Chopped Italian Grinder Sandwich Recipe (2024)

The TikTok Chopped Italian Grinder Sandwich combines the richness of Italian meats and cheeses with the refreshing crunch of a salad, resulting in an irresistible creation that has taken the internet by storm.

Friends! Prepare to elevate your sandwich game to new heights with this simple yet scrumptious recipe that is sure to make your taste buds dance with joy! This new take on an Italian classic is about to change your world!

The TikTok Chopped Italian Sandwich has taken social media by storm!

It instantly captivated me with its delectable combination of flavors! This viral sensation offers a tantalizing twist on the classic Italian grinder, boasting a chopped texture and a burst of harmonious ingredients. (Unlike the children being home from school for the summer…harmony is not in abundance at many nests this time of year! Lol)

What is the History of Italian Grinder Sandwiches?

You’re most likely to find an Italian Grinder sandwich in one of the New England States. The Grinder, Hoagie, and Sub Sandwich are basically named as such because of their regional roots.

Some claim that they were named for “grinders”, Italian-American slang for dockworkers. They were often sanding and grinding rusty ship hulls to repaint them.

However, many believe the sandwich got its name because of the Italian Subs, with their layers of fixings, were harder to chew through than the typical ham and cheese. That toothsomeness got translated to “grinder”, since that’s what your teeth had to do to get through a bite!

Over the years, it has become a staple in delis and sandwich shops, loved for its robust flavors and hearty composition. I’m a huge fan!

Grinder Salad Ingredients

The truth be told, you can use any sandwich ingredients you prefer. These happen to be a few of the favorites at this Nest.

1 French baguette or Italian sub roll – Note you can substitute with Spinach herb wraps, Pita Pockets, or any long rolls you prefer.

4 ounces of deli-sliced ham – or about 3–4 slices of deli ham

4 ounces of deli-sliced salami – or about 3–4 slices of deli salami

4 ounces of deli-sliced pepperoni – or about 5–6 slices of sandwich deli pepperoni

4 ounces of deli-sliced peppered turkey – or about 3–4 slices of deli peppered Turkey

4 ounces of provolone cheese – or about 4 slices of provolone cheese

1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce – you can use any greens, green leaf lettuce, red leaf, or spring mix.

½ a large tomato – sliced

¼ a large red onion – sliced

¼ cup sliced green or black olives – (optional)

¼ cup sliced banana peppers

1 Tablespoon chopped fresh basil (optional)

½ tablespoon red wine vinegar

1½ tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning blend

Salt and pepper to taste

1 – 2 Tablespoon Mayonnaise

1 teaspoon spicy mustard or regular mustard

Optional ingredients – red pepper flakes (for extra heat), Parmesan cheese, roast beef, garlic powder, fresh oregano, etc.

How to create Grinder Salad Sandwich Filling

One of the most exciting elements of this Italian Grinder filling is that it can also be used to create the perfect Chopped Salad! If you’re watching your carb intake you can skip the Crusty sandwich rolls and dig right into the good stuff!

To make the filling, or salad, you’ll need a large cutting board and a large sharp knife!

Scoot the littles out of the kitchen! Momma is about to go all Samurai on lunch! (This is the most therapeutic sandwich you will ever make my friends! Lol)

I like to begin with the vegetables. Place the shredded lettuce down on the bottom of the cutting board followed with tomato slices, red onions, banana pepper rings, and green or black olives.

You can do one of two things. Chop all the veggies and push them aside, or you can layer the variety of meats and cheese on top of the vegetables before chopping and chop it all together at once.

Once all the ingredients are piled high start chopping! Chop, chop, chop! I’m telling ya…better than therapy!

I chop my ingredients in smaller pieces, but again, this is personal preference. So you do you! Our goal is going for the perfect bite! Where you get a little bit of everything in one singular bite!

Chopped Italian Grinder Dressing

To finish this irresistible chopped hoagie sandwich you need a really great dressing!

There are several variations out there on the internet and TikTok, however I love the creamy texture and extra layer of flavor achieved when making it from scratch.

Place mayonnaise, spicy brown mustard, or regular mustard, salt and pepper, Italian seasonings right on top of all those beautiful chopped cold cuts and vegetables. You could mix everything in a bowl and pour it over the chopped ingredients…but why? Why dirty another bowl.

This is such a fun way to make a sandwich!

Finish with a drizzle of olive oil and red wine vinegar! You can use a packaged Italian Dressing and you can even add a drizzle of balsamic vinegar or glaze! Get creative!!

If you prefer, or you’re making this dish as a Grinder Salad, you can place everything in a large bowl and combine to mix.

Mix until all the ingredients are combined! Toss all the little bits and pieces of the grinder ingredients until evenly coated in the creamy Italian dressing.

At this point you can grab a fork and dig in! It’s such a simple salad, and a fantastic quick lunch idea! It’s so addicting you can’t stop eating it once you start!

How to turn a simple Viral Recipe into a Family Favorite!

One of the main complaints I’ve heard about this sandwich is that the filling ingredients fall out and go everywhere! It’s true…but I never let something silly like that stop me when I’m creating a recipe! There’s always room for improvement.

Let’s talk about some different methods of making this sandwich!

If you want to make this into a true Italian Grinder on Crusty Italian Bread, I suggest removing the “inner meat” of the bread and creating a trough down the center of the top and bottom of the bread.

I toast my sandwich bread in the broiler on high for 1–2 minutes! Nothing better than a crispy warm loaf of Italian bread for a true Grinder!

TIP: I spread mayonnaise on the inside of the bread and sprinkle with Italian seasoning or Garlic salt before toasting the bread.

Using a large spoon pile the mixed grinder Italian meats and vegetables into the toasted bottom of the bread. Cover with the top of the sub roll and cut in half to serve.

Doesn’t that look delicious!

Other Serving Options for Chopped Grinder Sandwich

If you’re not a fan of falling filling… I highly recommend using Herbed Spinach Wraps!

Oh my goodness, as if this sandwich couldn’t get any better…swap that crusty bread out for a wrap and prepare to be Amazed!

You know how I know this is the ultimate way to serve this sandwich? Because my 7-year-old granddaughter…and my daughter, who do NOT like green olives, banana peppers, tomatoes, or red onions…ate EVERY last bite of this sandwich wrap! EVERY. SINGLE. BITE!

My friends…that is a HUGE win! They also preferred the wrap over the sandwich rolls!

Why did they go crazy for this sandwich? Simple! It’s Good! Lol

Okay, let me be serious for a minute. It’s because the ingredients are chopped and blended together with the dressing. It infuses all those flavors together in every single bite and it’s not overpowering. Kind of like a chicken salad, or egg salad sandwich…only with Italian ingredients dripping with flavor!

Q & A for Italian Grinder Sandwiches and Salads

Where did the Italian Chopped Salad originate? The original chopped salad was created in the late 1950s by legendary restaurateur Jean Leon at his ritzy La Scala restaurant in Beverly Hills . What we are essentially doing here is putting a chopped salad in a bun!

The original chopped salad was created in the late 1950s by legendary restaurateur Jean Leon at his ritzy . What we are essentially doing here is putting a chopped salad in a bun! What makes an Italian Grinder Sandwich different from a Classic Sub Sandwich? If you Google the difference it states a Grinder is served hot and a sub is served cold. Originally though a “grinder” was named thus because of the region and the difficulty in taking a bite through all those delicious Italian meats.

If you Google the difference it states a Grinder is served hot and a sub is served cold. Originally though a “grinder” was named thus because of the region and the difficulty in taking a bite through all those delicious Italian meats. Can this be made ahead of time until ready to serve? Yes IF you do not put the dressing on until ready to serve! I would keep my vegetable and meat ingredients chopped and in separate bowls. Be sure to cover them and keep chilled until ready to combine.

Yes IF you do not put the dressing on until ready to serve! I would keep my vegetable and meat ingredients chopped and in separate bowls. Be sure to cover them and keep chilled until ready to combine. Can the leftovers be saved? This filling is best when served immediately.

This filling is best when served immediately. Are there other ingredients you suggest? Oh my goodness…SO many combinations! This is the perfect recipe to get creative with! Mini mozzarella pearls, prosciutto, chopped fresh basil, Muffuletta olive mix, pickled cauliflower, pickles, avocado, cooked Orzo would be amazing in it… should I go on?

Gather your ingredients, unleash your inner chef, and embark on a journey to create your very own Chopped Italian Grinder sandwich. Whether enjoyed as a quick lunch, a picnic treat, or summer dinner.

Give this simple recipe a try, and prepare to be amazed by the mouthwatering combination of ingredients that will leave you craving “just one more bite”.

Happy Nesting!