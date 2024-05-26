Deviled Egg Pasta Salad Recipe| Easy Macaroni Salad (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Wendie · 116 Comments
Deviled Egg Pasta Salad with macaroni is a classic side dish for any cookout. Whether you call this macaroni salad or pasta salad you're sure to love this recipe.
This pasta salad is creamy and uses simple ingredients, land loaded with hard-boiled eggs. Quick and delicious and the perfect addition to any picnic, potluck, or summer gatherings. Another perfect side dish recipe is my Southern Egg Potato Salad or Mexican Ham Pasta Salad.
Why this recipe works
Nothing says summer more than a creamy pasta salad. It goes perfectly with my Pulled Pork Sandwich, Bacon Wrapped Hot Dogs or my Spicy Fried Chicken. After making this you'll never buy pasta salad from the deli again.
Ingredients Needed
Ingredient Notes
- Pasta-Ditalini pasta or elbow noodles.
- Mayonnaise-Use real mayonnaise-like Best Foods or Hellman's
- Sour Cream- Adds an extra layer of creaminess.
- Mustard-Yellow mustard or dijon mustard will work.
- Pickle relish- Sweet pickle relish or dill relish both works. You can use finely chopped pickles instead.
- Olives- I always use black olives, but green will also work or you can leave them out altogether.
- Pimientos- You can also use finely diced red bell pepper.
How to make this recipe
- Step 1-Boil a large pot of salted water and prepare pasta according to the package directions. Boil the large eggs, cool, peel and dice them up.
- Step 2-Add all the ingredients and the cooked pasta to a large mixing bowl. Fold in the hard-boiled eggs. Add salt and pepper to taste and cover and chill until ready to serve, garnish with sliced green onions.
Recipe Tips
- Any short pasta will work in the salad.
- Like it a little more tangy? Add in a couple of teaspoons of apple cider vinegar or even white vinegar.
- Giving the pasta a quick rinse under cold water helps to stop the cooking process so it doesn't get mushy.
- You can use chopped dill pickles or even sweet instead of relish if you prefer.
- Add in a pinch of cayenne pepper for a spicy little twist.
Recipe Faq's
How long can you keep deviled pasta salad?
Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.
Can I make it ahead of time?
Yes, you can It's always more delicious after a couple of hours and the flavors can mesh together. The pasta will soak up some of the creamy dressing so when it's ready to serve the next day you can freshen it up with a couple of tablespoons of mayo.
What can I use instead of mayo?
You could use plain greek yogurt. It will definitely change the flavor a bit, mayonnaise has a slight sweetness to it.
What else can I add to macaroni salad?
There are so many different add-ins you can toss in this deviled egg pasta recipe try adding in some diced red onion, white onion, small pieces of cheddar cheese, frozen peas (thawed), shredded carrots, and even bacon crumbles.
Main dishes to serve with this Deviled Egg Pasta salad
- Sweet N Spicy Grilled Chicken Thighs
- Grilled Soy Sauce Lemon Chicken
- Grilled Teriyaki Steak
- Crispy Fried Chicken Legs
Deviled Egg Macaroni Salad
Wendie
Prep Time 20 minutes mins
Cook Time 2 hours hrs
Total Time 2 hours hrs 20 minutes mins
Course Sides
Cuisine American
Servings 8
Calories 430 kcal
Ingredients
- 16 oz salad macaroni or Ditalini pasta
- 1 1/2 cups Mayonnaise I like Best Foods
- 3 tablespoons sour cream
- 2 tablespoon mustard I use yellow
- 2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish
- 6 hard boiled eggs
- 2-3 ribs celery finely chopped
- 1/2 cup black olives sliced
- 4 oz jar pimientos drained
- 3 tablespoons fresh dill chopped
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Garnish with green onions
Instructions
Prepare pasta according to the directions, drain and let cool completely.
Prepare hard-boiled eggs, let cool, and slice
In a large mixing bowl combine all the ingredients except eggs and mix with pasta until blended. Gently fold in eggs. Garnish with green onions
Chill until ready to serve!
Video
Notes
Mayonnaise-Use real mayonnaise-like Best Foods or Hellman's
Pickle relish- Sweet pickle relish or dill relish both works. You can use finely chopped pickles instead.
Olives- I use black olives, but green will also work or you can leave them out altogether.
Pimientos- You can also use finely diced red bell pepper.
