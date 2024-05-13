Download the Best VPN for iOS (iPhone and iPad) | CyberGhost VPN (2024)

{"styleType":"default","containerType":"horizontal"}
5
- Enjoy fast speeds for browsing, streaming, and work on iOS
- Take back your online privacy and keep your data safe
- Download the iOS VPN app for iPhone, iPad, and iPod (13.2 and later)
- Try now with a 7-day free trial and 45-day money-back guarantee
7-days free trial included
Supported on:
{"buttons":{},"itemsPerRow":12,"isSortable":false,"boxType":false,"elemId":"section-zONyLMoMkR","editMode":false}
Supported on:
{"buttons":{},"itemsPerRow":12,"isSortable":false,"boxType":false,"elemId":"section-zONyLMoMkR","editMode":false}
How to Set Up an iOS VPN in 3 Steps:
Boost your online defense on iPhone and iPad with a VPN for iOS
Get CyberGhost VPN.
It’s fast & easy
Download the CyberGhost VPN app for iOS.
Connect a server.
That’s it!
You’re now protected by CyberGhost VPN.
Download CyberGhost VPN for iPhone & iPad (iOS)
Get the best VPN app for iPhone and iPad in the App Store. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Get CyberGhost VPN
Digital Anonymity for Your iOS Device
One-Tap Connect
Access servers in 100 countries and mask your IP with just 1 tap
Easy Streaming
Watch your favorite shows on Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, and more, whether you’re at home or traveling abroad
Wi-Fi Protection
Keep your iOS data safe on public Wi-Fi networks at cafes, hotels, libraries, and airports
Fast Servers
Enjoy unlimited bandwidth, and say goodbye to buffering and lag
Get CyberGhost VPN
Why You Need an iOS VPN for iPhone & iPad
Get CyberGhost VPN
Despite the myths you might’ve heard about Apple’s built-in security, your iPhone or iPad isn’t 100% secure. Cybercrime is on the rise, and your iPhone and iPad are prime targets.
You need a quality VPN to protect your iPhone and iPad. Just make sure to choose carefully — some VPNs are slow with limited server options, while others can be a drain on your iOS battery.
CyberGhost VPN is the best iOS VPN in 2024. We offer ironclad 256-bit AES encryption, ultra-fast speeds, a large server fleet, and state-of-the-art VPN protocols (like WireGuard®). Better still, our strict No Logs policy means we never track or share your connection logs.
Enjoy shopping, banking, social media, emailing, streaming, and more on your iOS device — all with complete peace of mind.
Get CyberGhost VPN
CyberGhost VPN is compatible with iOS version 13.0 and newer:
iPhone SE (1st generation) | iPhone 6s and 6 Plus | iPhone 7 and 7 Plus | iPhone 8 and 8 Plus | iPhone X, XR, XS, and XS Max | iPhone SE (2nd generation) | iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max | iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max | iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max | iPhone SE (3rd generation) | iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max
CyberGhost VPN supports iPadOS version 13.0 and newer:
iPad (5th generation and newer) | iPad mini 4 | iPad mini (5th generation) | iPad Air 2 | iPad Air (3rd generation and newer) | iPad Pro 9.7-inch | iPad Pro 10.5-inch | iPad Pro 11-inch (all generations) | iPad Pro 12.9-inch (all generations)
Get CyberGhost VPN
Set Up a VPN on iPhone & iPad
Get CyberGhost VPN
Connect to Global VPN Servers & Change Your iPhone Location
CyberGhost VPN has a robust iOS VPN server network, with VPN servers in 100 countries. Automatically connect to the Best Location server near you in just 1 tap.
If you want access to your local streaming accounts, online banks, and websites when you travel, choose a server from home. We’ll relocate your IP address so it looks like you’re still there. You can also save Favorite servers to enjoy instant connections next time!
We even have streaming-optimized servers for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Enjoy UHD video with no buffering wherever you go.
|Cities
|126
|Countries
|100
|Dedicated IP Location
|20
See All Servers
Get a VPN for iPhone, iPad, Mac, & Any Other Device
Not all VPNs are compatible with Apple products, but we’ve developed native apps specifically for iOS and macOS.
You can even configure the VPN with your Apple TV and Apple Watch! Simply setup the VPN on your home router to cover every Wi-Fi-enabled device (this includes Smart TVs and game consoles).
A single CyberGhost VPN account supports up to 7 device connections at once. Share your subscription with the entire household, who can download our VPN for PC, Android, Linux, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Android TV.
Securely stream your favorite Apple TV+ show while your family or friends browse, torrent, and game on their own devices.
Supported on:
{"buttons":{},"itemsPerRow":12,"isSortable":false,"boxType":false,"elemId":"section-fPzAoPgfZk","editMode":false}
Your internet access often depends on your location. Network administrators can block certain websites and social media apps (especially at schools, universities, or workplaces). If you travel abroad, you might even lose access to your favorite streaming services.
A single tap with CyberGhost VPN gives you access to it all. Unblock online games, gambling platforms, TikTok, and more. You can also connect to our streaming-optimized servers to enjoy Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, and more.
Forget about content restrictions and say hello to online freedom!
Browse Freely on iOS
Unblock Websites and App Store Apps
Browse Freely on iOS
Secure Your iPhone & iPad
Protect Your iOS Device
CyberGhost VPN uses 256-bit AES encryption and world-class VPN protocols (like WireGuard®, IKEv2, and OpenVPN). We also have an automatic Kill Switch to protect you on public Wi-Fi.
You can set up Smart Rules to customize your iOS VPN protection and automatically launch the VPN in specific scenarios. Connect every time you go online, when you use certain apps, or when you’re on unsecured Wi-Fi hotspots.
Keep your iOS device safe with CyberGhost VPN.
Protect Your iOS Device
Your ISP can throttle your internet connection when you stream or use data-heavy sites.
CyberGhost VPN stops ISP throttling by encrypting your iOS traffic. When your ISP can’t see what you’re doing, it has no reason to throttle your speeds.
We’ll never slow you down either. Whether you’re browsing, streaming, working, or gaming — we never restrict your bandwidth or cap your data. Our VPN servers even reach up to 10 Gbps in high-traffic locations.
Experience the fastest VPN for iPhone and try us out with the 45-day money-back guarantee.
Avoid Slowdowns
Enjoy Fast VPN Speeds on iOS
Avoid Slowdowns
Protect Your iOS Traffic & Data
Safeguard Your Online Privacy
Many governments, companies, and ISPs can legally track what you do on your iPhone. Some may even share your data with third parties.
CyberGhost VPN for iOS strongly defends your right to online privacy. We never track, store, or share your connection logs. We chose Romania as our headquarters for its strong privacy laws. Our RAM-only servers can’t physically store data. We’ve even been independently-audited by Deloitte.
Ensure your sensitive data stays private with CyberGhost VPN.
Safeguard Your Online Privacy
You normally share an IP address with others when you connect to a VPN server.
However, CyberGhost VPN for iOS offers Dedicated IP addresses in the US, UK, Canada, France, and Germany. Your Dedicated IP stays the same every time you go online. It’s provided via randomized tokens, so there are no links to you or your account.
When you have a Dedicated IP, you won’t have to solve CAPTCHAs or jump through extra hoops to verify your identity online. You also don’t have to worry about a shared IP address being banned from your favorite sites.
Get an Exclusive IP
Sign Up for a Dedicated IP Address
Get an Exclusive IP
Video: How to Install a VPN for iPhone & iPad
Here’s a quick 1-minute tutorial on how to download CyberGhost VPN on iOS.
If you need any setup assistance, 24/7 Customer Support team is available by live chat or email. Chat to us in English, French, German, and Romanian.
Get CyberGhost VPN
FAQ
It’s increasingly necessary to use a VPN to protect your devices. If your personal data is intercepted and falls into the wrong hands, it could lead to financial or identity theft. To protect personal data stored on your iPhone, it’s definitely worth using a VPN. Check out the best VPN for iPhones and keep your data safe.
VPNs for iOS offer a range of privacy, security, and digital freedom benefits. They protect you against threats on public Wi-Fi, let you browse the web with greater privacy, and mask your IP address. VPNs prevent your ISP, Wi-Fi owner, and employer from seeing what you do online.
VPNs also help you access content, games, and sites from other countries securely. You’ll be able to access sites and platforms from back home when you travel abroad.
Yes, in fact, it’s much safer to use a VPN for iOS than to not use one. VPNs protect your personal data from leaking by encrypting your traffic and rerouting it through secure servers. VPNs also protect you against spying, DDoS attacks, man-in-the-middle attacks, and Evil Twin attacks on shared Wi-Fi.
When choosing the best iPhone VPN for your needs, you should consider factors like encryption strength, speed, extra security features, and server locations. Also, always check out customer reviews.
CyberGhost VPN uses military-grade encryption and has a global network of ultra-fast servers. It also has an automatic Kill Switch for extra protection in case the connection suddenly drops and leaves you exposed.
You can set up a VPN for iOS in 3 simple steps.
1- Download the best VPN for iOS.
2- Create an account with your subscription.
3- Connect to a server of your choice — you’re good to go!
Don't Take Our Word for It!
See What Our Customers Have to Say:
With a first-class fleet of servers in 100 countries, we give you blazing fast speeds and unlimited bandwidth. No more buffering, throttling from your Internet Service Provider or proxy errors with our VPN connection!
{"trustpilotBtnText":"The Ghosties","techReviewsBtnText":"The Experts","containerType":"horizontal"}
The ExpertsThe Ghosties
1
/
1
Choose the plan that works for you
1 Month
11.99€/mo
Billed 11.99€ every month
14-day money-back guarantee
IMPORTANT!
The 26 MONTH plan includes the biggest savings and is fully refundable for 45 days.
Save 83%
2 Years
2 Years + 4 Months
2.03€/mo
Billed 56.94€ first 2 years and yearly thereafter
45-day money-back guarantee
Smart Choice!
This deal offers the biggest savings and is fully refundable for 45 days!
6 Months
6.99€/mo
Billed 41.94€ every 6 months
45-day money-back guarantee
IMPORTANT!
The 26 MONTH plan includes the biggest savings and is fully refundable for 45 days.
*All amounts shown are in Euros
All you need from a truly complete VPN solution
- VPN servers in 100 countries worldwide
- AES 256-bit encryption
- DNS and IP leak protection
- Automatic kill switch
- OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard® protocols
- Strict No Logs Policy
- Unlimited bandwidth and traffic
- Highest possible VPN speeds
- Up to 7 devices protected simultaneously
- Apps for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS & more
- 24/7 live Customer Support service
- 45-day money back guarantee
- Up to 7 devices protected simultaneously
- Apps for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS & more
- 24/7 live Customer Support service
- 45-day money back guarantee
- VPN servers in 100 countries worldwide
- AES 256-bit encryption