Creamed Peas - My Incredible Recipes (2024)

Don’t know what to do with all of those delicious peas? You have to make this incredible Creamed Peas recipe! Super easy to make as a side dish! So cheesy!

Creamed peas are a delicious side dish or topping to add flavor and texture to your meal. This classic comfort food is simple yet versatile and can be served with a variety of dishes. Creamed peas are made by mixing cooked peas with butter, milk, and other herbs and spices of choice, creating a comforting creamy texture that is sure to delight any palate. With its unique blend of flavors, creamed peas are the perfect addition to your plate!

Why You’ll Love This Peas Recipe

Creamed peas are easy to make and require minimal ingredients, making them the perfect go-to side dish when you need something quick and tasty.

With their creamy texture and flavor, creamed peas are a great way to add extra texture and flavor to any dish.

Creamed peas are incredibly versatile and can be served with just about anything, from chicken to pork to veggies!

Cream Peas Ingredients

Frozen Peas – Delicious and easy to prepare, frozen peas are essential for creamed peas.

– Delicious and easy to prepare, frozen peas are essential for creamed peas. Salted Butte r – The butter adds a creamy richness and flavor to the creamed peas dish.

r – The butter adds a creamy richness and flavor to the creamed peas dish. Garlic Cloves, Minced – Adding minced garlic provides a kick of flavor to any dish, and creamed peas are no exception.

– Adding minced garlic provides a kick of flavor to any dish, and creamed peas are no exception. Minced Shallot – This mild onion adds just the right amount of sweetness and texture to the dish.

– This mild onion adds just the right amount of sweetness and texture to the dish. All-Purpose Flour – Used as a thickener for the cream sauce, all-purpose flour helps bind the ingredients together.

– Used as a thickener for the cream sauce, all-purpose flour helps bind the ingredients together. Heavy Cream – Add heavy cream for even more creaminess and richness in your creamed peas dish.

– Add heavy cream for even more creaminess and richness in your creamed peas dish. Whole Milk – Adding milk helps thin out the sauce, so it coats your creamed peas rather than sitting on top of them.

– Adding milk helps thin out the sauce, so it coats your creamed peas rather than sitting on top of them. Salt & Pepper – Don’t forget to season with salt & pepper! This simple step yields big flavor results.

– Don’t forget to season with salt & pepper! This simple step yields big flavor results. Garlic Powder – A little bit of garlic powder goes a long way in adding extra flavor to your creamed peas dish.

– A little bit of garlic powder goes a long way in adding extra flavor to your creamed peas dish. Fresh Grated Parmesan, As Garnish – For an extra touch of elegance, finish your creamed peas with freshly grated parmesan cheese as a garnish!

How to Store This Creamed Peas Recipe

Storing – Creamed peas can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator and will last for up to 4-5 days.

– Creamed peas can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator and will last for up to 4-5 days. Freezing – To freeze creamed peas, simply allow them to cool completely before transferring them to a sealed container or zip-top bag. Freeze them for up to 3 months.

– To freeze creamed peas, simply allow them to cool completely before transferring them to a sealed container or zip-top bag. Freeze them for up to 3 months. Reheating – Reheat creamed peas in a saucepan on the stovetop over low heat until they are hot throughout. You can reheat them in 30-second intervals in the microwave.

Common Questions for This Peas Side Dish

What else can I add to creamed peas?

To enhance the flavor and texture of creamed peas, you can add ingredients such as cooked bacon pieces, sautéed mushrooms, diced onion, sliced carrots, diced celery, and fresh herbs like thyme or rosemary. You can also add a splash of white wine for an extra boost of flavor!

What are cream peas called?

Creamed peas are also known as mushy peas, pease porridge, and pea purée.

How do you jazz up canned peas?

Canned peas can be easily jazzed up with ingredients like bacon, garlic, onion, parsley, and cheese. You can also add butter or olive oil to make them extra flavorful. To give your canned peas a special kick, try adding a pinch of red pepper flakes or a dash of Worcestershire sauce.

This Creamed Peas recipe is always a crowd favorite. What’s your favorite way to eat peas?

They’re creamy, cheesy, rich, and slightly sweet, thanks to the natural sweetness of the peas themselves. They only take a few ingredients to create the ultimate side dish even the kids will love.

Ive loved peas since I was a little girl, now that I’m a mom, I make them often for my family. They are an easy and delicious side dish that can be made quickly and tastes crazy good. Comfort food at its best.

Leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. I don’t recommend freezing them, they wont taste the same.

These are the perfect side dish for any meal! Even the kids will love it, I promise!

