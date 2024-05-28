Glazed Lemon Poppy Seed Bars Recipe | Practically Homemade (2024)

Jump to Recipe

THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE SALES LINKS. PLEASE SEE OUR FULL DISCLOSURE POLICY FOR DETAILS

These Lemon Poppy Seed Bars are full of lemon flavor, poppy seeds and topped with a tart {yet sweet} glaze. But the very best part about them is the texture. They are the perfect combination of a brownie and a lemon bar! One bite and you will instantly be transported to a sun filled day. Maybe it is the beautiful yellow color or maybe it is the sweet and sour taste but either way…these lemon bars are fabulous! I can promise that Glazed Lemon Poppy Seed Bars will be your new go-to lemon dessert.

Do you love lemon desserts? Try these Raspberry Lemonade Bars!

Free Email Series 5 Secrets To The Perfect Cookie Tips & tricks to achieve the most delicious cookies of your life! See Also Delicious Garlic Miso Chicken Thighs Recipe (for Air Fryer or Oven)

Lemon Poppy Seed Bars

I will admit that a chocolate dessert is pretty irresistible but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t room for a wonderful tangy lemon treat. Adding a lemon forward glaze to the poppyseed bars gives them another element of lemon flavor.

These bars are also a bit different from a traditional Lemon Bar because they don’t have a shortbread crust. In fact, the texture of these Glazed Lemon Poppy Seed Bars might just be what makes them SO awesome.

Ingredients Needed

Butter-Every good bar recipe needs fat and butter is a rich and wonderful way to get a great moist texture.

Granulated Sugar-To balance the tartness of the lemon it is added to the bar recipe for sweetness.

Eggs-Added to bind the ingredients and help give the bars a wonderful yellow color.

Lemon Juice-Fresh lemon juice is best but in a pinch you can also use the lemon juice you buy at the store.

Salt-A bit of salt is always a nice touch with a sweet recipe.

Lemon Zest-A wonderful ingredient to get more lemon flavor and a bit of texture.

All Purpose Flour-There isn’t much in the recipe in order to get the brownie like texture.

Poppy Seeds-Not only are they beautiful in the yellow batter but they also add a bit of texture too.

Powdered Sugar-Added to the glaze for sweetness.

Making the Batter for your Lemon Poppy Seed Bars:

Zesting a lemon is the first thing that needs to happen. I went ahead and zested the entire lemon at once using my microplane. Doing it onto a piece of wax or parchment paper works really well. One lemon normally generates about a tablespoon of zest. For the batter, combine butter, sugar, salt, eggs, lemon juice and lemon zest in a medium bowl. Mix until all of the ingredients are incorporated well. Add flour to the mixture and mix until the flour is combined, being sure to not over mix. Finally, add the poppy seeds to the finished batter and mix in by hand. Then pour the batter into a 8×8 square pan that has been sprayed with non-stick spray {or lined with parchment paper and then sprayed with non-stick spray}. Spread out into an even layer and bake at 350 degrees for 18-22 minutes. The edges will be browned and the middle will be set. We don’t want to over bake these bars, the gooey brownie texture is what we want. Let them cool.

Making your Lemon Glaze

While they are cooling, combine the glaze ingredients and whisk until incorporated. Look at the gorgeous lemon zest!

Pour over your lemon poppy seed bars and spread out in an even layer. Let it set up for at least 15 minutes. Cut when ready {I like to use a plastic knife because the bars don’t stick to it like it can with a regular knife}.

Tips for making Lemon Poppy Seed Bars

Line the pan with parchment paper. This will help you lift the bars from the pan easily once they are set up and cut them into squares.

Spread the lemon poppy seed batter out evenly in the pan. Doing so will allow the batter to bake evenly.

Don’t over bake the Lemon Bars. In order to get the awesome brownie-like texture it is super important that you don’t over bake the bars. Pull them out of the oven once they are set up well and then allow them to cool in the pan.

Skip the glaze. The Lemon Poppy Seed Bars are wonderful all on their own.

Do I have to Refrigerate Lemon Poppy Seed Bars?

No, you don’t have to refrigerate Lemon Poppy Seed Bars but they will keep better if you do. I suggest refrigerating them in an airtight container in a single layer for up to 4 days.

The Lemon Bars can be kept at room temperature but they will only keep for a couple of days.

Can I use Bottled Lemon Juice Instead of Fresh Lemon Juice?

Yes, you can use bottled lemon juice but I think that fresh lemon juice is better. You will also need lemon zest, so if you are getting a lemon for zest then you can juice it too.

Do you love bar cookies and brownies? Try these awesome recipes…

Raspberry Lemonade Bars Recipe

Cinco de Mayo Dessert: Churro Bars

Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

S’mores Cookie Bars

Easy No Bake Millionaire Bars Recipe

Salted Caramel Butter Cake Bars Made with a Cake Mix

Pecan Shortbread Bars Recipe