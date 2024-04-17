Download a VPN for Windows PC and laptop - Surfshark (2024)

/ Download
Recommended by:
Trustpilot
- Secure streaming, gaming, and browsing
- Fast VPN for your PC and laptop
- Easy VPN setup for Windows 10 & 11
- Compatible with Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 legacy OS
- All with a 30-day money-back guarantee
Get Started Download the Windows App
What is a VPN for Windows, and why use Surfshark?
A VPN app for Windows is VPN software on Microsoft’s operating system. This means all online data transmitted from the Windows device is encrypted.
With Surfshark VPN, you can:
- Connect to your home region’s internet when away
- Change your Internet Protocol (IP) address
- Access the internet safely on public Wi-Fi
- Browse the web privately, without ads and trackers
How to set up a VPN on Windows
1. Create an account
Choose a suitable pricing plan and subscribe to Surfshark.
2. Install the app
Download the VPN installer for the Windows version.
3. Connect and surf!
Connect to the server closest to your physical location to get the fastest VPN speed.
Manual setup for Windows VPN
The basics of a Windows VPN manual setup: first, create a VPN profile, and second, connect to a VPN.
Here’s how to create a VPN profile on Windows:
- Select Start, then Settings, go to Network & Internet, select VPN, and then Add VPN.
- Do the following under Add a VPN connection:
- Choose Windows (built-in) under the VPN provider
- Enter a VPN Connection name
- Enter the VPN server address in the Server name or address box
- Choose the VPN type
- Choose the Type of sign-in info
- Hit Save.
Here’s how to connect to a VPN on Windows after the VPN connection setup:
- Select Start, then Settings, go to Network & Internet, and over to VPN
- Select the Connect option next to the VPN connection you just set up
- Sign in to your VPN account
For a more in-depth VPN set-up guide on Windows PCs and laptops, check out our support articles:
Guide for a manual WireGuard VPN setup
Guide for a manual OpenVPN setup
Guide for connecting manually by using the Surfshark VPN app
System requirements for Windows VPN
|Available on
|Windows 7*, Windows 8*, Windows 8.1*, Windows 10, Windows 11
|Architecture
|x86
|Free memory
|130 MB
|Windows NET. version**
|7 and further
*Surfshark decreased support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 systems, but you can still install an older version of our app with fewer features and only critical security updates.
**Our installer downloads the latest NET. runtimes automatically, but if you want, you may do it manually.
Protect your identity with Surfshark Alert
We monitor the web 24/7 and warn you the moment your email, ID, or credit card details are leaked online
Get Surfshark One
Secure your identity online with a 30-day money-back guarantee
Embrace the potential of a Windows VPN app
Personalize your security with Bypasser
Bypasser allows you to access local websites and applications. How?
Accessing some local websites and apps is only possible with your actual IP address; that’s why they don’t work with a running VPN. To deal with the inconvenience, Surfshark has a split tunneling feature called the Bypasser — you can choose which apps skip the VPN encryption. Be in charge of your internet connection domain.
Achieve uninterrupted privacy with Kill Switch
Your browsing remains private even if your VPN connection drops.
Kill Switch stops you from leaking unencrypted data and surfing without safeguards. It’s an automatic safety net feature (available on the VPN app for Windows) that disconnects you from the internet if the VPN connection drops.
Avoid malicious ads with CleanWeb
Get to surf without ads, pop-up requests, and trackers.
Life would be so much better without ads. That’s why Surfshark has this nifty feature called CleanWeb, which blocks malicious ads and trackers. That’s building up another layer of defense against intrusive internet marketing!
Find the fastest server
Check how quick your internet speed is with a baked-in speed test!
Worried about a server’s speed? The Windows app lets you see the connection speed of any Surfshark server you connect to. This way, you can always choose the best speed.
Save your eyes with dark mode
With the dark mode, your eyesight is under less stress.
A small but necessary feature of the Windows app is the dark mode. Only vaguely related to the Dark Side, it cuts down on the number of photons searing your retinas as you look for the one server that would safely navigate you to the website of your fancy.
Get double protection with Dynamic MultiHop
Connect via two servers for added security.
Usually, a Double VPN feature, called MultiHop at Surfshark, gives you preset server pairs. But we go a step further by allowing you to customize your own, which means you will be harder to track.
Get Surfshark
A VPN for PC with the fastest servers
Surfshark maintains 3200+ servers in 100 countries around the world. This ensures servers aren’t overcrowded, and there's likely one near you for the best speed.
RAM-only VPN servers
We don’t track or collect your info. RAM-only means all data is deleted on system restart. And if someone tries to seize that information by taking the server itself, all of it would be gone the second the server is disconnected from the power supply.
10Gbps server ports
Our VPN doesn’t get in the way of data-heavy downloads and streams. Each of our high-speed servers has at least a single 10Gbps port. Moreover, we’re currently updating the infrastructure to make every port on every server to 10Gbps.
Should I use a free VPN for PC?
It’s best to avoid free VPNs for your PC — they limit speed, data usage, and the number of servers and device connections. Many free VPNs are light on security and expose their users to risks. Some free VPN providers may sell user data to maintain their business.
Free VPNs can be tempting, but saving financially often means sacrificing privacy. A free VPN for PC service doesn’t have the resources to provide top-notch service.
Benefits of a premium VPN
Investing in a premium VPN is easier when you know what you’re getting — online privacy, security, and freedom. There’s no way a free VPN can compare to benefits like these:
No activity logs
Many free VPNs rely on selling your data to keep their service running. A secure VPN service would never do that.
Modern protocols
Modern protocols are optimized to deal with the newest threats and work with the latest systems. Free VPNs don’t offer them.
Unlimited data
Free PC VPNs limit how long you can be connected or how much data you can download. Premium VPNs don’t.
Prioritizing security
A paid VPN app has the resources to put your security first. Free Windows VPNs simply do not.
Thousands of servers
More servers mean they’ll be less crowded, resulting in a faster connection. Paid VPNs have significantly more servers than free ones.
Good speeds
Maintaining fast servers and minimizing speed drops takes a lot of resources — resources that free PC VPNs don’t have.
Get Surfshark
Audited and certified security
At Surfshark, we're committed to your online security and privacy. Trust in our VPN service isn't just expected — it's verified, certified, and independently audited.
Warrant canary
We value transparency and privacy — here’s a canary to show that we've never had a data breach or shared users' private information.
Deloitte audit
Deloitte has verified our server configuration, deployment process, VPN server configuration, API, SDN, and employees. You can check the report for yourself.
Privacy policy
Our aim is to give you privacy. And we’re open and honest about our privacy policy (as ironic as that sounds).
Experts recognize us
Independent Advisor Best Value VPN 2023
Forbes Advisor Best VPN for Unlimited Connections 2023
VPN Solution of the Year at CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards 2022
Try Surfshark
Kick off online safety with a 30-day money-back guarantee
We make Surfshark a risk-free investment with our money-back policy. If the first month doesn’t convince you that Surfshark VPN is the best VPN for your PC, cancel within those 30 days and get a refund.
Try Surfshark
FAQ
What is a good free VPN for a PC?
Tricky question! There is no good free VPN. Free VPN services are essentially unsafe because being free raises questions about their funding and budgets for research and maintenance. In other words, a free VPN provider isn’t a good option. In our dedicated article on free and paid VPNs, take a deeper dive into the subject.
How do I change my VPN on a Windows PC?
To change a VPN or connect to a new one on Windows:
- Click Start, then Settings (cog icon), Network & Internet, and hit VPN;
- Click the Connect button next to the VPN you want to use;
- Enter your VPN sign-in info.
Does Windows 10/Windows 11 have a built-in VPN?
Yes, Windows 10 and 11 have built-in support for VPN connections, but you need to create a VPN profile before using one. To create and use a VPN connection, click Start, go to Settings, choose Network & Internet, click VPN, and select Add a VPN connection.
The built-in Windows VPN is less convenient and less functional than VPN software. The built-in VPN is best used to connect to the network at your work. But if you want access to worldwide servers and keep your online privacy, it’s best to subscribe to a service (for example, Surfshark).
Does Surfshark work on Windows 11?
Surfshark works on Windows 11 — the app is fully compatible and supported. If you encounter any issues, contact our customer support team.
Does Surfshark VPN work on Windows 7?
Surfshark VPN works on Windows 7. However, as Microsoft has stopped supporting Windows 7, Surfshark will no longer update the Windows 7 app.
Does Surfshark work on Windows 10?
You can consider Surfshark as a VPN for Windows 10, as our app is fully compatible and supported. If you face any issues, don’t worry — our customer support team is ready to help.
Does Surfshark work on a PC?
Yes, Surfshark VPN works on a PC, so feel free to download our VPN for Windows. We also have it on Android, iOS, MacOS, Linux, and FireTV. And if you’re looking for a VPN for desktop, we’ve got it for browsers like Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.