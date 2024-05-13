Download Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS (2024)

FAQs

Does Apple have a built-in VPN? Apple devices do not come with a built-in VPN. To enjoy the benefits of a VPN on your iOS or macOS device, you need to download a third-party VPN like Avast SecureLine VPN. Or, you can configure your own with a built-in VPN protocol, if you know what you’re doing. Do I need a VPN on my iPhone? It depends on what you’re trying to do. If you want to hide your IP address, disguise your online activity, secure your internet traffic with encryption, stream your favorite content, enjoy on-the-go gaming, and unblock content, then yes — a VPN will help you do all of that. How do I use a VPN on my iPhone? Your first step is to download a VPN from the App Store. Then, it’s a simple matter of setting up your VPN — we’ve made this incredibly easy with Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS. After you’re set up, just toggle your VPN on for instant, on-demand privacy and security on all your internet traffic. Will a VPN drain my iPhone battery? A VPN won’t drain your battery any more than any other app. If you’re concerned about battery life, just turn your VPN off when you’re not using it — that way, it won’t run in the background. Is there a completely free VPN for iPhone? Free VPNs exist, but they’re usually less secure than premium VPN services, and they may even sell user data to data brokers or advertisers. Avast SecureLine VPN for iPhone offers a free trial, and it uses the latest encryption technology to protect all your internet traffic. Try it for free today with a 60-day trial — no credit card details required. How do I enable a VPN on iOS? To set up a VPN on your iPhone, simply download your chosen VPN app from the App Store, open it, and follow the on-screen steps to connect. Is a VPN good for an iPhone? VPNs are essential privacy tools for iPhones and iPads. Along with helping you bypass content blocks and browse anonymously, the benefits of an iOS VPN include the ability to change your IP address, encrypt your internet traffic, and stay safe on a public Wi-Fi.