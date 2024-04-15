20 Delicious Vegan Recipes With Nutritional Yeast (2024)

These 20 vegan recipes with nutritional yeast are delicious and plant-based. I love nutritional yeast because it tastes like nutty cheese. It really improves the flavor of pasta recipes, soups, salads, and even popcorn.

Nutritional yeast can be found at most supermarkets, and it’s relatively inexpensive. It’s a staple in my pantry because I use it for so many meals. Here are some of my favorite vegan recipes that use nutritional yeast.

This vegan recipe from Well Fed Baker uses nutritional yeast to get that amazing cheesy flavor in this delicious soup. If you were a fan of Broccoli Cheddar Soup before you went vegan, you’ll want to give this one a try. Where many cheesy vegan recipes use nuts, this one is nut-free!

These savory vegan muffins from Rainbow Nourishments are the perfect breakfast to grab-and-go when you’re in a hurry. If you have some nutritional yeast on hand, you’ll want to give these a try. They’re also packed with fresh veggies so you can feel really good about eating them! It’s a sneaky way to get in a dose of veggies.

If you’re a parent with a little one that loves crackers, you’re in luck. Did you know you could make your own goldfish crackers? These allergy-free crackers from Strength and Sunshine are adorable and use nutritional yeast for their cheesy flavor and yellow color.

I don’t know any vegan that doesn’t love a good black bean burger. The nutritional yeast is optional in this recipe, but I recommend using it! Try this vegan recipe for black bean burgers from Cuisine With Me.

Nutritional yeast is very often used to create vegan cheese recipes. This creamy nacho cheese will have you forgetting all about traditional cheese. Try it on nachos, or even mix it up and use it for a vegan pizza or black bean burger topper.

Another delicious soup on the menu! This recipe is not vegan by default, but it can very easily be made vegan. Swap out the chicken broth for your favorite vegetable based broth. This tasty recipe from Dairy Free For Baby is perfect for a nice cozy night in when the weather is cold.

Mac and cheese was one thing I really missed when I went vegan. I love one-pot meals because they’re so easy to make, and this one is delicious and creamy. This recipe from Strength and Sunshine uses nutritional yeast to create an amazing vegan version of mac and cheese. A classic favorite only made better

8. Vegan Pistachio Cheese Ball

Pistachios make the best vegan cheese balls. This is a great recipe for a dinner party or potluck.

9. Tofu Egg Scramble

This vegan egg scramble doesn’t use eggs at all. It uses tofu and nutritional yeast for a vegan twist on a classic favorite. You can dress this scramble up with any veggies or seasonings you want.

This kid-friendly recipe for a classic favorite uses nutritional yeast to bring up the flavor. We all know that the traditional one’s in a can are not the best option. So, opt to make your own at home with this healthy version from Strength and Sunshine.

I don’t know about you, but I can never have too much pasta in my life. This creamy recipe uses lemon and nutritional yeast for a delicious weeknight dinner.

12. Vegan Pumpkin Soup

When fall comes around, there is always an abundance of pumpkins and squash. This vegan pumpkin soup uses nutritional yeast for a satisfying dinner or lunch.

13. Sweet and Spicy Ginger Tofu

This yummy recipe tastes as good as takeout when you’re craving something different. You can make it extra spicy with the addition of cayenne pepper which compliments the nutritional yeast perfectly.

14. Vegan Breakfast Hash

This recipe doesn’t use nutritional yeast directly in it. But, I always sprinkle some on top for an extra cheesy flavor. If you love sweet potatoes and breakfast hash, check out this recipe.

If you like adding croutons to your salad, you’ll want to try these cheezy nutritional yeast croutons. I love using my air-fryer and this easy recipe is a keeper! Move over packaged croutons! There is a healthier option in town.

We all know how much flavor bouillon powder can add to a dish. This flavor-packed powder is the perfect addition to many vegan recipes. And, it uses nutritional yeast.

Another vegan cheese sauce? You can never have too many. This vegan cheese sauce is nut-free and uses nutritional yeast for its cheesy flavor. Use it on tofu scramble, nachos, or black bean burgers.

This vegan salad dressing is exactly what you need to level up your next salad. Nutritional yeast, along with the other spices, add a ton of flavor to any bland salad.

Nutritional yeast really compliments any meal that is savory. These spinach muffins are a great on-the-go meal option that is filling and satisfying.

Is there anything better than a cheese ball? This recipe is the perfect appetizer for a party or potluck. It’s sure to please all the vegans (and non-vegans) that grab one for a bite!

Honorable mentions

These are some additional vegan recipes using nutritional yeast that I just can’t get enough of:

I hope this list of vegan recipes using nutritional yeast helped spark your interest and creativity in the kitchen! It’s such an amazing and versatile ingredient. If you have any other recipes you love that use nutritional yeast, be sure to share them!