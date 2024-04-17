Download VPN for Windows - VPN Unlimited (2024)

Download VPN for Windows - VPN Unlimited (18)

Windows 10 v.16299.0 or higher

Download from Website

Windows 8.1 or higher

4.8

Benefits:

  • Strong Security and Unlimited Online Access
  • Intuitive and User-Friendly Windows VPN App for PC
  • Thousands of Servers in 80+ Locations

Download VPN for Windows - VPN Unlimited (19) Manuals:

How to install the best VPN on Windows 10

How to use the best VPN app on Windows PC

Download VPN for Windows - VPN Unlimited (20) Another / Older Version

Download fast VPN for PC on Windows! The VPNUnlimited app will protect your privacy and grant you unlimited access to any web content via desktop PC. The best VPN for Windows 7, Windows 10!

Download VPN Unlimited for Windows 7 64 bit

Download VPNUnlimited for Microsoft Windows XP SP3

VPN Unlimited is also available as a part of theMonoDefense security bundle.

Download VPN for Windows - VPN Unlimited (21)

Intuitive, Easy-to-Use, Secure Windows VPN for PC

Hide your real IP address on Windows

Connect to any server of the best Microsoft Windows VPN app and instantly conceal your real IP address and location. From now on, websites will only see the virtual IP of the VPN Unlimited server, and you will enjoy complete online anonymity on your Windows PC!

Secure your PC’s web traffic with VPN encryption

Windows VPN Desktop client supports a strong encryption algorithm AES-256 that reliably protects all your private data. No one will be able to peer into your Windows web traffic any more. Download VPN for Microsoft Windows PC and secure yourself from online surveillance and cyber threats!

Level up your protection with Kill Switch

The Kill Switch feature of our Microsoft Windows VPN app will prevent your PC data get exposed online if your VPN connection suddenly drops. How? By turning off your internet and not allowing your Windows to go online until the VPN app is back on. The best protection - for the best Microsoft Windows VPN software.

Watch your favorite streaming media wherever you are

VPN Unlimited offers you a choice of dedicated Streaming servers, designed to access the rich media libraries of Hulu, BBC iPlayer, ESPN+, and Max. Download VPNUnlimited for free on Windows PC and binge-watch your favorite TV shows and series anywhere!

How to Set Up Microsoft Windows VPN Software on Your PC

Download VPN for Windows - VPN Unlimited (22)

Download VPN for PC on Windows

Download VPN for Windows - VPN Unlimited (23)

Choose a VPN Unlimited server

Download VPN for Windows - VPN Unlimited (24)

Enjoy secure browsing

To learn how to download a standalone version of our VPN for Windows PC for free, please refer to our Manuals. Choose your Windows version as your platform and follow the instructions of the installation wizard. If you need any help, please check our FAQ or contact our Support team.

Download VPN for Windows - VPN Unlimited (25)

Best Microsoft Windows VPN Software

Download VPN for Windows - VPN Unlimited (26)

Secure VPN vs cyber threats

Military-grade AES-256 encryption, a selection of VPN protocols, Kill Switch, and a set of other features - that’s what makes VPN Unlimited the best Windows VPN for PC. Download fast VPN for Desktop and stay secure online even at public WiFi networks!

Run on startup your VPN Windows 7

VPN Unlimited helps you stay secure effortlessly! Just enable the Run on Startup feature in the Windows VPN app for your desktop and the VPN connection will be established automatically as soon as you turn on your Windows 7 PC.

Unmatched speed & performance of the VPN Windows 7

To help you get most of the best Windows 7 VPN software, we designed Optimal Protocol and Optimal Server features. Enable them to have the VPN Unlimited app’s algorithms choose the best protocol and server for you. This is the easiest way to get the best VPN performance!

Why Use VPNUnlimited for Windows PC

VPNUnlimited is a fast secure Microsoft Windows VPN client. This software ensures that your web surfing is safe, private, and completely anonymous. The best VPN program for Windows ensures that all your personal information from financial and identity details, to your browsing and download history, is reliably hidden from any prying eyes.

The VPN desktop software for Windows by KeepSolid is also a perfect solution if you want to access all the content you want. Just download the VPN Unlimited app to your PC, launch it, and enjoy access to your favorite services like Facebook, YouTube, Google, torrents, streaming, and much more.

Download VPN Unlimited and get the best VPN experience on Windows! Take back your online privacy and safe access to the borderless internet on your Windows PC wherever and whenever you want.

Download VPN for Windows - VPN Unlimited (27)

The Best Windows VPN for PC

Download VPN for Windows - VPN Unlimited (28)

Access global web resources without limitations

Overcome geo-limitations and enjoy complete browsing freedom with the best VPN software for Windows 10. No matter what country you are in, just download VPNUnlimited, connect to our VPN servers, and experience a free and open internet!

Avoid ISP and government surveillance of your browsing

Make all your browsing private and anonymous with the best Microsoft Windows VPN. Your search request history will be invisible to your ISP and other unauthorized parties - our VPN for Windows 10 PC will take care of that. Go truly incognito and avoid tracking online with VPN Unlimited!

Repel digital dangers online on your Windows 10 PC

VPN Unlimited protects your desktop browsing from all sorts of threats. Rogue hotspots, man-in-the-middle attacks, identity thefts, and many other dangers lurk around. Add VPN Unlimited to your cybersecurity toolkit and beef up your protection in the digital world!

Top Features of Windows PC VPN

Download VPN for Windows - VPN Unlimited (29)

256-bit Data Encryption

Use the highest encryption level in the industry to secure your private data from hackers, snoopers and governments.

Download VPN for Windows - VPN Unlimited (30)

KeepSolid Wise technology

Try additional level of encryption and obfuscation for your extended privacy and unlimited web access.

Download VPN for Windows - VPN Unlimited (31)

3000+ Servers in 80+ Locations

No matter where you are or where you travel to, VPN Unlimited will connect you to your favorite content.

Download VPN for Windows - VPN Unlimited (32)

Unlimited Devices for Free

VPN Unlimited allows you to pay once and use it on all your devices. So, whether it’s your laptop, tablet, mobile, or PC, you can enjoy true freedom on every device.

Download VPN for Windows - VPN Unlimited (33)

Ultimate Speed & No Data Limit

Download, browse, stream or share, VPNUnlimited users are free to do whatever they want!

Download VPN for Windows - VPN Unlimited (34)

Additional service

Protect your online activities with our special extras: Team and Lifetime VPN subscription, Personal Server/IP options, and additional device slots.

Download VPN for Windows - VPN Unlimited (35)

VPN Unlimited for Windows Computer – the Best VPN with Free Download

Download VPN for Windows - VPN Unlimited (36)

Free Microsoft Windows VPN software download

Download VPN Unlimited on your Windows PC for free! And if it’s your first time using our VPN for Desktop, you’ll also get access to all the features of VPN Unlimited for Windows with a 7-day free trial. Do check it out!

No credit card required

You don’t have to provide us any credit card information to get the VPN free trial. After you’ve completed the VPN software free download, all you need to do is create your KeepSolid ID. And you’re all set to enjoy the top-notch VPN protection and online privacy!

7-day free trial for VPN for Windows

Download the best VPN desktop app and take it for a test drive! As a new user, you’ll get the 7-day free trial after you install the VPN and create an account. With all its handy features, VPN Unlimited will live up to your expectations. Try it out!

Top Questions about VPN Software for Microsoft Windows

What is a Microsoft Windows VPN client?

What is a good VPN for Windows desktop?

How to get and set up VPN on desktop computer?

How do I use a VPN on Windows?

Get VPN Software for Other Platforms

Download the best VPN app for free for other platforms, as well as Windows. Fast, secure, and Unlimited!

Download VPN for Windows - VPN Unlimited (37)

7-day free trial

Download VPN for Windows - VPN Unlimited (38)

30-day money-back guarantee

