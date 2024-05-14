35 Scandinavian Recipes That Would Make Our Grandmas Proud (2024)

Swedish Meatballs Go to Recipe Mom fixed this Swedish meatball recipe for all sorts of family dinners, potluck suppers and PTA meetings. The scent of browning meat is intoxicating. Add to that the sweet smell of onions caramelizing, and everyone’s mouth starts watering. —Marybeth Mank, Mesquite, Texas

Danish Pancakes Go to Recipe I came to North America from Denmark decades ago, and my mother used to make these pancakes for me and my siblings while growing up. Today, my children and grandchildren love these, so I often have to double the recipe.—Lise Thomson, Magrath, Alberta