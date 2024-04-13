Delicious Garlic Miso Chicken Thighs Recipe (for Air Fryer or Oven) (2024)

Published: Aug 31, 2022 · Modified: Mar 20, 2024 by Carmen Spillette · This post may contain affiliate links · 19 Comments

These delicious garlic miso chicken thighs made in the air fryer or oven are full of umami flavor.

The miso, mirin, and sake complement each other to give this miso chicken thighs the best taste. Air fried to perfection in only 25 minutes, this delicious and easy garlic miso chicken recipe is an excellent addition to your monthly recipe rotation. You will love this miso glazed chicken.

What I love about this Miso Chicken Air Fryer Made with just a few simple ingredients, this air fryer miso chicken thighs dish comes together in under 30 minutes. And if you always forget to marinate your chicken, this recipe doesn't require any marinating! It only takes a few seconds to whip up the garlic miso sauce, and then you can rub it all over the chicken thighs before cooking. I love coming up with versatile marinades. The combination of garlic, honey and miso in this chicken miso marinade works well not only in chicken but also in fish or tofu. I love creating versatile marinades. This chicken miso marinade's combination of garlic, honey, and miso works well with chicken,fish, and tofu. What is miso? The star of this miso chicken recipe. Miso is a fermented soy product made with soy and a mold called koji, and sometimes in combination with wheat or rice. It's a common ingredient in Japanese cuisine, and it's used as the main ingredient in miso soup, but also as a flavoring agent in many other dishes. Miso has a ton of health benefits and a great umami flavor. It is not just for miso soup as it adds a lot of flavor which can make any protein delicious.

Ingredients and Substitutions Boneless skinless chicken thighs - You can use any cut of chicken pieces for this miso chicken dish. Skin-on chicken thighs **, skinless chicken breasts, chicken drumsticks, or chicken wings. **When using the skin on, make sure to wipe the chicken skin side up with a paper towel to get a nice crispy skin.

White miso paste - Any miso paste would work. I prefer either white or red miso paste. Whenever buying soy products, always choose organic.



Mirin - Great staple to have in your pantry. Mirin perfectly compliments the miso and sake in a lot of dishes. You can find this in your local grocery store. If you can't find one, you can substitute rice vinegar or lemon juice. However, use 1 tablespoon instead of 3 tablespoon as mirin requires.



Honey - Any sweetener would work. I prefer honey or maple syrup for this dish because it gives the perfect balance to the garlic and miso.



Soy sauce - Use low sodium or tamari.



Garlic - You would need at least 3 garlic cloves, but I like to put 4 to 5 for more flavor! Only use fresh garlic for this recipe. I wouldn't recommend garlic powder.



- You would need at least 3 garlic cloves, but I like to put 4 to 5 for more flavor! Only use fresh garlic for this recipe. I wouldn't recommend garlic powder. Green onion - is a great aromatic. Use the white part in the marinade and the green part as garnish.

Equipment

A small bowl or medium bowl

Air fryer

Parchment paper or aluminum foil (for easy clean up)

Heavy oven-proof cast iron pan (if baking in the oven)

Baking dish if using the oven

Knife

Cutting board

How to make Miso Glazed Chicken in the Air Fryer

Combine marinade ingredients. In a medium-sized bowl, add the mirin, miso, honey, soy sauce, and garlic. Mix and add the chicken. Massage the chicken well with the miso sauce. Line the air fryer tray or basket with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Place the chicken in a single layer. Put all the miso glaze on the tray. This will ensure a juicy chicken. Air fry at 320 degrees for 20 minutes, flipping halfway. Broil the chicken for 2 minutes to get a nice crust/color. The internal temperature of the meat should be 165 degrees. Baste it with leftover pan juices, serve, and enjoy!

How to make Miso Glazed Chicken in the Oven

If you don't have an air fryer at home, you can bake the chicken in the oven.

Oven Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line the baking tray with parchment paper. Give the garlic miso chicken a nice massage with all ingredients except green onions for a couple of minutes. Bake for 30-35 minutes flipping halfway. Broil for 2 minutes to get a nice crust and color.

Note that the internal temperature of the meat should be 165 degrees. Cooking bone-in chicken might require more time. Always use an instant-read thermometer.

How to meal prep, store, and reheat miso glazed chicken thighs

MEAL PREP - This garlic miso chicken recipe is fantastic for meal prepping. In the fridge, keep the marinated chicken in an airtight container for up to 2 days. Air fry and serve. Easy peasy!

STORE - Place the garlic miso glazed chicken in an airtight container and store it in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. To freeze them, place them in a freezer-safe container or plastic bag and store them in the freezer for up to 3 months.

REHEAT - I love to reheat chicken thighs in air fryer. Place it in the air fryer for 2 minutes until warm.

Another way is the microwave. Place the miso chicken in a microwave-safe dish and heat them on high for 1-2 minutes or until they are heated.

What to serve with miso chicken

Miso chicken is best served with the following:

Steamed vegetables like bok choy

Sauteed spinach

Steamed jasmine white rice, brown rice, or quinoa

Garlic Braised Kale

Sesame Braised Cabbage

Easy Asian Garlic Noodles - ready in 15 minutes

Chili Garlic Noodles (ready in 10 minutes)

Shiitake Mushroom Fried Rice

Easy Cauliflower Fried Rice

Garlic Miso Chicken FAQs

What is miso paste made of? Miso paste is made from soybeans, rice or barley, salt, and koji (a type of fungus) that is allowed to ferment for a period of time. What does miso glaze taste like? Miso glaze has a rich, savory, and slightly sweet flavor with a deep umami taste that is characteristic of miso paste. It adds depth of flavor and complexity to dishes such as fish, chicken breast, and vegetables. Can I use rice vinegar as a substitute in this miso chicken recipe? Yes, rice vinegar can be used as a substitute in this miso chicken recipe. If you don't have mirin, replace it with 1 tablespoon of rice vinegar. However, keep in mind that rice vinegar has a sharper acidity compared to mirin, so the flavor profile will be slightly different. What are some other chicken recipes that pair well with garlic miso chicken? Garlic miso chicken can be complemented with a variety of chicken recipes for a diverse meal. Consider pairing it with a sesame oil flavored chicken stir-fry or a simple grilled chicken breast. The umami-rich flavor of the miso pairs wonderfully with the nutty aroma of sesame oil. How do I know when the chicken is perfectly cooked to a golden brown in the air fryer? To achieve that desirable golden brown color, cook the chicken in the air fryer at 320 degrees for about 20 minutes, flipping it halfway through. For an extra crunch and richer color, broil the chicken for an additional 2 minutes. This method works great for both chicken thighs and chicken bakes. Don't forget to sprinkle some chopped scallions for garnish! What is the difference between white miso and red miso? The most common types of miso paste are white miso, red miso, and light-colored miso. White miso or shiro miso is made by boiling soybeans and a good amount of rice, which gives its light color, mildly salty and sweet taste, and delicate flavor. On the other hand, red miso is darker in color, saltier than white miso, and has a more intense flavor because of a higher amount of soybeans and longer fermentation. This recipe uses white miso paste, but feel free to use whatever type of miso paste you have on hand. If you want a richer flavor for your garlic miso chicken thighs, use red miso paste instead.

