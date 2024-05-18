Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge - The Recipe Rebel (2024)

The Recipe Rebel / Desserts
written by Ashley Fehr
4.72 from 80 votes
Prep Time 30 minutes mins
Total Time 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins
Servings 24
Last updated on January 26, 2024
This post may contain affiliate links.
This no-bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge recipe is so easy to make and only has 3 ingredients! With layers of peanut butter fudge and chocolate fudge rolled together into a pinwheel shape, it’s the perfect holiday treat!
Love chocolate and peanut butter? Try this Puppy Chow, these Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel Candies or these Peanut Butter Balls next!
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge is mouthwateringly delicious, but it’s also a total showstopper.

But, by the time December rolls around, I always have visions of chocolate and peanut butter, mint and white chocolate, cranberry, caramel, and nuts!
Pinwheel Fudge looks fancy and festive with it’s swirl pattern, and double flavored fudge mix.
While it’s impressive to the eye, it’s so simple to make and uses just three ingredients.
This easy recipe is perfect for little hands to help too, and it only requires 30 minutes of hands-on time!
Some of my other favorite treats for holiday parties includeMint Chocolate No Bake Cookies,Cranberry Chocolate Chunk Blondies, andCranberry Cakeand pies (okay, not pies), fudge and candies, andGrandma’s Candy Popcorn!
Ingredients Needed:
- Peanut Butter Chips:use your favorite brand for the peanut butter fudge.
- Chocolate Chips:any kind of chocolate chip is good here; choose milk chocolate chips for a sweeter flavor or dark chocolate chips for a more balanced treat.
- Sweetened Condensed Milk:the not-so-secret main ingredient of fudge! Use your favorite brand.
How to Make Homemade Pinwheel Fudge
This recipe is easy to make but takes a little time! Full instructions are included in the recipe card below.
- Make chocolate fudge: Combine chocolate chips and half the can of sweetened condensed milk. Microwave and stir until the chips have melted.
- Put in pan: Spread the mixture onto the prepared pan in a layer, using your hands to smooth it out if you have to, then refrigerate.
- Make peanut butter fudge: Combine peanut butter chips and the rest of the sweetened condensed milk. Microwave and stir it until smooth.
- Add peanut butter fudge layer: Spread the peanut butter fudge layer on top of the chocolate fudge mixture carefully, and refrigerate.
- Roll the fudge slab: Starting at the long side, roll up carefully and tightly, making sure to leave the parchment behind.
- Slice: Wrap in plastic wrap and let it chill in the refrigerator before slicing it with a sharp knife.
Pinwheel Fudge FAQs
How do I store Pinwheel Fudge?
Store this Pinwheel Fudge in an airtight container or Ziploc bag in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. You can put parchment paper or some plastic wrap between each one to keep them from sticking together if you like.
Can I freeze Pinwheel Fudge?
You can freeze your Pinwheel Fudge for up to 3 months. Put parchment paper between each layer to prevent them from sticking together, and store them in a Ziploc bag or freezer-safe container.
An edible gift!
Holiday fudge is always a welcome edible gift!
Put slices of your Pinwheel Fudge into cute little gift bags or holiday tins lined with tissue paper and parchment paper, and add a handwritten note. These make for amazing holiday gifts or ‘just-because’ treats for your friends, family, or neighbors.
Pinwheel Fudge Variations
- Mix up the chips.You can use any kind of chips for this fudge; try dark chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, or peanut butter chips here.
- Add other flavors.My favorite part about this recipe is the flexibility! Add some mint extract, orange extract, or almond extract to make something totally unique.
- Other add-ins.Toss in some chopped nuts, some crushed candy canes, swirl in a ribbon of caramel, or sprinkle on some sea salt before rolling for that extraoomph!
Serving Suggestions
Make this Pinwheel Fudge along with myPeanut Butter Chocolate Fudge with Pretzels,Peanut Butter Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies,Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel Candies, and theseBetter No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Barsfor a peanut butter and chocolate treat tray!
More Peanut Butter Dessert Recipes to Try
No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheels
written by Ashley Fehr
4.72 from 80 votes
This no-bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Pinwheel Fudge recipe is so easy to make and only has 3 ingredients! With layers of peanut butter fudge and chocolate fudge rolled together into a pinwheel shape, it's the perfect holiday treat!
Prep Time 30 minutes mins
Chilling time 1 hour hr
Total Time 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins
Cuisine American
Course Dessert
Servings 24
Calories 163cal
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups peanut butter chips (237 grams)
- 1 ½ cups chocolate chips (237 grams)
- 1 can sweetened condensed milk (14 oz/300 ml)
US Customary – Metric
Instructions
Line a 15×10" baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a medium, microwave safe bowl, combine chocolate chips and half the can of sweetened condensed milk — it's important that you measure 150 ml in a liquid measuring cup or 190 grams or about 5 oz on a scale — don't eyeball it!
Microwave on high for 30 seconds, stir. If not completely smooth, microwave again for 15 seconds, and stir until smooth. Mixture will be thick like fudge.
Spread onto prepared pan in a layer about 1 cm or between ¼ and ½ inch thick. Use your hands to smooth it out if you have to (it's not sticky, so it will spread easily!). Refrigerate while you prepare the peanut butter.
In another medium, microwave safe bowl, combine peanut butter chips and the rest of the sweetened condensed milk. Microwave on high for 30 seconds, stir. If not completely smooth, microwave again for 15 seconds, and stir until smooth. Mixture will be thick like fudge.
Spread on top of the chocolate fudge mixture carefully — drop by spoonful on top of the chocolate and spread gently with a spatula. It sets quickly so this should be easy enough to do, though it may not be perfect.
Refrigerate for 15-20 minutes or until easy to roll without squashing it. If you take it out and it's hard to roll, put it back in another 20 minutes (you can speed this up by doing 5 minutes in the freezer at a time).
Starting at the long side, roll up carefully and tightly, making sure to leave the parchment behind. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 2-4 hours before slicing.
Store in an air tight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks or freeze up to 3 months.
Notes
Ingredients and substitutions:
This recipe works great with any kind of chips! Just be sure to use exactly the same amount.
Storage:
- Store:Store this Pinwheel Fudge in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.
- Freeze:You can freeze your Pinwheel Fudge for up to 3 months. Put parchment paper between each layer to prevent them from sticking together, and store them in a Ziploc bag or freezer-safe container.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 163cal | Carbohydrates: 22g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 5mg | Sodium: 45mg | Sugar: 20g | Vitamin A: 65IU | Vitamin C: 0.1mg | Calcium: 54mg | Iron: 0.4mg
Keywords fudge pinwheels
Reader Interactions
Comments
Wendy says
I was initially having trouble rolling the pin wheel and felt as others have commented that the peanut butter layer was too hard. I played around with my rolling technique and found that the key was to use the parchment to roll it, not your fingers. I got a great roll using the parchment.
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Great to hear, Wendy! Thank you!
Reply
Sandy says
Would not roll. I took the broken part off and tried to roll again. Total disaster.
Reply
Rebecca Bartlett says
Dang I tried a dark chocolate chip and it only broke it would never roll. I’ll have to try again with regular milk chocolate chip
Krista says
Just tried making this for a work Christmas party. Peanut butter layer was way too hard. Followed recipe exactly and used the brand of chips that was recommended. Really disappointed.
Reply
Jules bakes says
I followed the directions exactly, using a kitchen scale for exact measurements of each ingredient, everything spread just fine and I was pretty excited. Then, it came time to roll it and the peanut butter fudge was hard as a rock and not malleable at all. I had such high hopes, but this was a total flop for me. I do hope others have better success than I did!
Reply
Rebecca K says
Our new favorite to make!!! I can hardly keep up between family and friends wanting some too! This will be a constant staple in my home now! Thank you SOOO much!!!
Reply
Ronica says
Mine is so hard I can’t roll it! What do I do???
Reply
Jules bakes says
You are not alone, mine was hard and I wasn’t able to roll it either. I used a kitchen scale for specific measurements and everything!
Reply
Renea McClerkin says
Is it possible to use butterscotch chips or caramel chips in place of peanut butter? I am allergic.
Reply
Jennifer Stanley says
The written instructions tell you to use five ounces of sweetened condensed milk with the chocolate chips. Half the can is actually 7 ounces. So mine flopped. You might want to change that….
Reply
donna michel says
Hello are these gluten free? My son was just diagnosed with celiac disease I wanted to make these
Reply
Melissa says
They are gluten free if you use gluten free ingredients.
Sincerely a fellow celiac.
Reply
Donna says
I wonder if you could make this dairy free by using coconut condensed milk?
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Hi Donna! If you decide to experiment with it, I’d love to know how it turns out!
Reply
Elizabeth says
The peanut butter chips contain dairy, I believe.
Reply
Connie says
I have made these for over 40 years without problem. My recipe calls for 6 oz of chips with the sweetened condensed milk. I saw this recipe for 1 1/4 cup of chips and thought “hey, that’s easier.” Huge mistake on my part! Worst, stickiest disaster EVER! Never Again!
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Sorry to hear you had trouble with the recipe, Connie. The amounts have worked well for myself (and others) so I wished they would of been a hit for you too.
Reply
Molly says
Forty years of experience should mean you know 1/4 cup is not correct! Don’t you know your measurenents? Lol
Reply
Sandra Guerin says
Connie stated 1 1/4 cups not just a 1/4 cup. But the recipe stated 1 1/2 cups. there is a difference by a 1/4 of a cup.
Lindsay says
This was my first attempt at anything rolled. I struggled a bit with the 2nd layer do just did it on it’s own foil and flipped over. Super easy and can’t wait to try them!
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Hope you enjoyed them Lindsay!
Reply
Tina says
My aunt used to make a Christmas fudge just like this 40years ago. After she passed away, no one seemed to have the recipe. My mother said, all she knew was that she thought she used chocolate chips and pb chips. I am going to try this. Praying it’s what I’ve been searching for the last 20 years. Lol. Thank you.
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
I hope it turns out well Tina!
Reply
Jolynn says
Thank you for the recipe. I have tried these twice and got different results because of the type of chocolate chips that I used. Peanut Butter were fine no matter the brand but, the chocolate definitely did NOT turn out when used Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Chips. Too greasy and soft.
I also thought that it was a fail but, rolled the fudge, anyway. It cracked and broke and was so soft and mushy. I put the log in the fridge overnight and sliced then the next morning To my surprise, they turned out just fine.
I choose to put the chocolate layer on the outside and score the edges with a fork after I sliced them so that they look like little slices of a tree trunk. The theme of the Baby’s shower is Woodland Creatires so I am planning to throw a few little animals around the fudge to help with the presentation. PERFECT! Thank you!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Oh I love that idea! Thanks for sharing your tips!
Reply
Marie says
What brand choc chip do you recomend??
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
I use Chipits brand
Misty says
My husband found this recipe and wanted me to try it. It is so easy. I messed up and didn’t wait the 15 to 20 min to roll it. I was working on it as I read and didn’t read that far down. It rolled but may be flat by the time 2 hrs are up. Taste great though. I do know that. Note to self. Read all before starting.
Reply
Misty says
If you notice the time I do so much better this time of day or earlier. Everyone still in bed.
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
I hope they turned out well! I’m glad to hear they tasted good 🙂
« Older Comments