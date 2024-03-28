Costco Cranberry Walnut Bread Recipe – Hungarian Chef (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Costco is a well-known and loved retail store that provides a large selection of high-quality items. From groceries to electronics, home decor, and more, there’s something for everyone at this retail giant.

One of their most popular treats is the Cranberry Walnut Bread, which is available in stores or online. Now you can easily make this bakery-style bread at home with our easy guide!

This Costco Cranberry Walnut Bread is sure to become a favorite at home. If you’re looking for a twist on regular baked goods, this won’t disappoint! Follow our step-by-step instructions.

What is Costco Cranberry Walnut Bread?

Costco Cranberry Walnut Bread is a delicious, bakery-style treat that can be easily made at home. It features a sweet honey flavor combined with the crunchy texture of walnuts and tartness of cranberries.

This bread is perfect for breakfast or as an afternoon snack! This homemade version of Costco’s Cranberry Walnut Bread is surprisingly easy to make and uses simple ingredients.

The result is a moist, delicious loaf that will have your family and friends asking for more! Plus, it’s a great way to use up whatever nuts and dried fruit you may have on hand.

Why You’ll Love This Costco Cranberry Walnut Bread?

If you love Costco’s Cranberry Walnut Bread but don’t want to spend the money every time you crave it, this is a great way to get that same delicious flavor at home.

It can also be made in a healthier version with whole wheat flour and less honey if desired. Plus, it’s an easy recipe for any skill level; even novice baker can make this bread with ease. Plus, you can customize this bread however you’d like!

It combines the perfect balance of sweetness and texture. The honey adds a nice flavor to the bread while the walnuts provide some crunch and depth of flavor. The cranberries give it a nice tartness that pairs perfectly with the sweetness of the honey.

Additionally, this recipe is incredibly easy to make! It only requires basic ingredients, and you don’t need any special equipment or baking skills. Plus, it’s a great way to use up any leftover nuts and dried fruit you may have in the pantry.

Ingredients

Honey: This sweetener will add a nice honey flavor to the bread.

This sweetener will add a nice honey flavor to the bread. Walnuts: Used for some crunch and texture in the loaf.

Used for some crunch and texture in the loaf. All-purpose flour: High-quality flour is needed for structure. We used 9 cups of all-purpose flour in this recipe.

High-quality flour is needed for structure. We used 9 cups of all-purpose flour in this recipe. Dried Cranberries: These dried cranberries are added for tartness and sweetness, as well as texture.

These dried cranberries are added for tartness and sweetness, as well as texture. Table Salt: This is used to enhance the flavor of the bread and help with structure.

This is used to enhance the flavor of the bread and help with structure. Warm Water: Used for activating the yeast and giving this bread a great texture. The water should be between 120°F – 125°F before adding it to the other ingredients.

Used for activating the yeast and giving this bread a great texture. The water should be between 120°F – 125°F before adding it to the other ingredients. Instant Yeast: This helps give your dough structure.

Step by Step Directions

Step 1

Prepare the yeast

In a small bowl, combine the warm water (120°F – 125°F) and instant yeast.

Stir until well combined and set aside for 10 minutes.

Step 2

Mixing the dough

In a large bowl – mix together the all-purpose flour, salt, walnuts, cranberries, honey, and the prepared yeast mixture.

Mix together until a dough forms and knead for about 10 minutes until everything is well combined.

Step 3

Rising the dough

Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl, cover with a kitchen towel, and let rise in a warm spot for 1 hour.

Step 4

Shape the loaf

Oil a 9×13 baking pan and transfer the dough to it.

Shape the loaf into an even rectangle and let rise in a warm spot for 30 minutes.

Step 5

Bake the bread

Preheat oven to 350°F and bake for 40 – 45 minutes, or until fully cooked through.

Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring it to a cooling rack.

Slice it.

Tips & Tricks

Use fresh ingredients – the fresher the ingredients, the better the taste. Make sure to use high-quality flour and instant yeast for a great texture.

If you have time, let the bread rise twice. This will create a nice light and airy loaf that is full of flavor!

When shaping the loaf, make sure it’s an even rectangle so that it cooks evenly in the oven.

Don’t cut the bread too soon; let it cool completely before slicing.

This Cranberry Walnut Bread is best served warm with butter or cream cheese spread on top. It can also be used for sandwiches, French toast, and more!

Nutrition Information

How to store Costco Cranberry Walnut Bread?

This Cranberry Walnut Bread can be stored at room temperature in an airtight container or wrapped in plastic wrap. It will stay fresh for up to 4 days.

For longer storage, it is best to freeze the bread. To do this, let the loaf cool completely and then wrap it tightly in a few layers of plastic wrap. The bread will stay good inthe freezer for up to 3 months.

What other substitute can I use in Costco Cranberry Walnut Bread?

Costco Cranberry Walnut Bread is a versatile recipe that can easily be customized to include different kinds of nuts, fruit, and sweeteners.

If you don’t have dried cranberries on hand, raisins or cherries would work just as well! You could also swap walnuts for pecans or almonds if desired.

For the honey, you could also use maple syrup or agave nectar.

For a vegan version of this bread, substitute melted coconut oil for the butter and use non-dairy milk. Additionally, use a plant-based sweetener such as maple syrup or agave nectar in place of honey. The texture will be slightly different, but it will still be delicious!

Mixing bowl

Baking Pan Ingredients 1/4 cup honey

2 cups coarsely roasted walnuts

9 cups all-purpose flour

2 cup dried cranberries

4 tsp table salt

5 cups warm water 120°F – 125°F

FAQs

Is this bread keto-friendly?

No, this Costco Cranberry Walnut Bread is not keto-friendly. It contains honey and all-purpose flour which are both high in carbohydrates. However, it can be made into a healthier version by using whole wheat flour and less honey if desired.

Can I make this bread ahead of time?

You can make the dough ahead of time and store it in the fridge for up to 24 hours. When you are ready to bake, let the dough come to room temperature and then shape it into a loaf. Allow it to rise for 30 minutes before baking as normal. This will help ensure that your bread comes out perfect every time!

What other add-ins can I use?

You can add any nuts, dried fruit, or sweeteners that you’d like to this recipe. Some common additions are chopped dates, slivered almonds, and shredded coconut. You can also use different types of flour such as almond flour or rye flour for a unique flavor.

What is the best way to serve Costco Cranberry Walnut Bread?

This bread is best served warm with butter or cream cheese spread over it. It can also be used for sandwiches, French toast, and more! You can also top it with jam or honey for a sweeter treat. For something savory, try serving it with cheese and olives.

Conclusion

Costco Cranberry Walnut Bread is a delicious and easy-to-make recipe that pairs tart cranberries with sweet honey for the perfect balance of flavors. It’s great for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and can easily be customized to your liking.

Whether you’re looking for a quick snack or an indulgent treat, this bread is sure to hit the spot! With its simple ingredients and step-by-step instructions, this delicious bread is sure to become a staple in your home.

Thank you for reading this article. I hope you have learned something new and found some useful tips & tricks to make the best Cranberry Walnut Bread. Do not forget to share this article with your friends and family.

