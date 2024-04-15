20 Panera Bread Recipes to Make at Home (2024)

Jump to Recipe

With these easy Panera Bread recipes, you can have your favorites right at home!

Do you like to try new things at Panera, or do you have a standard order? I know I choose the same chicken and wild rice soup, just because I know it’s fantastic.

I love that Panera makes all their bread in-house, and if you time it right, the place smells unreal when it comes fresh out of the oven.

And I can’t leave without picking up a few of their Kitchen Sink cookies.

There’s so much to choose from and try at Panera between the salads, soups, sandwiches, and bakery, so it was hard to pick just 20 recipes here.

Hopefully, your favorite is on the list. Give one of these copycat Panera recipes a try today!

Before I tried this, I was worried it would be too much like eating a bowl of queso or grabbing a spoon at the fondue pot.

I’ve never been so glad to be wrong. Yes, it’s a thick soup, and the cheese flavor is strong (as it should be), but it just works.

When mixed with the carrot, broccoli, and chicken stock, it’s such a satisfying bowl of soup.

I like to mix and match my cheeses to get a slightly different flavor every time.

Last time, I used a mature cheddar with something smoky, and it gave the soup a whole new taste.

I adore white mac and cheese. I think it looks so much more appetizing than the orange version, and I know that the cheese will be strong.

Plus, the bacon I add to the top really pops against the lighter sauce!

The key to getting the best cheese sauce is to find good quality cheese and grate it yourself.

The packaged stuff has a coating that prevents it from sticking together and stops it from melting smoothly.

I would probably eat soup every day if I could. In fact, I once worked in a bakery that served two different soups a day, and I was in heaven!

My issue with canned tomato soup is that it often tastes too acidic for my liking. That’s why I always make my own – or rather, Panera’s.

I like to use vine-ripened tomatoes and roast them with the onion and garlic before adding it all to the pot. The enhanced flavor will blow your mind.

Also, I know the sugar might seem like an odd addition, but it balances everything out. You will definitely taste the difference without it.

Between the squash, carrot, and pumpkin, this soup has to be healthy, right?

Looking through the ingredients, it’s definitely one of the most flavorful and healthy on the list.

You can keep it vegan by omitting the butter and cream cheese or make it extra indulgent with some heavy cream.

Of course, some coconut cream would be a great middle ground.

This salad is spicy, crunchy, and loaded with extras. The Thai chili vinaigrette and spicy peanut sauce alone are reason enough to make this recipe.

I love the inclusion of edamame, which doesn’t get enough love if you ask me. And I always add in the sliced mango to add a freshness to the dish.

If you want to boost the flavor, make extra vinegarette and let the chicken marinate for a few hours before grilling.

For me, fall is about two things: pumpkin spice and chili!

At the first sign of a chill in the air, I get out my slow cooker to make the first batch of chili for the season.

Chili is just so versatile, though I like using turkey because it’s a little healthier.

I stick to this recipe pretty closely, though I add chunks of pumpkin or squash for added color and substance.

Did you just recoil at the word ‘soufflé?’ It’s not something you can just whip up on a whim.

Truth be told, this is less of a soufflé and more of a baked egg pastry or a quiche. You need not whip egg whites here!

Use ready-made crescent rolls for the crust, and simply pour the filling inside.

I like the smaller, shallow dishes for these, but you could use a larger pie plate if it’s all you have.

I’ve talked about my love for the humble potato before. It’s hands-down, the most versatile vegetable out there.

In this soup, it’s pretty close to addictive, not to mention, cheap!

This recipe uses a chicken base, which is a reduced form of chicken stock that is brimming with flavor (much more so than your average stock).

I like my soup to have some texture, so I usually mash half of the potato and leave the rest diced.

One thing is for sure, this soup does not lack nutrients.

It contains peppers, corn, carrots, peas, onion, celery, spinach, and barley, and can be ready in just 15 minutes.

Naturally, you can adjust the veggies to your liking. And maybe reduce the garlic if you’re not a big fan. The recipe calls for eight cloves!

If you love burrito bowls, then this one’s for you. The mix of quinoa and rice gives such a great texture contrast and bonus protein.

The zesty dressing is perfect for the mix of tomatoes, corn, and beans, and you can keep it vegetarian friendly without adding any meat to the top.

Chicken salad is one of those meals that I always crave. The tender chicken with creamy mayonnaise and onion is such an excellent sandwich filling.

But this version is out of this world!

Not only does it have a crazy-good dressing made with mayo, honey, apple cider vinegar, mustard, and rosemary, but it also incorporates toasted almonds and grapes.

The sweet and crunchy extras really make this dish, and you’ll want to get some sturdy bread to allow for extra filling!

Much like potato soup, this humble dish is inexpensive but so good.

The base is an onion and beef broth, which might sound plain, but it really packs a flavor punch.

The beef flavor is really a vital aspect of this soup, but if you want it to be vegetarian-friendly, you can use vegetable stock.

Just keep in mind that it won’t have such a deep and rich flavor.

Make your own croutons by baking leftover bread, and I highly recommend using the suggested cheeses.

They will melt in and add such a great taste that you won’t get from a mild cheddar.

I have to admit that this one isn’t my favorite. But I know it’s hugely popular, so I had to include it.

This simple summer salad takes just 20 minutes to make, and other than the mint leaves, I suspect you have all the ingredients at home already.

I have used this dressing for other salads (since it’s so simple), and I like to use honey rather than sugar. I also add some chili flakes for a little heat.

This meat-lovers version of the crescent roll soufflé is defiantly worth a try.

The salty ham with the melted cheese is such a great way to start the day, and it’s super simple to throw together.

This recipe as a base is fantastic, and it’s so easy to modify.

I’ve made a version with caramelized onions and garlic, and another with some leftover rotisserie chicken and rosemary.

These muffins have a cinnamon-raisin and spiced apple filling, along with a streusel top and icing drizzle.

If you’re going to start your day with a muffin, it really should be this one. It’s loaded with flavor and filling enough to get you to lunch.

These are made with a yeast-based dough, making them more of a cinnamon roll. You’ll need to make the dough ahead, giving it time to rise.

I love adding fruit to a salad. It just brightens the whole dish up and gives such great sweetness to go along with the salty meat or savory dressing.

This recipe actually included blueberries, too, making it super fruity. And the pecans give it a fantastic crunch.

The poppy seeds give the dressing such an unusual flavor, and I love the black flecks throughout the dish. But you can leave them out if you can’t find them in the store.

The first time I tried this, I was floored. It’s just such a wonderfully different option for your daily bagel breakfast.

Don’t skip the toasting stage for the walnuts if you have the time (it just needs a few minutes) because it really brings out the flavors in the nuts.

The rest of the ingredients just need to be blended until smooth, and then you can add in your chopped nuts.

18. Kitchen Sink Cookies

I mentioned these before, and I just had to include them on this list. They’re soft, chewy, salty, sweet, and impossible to resist.

The classic Panera version with chocolate chips, pretzels, toffee bits, and a sprinkle of sea salt is pretty close to perfect. But you can add in whatever you like!

To get that flawless soft texture, be sure to pull these babies out of the oven when the middle is still soft. They will keep cooking slightly on the tray and firm up as they cool.

As someone who doesn’t absolutely love salad, I order this a lot at Panera. It’s full of so many great ingredients and is super filling.

The pickled red onions add some sweet and sour notes to go along with the chicken, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, tomatoes, feta, and green goddess dressing.

If you don’t want to pickle the red onions, you can add them raw and get a wonderful peppery crunch.

It’s great that you can use frozen blueberries for this recipe, but if you have fresh, then add those.

These muffins are big and tender, with such a moist crumb and pops of blueberry in every single bite.

You can omit the sugar topping, but I love the crunch it adds to the soft muffin.

