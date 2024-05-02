Cinnabon Copycat Recipe (2024)

This Cinnabon Copycat Recipe is one amazing recipe that is easy and super delish. Perfect for breakfast, dessert or snack. If you love cinnabon’s you’ll love this.

Instructions

1. First, make the dough. If you have a bread machine that is the easiest way. Or you can hand mix it or use a kitchen aid. We hand mixed and kneaded it ourselves—but a bread machine would’ve resulted in a better dough. When using your bread machine follow the manufacturer instructions.

If you make the dough yourself then add the yeast to warm/hot milk (at least 100 F) mix. Add eggs, margarine, salt, sugar, and flour. Stir and knead well. While kneading it, turn the oven on to 200 F.

When the dough is ready turn the oven off and covers the dough in with a damp paper towel, put the bowl in the oven and let rise till double the size (one hour).

Be sure to use margarine and bread flour for best results (ingredients are below).

2. While the dough is rising make this AMAZING cream cheese frosting (the best) here.

3. Refrigerate the frosting. Then prep the area where you plan to roll out the dough. Clean and dry the surface well. Sprinkle with flour and have flour nearby to use while rolling the dough out.

4. Once the dough is ready turn it out on the prepared surface, cover it with a towel and let it rest 10 minutes.

5. Roll the dough into 16x 21 rectangle.

6. Melt and spread butterover it. Sprinkle evenly with the cinnamon sugar mix. And roll over it so it stays in place. Leave 1/4 inch of the outside long edge clear of butter and cinnamon sugar so it will adhere well and stick dough-to-dough when rolling them up.

7. Then use dental floss and wrap under and pull to cut into 12 equal pieces (the kids were helping so we didn’t get equal pieces—oh well).

8. Lightly grease a 9×13 baking pan/glass dish and cover until the rolls have risen to twice their size. You can also use a cookie sheet if you want them to stand alone and not have square edges.

9. Bake at 400 F for 20 minutes or until brown. If you don’t like a doughy roll make sure the dough has risen and doubled in size before putting them in the oven and that the rolls are baked well before removing them from the oven.

10. Spread the frosting on the rolls when they are hot and it will melt into the roll. Once they are cooled top them with another dab of frosting.

Enjoy!

Supply List

Kitchen Aid or mixer

Baking Pan

Mixing bowls—my favorite found here

Heavy Duty Sheet Pan- excellent one here

Rolling Pin

Measuring cups and spoons set

Cinnabon Copycat Recipe Yield: 12 Prep Time: 25 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Inactive Time: 1 hour 30 minutes Total Time: 2 hours 15 minutes An amazing recipe that tastes just like a Cinnabon! Ingredients 1 cup warm milk (110 degrees F/45 degrees C)

2 eggs, room temperature slightly beaten

1/3 cup margarine, melted

4 1/2 cups bread flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup white sugar

2 1/2 teaspoons bread machine yeast -regular yeast if you make the dough without a machine

1 cup brown sugar, packed

2 1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

1/3 cup butter, softened

