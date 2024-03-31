Easy Labor Day Recipes, From Fizzy Drinks to Fruity Desserts (2024)

Somehow, the end of summer always comes way sooner than we'd like it to. Luckily, Labor Day weekend lets us indulge in the season's finest before we go into hibernation mode. During your three-day weekend, celebrate summer's last hurrah with BBQ favorites, grilled veggies, and fruity desserts. Fizzy co*cktails and drinks are highly encouraged, especially since you're OOO and all.
1
Charred Shrimp, Leek, and Asparagus Skewers
Kick the heat up a notch by serving these shrimp and veggie combos with homemade harissa mayo.
Get the recipe for Charred Shrimp, Leek, and Asparagus Skewers »
2
Corn Wheels with Hot Honey Butter
The slightly-sweet, slightly-spicy butter is the real MVP of this summer side.
Get the recipe for Corn Wheels with Hot Honey Butter »
3
Grilled Chicken Sliders
Because mini burgers are basically an open invitation to eat as many as you'd like ... right?
Get the recipe for Grilled Chicken Sliders »
4
Ice Cream S'mores
By the time September hits, your favorite summertime sweet could use a makeover. That's why this customizable ice cream and cookie version exists.
Get the recipe for Ice Cream S'mores »
5
Korean Marinated Country-Style Ribs
Put your classic BBQ aside: These ribs are marinated with Gochujang, a Korean pepper paste, for extra spice.
Get the recipe for Korean Marinated Country-Style Ribs »
6
Herbed Ricotta and Fresh Tomato Tart
Take advantage of summer's freshest fruit — tomatoes! — with this cheesy tart.
Get the recipe for Herbed Ricotta and Fresh Tomato Tart »
7
S'mores Icebox Cake
This no-bake cake turns your campfire staple into a decadent dessert.
Get the recipe for S'mores Icebox Cake »
8
Cucumber and Cantaloupe Salad with Savory Quinoa Granola
Nope, this isn't your basic fruit salad. This melon, onion, and cucumber medley is topped with cayenne-infused granola.
Get the recipe for Cucumber and Cantaloupe Salad with Savory Quinoa Granola »
9
Beef and Pineapple Kebabs with Cashew Rice
Your summer vacation may be long gone, but these grilled pineapple, pepper, and beef skewers will take you right back to the beach.
Get the recipe for Beef and Pineapple Kebabs with Cashew Rice »
10
No-Churn Mango-Berry Ice Cream
Turn your kitchen into your very own ice cream shop by scooping this homemade fruit ice cream into waffle cones.
Get the recipe for No-Churn Mango-Berry Ice Cream »
11
Grilled Leek Potato Salad
Once you have potato salad dressed with grainy mustard, you'll never go back to the mayonnaise variety.
Get the recipe for Grilled Leek Potato Salad »
12
Double Red-Eye St. Louis–Style Ribs
If you're in need of a caffeine boost after a long (and exhausting) summer, add instant coffee to your homemade BBQ sauce.
Get the recipe for Double Red-Eye St. Louis–Style Ribs »
13
Roasted Tomato and Chive Pizza
Topped with fresh mushrooms, tomatos, and chives, this Italian classic makes it worthwhile to turn your oven on in the September heat.
Get the recipe for Roasted Tomato and Chive Pizza »
14
Mint Julep Cupcakes
Cheers the three-day weekend with these booze-filled cupcakes. Best served with a complementary co*cktail, of course.
Get the recipe for Mint Julep Cupcakes »
15
Taco Dogs
Celebrate Taco Tuesday a few days early with these Mexican-inspired franks.
Get the recipe for Taco Dogs »
16
Fried Green Tomatoes
Golden and crispy panko-coated tomatoes are the best way to enjoy summer's most iconic fruit.
Get the recipe for Fried Green Tomatoes »
17
Smoky Guacamole
If you haven't grilled your guac yet, then now's the time.
Get the recipe for Smoky Guacamole »
18
Goat Cheese and Cherry Caprese
Make your summer plate even more colorful with heirloom tomatoes and juicy cherries.
Get the recipe for Goat Cheese and Cherry Caprese »
19
Watermelon Pizza
Bite into a slice of summer with this easy, no-carb dessert.
Get the recipe for Watermelon Pizza »
20
Shaved Zucchini and Prosciutto Grilled Pizza
This kid-friendly dinner is summer on a crust, basically.
Get the recipe for Shaved Zucchini and Prosciutto Grilled Pizza »