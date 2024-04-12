Cranberry Sauce Recipe | The Prairie Homestead (2024)

60 Comments | Jill Winger | Last Updated: November 23, 2020
*Slurp* *Plop!*
Ah… the lovely sound thatcanned cranberry jelly makes as you delicately extract it from the can…
Even back before my real food transformation, it always seemed out of place. I mean, you spent all day basting the turkey, and making the rolls, and mashing the ‘taters, only to have thelast item you put on the table be this bizarre ridged cylinder of store-bought cranberry jelly.But hey– who was I to argue with tradition?
As a young newly-married cook,I had a life-changing moment: I realized you could make cranberry sauce FROM SCRATCH. (Ok, ok… I know those of you who grew up with homemade cranberry sauce are rolling their eyes right now… but you have to realize I had my head in the sand for a good many years…)
Ever since then, I look forward to making this homemade cranberry sauce recipe every year. It’s sweet enough that you won’t pucker, but sweetened with honey and orange juice so you don’t get a sugar-rush from it either. It’s pretty much cranberry perfection. And here’s the recipe—>
How to Make Homemade Cranberry Sauce (video tutorial)
Homemade Cranberry Sauce Recipe
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup orange juice (about 2 large oranges if you are freshly squeezing it, or something like THIS)
- 1/2 – 3/4 cup honey (see note below) (where to buy- affiliate link)
- 12 ounces whole cranberries
- 1 tablespoon orange zest
Instructions:
In a medium saucepan, combine in the orange juice, honey, and zest. Bring to a gentle boil, and simmer for about 5 minutes.
Stir in the cranberries and continue to cook them until they burst and the mixture thickens (about 15 minutes).
Spoon the cranberry sauce into a mold (or bowl, or whatever you want) and refrigerate for 6-8 hours, or until set.
Kitchen Notes:
- I like to use freshly squeezed orange juice, but if that’s not available, premade orange juice will work too.
- The amount of honey you use will depend on your taste. 1/2 cup yields a pleasantly tart sauce, while 3/4 cup is a bit more palatable for those who are unsure if they really like cranberries or not… Also, I’ve found that my cranberry sauce tends to lessen in sweetness the longer it sits in the fridge, so take that into consideration as well.
- I love that you caneasilymake this recipe a day or two in advance– so it makes Thanksgiving day preparations a wee bit easier.
- I adore the combination of orange and cranberry– they are the perfect complement to each other.
So there you have it, a delicious homemade cranberry sauce recipe — mayyourhomestead table be full of delicious, from-scratch foods this year, without a single jiggly red mass of canned cranberry sauce in sight.😉
Homemade Cranberry Sauce Recipe
- Author: The Prairie Homestead
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup orange juice (about 2 large oranges if you are freshly squeezing it)
- 1/2 – 3/4 cup honey (like this)
- 12 ounces whole cranberries
- 1 tablespoon orange zest
Instructions
- In a medium saucepan, combine in the orange juice, honey, and zest. Bring to a gentle boil, and simmer for about 5 minutes.
- Stir in the cranberries and continue to cook them until they burst (about 15 minutes).
- Spoon the cranberry sauce into a mold (or bowl, or whatever you want) and refrigerate for 6-8 hours, or until set.
Reader Interactions
60 Comments
Dee says
Is it possible to can this recipe? I like to make a recipe called cranberry chicken and would love to have homemade cranberry sauce on hand.
Ann says
Hi,
I’ve canned cranberry sauce for years, just as my mother did, as I like having it all year too. I ‘used’ to use sugar 🙁 but for the last several years, have been using Stevia or honey. I also buy raw, organic honey, and hate heating it in that boiling water, but I also don’t want the sugar, even if organic. The Sucanut sugar should work also.
When I can it, I use a food mill to separate the skins. That takes some extra time, but is so much tastier without the skins to chew.
We just bought cranberries yesterday at Sam’s, who has a good price, but they aren’t organic. 🙁 One of our grocery stores does have organic cranberries, but they are very expensive. At Sam’s, the price is $4.?? for 3 lbs. My only complaint is that the popular brand they sell no longer has the ‘all ripe’ RED berries they used to have. Each year, it seems they have too many very light and even white berries….! You can also freeze the berries for later.
Hope this helps.
Barbara says
I made this cranberry sauce and ite the best I’ve ever made! So easy and a beautiful additive color to my me All!
Jill Winger says
I haven’t personally canned it, but here’s instructions for canning sauce: http://nchfp.uga.edu/how/can_02/cran_sauce.html
Peggy Barnett says
I would also love to have homemade Cranberry sauce available year round. Wish they did not just sell this from Oct through Dec. After that you cannot find the berries.
Ann says
Peggy, I just answered above what I do in order to have cranberry sauce all year. If you don’t want to can the sauce, you can buy larger amounts and freeze the berries. If you have a FoodSaver, it works wonderfully to keep them fresh for a very long time. With any berries I freeze, I put them on trays to flash freeze individually so they don’t all freeze together, and then freeze so you can take out what you want.
Jill Winger says
The berries freeze super well though!
Sissy Williams says
I buy lots of Cranberries when they’ in season and freeze or dehydrate them for use later in the year. Don’t know how to can but, if I had loads of money, I’d buy that Harvest Right Freeze Dryer.
Tammie Warren says
Want to go over the top? Add 1/4 cup brandy while cooking. I can eat this every meal!!
Susan says
I just put them in the freezer in whatever bag or container they come in. The berries are dry, so they don’t stick together. Then I have them year-round for baking, saucing, or whatever.
For as many things as I make homemade I have to say I have never made homemade cranberry sauce….silly me! Thanks for the quick and easy recipe!
Jill Winger says
I think you’ll enjoy it Tracy! 🙂
Rita says
Home Made is WONDERFUL!!! I’ve never liked cranberry Sauce until my niece made the homemade kindnfor Thanksgiving one year! I tasted it not knowing it was Cranberry Sauce! WOW, WHAT a Difference!!! DELICIOUS!!! Her recipe was different! Not sure exactly without looking. But I think it’s 1 lb cranberries, bring to rolling boil and they start popping open (almost like popcorn) with 2 cups of sugar.
Her’s doesn’t have the orange zest and I’m sure you could use honey instead of the sugar. Whatever recipe you chose it’s delicious I’m sure!!! And VERY Easy and worth every bit of the few minutes you spend to make it!!!
TracyEllen Carson Webb says
I love homemade cranberry sauce. In fact my children call the canned stuff “the abomination”. I always try to buy extra berries and store in the freezer for later in the year.
Jedonne says
I buy extra berries when they go on sale (or even if they don’t). I just throw them – bag and all – into the freezer. They don’t stick together b/c they aren’t wet from washing. When I’m ready to use them, I dump them into a colander and wash them just before I use them! Works great – especially for recipes such as this. I’ve GOT to try this one! My old one has the naughty “s” word in it! (sugar)
Jill Winger says
Yes– they freeze beautifully!
Ann says
Jill, forgot to say thanks for all your great recipes. I love your statement: The Newsletter for People who Love Farm Animals, Mason Jars, and Dirt Under Their Fingernails
I wish we’d had the opportunity earlier in our lives to have a small farm. With all that’s going on in today’s world, it is vital to be self-sustained and prepared for the worst. My parents both grew up on farms in PA and although they didn’t farm, it was a small town and I had the benefits of being on the farms and my folks gardened all their years. We’re not at a place in our lives now where we could start all over, but know the Lord will provide our needs.
Jill Winger says
You are welcome Ann! And yes, He will provide. 🙂
cassia says
LOVE the latest email format linking to this post. simplicity is best 🙂 thanks for the recipe, too! love the blog!
Sarah says
We make everything from scratch but haven’t made cranberry sauce from scratch yet! I will definitely try it because I don’t like all the sugar in the canned stuff.
Joanne B says
This is my basic recipe. The only difference? I take my hand-blender stick and smooth it out. It is beautiful.
Jill Winger says
I like that idea Joanne!
Diana says
My husband’s family always used the canned stuff and served it sliced so that it looked like beets. The first time we made cranberry sauce from scratch, we were blown away by how easy it was and how much better it tasted. We couldn’t understand why anyone would use the canned stuff.
Jill Winger says
My thoughts exactly! 🙂
Jill Winger says
And the canned stuff totally looks like beets, lol!
Sheri says
Yep! So easy and simple! My daughter has the job of doing the cranberry sauce. She makes one basic batch and a new recipe. My daughter like to experiment with the sauce. Sometimes she throws in other berries. It’s on if my favorite parts if the meal! I like tart and sour things. After Thanksgiving, I will use the cranberry sauce like jam. I spread some cream cheese on bread, then the cranberry sauce. Yum! I love leftovers!
I buy plenty of bags of cranberries for the freezer. I throw them into smoothies or eat them raw. Yep! Raw! The first one zings, but after a few, they don’t feel so tart and I’m used to it.
Jill Winger says
I like using like jam too!
Susan O says
Jill – Thanks for this! I have made a similar sauce (with orange, but mine also has a little bit of fresh ginger) for years, but this year I really wanted to use honey instead of ALL that sugar. I was going to experiment with ratios before next Thursday, but now I won’t have to!
Jill Winger says
ooooh…. I love the idea of adding fresh ginger!
Gina says
I made this for our Thanksgiving dinner this weekend and oh my…. Simply wonderful!!! Will definitely make this cranberry sauce a family tradition!!!
mrsdmk says
I made this recipe last Thanksgiving & I’ll be making it this year too. My husband loves cranberry sauce and unfortunately he missed it last year because he was out of town. I’m looking forward to making it for him. I’m not a big cranberry sauce person myself but leftover sauce is great for making cranberry muffins!???? Happy Holidays everyone…
Debra says
Hi Jill 🙂 Just love love love ur site! Love the content, love ur vision n passion, n love ur heart! Thx for all u do to provide us with all this valuable information!
Im so excited to try this cranberry sauce recipe 🙂 How much does it make? Wondering if I need to double it to fill a mold?
Thx so much! May God continue to bless you for all you’ve done to bless us!
Charlotte Moore says
I just made this today. I used 1/2 cup honey and it seems tart to me. My husband says it is just right. I have never cared for cranberry sauce. All I had ever seen was the canned stuff. Last year I made my first and I think it had pineapple in it. I wanted to try yours this time.
HAPPY THANKSGIVING !! GOD BLESS!!!
Sheri K says
At our church Thanksgiving this year, several people commented there was no cranberry sauce. I want to make a big pot full next year. How many times would you multiply this recipe to make say a gallon? I know crazy question but it does sound good and I would love to surprise my church family.
JenZ says
This is simmering on my stove right now! I also made a sugar-free version earlier using xylitol and orange oil, so now everyone in my family can have a delicious orange-cranberry sauce!
SweetJeanette says
I love turkey, bacon, smoked Gouda and cranberry sauce sandwiches … AND I have 5 lbs cranberries in the freezer! Woot!!! This is so timely. I can’t wait to do this. Thank you!
Lanita says
My moms recipe uses one whole orange , 1 bag of cranberries .throw everything in the processer and sometimes organic walnuts for crunch , she used sugar but organic honey sounds good to me . Do not cook .
Bumblebee says
Lanita, I had eaten this type of recipe once at my old boyfriend’s mom’s house and adored it! Couldn’t find a recipe for it, maybe this is it? I have organic raw honey too, to try. Thanks for posting. Mmmm….. The store I usually shop at, doesn’t have OCEAN SPRAY brand cranberries this year. First time I haven’t seen them. They carry another brand and this week is 2 for $4 and I think next week is 2 for $3. Our sales change every Sunday.
Susan says
Thanks for the recipe, it sounds delicious and I love trying a new one every year. Orange zest is always good with cranberries, so is grated fresh ginger!
reply to comment
Kayla- Prairie Homestead Assistant says
Yay! We hope you love this one! 🙂
Jill Winger says
Sounds yummy!
Katerina says
I wander if I could use maple syrup instead of honey, do you think that would change the consistency?
reply to comment
Jill Winger says
Hmmm.. I haven’t tried it– I would think it would work– just would impart a slightly different flavor.
Claudia says
Hmmm, maple and cranberry doesn’t sound like a good couple combination.
LeeAnn says
Love this recipe! I really like that it is made with honey instead of sugar. I end up licking the spoon after I make it. Perfect every time!
Vickie says
How much is 12 oz. in cups? I have a large bag of berries and don’t know how much to use to get 12 oz.
E. J Atkinson says
So – pardon my ignorance…if I make this cranberry sauce ahead and refrigerate? Do I heat to serve? Serve it chilled? Room-temp? Please advise. Sincerest Thanks!
reply to comment
Wrefordmama says
It’s all a matter of preference. I make the homemade cranberry sauce and serve warm as a side dish, then cold as a topping for homemade cheesecake!
Shirley says
I also grew up eating the cranberry sauce out of a can. I am 59 years old and this is my first time making it from scratch. I just want to know what is considered a serving…..I’m scratching my head trying to figure this out!
Briana says
Thank you so much for the recipe. This was my first time making homemade cranberry sauce. I put the whole 3/4 cup honey and feel like the end product was too honey tasting. Any ideas how to drown it out a little? Maybe add more orange? Thank you.
Debbie says
I will have to try cooked cranberry sauce this year. We make ‘raw’ cranberry sauce and eat it with cottage cheese. Same ingredients as cooked except we chop the cranberries and not as much o.j. Add sweetener to taste. It’s a favorite around here. ?
reply to comment
Kayla- Prairie Homestead Assistant says
Glad to hear it’s a hit! 🙂
Mary Abramczyk says
Third year making this, this time with lots of additions because I felt creative. The recipe, as it, though, is fantastic!
Linda Bartos RN says
Could this be served with cream cheese and crackers to nibble on?
Melisa Burke says
I have made this sauce for a few years now and absolutely LOVE it! I am wondering if anyone has ever made the sauce and froze it. I have alot on my plate the week of Thanksgiving and am trying to prepare some things ahead of time. I thought I could make it a week ahead and throw it in the freezer. Any thoughts?
Cheryl Dellinger says
I was just wondering the same thing. I read through the comments but it’s not been mentioned yet, other than freezing the fresh berries.
