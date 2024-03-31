Easy Labor Day Recipes, From Fizzy Drinks to Fruity Desserts (2024)

Easy Labor Day Recipes, From Fizzy Drinks to Fruity Desserts (1)

Somehow, the end of summer always comes way sooner than we'd like it to. Luckily, Labor Day weekend lets us indulge in the season's finest before we go into hibernation mode. During your three-day weekend, celebrate summer's last hurrah with BBQ favorites, grilled veggies, and fruity desserts. Fizzy co*cktails and drinks are highly encouraged, especially since you're OOO and all.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

1

Charred Shrimp, Leek, and Asparagus Skewers

Easy Labor Day Recipes, From Fizzy Drinks to Fruity Desserts (2)

Kick the heat up a notch by serving these shrimp and veggie combos with homemade harissa mayo.

Get the recipe for Charred Shrimp, Leek, and Asparagus Skewers »

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

2

Corn Wheels with Hot Honey Butter

Easy Labor Day Recipes, From Fizzy Drinks to Fruity Desserts (4)

The slightly-sweet, slightly-spicy butter is the real MVP of this summer side.

Get the recipe for Corn Wheels with Hot Honey Butter »

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

3

Grilled Chicken Sliders

Easy Labor Day Recipes, From Fizzy Drinks to Fruity Desserts (6)

Because mini burgers are basically an open invitation to eat as many as you'd like ... right?

Get the recipe for Grilled Chicken Sliders »

RELATED: 30+ Burger Recipes You Need to Try ASAP

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

4

Ice Cream S'mores

Easy Labor Day Recipes, From Fizzy Drinks to Fruity Desserts (8)

By the time September hits, your favorite summertime sweet could use a makeover. That's why this customizable ice cream and cookie version exists.

Get the recipe for Ice Cream S'mores »

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

5

Korean Marinated Country-Style Ribs

Put your classic BBQ aside: These ribs are marinated with Gochujang, a Korean pepper paste, for extra spice.

Get the recipe for Korean Marinated Country-Style Ribs »

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

6

Herbed Ricotta and Fresh Tomato Tart

Easy Labor Day Recipes, From Fizzy Drinks to Fruity Desserts (12)

Take advantage of summer's freshest fruit — tomatoes! — with this cheesy tart.

Get the recipe for Herbed Ricotta and Fresh Tomato Tart »

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

7

S'mores Icebox Cake

Easy Labor Day Recipes, From Fizzy Drinks to Fruity Desserts (14)

This no-bake cake turns your campfire staple into a decadent dessert.

Get the recipe for S'mores Icebox Cake »

RELATED: 25 Easy, No-Bake Summer Desserts to Make This Weekend

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

8

Cucumber and Cantaloupe Salad with Savory Quinoa Granola

Easy Labor Day Recipes, From Fizzy Drinks to Fruity Desserts (16)

Nope, this isn't your basic fruit salad. This melon, onion, and cucumber medley is topped with cayenne-infused granola.

Get the recipe for Cucumber and Cantaloupe Salad with Savory Quinoa Granola »

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

9

Beef and Pineapple Kebabs with Cashew Rice

Easy Labor Day Recipes, From Fizzy Drinks to Fruity Desserts (18)

Your summer vacation may be long gone, but these grilled pineapple, pepper, and beef skewers will take you right back to the beach.

Get the recipe for Beef and Pineapple Kebabs with Cashew Rice »

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

10

No-Churn Mango-Berry Ice Cream

Turn your kitchen into your very own ice cream shop by scooping this homemade fruit ice cream into waffle cones.

Get the recipe for No-Churn Mango-Berry Ice Cream »

RELATED: 9 Best Ice Cream Makers for Easy At-Home Sundaes

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

11

Grilled Leek Potato Salad

Easy Labor Day Recipes, From Fizzy Drinks to Fruity Desserts (22)

Once you have potato salad dressed with grainy mustard, you'll never go back to the mayonnaise variety.

Get the recipe for Grilled Leek Potato Salad »

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

12

Double Red-Eye St. Louis–Style Ribs

Easy Labor Day Recipes, From Fizzy Drinks to Fruity Desserts (24)

If you're in need of a caffeine boost after a long (and exhausting) summer, add instant coffee to your homemade BBQ sauce.

Get the recipe for Double Red-Eye St. Louis–Style Ribs »

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

13

Roasted Tomato and Chive Pizza

Easy Labor Day Recipes, From Fizzy Drinks to Fruity Desserts (26)

Topped with fresh mushrooms, tomatos, and chives, this Italian classic makes it worthwhile to turn your oven on in the September heat.

Get the recipe for Roasted Tomato and Chive Pizza »

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

14

Mint Julep Cupcakes

Easy Labor Day Recipes, From Fizzy Drinks to Fruity Desserts (28)

Cheers the three-day weekend with these booze-filled cupcakes. Best served with a complementary co*cktail, of course.

Get the recipe for Mint Julep Cupcakes »

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

15

Taco Dogs

Easy Labor Day Recipes, From Fizzy Drinks to Fruity Desserts (30)

Celebrate Taco Tuesday a few days early with these Mexican-inspired franks.

Get the recipe for Taco Dogs »

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

16

Fried Green Tomatoes

Easy Labor Day Recipes, From Fizzy Drinks to Fruity Desserts (32)

Golden and crispy panko-coated tomatoes are the best way to enjoy summer's most iconic fruit.

Get the recipe for Fried Green Tomatoes »

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

17

Smoky Guacamole

Easy Labor Day Recipes, From Fizzy Drinks to Fruity Desserts (34)

If you haven't grilled your guac yet, then now's the time.

Get the recipe for Smoky Guacamole »

RELATED: How to Grill Like a Pro This Summer

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

18

Goat Cheese and Cherry Caprese

Easy Labor Day Recipes, From Fizzy Drinks to Fruity Desserts (36)

Make your summer plate even more colorful with heirloom tomatoes and juicy cherries.

Get the recipe for Goat Cheese and Cherry Caprese »

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

19

Watermelon Pizza

Easy Labor Day Recipes, From Fizzy Drinks to Fruity Desserts (38)

Bite into a slice of summer with this easy, no-carb dessert.

Get the recipe for Watermelon Pizza »

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

20

Shaved Zucchini and Prosciutto Grilled Pizza

Easy Labor Day Recipes, From Fizzy Drinks to Fruity Desserts (40)

This kid-friendly dinner is summer on a crust, basically.

Get the recipe for Shaved Zucchini and Prosciutto Grilled Pizza »

Easy Labor Day Recipes, From Fizzy Drinks to Fruity Desserts (2024)
Top Articles
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ review: elite wireless earbuds from a master
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX review: the most stylish true wireless earbuds?
How do I contact T-Mobile for payment?
What is the T-Mobile payment line?
Latest Posts
Easy Steps to Pair Your B&O Earbuds: A Quick Guide - Audio Champs
B&O BEOPLAY E8 2.0 HEADPHONE QUICK START MANUAL
Article information

Author: Chrissy Homenick

Last Updated:

Views: 6207

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (74 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Chrissy Homenick

Birthday: 2001-10-22

Address: 611 Kuhn Oval, Feltonbury, NY 02783-3818

Phone: +96619177651654

Job: Mining Representative

Hobby: amateur radio, Sculling, Knife making, Gardening, Watching movies, Gunsmithing, Video gaming

Introduction: My name is Chrissy Homenick, I am a tender, funny, determined, tender, glorious, fancy, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.