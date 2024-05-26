Easy Cheesy Potatoes Recipe (2024)

Cheesy Potatoes! Creamy, cheesy hashbrown potatoes loaded with sour cream, and cheddar cheese and topped with buttery cornflakes – baked to a golden brown casserole dish!

An Easy Cheesy Potato Dish

This cheesy side dish recipe goes by many different names – cheesy potatoes casserole, cheesy potato bake, funeral potatoes, and hashbrown casserole are just a few.

Whatever you call it, they’re delicious and the perfect side dish recipe that is perfect alongside my Zucchini Casserole, Pasta Salad Recipe ,and Buffalo Chicken Dip!

I remember my mom pulling this amazing cheesy potatoes casserole out of the oven for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas and I couldn’t wait to dig into all that melty cheesy goodness. It was the stuff that legends are made of! For a breakfast version, you can make my Cheesy Breakfast Potato Casserole.

And in all of my years of taking dishes to potlucks and special occasions I’ve found that you can’t go wrong with a cheesy potato dish – EVER!

I have a feeling you’re going to find the same thing once you make this cheesy potato casserole recipe, too!

What’s great about this dish is that you can throw it all into a large bowl, mix it up, add to a 9×13 baking dish and you’re ready for the oven.

Made with simple, everyday ingredients, this dish is a must-have for any get-together you host!

Ingredients Needed For This Recipe

frozen hashbrown potatoes – I like Ore-Ida Hashbrowns but you could use Country Style Shredded Hashbrowns, too!

sharp cheddar cheese

sour cream

cream of chicken soup

black pepper + salt to taste

butter

cornflakes – a MUST for the topping

This casserole recipe is super easy to make, too!

How To Make Cheesy Potatoes Casserole

Add frozen hashbrowns, cream of chicken soup, sour cream and cheese to a large bowl and mix well. Add the potato mixture to a large baking dish coated with cooking spray. Top with a mixture of crushed up cornflakes and butter. Bake! That’s it!

This old-fashioned potato dish is so delicious. I love the crunchy topping of cornflakes coated with melted butter the best. It just adds a special touch of goodness that a lot of recipes don’t include.

Do yourself a favor and don’t leave off this buttery topping. It’s what makes this dish over the top good!

There’s just something about it that reminds me of being little. My grandmother used to add them to the top of her casseroles all the time and when I add crushed up cornflakes to the top of my dishes, it takes me back instantly.

Can I make these Cheesy Potatoes ahead of time? Yes! You can make this cheesy side dish 2-3 days ahead of time. Just make the recipe as it's listed but LEAVE OFF the topping. When you're ready to bake it, just remove from the fridge, prepare the cornflake topping and pop in the oven. Done! Can You Freeze Cheesy Potato Casserole? Of course, you can freeze Cheesy Potatoes! You can make the casserole and bake it, allow to cool, and then freeze. OR you can make it and not bake it, and then add to the freezer. Either way works! Or, freeze the leftovers, if there are any! How do you make cheesy potatoes with tater tots? That's easy! Just replace the hashbrown potatoes in the ingredients for tater tots – the same amount.

Topping Options for Cheesy Potato Casserole

Everyone’s favorite part of this cheesy side dish isn’t the potatoes themselves but the buttery, crunchy topping!

I use cornflakes for the top but you can use what you have on hand at home, too! Here are some alternatives:

Ritz Crackers – coated with melted butter like in the recipe below

French Fried Onions

Breadcrumbs or Panko

Potato Chips – crushed up

Cheese

This side dish is perfect for any picnic, family gathering or holiday! They’re super versatile!

No matter what you decide, I promise this Easy Cheesy Potatoes Recipe will be a hit!

Cheesy Potatoes Recipe Cheesy Potatoes is a crowd-pleasing side dish that goes by many different names but never has any leftovers! Comfort food at its best! 4.06 from 387 votes See Also ✨ The easiest lasagna recipe! Learn our tips and skip boiling the noodles. Pin RecipeSave RecipeRate RecipePrint Recipe Course: Side Dish Cuisine: American Author: Kasey Schwartz Servings: 12 Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 35 minutes minutes Total Time: 45 minutes minutes Ingredients ▢ 2 lb bag frozen hash browns

▢ 1 can cream of chicken soup

▢ 1 cup sour cream

▢ 1 stick butter – melted

▢ 2 cups grated cheddar cheese

▢ salt & pepper to taste Topping ▢ 1 stick butter – melted

▢ 2 cups corn flakes Instructions Preheat over to 375 degrees.

Mix first 6 ingredients together in a large bowl. 2 lb bag frozen hash browns, 1 can cream of chicken soup, 1 cup sour cream, 1 stick butter – melted, 2 cups grated cheddar cheese, salt & pepper to taste

Add cheesy potatoes to a 9×13 baking dish.

Melt 1 stick of butter and pour over cornflakes in a small bowl – mix well. 1 stick butter – melted

Add cornflakes mixture evenly to the top of the casserole 2 cups corn flakes

Bake uncovered for 35-40 minutes until casserole is hot and bubbly. Video Nutrition Calories: 184kcal | Carbohydrates: 16g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 29mg | Sodium: 167mg | Potassium: 264mg | Fiber: 1g | Vitamin A: 350IU | Vitamin C: 6.8mg | Calcium: 164mg | Iron: 1.6mg Did you make this recipe?Mention @kasey_allthingsmamma or tag #allthingsmamma!

