thick like fudge.

Spread on top of the chocolate fudge mixture carefully — drop by spoonful on top of the chocolate and spread gently with a spatula. It sets quickly so this should be easy enough to do, though it may not be perfect.

Refrigerate for 15-20 minutes or until easy to roll without squashing it. If you take it out and it's hard to roll, put it back in another 20 minutes (you can speed this up by doing 5 minutes in the freezer at a time).

Starting at the long side, roll up carefully and tightly, making sure to leave the parchment behind. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 2-4 hours before slicing.

Store in an air tight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks or freeze up to 3 months. Notes Ingredients and substitutions: This recipe works great with any kind of chips! Just be sure to use exactly the same amount. Storage: Store: Store this Pinwheel Fudge in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

Store this Pinwheel Fudge in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. Freeze:You can freeze your Pinwheel Fudge for up to 3 months. Put parchment paper between each layer to prevent them from sticking together, and store them in a Ziploc bag or freezer-safe container. Nutrition Information Calories: 163cal | Carbohydrates: 22g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 5mg | Sodium: 45mg | Sugar: 20g | Vitamin A: 65IU | Vitamin C: 0.1mg | Calcium: 54mg | Iron: 0.4mg Keywords fudge pinwheels Want to save this recipe? Create an account easily save your favorite content, so you never forget a recipe again. Register Now