Cranberry Sauce Recipe | The Prairie Homestead (2024)

*Slurp* *Plop!*

Ah… the lovely sound thatcanned cranberry jelly makes as you delicately extract it from the can…

Even back before my real food transformation, it always seemed out of place. I mean, you spent all day basting the turkey, and making the rolls, and mashing the ‘taters, only to have thelast item you put on the table be this bizarre ridged cylinder of store-bought cranberry jelly.But hey– who was I to argue with tradition?

As a young newly-married cook,I had a life-changing moment: I realized you could make cranberry sauce FROM SCRATCH. (Ok, ok… I know those of you who grew up with homemade cranberry sauce are rolling their eyes right now… but you have to realize I had my head in the sand for a good many years…)

Ever since then, I look forward to making this homemade cranberry sauce recipe every year. It’s sweet enough that you won’t pucker, but sweetened with honey and orange juice so you don’t get a sugar-rush from it either. It’s pretty much cranberry perfection. And here’s the recipe—>

How to Make Homemade Cranberry Sauce (video tutorial)

Homemade Cranberry Sauce Recipe

Ingredients:

3/4 cup orange juice (about 2 large oranges if you are freshly squeezing it, or something like THIS)

1/2 – 3/4 cup honey (see note below) (where to buy- affiliate link)

12 ounces whole cranberries

1 tablespoon orange zest

Instructions:

In a medium saucepan, combine in the orange juice, honey, and zest. Bring to a gentle boil, and simmer for about 5 minutes.

Stir in the cranberries and continue to cook them until they burst and the mixture thickens (about 15 minutes).

Spoon the cranberry sauce into a mold (or bowl, or whatever you want) and refrigerate for 6-8 hours, or until set.

Kitchen Notes:

I like to use freshly squeezed orange juice, but if that’s not available, premade orange juice will work too.

The amount of honey you use will depend on your taste. 1/2 cup yields a pleasantly tart sauce, while 3/4 cup is a bit more palatable for those who are unsure if they really like cranberries or not… Also, I’ve found that my cranberry sauce tends to lessen in sweetness the longer it sits in the fridge, so take that into consideration as well.

I love that you caneasilymake this recipe a day or two in advance– so it makes Thanksgiving day preparations a wee bit easier.

I adore the combination of orange and cranberry– they are the perfect complement to each other.

So there you have it, a delicious homemade cranberry sauce recipe — mayyourhomestead table be full of delicious, from-scratch foods this year, without a single jiggly red mass of canned cranberry sauce in sight.😉

