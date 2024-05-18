Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge - The Recipe Rebel (2024)

Table of Contents
The Recipe Rebel / Desserts

written by Ashley Fehr

4.72 from 80 votes

Prep Time 30 minutes mins

Total Time 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins

Servings 24

Jump to Recipe

Last updated on January 26, 2024

This post may contain affiliate links. For more information, please see our disclosure policy.

This no-bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge recipe is so easy to make and only has 3 ingredients! With layers of peanut butter fudge and chocolate fudge rolled together into a pinwheel shape, it’s the perfect holiday treat!

Love chocolate and peanut butter? Try this Puppy Chow, these Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel Candies or these Peanut Butter Balls next!

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge - The Recipe Rebel (2)

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge is mouthwateringly delicious, but it’s also a total showstopper.

Usually, this blog focuses on making easy and healthy weeknight dinner solutions for you busy folks.

But, by the time December rolls around, I always have visions of chocolate and peanut butter, mint and white chocolate, cranberry, caramel, and nuts!

Pinwheel Fudge looks fancy and festive with it’s swirl pattern, and double flavored fudge mix.

While it’s impressive to the eye, it’s so simple to make and uses just three ingredients.

This easy recipe is perfect for little hands to help too, and it only requires 30 minutes of hands-on time!

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge - The Recipe Rebel (3)

Some of my other favorite treats for holiday parties includeMint Chocolate No Bake Cookies,Cranberry Chocolate Chunk Blondies, andCranberry Cakeand pies (okay, not pies), fudge and candies, andGrandma’s Candy Popcorn!

Ingredients Needed:

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge - The Recipe Rebel (4)
  • Peanut Butter Chips:use your favorite brand for the peanut butter fudge.
  • Chocolate Chips:any kind of chocolate chip is good here; choose milk chocolate chips for a sweeter flavor or dark chocolate chips for a more balanced treat.
  • Sweetened Condensed Milk:the not-so-secret main ingredient of fudge! Use your favorite brand.

How to Make Homemade Pinwheel Fudge

This recipe is easy to make but takes a little time! Full instructions are included in the recipe card below.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge - The Recipe Rebel (5)
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge - The Recipe Rebel (6)
  1. Make chocolate fudge: Combine chocolate chips and half the can of sweetened condensed milk. Microwave and stir until the chips have melted.
  2. Put in pan: Spread the mixture onto the prepared pan in a layer, using your hands to smooth it out if you have to, then refrigerate.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge - The Recipe Rebel (7)
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge - The Recipe Rebel (8)
  1. Make peanut butter fudge: Combine peanut butter chips and the rest of the sweetened condensed milk. Microwave and stir it until smooth.
  2. Add peanut butter fudge layer: Spread the peanut butter fudge layer on top of the chocolate fudge mixture carefully, and refrigerate.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge - The Recipe Rebel (9)
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge - The Recipe Rebel (10)
  1. Roll the fudge slab: Starting at the long side, roll up carefully and tightly, making sure to leave the parchment behind.
  2. Slice: Wrap in plastic wrap and let it chill in the refrigerator before slicing it with a sharp knife.

Pinwheel Fudge FAQs

How do I store Pinwheel Fudge?

Store this Pinwheel Fudge in an airtight container or Ziploc bag in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. You can put parchment paper or some plastic wrap between each one to keep them from sticking together if you like.

Can I freeze Pinwheel Fudge?

You can freeze your Pinwheel Fudge for up to 3 months. Put parchment paper between each layer to prevent them from sticking together, and store them in a Ziploc bag or freezer-safe container.

An edible gift!

Holiday fudge is always a welcome edible gift!

Put slices of your Pinwheel Fudge into cute little gift bags or holiday tins lined with tissue paper and parchment paper, and add a handwritten note. These make for amazing holiday gifts or ‘just-because’ treats for your friends, family, or neighbors.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge - The Recipe Rebel (11)

Pinwheel Fudge Variations

  • Mix up the chips.You can use any kind of chips for this fudge; try dark chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, or peanut butter chips here.
  • Add other flavors.My favorite part about this recipe is the flexibility! Add some mint extract, orange extract, or almond extract to make something totally unique.
  • Other add-ins.Toss in some chopped nuts, some crushed candy canes, swirl in a ribbon of caramel, or sprinkle on some sea salt before rolling for that extraoomph​!

Serving Suggestions

Make this Pinwheel Fudge along with myPeanut Butter Chocolate Fudge with Pretzels,Peanut Butter Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies,Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel Candies, and theseBetter No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Barsfor a peanut butter and chocolate treat tray!

More Peanut Butter Dessert Recipes to Try

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge - The Recipe Rebel (16)

No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheels

written by Ashley Fehr

4.72 from 80 votes

This no-bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge recipe is so easy to make and only has 3 ingredients! With layers of peanut butter fudge and chocolate fudge rolled together into a pinwheel shape, it's the perfect holiday treat!

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge - The Recipe Rebel (18)

Cuisine American

Course Dessert

Servings 24

Calories 163cal

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cups peanut butter chips (237 grams)
  • 1 ½ cups chocolate chips (237 grams)
  • 1 can sweetened condensed milk (14 oz/300 ml)

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Line a 15×10" baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • In a medium, microwave safe bowl, combine chocolate chips and half the can of sweetened condensed milk — it's important that you measure 150 ml in a liquid measuring cup or 190 grams or about 5 oz on a scale — don't eyeball it!

  • Microwave on high for 30 seconds, stir. If not completely smooth, microwave again for 15 seconds, and stir until smooth. Mixture will be thick like fudge.

  • Spread onto prepared pan in a layer about 1 cm or between ¼ and ½ inch thick. Use your hands to smooth it out if you have to (it's not sticky, so it will spread easily!). Refrigerate while you prepare the peanut butter.

  • In another medium, microwave safe bowl, combine peanut butter chips and the rest of the sweetened condensed milk. Microwave on high for 30 seconds, stir. If not completely smooth, microwave again for 15 seconds, and stir until smooth. Mixture will be thick like fudge.

  • Spread on top of the chocolate fudge mixture carefully — drop by spoonful on top of the chocolate and spread gently with a spatula. It sets quickly so this should be easy enough to do, though it may not be perfect.

  • Refrigerate for 15-20 minutes or until easy to roll without squashing it. If you take it out and it's hard to roll, put it back in another 20 minutes (you can speed this up by doing 5 minutes in the freezer at a time).

  • Starting at the long side, roll up carefully and tightly, making sure to leave the parchment behind. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 2-4 hours before slicing.

  • Store in an air tight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks or freeze up to 3 months.

Notes

Ingredients and substitutions:

This recipe works great with any kind of chips! Just be sure to use exactly the same amount.

Storage:

  • Store:Store this Pinwheel Fudge in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.
  • Freeze:You can freeze your Pinwheel Fudge for up to 3 months. Put parchment paper between each layer to prevent them from sticking together, and store them in a Ziploc bag or freezer-safe container.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 163cal | Carbohydrates: 22g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 5mg | Sodium: 45mg | Sugar: 20g | Vitamin A: 65IU | Vitamin C: 0.1mg | Calcium: 54mg | Iron: 0.4mg

Keywords fudge pinwheels

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge - The Recipe Rebel (19)

Meet Ashley

My name is Ashley Fehr and I love creating easy meals my family loves. I also like to do things my way, which means improvising and breaking the rules when necessary. Here you will find creative twists on old favorites and some of my favorite family recipes, passed down from generations!

Read More

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Wendy says

    I was initially having trouble rolling the pin wheel and felt as others have commented that the peanut butter layer was too hard. I played around with my rolling technique and found that the key was to use the parchment to roll it, not your fingers. I got a great roll using the parchment.

    Reply

    • The Recipe Rebel says

      Great to hear, Wendy! Thank you!

      Reply

  2. Sandy says

    Would not roll. I took the broken part off and tried to roll again. Total disaster.

    Reply

  4. Krista says

    Just tried making this for a work Christmas party. Peanut butter layer was way too hard. Followed recipe exactly and used the brand of chips that was recommended. Really disappointed.

    Reply

  5. Jules bakes says

    I followed the directions exactly, using a kitchen scale for exact measurements of each ingredient, everything spread just fine and I was pretty excited. Then, it came time to roll it and the peanut butter fudge was hard as a rock and not malleable at all. I had such high hopes, but this was a total flop for me. I do hope others have better success than I did!

    Reply

  6. Rebecca K says

    Our new favorite to make!!! I can hardly keep up between family and friends wanting some too! This will be a constant staple in my home now! Thank you SOOO much!!!

    Reply

  7. Ronica says

    Mine is so hard I can’t roll it! What do I do???

    Reply

    • Jules bakes says

      You are not alone, mine was hard and I wasn’t able to roll it either. I used a kitchen scale for specific measurements and everything!

      Reply

  8. Renea McClerkin says

    Is it possible to use butterscotch chips or caramel chips in place of peanut butter? I am allergic.

    Reply

  9. Jennifer Stanley says

    The written instructions tell you to use five ounces of sweetened condensed milk with the chocolate chips. Half the can is actually 7 ounces. So mine flopped. You might want to change that….

    Reply

  10. donna michel says

    Hello are these gluten free? My son was just diagnosed with celiac disease I wanted to make these

    Reply

    • Melissa says

      They are gluten free if you use gluten free ingredients.
      Sincerely a fellow celiac.

      Reply

  11. Donna says

    I wonder if you could make this dairy free by using coconut condensed milk?

    Reply

    • The Recipe Rebel says

      Hi Donna! If you decide to experiment with it, I’d love to know how it turns out!

      Reply

    • Elizabeth says

      The peanut butter chips contain dairy, I believe.

      Reply

  12. Connie says

    I have made these for over 40 years without problem. My recipe calls for 6 oz of chips with the sweetened condensed milk. I saw this recipe for 1 1/4 cup of chips and thought “hey, that’s easier.” Huge mistake on my part! Worst, stickiest disaster EVER! Never Again!

    Reply

    • The Recipe Rebel says

      Sorry to hear you had trouble with the recipe, Connie. The amounts have worked well for myself (and others) so I wished they would of been a hit for you too.

      Reply

    • Molly says

      Forty years of experience should mean you know 1/4 cup is not correct! Don’t you know your measurenents? Lol

      Reply

      • Sandra Guerin says

        Connie stated 1 1/4 cups not just a 1/4 cup. But the recipe stated 1 1/2 cups. there is a difference by a 1/4 of a cup.

  13. Lindsay says

    This was my first attempt at anything rolled. I struggled a bit with the 2nd layer do just did it on it’s own foil and flipped over. Super easy and can’t wait to try them!

    Reply

    • The Recipe Rebel says

      Hope you enjoyed them Lindsay!

      Reply

  14. Tina says

    My aunt used to make a Christmas fudge just like this 40years ago. After she passed away, no one seemed to have the recipe. My mother said, all she knew was that she thought she used chocolate chips and pb chips. I am going to try this. Praying it’s what I’ve been searching for the last 20 years. Lol. Thank you.

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      I hope it turns out well Tina!

      Reply

  15. Jolynn says

    Thank you for the recipe. I have tried these twice and got different results because of the type of chocolate chips that I used. Peanut Butter were fine no matter the brand but, the chocolate definitely did NOT turn out when used Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Chips. Too greasy and soft.

    I also thought that it was a fail but, rolled the fudge, anyway. It cracked and broke and was so soft and mushy. I put the log in the fridge overnight and sliced then the next morning To my surprise, they turned out just fine.

    I choose to put the chocolate layer on the outside and score the edges with a fork after I sliced them so that they look like little slices of a tree trunk. The theme of the Baby’s shower is Woodland Creatires so I am planning to throw a few little animals around the fudge to help with the presentation. PERFECT! Thank you!

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      Oh I love that idea! Thanks for sharing your tips!

      Reply

    • Marie says

      What brand choc chip do you recomend??

      Reply

      • Ashley Fehr says

        I use Chipits brand

  16. Misty says

    My husband found this recipe and wanted me to try it. It is so easy. I messed up and didn’t wait the 15 to 20 min to roll it. I was working on it as I read and didn’t read that far down. It rolled but may be flat by the time 2 hrs are up. Taste great though. I do know that. Note to self. Read all before starting.

    Reply

    • Misty says

      If you notice the time I do so much better this time of day or earlier. Everyone still in bed.

      Reply

      • Ashley Fehr says

        I hope they turned out well! I’m glad to hear they tasted good 🙂

« Older Comments

Leave A Reply

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge - The Recipe Rebel (2024)
