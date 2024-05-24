Complete list of WireGuard VPN providers [March 2021] (2024)

This article aims to list (almost) all WireGuard VPN providers and present their approach toward offering access to the WireGuard protocol.

WireGuard seems to be the future of VPN protocols due to its simplicity and performance. The best VPN providers were involved in testing and supported the development of WireGuard in the last few years. And now, WireGuard is ready for broad-scale adoption.

You may test the new VPN protocol yourself by subscribing to one of the WireGuard VPN providers listed below.

Why is WireGuard the next generation VPN protocol

WireGuard is a relatively new VPN protocol developed by Jason A. Donenfeld that brings significant benefits to VPN users. It is important to know that:

WireGuard is free andopen-source.

The project has about 4,000 lines of code and a smaller attack surface compared to other VPN protocols. Also, the codebase can be easily audited.

It uses the latest, high-speed, state of the art cryptography (ChaCha20 for symmetric encryption, Poly1305 for authentication, Curve25519 for ECDH, BLAKE2s for hashing and keyed hashing, SipHash24 for hashtable keys, HKDF for key derivation).

It uses the concept of crypto-key routing.

It runs at Layer 3, and it was recently included in the Linux kernel.

Comparing to other VPN protocols, WireGuard is:

faster than OpenVPN on UDP;

on UDP; uses less memory and CPU than IPSec;

works well on any device, uses less bandwidth, offers better performance, and seamlessly switches between mobile and WiFi connections.

more secure.

Additionally, it seems that, due to its stateless nature, WireGuard improves the battery life of mobile devices.

All these make WireGuard ideal for streaming with VPN (Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer) and torrenting.

Of course, WireGuard also has some drawbacks. You may read more about themhere.

WireGuard VPN providers

VPN providers have started to implement WireGuard for several years but only recently have released stable solutions (after the official WireGuard launch on March 30th, 2020).

Basically, there are two approaches:

Some VPN services offer access to a WireGuard config generator to create configuration files for their VPN servers. A user may import the config file(s) into the WireGuard client apps (available on Windows, macOS, Android, iOS) or use the config(s) from the command line on Linux.

offer access to a WireGuard config generator to create configuration files for their VPN servers. A user may import the config file(s) into the WireGuard client apps (available on Windows, macOS, Android, iOS) or use the config(s) from the command line on Linux. Other VPN service providers have implemented WireGuard in their applications for a more user-friendly experience.

You may find below the list of WireGuard VPN providers and their implementation.

[1] NordVPN – Advanced WireGuard support

NordVPN is one of the first VPN providers that has implemented WireGuard in its native apps.

NordLynx (the NordVPN WireGuard implementation) is available for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and Linux. It is super easy to configure, as all you have to do is to change the VPN protocol (Settings > General > VPN protocol > NordLynx protocol) in the NordVPN apps.

NordLynx is not simply a WireGuard implementation as it is enhanced with a double NAT system (Network Address Translation) for increased security. The double NAT firewall creates two local network interfaces for each user, and it assigns a dynamic IP address for each secure VPN connection such that no identifiable data is stored on the server.

This is consistent with the NordVPN zero-logs policy.

[2] Mullvad – Impressive WireGuard options

Mullvad, the privacy-oriented VPN provider, started to offer the WireGuard protocol as part of its service in 2017. It is one of the few VPNs that expose WireGuard both through the WireGuard apps by generating config files and from within its own VPN clients.

Mullvad apps implement WireGuard as follows:

The Android VPN and iOS VPN apps only offer access to the WireGuard protocol.

and apps only offer access to the WireGuard protocol. For macOS and Linux , WireGuard is the default protocol, but you may switch to OpenVPN if you want to.

and , WireGuard is the default protocol, but you may switch to if you want to. For Windows, you need to select the WireGuard protocol (gear icon > Advanced > Tunnel protocol > WireGuard).

Mullvad stands out as a WireGuard VPN provider by the advanced options available. For WireGuard, you may select the port (Automatic or 53), bridge mode (Automatic/On/Off), MTU (1280-1420), and you may reset your WireGuard key anytime you want.

The WireGuard configuration file generator is … impressive. Firstly, take note that:

We [Mullvad] never get access to your private key; only the public key is sent to us. The private key is stored locally in your browser so that you can create multiple files from the same key, and as soon as you leave this page, it is deleted.

Secondly, you may generate a config file or a QR code that can be imported by the WireGuard apps. Start by generating a new WireGuard key (you have 5 slots available for apps and manually generated configs) and choose a location/server.

You may even enable the Multihop (double VPN) option and have two VPN servers to secure your data on your chosen port. And, you may opt-in for a VPN kill switch (only on Linux).

[3] PrivateInternetAccess – WireGuard on all apps

PrivateInternetAccess was involved in funding the WireGuard development, and, as soon as it was released publicly, PIA has added WireGuard as an additional VPN protocol for its VPN software.

To ensure that the server-client connection remains private, no IP addresses are leaked, and no logs are kept, PrivateInternetAccess has extended the WireGuard VPN tunneling kernel with additional protections:

PIA WireGuard servers run RESTful APIs protected by RSA certificates;

A daemon deletes connection data at regular intervals when keepalives are no longer being sent for three minutes.

[4] StrongVPN – WireGuard on apps and routers

StrongVPN started to deploy WireGuard in September 2019.

The WireGuard protocol is integrated into the StrongVPN apps (Windows, macOS, Android, iOS) along with OpenVPN and IKEv2.

StrongVPN with WireGuard can also be set up on various routers. You may get started with your router VPN on steroids by following these guides.

[5] IVPN – WireGuard with extra privacy protection

IVPN is one of the early adopters of the new technology. WireGuard is available for all IVPN subscribers on all available servers.

To solve potential privacy issues regarding WireGuard, IVPN proposes the following approaches:

No connection data or metadata about your keys are stored, and IVPN takes care to ensure that data is not held longer than required for optimal usage.

IVPN allocates random VPN tunnel IP addresses and rotates them at your request.

The apps support periodically changing IP addresses. This process is implemented together with key regeneration.

All IVPN apps support periodic, automatic key regeneration, which also changes the internal IP address.

[6] CyberGhost – WireGuard for Linux and iOS

CyberGhost is also a WireGuard VPN provider. At this time, WireGuard is available in the Linux and iOS apps. It will probably be added soon to the other apps as well.

[7] AzireVPN – Simple WireGuard config

AzireVPN is another Swedish VPN provider that implements WireGuard. At this time, AzireVPN offers access to a config file generator that lets you select the location, file extension type, port, and IP (IPv4/IPv6).

Additionally, you may install WireGuard on Linux (CLI), the Android VPN app, or use the pre-alpha Windows VPN client.

[8] VyprVPN – Apps with WireGuard support

VyprVPN released version 4.0 of their apps (Windows, macOS, Android, iOS) with full WireGuard support. It supports all servers.

Golden Frog (the company behind VyprVPN) does not explain how they implement WireGuard in their apps; therefore, I suppose it is pretty standard.

[9] VPN.ac – Basic WireGuard config file generator

VPN.ac offers access to a basic WireGuard config generator. Thus, you need to install the official WireGuard client apps and import the config files.

You may add up to 6 devices for a VPN.ac account.

[10] TorGuard – WireGuard on all apps + config generator

TorGuard also offers access to WireGuard from all its apps (Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android). On Android, you need to tap the VPN Tunnel option and choose the WireGuard protocol. On iOS, tap the settings icon and change Connection Type to WireGuard, from OpenVPN, IKEv2, or IPSec.

A WireGuard config generator is still available from the Client Area, and you may activate access to 25+ WireGuard tunnels from around the World. All you have to do is generate a config file and import it to the WireGuard app corresponding to your operating system.

Dedicated IPs through WireGuard are also available, and they can be added to every app.

[11] Mozilla VPN – New WireGuard VPN service from Mozilla

The recently launched secure VPN service from Mozilla uses the server network powered by Mullvad and the WireGuard protocol. At this time, Mozilla VPN is available in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Singapore, and it works on Windows 10, Android, iOS, and Chrome OS.

[12] Hide.me – Hassle-free in-app WireGuard access

Hide.me team took its time to implement WireGuard to offer the desired quality of service. WireGuard is available on all Hide.me apps, and the activation is hassle-free. Access the app settings, select the VPN protocol menu, and check the WireGuard option.

It is important to note that Hide.me implements a secure key exchange mechanism. Thus, when you connect to a Hide.me WireGuard server, a new private key is generated on your device. The private key never leaves your device; only the public one is sent to the server. The connection is double encrypted with an ephemeral session shared key.

[13] Surfshark – Secure WireGuard implementation

Surfshark addresses the concern on WireGuard about assigning the same static IP address to a user every time a connection is established by implementing double NAT (similarly to NordVPN). Thus, as a user gets a different IP address each time, there is no purpose in saving any identifiable data on the server. This is consistent with the Surfshark no-log policy.

Surfshark supports the WireGuard protocol on its iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS apps!

[14] OVPN – WireGuard config generator and more to come

OVPN offers access to a basic WireGuard config generator. Thus, you will need to install the WireGuard client app suitable for your device, generate the configs from the OVPN client area, and connect to the OVPN servers.

Port forwarding has been integrated into the OVPN WireGuard implementation, and Public IPv4 and Multihop functions will follow it. Also, WireGuard is the default protocol in the OVPN Android app (you may also set it up with the WireGuard client app on Android), and WireGuard will soon become available in the OVPN desktop apps for Windows, macOS, and Ubuntu.

[15] Other commercial WireGuard VPN providers

As all major VPN players have adopted WireGuard (except ExpressVPN that recently presented Lightway), most VPN services started to add the WireGuard protocol to their services. I will list them here as soon as I find out about them (you may let me know in the comments if I missed any):

CactusVPN offers WireGuard on its Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android apps, as well as a WireGuard config generator for its servers;

offers WireGuard on its Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android apps, as well as a WireGuard config generator for its servers; WideVPN with a WireGuard config generator;

with a WireGuard config generator; Windscribe with a config generator and WireGuard implementation on all its VPN apps.

A special case of WireGuard VPN service is the Cloudflare WARP. Built as an extension of the 1.1.1.1 DNS resolver, WARP uses WireGuard to add more privacy and security to its users. And it is free!

WireGuard VPN FAQ

Are there any free VPNs with WireGuard support? We have not encountered any such services. And, even if they existed, we would not recommend them due to VPN privacy and security concerns. You would be better off subscribing to a premium VPN service, as they are worth every penny. Is WireGuard VPN free? Yes, the WireGuard protocol is free and open-source. However, you will either need to install your own VPN server or subscribe to one of the services recommended above to get access to WireGuard-backed servers.

Summary

We have listed more than 10 VPN providers that already offer access to the WireGuard protocol. In the next months, more and more services will get in line and implement WireGuard.

Do you know another WireGuard VPN provider that is not on the list? Feel free to let us know in the comments below.

