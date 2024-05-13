Download Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS (2024)

An iOS VPN built just for you

Protect your privacy, secure your personal data, and access all the content you want with an iOS VPN app that integrates seamlessly with your iPhone and iPad. Start your free trial today and protect up to ten devices at once with a single account.

The benefits of Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS

Download Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS (6)

All the content you want

Enjoy borderless access to all your favorite content with dedicated streaming and P2P file sharing servers.

Download Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS (7)

Instant privacy

Hide your IP address and become anonymous online to throw advertisers and web trackers off your trail.

Download Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS (8)

Apple-approved security

Get a dedicated VPN app for iPhone using Apple-approved IPSec security to encrypt your internet traffic.

Download Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS (9)

No bandwidth caps

Stream all the TV, movies, and music you love and play your favorite games with an unlimited iPhone VPN.

Download Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS (10)

Lightning-fast speed

Connect to a global network of geo-optimized servers built for speed and reliability with the best VPN for iOS.

Download Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS (11)

Ultimate digital privacy

Prevent your ISP, employer, hackers, and even the government from accessing your personal data.

Download Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS (12)

    The best VPN for iOS, by the numbers

    When you partner with the leaders in cybersecurity, you know you’re getting a top-tier VPN that delivers the performance, speed, and reliability you expect — and deserve.

    Download Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS (18)

    256-bit

    AES encryption

    We secure your data with the same level of encryption that banks use.

    Download Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS (19)

    700

    Servers in 34 countries

    Wherever you are and whatever you need to do, we’ve got a server to get you there.

    Download Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS (20)

    2 GB

    per second

    Get speeds of up to 2 Gbps, with average speeds of 450-600 Mbps, even during peak demand.

    Download Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS (21)

    10

    Devices at once

    Secure up to 10 iOS, MacOS, Windows, and Android devices at once with a single account.

    Instant privacy and security on the go

    Instantly turn any network into a securely encrypted connection and protect your identity on all your apps with an anonymous virtual IP address and bank-grade encryption.

    Connect to the fastest server instantly

    Download Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS (22)

    Connect to the fastest server instantly

    Protect your data with an instant connection to our fastest server, specially chosen based on your location.

    Hop around the globe

    Download Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS (23)

    Hop around the globe

    Get an IP address in any of our 55 locations worldwide — including optimized servers for streaming.

    Auto-connect anytime you're online

    Download Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS (24)

    Auto-connect anytime you're online

    Set Avast SecureLine VPN to automatically connect whenever your phone is online. That way, you’re always protected by 256-bit AES encryption.

      We've got your other devices covered, too

      Install your new favorite iOS VPN app on all of your devices. With a single account, enjoy the industry-leading privacy and security of Avast SecureLine VPN on up to ten devices at once.

      WINDOWS

      MAC

      ANDROID

      Download Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS (25)

      Hide your IP address and keep hackers out of your personal data with a free trial VPN for Windows.

      Stay safe and anonymous on your macOS computer with Avast SecureLine VPN for Mac.

      Protect your internet traffic and access all your favorite content on the go with Avast SecureLine VPN for Android.

      Download Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS (26)

      Secure browsing & streaming on your iPhone or iPad

      Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS turns any network into a private and secure connection to all your favorite content. It’s a VPN specially designed for iOS from the cybersecurity leaders you trust. Try Avast SecureLine VPN for free today with a 60-day free trial.

      FAQs

      Does Apple have a built-in VPN?

      Apple devices do not come with a built-in VPN. To enjoy the benefits of a VPN on your iOS or macOS device, you need to download a third-party VPN like Avast SecureLine VPN. Or, you can configure your own with a built-in VPN protocol, if you know what you’re doing.

      Do I need a VPN on my iPhone?

      It depends on what you’re trying to do. If you want to hide your IP address, disguise your online activity, secure your internet traffic with encryption, stream your favorite content, enjoy on-the-go gaming, and unblock content, then yes — a VPN will help you do all of that.

      How do I use a VPN on my iPhone?

      Your first step is to download a VPN from the App Store. Then, it’s a simple matter of setting up your VPN — we’ve made this incredibly easy with Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS. After you’re set up, just toggle your VPN on for instant, on-demand privacy and security on all your internet traffic.

      Will a VPN drain my iPhone battery?

      A VPN won’t drain your battery any more than any other app. If you’re concerned about battery life, just turn your VPN off when you’re not using it — that way, it won’t run in the background.

      Is there a completely free VPN for iPhone?

      Free VPNs exist, but they’re usually less secure than premium VPN services, and they may even sell user data to data brokers or advertisers. Avast SecureLine VPN for iPhone offers a free trial, and it uses the latest encryption technology to protect all your internet traffic. Try it for free today with a 60-day trial — no credit card details required.

      How do I enable a VPN on iOS?

      To set up a VPN on your iPhone, simply download your chosen VPN app from the App Store, open it, and follow the on-screen steps to connect.

      Is a VPN good for an iPhone?

      VPNs are essential privacy tools for iPhones and iPads. Along with helping you bypass content blocks and browse anonymously, the benefits of an iOS VPN include the ability to change your IP address, encrypt your internet traffic, and stay safe on a public Wi-Fi.

