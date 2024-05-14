35 Scandinavian Recipes That Would Make Our Grandmas Proud (2024)

Home Recipes Cuisines European
Wendy Jo Peterson, MS, RDNUpdated: Jan. 31, 2022
Create memorable meals to pass down in your family or transport yourself to Europe with these old-world Scandinavian recipes from Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway and Iceland.
Finnish Meat Pie
We enjoy this hearty, traditional meat pie year-round, but especially during hunting season. This is one recipe I'll be sure to pass on to our seven children.— Laurel Skoog, Frazee, Minnesota
Finnish Pinwheels
When my sister was hosting an exchange student from Finland, she served these cookies I'd made to her guest. The young lady instantly recognized what they were. So I know they're still being made in our ancestors' country. —Ilona Barron, Ontonagon, Michigan
Swedish Meatballs
Mom fixed this Swedish meatball recipe for all sorts of family dinners, potluck suppers and PTA meetings. The scent of browning meat is intoxicating. Add to that the sweet smell of onions caramelizing, and everyone’s mouth starts watering. —Marybeth Mank, Mesquite, Texas
Danish Pancakes
I came to North America from Denmark decades ago, and my mother used to make these pancakes for me and my siblings while growing up. Today, my children and grandchildren love these, so I often have to double the recipe.—Lise Thomson, Magrath, Alberta
Pan-Seared Salmon with Dill Sauce
This is one of my husband's favorite recipes. Salmon is a go-to for busy nights because it cooks so quickly and goes with so many different flavors. The creamy dill sauce with cucumber tastes light and fresh. —Angela Spengler, Tampa, Florida
Swedish Doughnuts
One day, my father got a hankering for doughnuts and asked me to make him some. I ended up trying these. Dad—and everyone else—loved the results. They come out so golden and plump. —Lisa Bates, Dunham, Quebec
Norwegian Chocolate Chip Cookies
My best friend, Amber, taught me how to make this classic Norwegian dessert. They are a great mash-up of a sugar and chocolate chip cookie. A pizza cutter is the best tool for cutting into slices after baking. —Bonnie Brien, Surprise, Arizona
Danish Crispies
These crispy treats are like a bread, but more like a cookie! They're a tasty and delicious addition to a breakfast or bunch with coffee. —Martha Nelson, Zumbrota, Minnesota
Swedish Apple Pie
This decadent Swedish apple pie serves up homemade flavor in every bite. This is a perfect snack with coffee or as an after-dinner treat. —Sarah Klier, Grand Rapids, Michigan
Scandinavian Pecan Cookies
We enjoyed these rich, buttery cookies at a bed-and-breakfast in Galena, Illinois, and the hostess was kind enough to share her simple recipe. The pretty nut-topped treats are so special you could give a home-baked batch as a gift. —Laurie Knoke DeKalb, Illinois
Creamy Dill Sauce for Salmon
There's nothing like fresh salmon, and my mom bakes it just right so it nearly melts in your mouth. Plus, the sour cream dill sauce is subtly seasoned with horseradish so that it doesn't overpower the delicate salmon flavor. —Susan Emery, Everett, Washington
Creamy Cucumber Salad
This creamy cucumber salad, a Norwegian favorite, was a staple at all of our family holidays. —Patty LaNoue Stearns, Traverse City, Michigan
Swedish Rye Bread
This recipe came from my mother, and it's long been a family favorite. You can make a meal of it with soup and a salad.
Almond Spritz Cookies
This almond spritz cookies recipe can be left plain or decorated with colored sugar and frosting. In our house, it just wouldn't be Christmas without some cookie press recipes.—Tanya Hart, Muncie, Indiana
Swedish Rice Ring
This recipe, which originated in Sweden, is famous at church suppers with our Minnesota neighbors. It's a delicious addition at family gatherings and parties, too. I usually make a double batch because it's so good! —Lori Jeane Schlecht, Wimbledon, North Dakota
Swedish Raspberry Almond Bars
When I was a single mom with a young daughter and little money, my neighbor brought me a batch of these treats at Christmas. My daughter’s 36 now, and I still make these wonderful bars. —Marina Castle-Kelley, Canyon Country, California
Overnight Cherry Danish
These rolls with their cherry-filled centers melt in your mouth and store well unfrosted in the freezer. —Leann Sauder, Tremont, Illinois
Danish Julekage
Cardamom and lots of fruit enliven this unique holiday bread. The recipe was handed down from my grandmother, who came to the United States from Denmark when she was 16 years old.
Broiled Cod
This is the easiest and tastiest fish you'll serve. Even finicky eaters who think they don't like fish will love it because it lacks a fishy taste and is beautiful and flakey. —Kim Russell, North Wales, Pennsylvania
Parmesan Baked Cod
This is a goof-proof way to keep oven-baked cod moist and flavorful. My mom shared this recipe with me years ago and I've loved it ever since. —Mary Jo Hoppe, Pewaukee, Wisconsin
Swedish Gingerbread Cookies
Making Swedish pepparkakor—or gingerbread cookies—is a holiday tradition in our family. I entered these at the Iowa State Fair and took home a blue ribbon.—Kathleen Olesen, Des Moines, IA
Creamy Radish Dip
This Scandinavian dish is one of our favorite spring appetizers. We use homegrown onions and radishes. —Terri Chatfield, Hamilton, Ohio
Swedish Creme
This thick and creamy dessert is my interpretation of my mother’s recipe for Swedish krem. It has just a hint of almond flavor and looks spectacular with bright red berries on top. Serve it in glasses to match the occasion. —Linda Nilsen, Anoka, Minnesota
Swedish Limpa Bread
I've entered my bread in several fairs and it has won every time! Orange and anise give it a subtle but wonderful flavor. —Beryl Parrott, Franklin, Manitoba
Swedish Meatball Soup
To me, this is a very comforting, filling, homey soup. I especially like cooking it during winter months and serving it with hot rolls, bread or muffins. —Deborah Taylor, Inkom, Idaho
Crispy Norwegian Bows
I've been fixing these cookies for so long, I don't recall where the recipe came from. They're a "must" at our house.—Janie Norwood, Albany, Georgia
Our family took a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Norway, where we got to eat incredible shrimp sandwiches like these. The crustier the bread, the better. —Monica Kolva, Millville, New Jersey
Creamy Seafood Bisque
This deceptively simple bisque makes a special first course or even a casual meal with a salad or bread. I like to top bowlfuls with shredded Parmesan cheese and green onions. —Wanda Allende, Orlando, Florida
I love the classic combination of lemon and fish, and this salmon risotto is delicious and easy to throw together at the end of a long day. —Amanda Reed, Nashville, Tennessee
Luscious Almond Cheesecake
I received this recipe along with a set of springform pans from a cousin at my wedding shower 11 years ago. It makes a heavenly cheesecake. My son Tommy has already told me he wants it again for his birthday cake this year. —Brenda Clifford, Overland Park, Kansas
Swedish Rose Spritz
A spritz is a still or sparkling wine-based co*cktail served with a small amount of liqueur and a splash of seltzer or soda.—Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Danish Meatballs with Pan Gravy
My great-grandmother made these meatballs, and I'm sure her mother must have taught her. Six generations have enjoyed them, and one of my daughters even served them at her wedding. —Kallee Krong-McCreery, Escondido, California
Wendy Jo is a culinary-trained registered dietitian nutritionist and has published more than 10 books that walk readers through foundational topics like meal prep, using an air fryer, bread making and more. For Taste of Home, Wendy Jo brings her wealth of training to explain the science behind food and how to harness nutrition science for better health outcomes. As the author of the award-winning “Born to Eat: Whole, Healthy Foods from Baby’s First Bite,” Wendy Jo also occasionally covers parent-centric topics like toddler meal ideas for breakfast, lunch and dinner.