Delightful Meuniere Sauce Recipe - TheFoodXP (2024)

Written By Yamini Rathore/ Published on June 7, 2021 / Last updated on February 5, 2024

If you love to eat fish, then you should definitely try it with meuniere sauce. The sauce pair perfectly with the seafood dishes and enhances the flavors. Keep looking through the article to know more about the recipe.

Delightful Meuniere Sauce Recipe - TheFoodXP (1)

Meuniere sauce can be made by boiling the sea stock and garlic. Now, let them boil and take another pan and add flour in the melted butter.

Then, add the butter mixture to the stock. At last, add Worcestershire sauce, and salt to it. The sauce is ready to serve.

I have personally tried it many times and it’s worth making this sauce because after making this, you will feel ecstatic. Now, I will tell you about the ingredients to make this amazing sauce.

Before that, check out the other sauce recipes as well.

What's In The Post

What Equipment Will You Need To Make Meuniere Sauce?

  • Saucepan – Simmer the sauce in a saucepan by combining all the components.
  • Stock Pan – Prepare the roux in a stock pan.
  • Ladle – Stir in all the components with a ladle.

How Much Time Will You Need To Make Meuniere Sauce?

Preparation Time Cooking Time Total Time
5 Minutes 10 Minutes 15 Minutes

What Ingredients Will You Need To Make Meuniere Sauce?

  • Seafood Stock – Prepare the meuniere sauce using seafood stock for umami flavors.
  • Butter – Make Beurre Manie with butter. Beurre Manie is a mixture of cold butter and flour.
  • Worcestershire Sauce – Bring out sweetness and distinct tangy flavor by adding a teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce.
  • Louisiana Hot Pepper Sauce – A tablespoon of Louisiana hot pepper sauce will spice up the meuniere sauce.
  • All-Purpose Flour – Prepare roux gravy with a half a tablespoon of all-purpose flour.
  • Lemon – A slice of lemon is added to the sauce for zesty flavors.
  • Salt – Add salt to your taste.
  • Black Pepper – Season the sauce with a pinch of black pepper.
  • Parsley – You can add some chopped parsley for earthy and minty flavors.
Delightful Meuniere Sauce Recipe - TheFoodXP (2)

Steps To Make Meuniere Sauce

1. One Step Sauce

Take a saucepan to simmer the components. In a saucepan, put sea stock and boil it on high heat. Now reduce the heat and simmer for 2 minutes.

Then, in another pan add butter and flour mixture. Combine it well and add it to the pan containing stock. Keep stirring it frequently.

2. Season The Sauce

At last, add a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce, Louisiana hot pepper sauce, and lemon. Season the sauce with salt and pepper.

Simmer the sauce for about five to eight minutes and the meuniere sauce will be ready.

Nutritional Information

Calories 206 kcal
Fat 23 g
Carbohydrates 1 g
Sodium263 mg
Cholesterol 61 mg
Potassium 22 mg

How Will Meuniere Sauce Look And Taste Like?

Meuniere Sauce looks glazy and shiny with a buttery texture. The flavors are well emulsified with tangy and zesty touch. Serve this amazing sauce with your favorite seafood dishes.

The sauce is well paired with fish, crabs, fried snacks, and much more. All in all, the meuniere sauce tastes delightful.

Recipe Card

Meuniere Sauce Recipe

The meuniere sauce recipe is quite easy and yummy, and once you make it right in your kitchen, I bet that there is no going back. For making your fish dish more wonderful, you can use this sauce anytime.

5 from 4 votes

Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save

Prep Time 5 minutes mins

Cook Time 10 minutes mins

Total Time 15 minutes mins

Course Dips and Sauces

Cuisine American

Servings 4 people

Calories 206 kcal

Equipment

  • Saucepan

  • Stock Pot

  • Ladle

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Seafood Stock
  • ¾ lb. Butter
  • ¼ cup Worcestershire Sauce
  • ¾ teaspoon Lousiana Hot Pepper Sauce
  • 2 tablespoon All-Purpose Flour
  • ¼ teaspoon Salt
  • 1 teaspoon Black Pepper
  • 1 teaspoon Lemon
  • ½ cup Parsley

Instructions

  • In a saucepan, put sea stock and boil it on high heat. Now reduce the heat and simmer for 2 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat.

  • In another pan, melt 4 tbsp of butter over high heat. Add the flour and whisk it for about 10 seconds. Remove it from the heat.

  • Take back the stock mixture to medium heat and now add butter mixture to the stock mixture.

  • Whisk continuously to make them smooth. Reduce heat to very low.

  • Now add the Worcestershire sauce, Lousiana hot pepper sauce, constantly whisk until butter is melted.

  • Add some salt and Worcestershire sauce and make it a thick sauce. This can be reheated.

Video

Delightful Meuniere Sauce Recipe - TheFoodXP (4)

Nutrition

Calories: 206kcal | Carbohydrates: 1g | Fat: 23g | Cholesterol: 61mg | Sodium: 263mg | Potassium: 22mg

Keyword Flavorful Meuniere Sauce, Meuniere Sauce, Meuniere Sauce Recipe

Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What does meuniere sauce taste like?

Meuniere sauce is delectable and prepared with tangy and zesty flavors. The sauce tastes amazing and is paired well with seafood dishes.

What does meuniere mean in French?

Meuniere means miller’s wife in French.

What is meuniere sauce made of?

Meuniere sauce is made of butter, parsley, Worcestershire sauce, Louisiana hot pepper sauce, and lemon.

What wine goes with sole meuniere?

The best wine paired with sole meuniere is dry and crip Sauvignon Blanc.

Conclusion

After trying the recipe for meuniere sauce, do share your reviews in the comment section. If you find any difficulty making the recipe, please feel free to ask in the comment section and I will try my best to respond to you.

