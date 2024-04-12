Classic Waffle Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This Classic Waffle Recipe makes perfectly crisp on the outside, fluffy on the inside waffles that are to die for!

We love to pair these waffles with my Golden Buttermilk Syrup and fresh fruits. It’s a match made in heaven.

We have been making these delicious classic waffles non stop at our house. I’m not joking when I say that my kids request them every weekend.

The best part? No separating egg whites and beating them till they are fluffy!

My recipe is so simple that even my kids can make these without any help from me.

I figured I better share this awesome recipe with you all, just in case you’re looking for THE BEST waffles out there!

What Makes These Waffles The Best

In my humble opinion, these waffles are the best because the batter is super quick to prepare (no beating egg whites and folding them into a batter). You can mix the whole thing up with a simple whisk or fork!

The texture of the waffles are crisp on the outside with a delightfully fluffy inside, with a hint of butter and vanilla throughout. They really are magical.

I actually found this recipe on AllRecipes and fell in love with it the first time I tried it.

Ingredients Needed For Classic Waffle Recipe-

All Purpose Flour – some have used a combination of whole wheat flour and all purpose flour with great success

– some have used a combination of whole wheat flour and all purpose flour with great success Sugar

Baking Powder – this is what helps give the waffles their perfect rise!

– this is what helps give the waffles their perfect rise! Salt

Butter – you can use salted or unsalted

Milk – I use either 2% or whole milk

– I use either 2% or whole milk Eggs

Vanilla Extract

The Secret To Successful Waffles

Are you ready for the secret trick that makes these waffles the absolute BEST?!

Warm Milk.

Yup, that’s it! And here’s why – the warm milk allows the melted butter to stay in a liquid, without seizing up and clumping. This means the butter is woven beautifully through each and every waffle, every little waffle pocket and you can really taste it!

To warm the milk, I simply measure it out into a microwaveable measuring cup and heat it in the microwave for just 1 minute. You don’t want it hot, just warm.

Tips for Keeping Waffles Warm:

If you’re not going to enjoy the waffles straight off the waffle iron, place them in a single layer on a wire cooling rack.

Turn your oven to the “warm” setting or about 220 degrees F. and place the fresh waffles in an even layer in the oven until ready to enjoy.

PRO TIP: Unlike pancakes, where you can toss them all on top of each other to keep them warm, waffles have a crispy outer coating that is highly desirable. If you stack them while they’re hot, they are going to create steam and quickly loose that crispiness.

Can You Freeze Waffles?

YES! These waffles are great for storing in the freezer and popping straight into the toaster oven.

These waffles are great for storing in the freezer and popping straight into the toaster oven. Place the cooled waffles in a zip close bag and store in the freezer for up to 3 months.

I make a triple batch of these and my kids can enjoy them throughout the week. We love them with fresh berries, whipped cream and of course a little syrup never hurts!

What To Eat with Waffles?

Want to bulk up your weekend brunch? Here are a few of my go-to sides to pair with waffles…

Fluffy Scrambled Eggs

Air Fryer Bacon

Creamy Fresh Fruit Salad

Hard Boiled Eggs

Waffle Maker

We also just recently upgraded our waffle iron to a double waffle baker and it’s life changing.

I would highly recommend it if you’re looking for a new waffle maker!

I hope you enjoy these waffles as much as we do!

Print Recipe Pin Recipe Rate this Recipe 4.83 from 483 votes Classic Waffle Recipe These Classic Waffles are buttery and delicious and use basic pantry ingredients that come together in minutes! Prep Time5 minutes mins Cook Time10 minutes mins Total Time15 minutes mins Course: Breakfast Cuisine: American Servings: 5 waffles Calories: 397 kcal Author: Shawn Ingredients 2 cups all purpose flour

2 tbsp sugar

4 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 eggs

1 1/2 cups milk

6 tbsp butter , melted (see notes if using salted butter)

, 1 tsp vanilla extract US Customary - Metric Instructions Preheat waffle iron.

In a large bowl combine the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt and whisk to combine.

Warm the milk up in the microwave for just 1 minute, or heat until slightly warm on the stove top.

In a separate small bowl whisk the eggs and stir in the warm milk, melted butter and vanilla extract. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and whisk until blended.

Scoop the batter into the preheated waffle iron and cook until the waffles are golden brown and crisp. Serve immediately or lay on a cooling rack until cool. Store in zip close bags in freezer.* Notes *To reheat waffles, place frozen waffle in toaster and cook until heated through and crisp on the outside. If using salted butter, reduce the salt in recipe to just 1/4 tsp. Nutrition Calories: 397kcal | Carbohydrates: 48g | Protein: 10g | Fat: 18g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Cholesterol: 109mg | Sodium: 802mg | Potassium: 174mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 9g | Vitamin A: 639IU | Calcium: 320mg | Iron: 3mg Keywords: Breakfast, Classic Waffles, Waffle Recipe DID YOU MAKE THIS RECIPE?don't forget to share a picture and mention @iwashyoudry on Instagram or tag #iwashyoudry!

