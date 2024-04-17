Download VPN for Windows - VPN Unlimited (2024)

Choose Your Platform
Benefits:
- Strong Security and Unlimited Online Access
- Intuitive and User-Friendly Windows VPN App for PC
- Thousands of Servers in 80+ Locations
How to install the best VPN on Windows 10
How to use the best VPN app on Windows PC
The VPNUnlimited app will protect your privacy and grant you unlimited access to any web content via desktop PC.
Download VPN Unlimited for Windows 7 64 bit
Download VPNUnlimited for Microsoft Windows XP SP3
VPN Unlimited is also available as a part of the MonoDefense security bundle.
Intuitive, Easy-to-Use, Secure Windows VPN for PC
Hide your real IP address on Windows
Connect to any server of the best Microsoft Windows VPN app and instantly conceal your real IP address and location. From now on, websites will only see the virtual IP of the VPN Unlimited server, and you will enjoy complete online anonymity on your Windows PC!
Secure your PC’s web traffic with VPN encryption
Windows VPN Desktop client supports a strong encryption algorithm AES-256 that reliably protects all your private data. No one will be able to peer into your Windows web traffic any more. Download VPN for Microsoft Windows PC and secure yourself from online surveillance and cyber threats!
Level up your protection with Kill Switch
The Kill Switch feature of our Microsoft Windows VPN app will prevent your PC data get exposed online if your VPN connection suddenly drops. How? By turning off your internet and not allowing your Windows to go online until the VPN app is back on. The best protection - for the best Microsoft Windows VPN software.
Watch your favorite streaming media wherever you are
VPN Unlimited offers you a choice of dedicated Streaming servers, designed to access the rich media libraries of Hulu, BBC iPlayer, ESPN+, and Max. Download VPNUnlimited for free on Windows PC and binge-watch your favorite TV shows and series anywhere!
How to Set Up Microsoft Windows VPN Software on Your PC
Download VPN for PC on Windows
Choose a VPN Unlimited server
Enjoy secure browsing
To learn how to download a standalone version of our VPN for Windows PC for free, please refer to our Manuals. If you need any help, please check our FAQ or contact our Support team.
Best Microsoft Windows VPN Software
Secure VPN vs cyber threats
Military-grade AES-256 encryption, a selection of VPN protocols, Kill Switch, and a set of other features - that’s what makes VPN Unlimited the best Windows VPN for PC. Download fast VPN for Desktop and stay secure online even at public WiFi networks!
Run on startup your VPN Windows 7
VPN Unlimited helps you stay secure effortlessly! Just enable the Run on Startup feature in the Windows VPN app for your desktop and the VPN connection will be established automatically as soon as you turn on your Windows 7 PC.
Unmatched speed & performance of the VPN Windows 7
To help you get most of the best Windows 7 VPN software, we designed Optimal Protocol and Optimal Server features. Enable them to have the VPN Unlimited app’s algorithms choose the best protocol and server for you. This is the easiest way to get the best VPN performance!
Why Use VPNUnlimited for Windows PC
VPNUnlimited is a fast secure Microsoft Windows VPN client. This software ensures that your web surfing is safe, private, and completely anonymous. The VPN program for Windows ensures that all your personal information from financial and identity details, to your browsing and download history, is reliably hidden from any prying eyes.
The VPN desktop software for Windows by KeepSolid is also a solution if you want to access all the content you want. The VPN Unlimited app provides access to services like Facebook, YouTube, Google, torrents, streaming, and more.
Download VPN Unlimited and get the best VPN experience on Windows! Take back your online privacy and safe access to the borderless internet on your Windows PC wherever and whenever you want.
The Best Windows VPN for PC
Access global web resources without limitations
Overcome geo-limitations and enjoy complete browsing freedom with the best VPN software for Windows 10. No matter what country you are in, just download VPNUnlimited, connect to our VPN servers, and experience a free and open internet!
Avoid ISP and government surveillance of your browsing
Make all your browsing private and anonymous with the best Microsoft Windows VPN. Your search request history will be invisible to your ISP and other unauthorized parties - our VPN for Windows 10 PC will take care of that. Go truly incognito and avoid tracking online with VPN Unlimited!
Repel digital dangers online on your Windows 10 PC
VPN Unlimited protects your desktop browsing from all sorts of threats. Rogue hotspots, man-in-the-middle attacks, identity thefts, and many other dangers lurk around. Add VPN Unlimited to your cybersecurity toolkit and beef up your protection in the digital world!
Top Features of Windows PC VPN
256-bit Data Encryption
Use the highest encryption level in the industry to secure your private data from hackers, snoopers and governments.
KeepSolid Wise technology
Try additional level of encryption and obfuscation for your extended privacy and unlimited web access.
3000+ Servers in 80+ Locations
No matter where you are or where you travel to, VPN Unlimited will connect you to your favorite content.
Unlimited Devices for Free
VPN Unlimited allows you to pay once and use it on all your devices. So, whether it’s your laptop, tablet, mobile, or PC, you can enjoy true freedom on every device.
Ultimate Speed & No Data Limit
Download, browse, stream or share, VPNUnlimited users are free to do whatever they want!
Additional service
Protect your online activities with our special extras: Team and Lifetime VPN subscription, Personal Server/IP options, and additional device slots.
VPN Unlimited for Windows Computer
Free Microsoft Windows VPN software download
VPN Unlimited on Windows PC includes a 7-day free trial for first-time users.
No credit card required
You don't have to provide credit card information to get the VPN free trial. After downloading the VPN software, all you need to do is create your KeepSolid ID.
7-day free trial for VPN for Windows
Download the best VPN desktop app and take it for a test drive! As a new user, you’ll get the 7-day free trial after you install the VPN and create an account. With all its handy features, VPN Unlimited will live up to your expectations. Try it out!