Download Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS (2024)

An iOS VPN built just for you
Protect your privacy, secure your personal data, and access all the content you want with an iOS VPN app that integrates seamlessly with your iPhone and iPad. Start your free trial today and protect up to ten devices at once with a single account.
The benefits of Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS
All the content you want
Enjoy borderless access to all your favorite content with dedicated streaming and P2P file sharing servers.
Instant privacy
Hide your IP address and become anonymous online to throw advertisers and web trackers off your trail.
Apple-approved security
Get a dedicated VPN app for iPhone using Apple-approved IPSec security to encrypt your internet traffic.
No bandwidth caps
Stream all the TV, movies, and music you love and play your favorite games with an unlimited iPhone VPN.
Lightning-fast speed
Connect to a global network of geo-optimized servers built for speed and reliability with the best VPN for iOS.
Ultimate digital privacy
Prevent your ISP, employer, hackers, and even the government from accessing your personal data.
The best VPN for iOS, by the numbers
When you partner with the leaders in cybersecurity, you know you’re getting a top-tier VPN that delivers the performance, speed, and reliability you expect — and deserve.
256-bit
AES encryption
We secure your data with the same level of encryption that banks use.
700
Servers in 34 countries
Wherever you are and whatever you need to do, we’ve got a server to get you there.
2 GB
per second
Get speeds of up to 2 Gbps, with average speeds of 450-600 Mbps, even during peak demand.
10
Devices at once
Secure up to 10 iOS, MacOS, Windows, and Android devices at once with a single account.
Instant privacy and security on the go
Instantly turn any network into a securely encrypted connection and protect your identity on all your apps with an anonymous virtual IP address and bank-grade encryption.
Connect to the fastest server instantly
Protect your data with an instant connection to our fastest server, specially chosen based on your location.
Hop around the globe
Get an IP address in any of our 55 locations worldwide — including optimized servers for streaming.
Auto-connect anytime you're online
Set Avast SecureLine VPN to automatically connect whenever your phone is online. That way, you’re always protected by 256-bit AES encryption.
We've got your other devices covered, too
Install your new favorite iOS VPN app on all of your devices. With a single account, enjoy the industry-leading privacy and security of Avast SecureLine VPN on up to ten devices at once.
WINDOWS
MAC
ANDROID
Hide your IP address and keep hackers out of your personal data with a free trial VPN for Windows.
Stay safe and anonymous on your macOS computer with Avast SecureLine VPN for Mac.
Protect your internet traffic and access all your favorite content on the go with Avast SecureLine VPN for Android.
Secure browsing & streaming on your iPhone or iPad
Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS turns any network into a private and secure connection to all your favorite content. It’s a VPN specially designed for iOS from the cybersecurity leaders you trust. Try Avast SecureLine VPN for free today with a 60-day free trial.
FAQs
Apple devices do not come with a built-in VPN. To enjoy the benefits of a VPN on your iOS or macOS device, you need to download a third-party VPN like Avast SecureLine VPN. Or, you can configure your own with a built-in VPN protocol, if you know what you’re doing. It depends on what you’re trying to do. If you want to hide your IP address, disguise your online activity, secure your internet traffic with encryption, stream your favorite content, enjoy on-the-go gaming, and unblock content, then yes — a VPN will help you do all of that. Your first step is to download a VPN from the App Store. Then, it’s a simple matter of setting up your VPN — we’ve made this incredibly easy with Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS. After you’re set up, just toggle your VPN on for instant, on-demand privacy and security on all your internet traffic. A VPN won’t drain your battery any more than any other app. If you’re concerned about battery life, just turn your VPN off when you’re not using it — that way, it won’t run in the background. Free VPNs exist, but they’re usually less secure than premium VPN services, and they may even sell user data to data brokers or advertisers. Avast SecureLine VPN for iPhone offers a free trial, and it uses the latest encryption technology to protect all your internet traffic. Try it for free today with a 60-day trial — no credit card details required. To set up a VPN on your iPhone, simply download your chosen VPN app from the App Store, open it, and follow the on-screen steps to connect. VPNs are essential privacy tools for iPhones and iPads. Along with helping you bypass content blocks and browse anonymously, the benefits of an iOS VPN include the ability to change your IP address, encrypt your internet traffic, and stay safe on a public Wi-Fi.
Does Apple have a built-in VPN?
Do I need a VPN on my iPhone?
How do I use a VPN on my iPhone?
Will a VPN drain my iPhone battery?
Is there a completely free VPN for iPhone?
How do I enable a VPN on iOS?
Is a VPN good for an iPhone?
Apple devices do not come with a built-in VPN. To enjoy the benefits of a VPN on your iOS or macOS device, you need to download a third-party VPN like Avast SecureLine VPN. Or, you can configure your own with a built-in VPN protocol, if you know what you’re doing.
It depends on what you’re trying to do. If you want to hide your IP address, disguise your online activity, secure your internet traffic with encryption, stream your favorite content, enjoy on-the-go gaming, and unblock content, then yes — a VPN will help you do all of that.
Your first step is to download a VPN from the App Store. Then, it’s a simple matter of setting up your VPN — we’ve made this incredibly easy with Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS. After you’re set up, just toggle your VPN on for instant, on-demand privacy and security on all your internet traffic.
A VPN won’t drain your battery any more than any other app. If you’re concerned about battery life, just turn your VPN off when you’re not using it — that way, it won’t run in the background.
Free VPNs exist, but they’re usually less secure than premium VPN services, and they may even sell user data to data brokers or advertisers. Avast SecureLine VPN for iPhone offers a free trial, and it uses the latest encryption technology to protect all your internet traffic. Try it for free today with a 60-day trial — no credit card details required.
To set up a VPN on your iPhone, simply download your chosen VPN app from the App Store, open it, and follow the on-screen steps to connect.
VPNs are essential privacy tools for iPhones and iPads. Along with helping you bypass content blocks and browse anonymously, the benefits of an iOS VPN include the ability to change your IP address, encrypt your internet traffic, and stay safe on a public Wi-Fi.
System requirements
Apple iOS 14.0 or later
Internet connection to download, activate, and use the VPN service