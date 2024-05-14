35 Scandinavian Recipes That Would Make Our Grandmas Proud (2024)

Wendy Jo Peterson, MS, RDN
Updated: Jan. 31, 2022

    Create memorable meals to pass down in your family or transport yourself to Europe with these old-world Scandinavian recipes from Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway and Iceland.

    Finnish Meat Pie

    Go to Recipe

    We enjoy this hearty, traditional meat pie year-round, but especially during hunting season. This is one recipe I'll be sure to pass on to our seven children.— Laurel Skoog, Frazee, Minnesota

    Finnish Pinwheels

    Go to Recipe

    TMB studio

    When my sister was hosting an exchange student from Finland, she served these cookies I'd made to her guest. The young lady instantly recognized what they were. So I know they're still being made in our ancestors' country. —Ilona Barron, Ontonagon, Michigan

    Swedish Meatballs

    Go to Recipe

    Mom fixed this Swedish meatball recipe for all sorts of family dinners, potluck suppers and PTA meetings. The scent of browning meat is intoxicating. Add to that the sweet smell of onions caramelizing, and everyone’s mouth starts watering. —Marybeth Mank, Mesquite, Texas

    Danish Pancakes

    Go to Recipe

    I came to North America from Denmark decades ago, and my mother used to make these pancakes for me and my siblings while growing up. Today, my children and grandchildren love these, so I often have to double the recipe.—Lise Thomson, Magrath, Alberta

    Pan-Seared Salmon with Dill Sauce

    Go to Recipe

    This is one of my husband's favorite recipes. Salmon is a go-to for busy nights because it cooks so quickly and goes with so many different flavors. The creamy dill sauce with cucumber tastes light and fresh. —Angela Spengler, Tampa, Florida

    Swedish Doughnuts

    Go to Recipe

    One day, my father got a hankering for doughnuts and asked me to make him some. I ended up trying these. Dad—and everyone else—loved the results. They come out so golden and plump. —Lisa Bates, Dunham, Quebec

    Norwegian Chocolate Chip Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    My best friend, Amber, taught me how to make this classic Norwegian dessert. They are a great mash-up of a sugar and chocolate chip cookie. A pizza cutter is the best tool for cutting into slices after baking. —Bonnie Brien, Surprise, Arizona

    Danish Crispies

    Go to Recipe

    These crispy treats are like a bread, but more like a cookie! They're a tasty and delicious addition to a breakfast or bunch with coffee. —Martha Nelson, Zumbrota, Minnesota

    Swedish Apple Pie

    Go to Recipe

    This decadent Swedish apple pie serves up homemade flavor in every bite. This is a perfect snack with coffee or as an after-dinner treat. —Sarah Klier, Grand Rapids, Michigan

    Scandinavian Pecan Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    We enjoyed these rich, buttery cookies at a bed-and-breakfast in Galena, Illinois, and the hostess was kind enough to share her simple recipe. The pretty nut-topped treats are so special you could give a home-baked batch as a gift. —Laurie Knoke DeKalb, Illinois

    Creamy Dill Sauce for Salmon

    Go to Recipe

    There's nothing like fresh salmon, and my mom bakes it just right so it nearly melts in your mouth. Plus, the sour cream dill sauce is subtly seasoned with horseradish so that it doesn't overpower the delicate salmon flavor. —Susan Emery, Everett, Washington

    Creamy Cucumber Salad

    Go to Recipe

    This creamy cucumber salad, a Norwegian favorite, was a staple at all of our family holidays. —Patty LaNoue Stearns, Traverse City, Michigan

    Swedish Rye Bread

    Go to Recipe

    This recipe came from my mother, and it's long been a family favorite. You can make a meal of it with soup and a salad.

    Almond Spritz Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    This almond spritz cookies recipe can be left plain or decorated with colored sugar and frosting. In our house, it just wouldn't be Christmas without some cookie press recipes.—Tanya Hart, Muncie, Indiana

    Swedish Rice Ring

    Go to Recipe

    This recipe, which originated in Sweden, is famous at church suppers with our Minnesota neighbors. It's a delicious addition at family gatherings and parties, too. I usually make a double batch because it's so good! —Lori Jeane Schlecht, Wimbledon, North Dakota

    Swedish Raspberry Almond Bars

    Go to Recipe

    When I was a single mom with a young daughter and little money, my neighbor brought me a batch of these treats at Christmas. My daughter’s 36 now, and I still make these wonderful bars. —Marina Castle-Kelley, Canyon Country, California

    Overnight Cherry Danish

    Go to Recipe

    These rolls with their cherry-filled centers melt in your mouth and store well unfrosted in the freezer. —Leann Sauder, Tremont, Illinois

    Danish Julekage

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    Cardamom and lots of fruit enliven this unique holiday bread. The recipe was handed down from my grandmother, who came to the United States from Denmark when she was 16 years old.

    Broiled Cod

    Go to Recipe

    This is the easiest and tastiest fish you'll serve. Even finicky eaters who think they don't like fish will love it because it lacks a fishy taste and is beautiful and flakey. —Kim Russell, North Wales, Pennsylvania

    Parmesan Baked Cod

    Go to Recipe

    This is a goof-proof way to keep oven-baked cod moist and flavorful. My mom shared this recipe with me years ago and I've loved it ever since. —Mary Jo Hoppe, Pewaukee, Wisconsin

    Swedish Gingerbread Cookies

    Go to Recipe

    Making Swedish pepparkakor—or gingerbread cookies—is a holiday tradition in our family. I entered these at the Iowa State Fair and took home a blue ribbon.—Kathleen Olesen, Des Moines, IA

    Creamy Radish Dip

    Go to Recipe

    This Scandinavian dish is one of our favorite spring appetizers. We use homegrown onions and radishes. —Terri Chatfield, Hamilton, Ohio

    Swedish Creme

    Go to Recipe

    This thick and creamy dessert is my interpretation of my mother’s recipe for Swedish krem. It has just a hint of almond flavor and looks spectacular with bright red berries on top. Serve it in glasses to match the occasion. —Linda Nilsen, Anoka, Minnesota

    Swedish Limpa Bread

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    I've entered my bread in several fairs and it has won every time! Orange and anise give it a subtle but wonderful flavor. —Beryl Parrott, Franklin, Manitoba

    Swedish Meatball Soup

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    To me, this is a very comforting, filling, homey soup. I especially like cooking it during winter months and serving it with hot rolls, bread or muffins. —Deborah Taylor, Inkom, Idaho

    Crispy Norwegian Bows

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    I've been fixing these cookies for so long, I don't recall where the recipe came from. They're a "must" at our house.—Janie Norwood, Albany, Georgia

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    Our family took a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Norway, where we got to eat incredible shrimp sandwiches like these. The crustier the bread, the better. —Monica Kolva, Millville, New Jersey

    Creamy Seafood Bisque

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    This deceptively simple bisque makes a special first course or even a casual meal with a salad or bread. I like to top bowlfuls with shredded Parmesan cheese and green onions. —Wanda Allende, Orlando, Florida

    Go to Recipe

    Taste of Home

    I love the classic combination of lemon and fish, and this salmon risotto is delicious and easy to throw together at the end of a long day. —Amanda Reed, Nashville, Tennessee

    Luscious Almond Cheesecake

    Go to Recipe

    I received this recipe along with a set of springform pans from a cousin at my wedding shower 11 years ago. It makes a heavenly cheesecake. My son Tommy has already told me he wants it again for his birthday cake this year. —Brenda Clifford, Overland Park, Kansas

    Swedish Rose Spritz

    Go to Recipe

    A spritz is a still or sparkling wine-based co*cktail served with a small amount of liqueur and a splash of seltzer or soda.—Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Danish Meatballs with Pan Gravy

    Go to Recipe

    My great-grandmother made these meatballs, and I'm sure her mother must have taught her. Six generations have enjoyed them, and one of my daughters even served them at her wedding. —Kallee Krong-McCreery, Escondido, California

    Originally Published: August 07, 2018

    35 Scandinavian Recipes That Would Make Our Grandmas Proud (34)

    Wendy Jo Peterson, MS, RDN

    Wendy Jo is a culinary-trained registered dietitian nutritionist and has published more than 10 books that walk readers through foundational topics like meal prep, using an air fryer, bread making and more. For Taste of Home, Wendy Jo brings her wealth of training to explain the science behind food and how to harness nutrition science for better health outcomes. As the author of the award-winning “Born to Eat: Whole, Healthy Foods from Baby’s First Bite,” Wendy Jo also occasionally covers parent-centric topics like toddler meal ideas for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

