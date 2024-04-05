Easy 3-Bean Chili Recipe {Vegan} | Haute & Healthy Living (2024)

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. I get commissions for purchases made through links in this post.

This delicious meatless 3-Bean Chili makes a quick, easy and healthy meal that can be made in one pot in less than 30 minutes, so it’s perfect for those busy weeknights! You can also make up a batch and store it in the freezer for a meal in a pinch! Best vegan chili ever! {Vegan & gluten-free}

3 Bean Chili Recipe

These days, we can’t get enough of this delicious 3-bean chili. It’s totally plant based, but you don’t even miss the meat!

I’m all about stress-free meals, especially on those super busy days, and this meal totally fits the bill. This one pot easy vegan chili uses basic pantry and freezer staples, so it’s budget-friendly, super simple to prepare and can be made in less than 30 minutes!

Filled with a mix of three different types of beans, veggies and just the right amount of spice, it’s jam packed with fibre and protein and makes for a hearty and filling bowl of goodness.

Why We Love This Plant Based Chili Because this recipe is primarily made up of beans and vegetables, that means it’spacked full of fibre, which not only makes you feel full for longer, but it can also help to improve your digestive health, stabilize blood sugar levels and has positive benefits on overall heart health, such as lowering cholesterol. Beans are also agreat source of plant-based protein, weighing in at about 15 grams of protein per one cup serving. Most types of beans aregood sources of many vitamins and mineralssuch as potassium, a mineral that promotes healthy blood pressure levels. Additionally, they’re an excellent source of copper, phosphorus, manganese, magnesium, as well asiron. They also contain Bvitamins such as thiamin, folic acid, riboflavin and vitamin B6. Easy to prepare. It’s one of those meals that you can whip up on a weeknight when you have no clue what to make in half an hour or less. Freezer-friendly.Make up a big batch of this chili and freeze the rest for a ready-made meal the following week (or for future weeks)! So many reasons to LOVE this nutrient-packed meatless chili!

Ingredient Notes

Vegetables: We typically use onion and bell peppers to add some additional flavour, fibre and nutrients to the chili. You can also add other vegetables such as carrots or celery. Garlic: Use fresh garlic for the best flavour. Spices: Cumin, chili powder, and red pepper flakes are the spices used to flavour up the chili. Add less red pepper flakes or leave them out all together if you prefer a milder chili. Beans: We generally use no salt added canned kidney beans, black beans and chickpeas. You can sub in your favourite types of beans. Pinto beans or white beans would also work well. Tomato paste: Adds more of a rice tomato flavour to the base of the chili. Diced tomatoes: Use canned no salt added or low sodium canned diced tomatoes. Tomato sauce: I typically use whatever tomato-based sauce I have on hand. Jarred marinara sauce or canned tomato sauce both work well. Broth: Use no salt added or reduced sodium vegetable broth. You can also use chicken broth if you don’t require the chili to be plant based. Corn: You can use frozen corn, canned or corn kernels fresh off the cob. I typically use frozen corn for this recipe since it’s so easy to just dump into the pot. Maple syrup: Adds a hint of sweetness to the chili. Use 100% pure maple syrup. You can also use honey if you don’t require the chili to be vegan.

How to Make Vegetarian Chili – Step By Step Instructions

My favourite part about this 3-bean chili recipe is that it only requires a few simple steps and can be made in one pot without a whole lot of fuss (or clean up)!

Step 1:In a large sauce pan, sauté onions, bell peppers and garlic in olive oil over medium-high heat until tender and fragrant, about 5-6 minutes.

Step 2:Add spices, and stir until combined. Cook for an additional 1-2 minutes.

Step 3:Add remaining ingredients to the pan and mix to combine.

Step 4: Adjust heat to medium-low, cover and allow to cook for about 20-30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Top with desired ingredients and serve!

Recipe FAQs

Can you freeze bean chili? Yes! It’s actually the perfect freezer meal because it makes up a large batch, so you can freeze any leftovers for a separate meal. I recommend packing the chili up in a large air-tight container, Ziplock bags, or individual containers for a quick meal on the run. You can freeze it for up to three months. Can this chili be made in a slow cooker? Yes! Add olive oil to a skillet and saute the onion, peppers and garlic until tender, about 5-6 minutes. You can also do this step directly in your slow cooker if it has a saute function. Transfer the veggies over to your crockpot. Add remaining ingredients, stir to combine, cover with the lid, and set the crockpot on high for 2 hours or on low 4-6 hours. What type of beans should I use for 3-bean chili? Personally, I like to use no salt added canned black beans, kidney beans and chickpeas as they all lend a different texture to the chili. However, this recipe is really flexible so feel free to add in your favourite type of beans or whatever you have on hand! Other options would be pinto beans or cannellini beans. You can also cook the beans from scratch if you prefer to avoid using canned beans. How to thicken chili The best natural way to thicken chili is to simmer it uncovered on the stove until it’s slightly thickened. If you don’t have enough time to allow the chili to simmer and thicken, you can make a cornstarch or flour slurry and add it in until desired thickness is achieved.

Storage & Reheating Guidelines To store: This chili can be stored in the fridge covered in the pot or in an air-tight container for up to five days. Beyond that I would recommend storing it in the freezer for up to 3 months. How to Defrost and Reheat To defrost: Place chili in the fridge for at least 48 hours before serving to thaw out. Alternatively, if more last minute, you can also defrost it in the microwave in a microwave-safe container or bowl. To reheat: Dump it back into a large pot and reheat over medium heat until warmed through. You may wish to add more broth if the mixture is too thick. If you prefer to not use the stove, you can also reheat the chili in the microwave for 1-2 minutes in a heat-safe bowl or container.

Optional Toppings

Chili just wouldn’t be chili without some amazing toppings to compliment all those mouthwatering flavours.

Here are some of my favourite ways to top up this 3-bean chili:

Chopped green onion

Diced avocado

Shredded cheese

Dollop of Greek yogurt or sour cream

Guacamole

Lime Juice

Chopped cilantro

Crushed tortilla chips

What to Serve with Chili

This chili can be eaten on its own or paired with your favourite sides!

Try it with any of the following:

Recipe variations Spice level:We find the spice level of this recipe to be just right, but you can always increase or decrease the spice level according to your personal taste preferences. For additional heat, add a more chili flakes, cayenne pepper or a bit of hot sauce. Add meat: If you prefer your chili to have meat, you can always add in some ground beef, chicken or turkey to further increase the protein. Switch up the spices: Add whatever spices you’d like to spruce up your chili. You can always add in some store-bought or homemade taco seasoning to make it super easy.

What Readers Are Saying

“Turned out so well! :)” – Chloe

“I also added quinoa to mine. Soooo delicious!” – Tamera

“I add half a cup of burgandy, 1 T of tumeric, and a T or two of cocoa powder.” – Mariah

Course Main Course Easy 3-Bean Chili Recipe {Vegan} By: Elysia Servings 6 to 8 servings This delicious meatless 3-Bean Chili makes a quick, easy and healthy meal that can be made in one pot in less than 30 minutes, so it's perfect for those busy weeknights! You can also make up a batch and store it in the freezer for a meal in a pinch! Best vegan chili ever! {Vegan & gluten-free} Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 35 minutes mins Total Time 40 minutes mins Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large onion diced

2 large bell peppers diced

4 garlic cloves minced

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 tablespoons chili powder

1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes optional

1 1/2 cups each cooked kidney beans, black beans and chickpeas (or one 15oz no salt-added can of each, rinsed)

6 oz tomato paste

28 oz can no salt-added diced tomatoes

8 oz tomato sauce

1-2 cups reduced-sodium vegetable broth (depending on how thick you like your chili)

1 1/2 cups frozen corn kernels

1 tablespoon maple syrup

Salt and pepper to taste Optional garnishes: Chopped green onion

Diced avocado

Shredded cheese

Dollop of Greek yogurt or sour cream

Cilantro

Guacamole

Lime juice Instructions Heat olive oil in large sauce pan over medium heat, and sauté onions, red pepper and garlic until tender, about 5-6 minutes.

Add spices, and mix until combined. Cook an additional 1 – 2 minutes.

Add remaining ingredients to the pan and mix to combine. Adjust heat to medium-low, cover and allow to cook for about 20-30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Top with desired ingredients and serve warm. Notes I typically use no salt-added canned chickpeas, kidney beans and black beans for convenience and because I like the variation in texture and colour. Feel free to use your favourite types of beans or whatever you have on hand.

Be sure to rinse the beans well before adding them to the chili.

The chili tends to thicken a little bit as it sits. Add some additional broth before serving if you prefer a thinner chili.

Store chili in the fridge for up to five days or in the freezer for up to three months.

Nutritional information does not include optional toppings Nutrition Calories: 326kcalCarbohydrates: 57gProtein: 16gFat: 4gSaturated Fat: 1gMonounsaturated Fat: 2gSodium: 327mgSugar: 12g Tried this recipe?Tag me Today! Mention @hauteandhealthyliving or tag #HauteandHealthyLiving!

This recipe was originally posted in February 2017, and was updated with new photos and helpful tips in November 2022.