Easy Cheesy Potatoes Recipe (2024)

Cheesy Potatoes! Creamy, cheesy hashbrown potatoes loaded with sour cream, and cheddar cheese and topped with buttery cornflakes – baked to a golden brown casserole dish!
Pin this recipe now to save it for later
An Easy Cheesy Potato Dish
This cheesy side dish recipe goes by many different names – cheesy potatoes casserole, cheesy potato bake, funeral potatoes, and hashbrown casserole are just a few.
Whatever you call it, they’re delicious and the perfect side dish recipe that is perfect alongside my Zucchini Casserole, Pasta Salad Recipe ,and Buffalo Chicken Dip!
I remember my mom pulling this amazing cheesy potatoes casserole out of the oven for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas and I couldn’t wait to dig into all that melty cheesy goodness. It was the stuff that legends are made of! For a breakfast version, you can make my Cheesy Breakfast Potato Casserole.
And in all of my years of taking dishes to potlucks and special occasions I’ve found that you can’t go wrong with a cheesy potato dish – EVER!
I have a feeling you’re going to find the same thing once you make this cheesy potato casserole recipe, too!
What’s great about this dish is that you can throw it all into a large bowl, mix it up, add to a 9×13 baking dish and you’re ready for the oven.
Cheesy Potatoes Casserole
My mom made this easy casserole recipe for years and I always loved it! She didn’t make it often but when she did, we were all so excited! This cheesy side dish recipe goes by many names –
- Cheesy Potatoes Casserole
- Funeral Potatoes
- Party Potatoes
- Cheesy Hashbrown Potatoes
…and more!
Made with simple, everyday ingredients, this dish is a must-have for any get-together you host!
Ingredients Needed For This Recipe
- frozen hashbrown potatoes – I like Ore-Ida Hashbrowns but you could use Country Style Shredded Hashbrowns, too!
- sharp cheddar cheese
- sour cream
- cream of chicken soup
- black pepper + salt to taste
- butter
- cornflakes – a MUST for the topping
This casserole recipe is super easy to make, too!
How To Make Cheesy Potatoes Casserole
- Add frozen hashbrowns, cream of chicken soup, sour cream and cheese to a large bowl and mix well.
- Add the potato mixture to a large baking dish coated with cooking spray.
- Top with a mixture of crushed up cornflakes and butter.
- Bake! That’s it!
This old-fashioned potato dish is so delicious. I love the crunchy topping of cornflakes coated with melted butter the best. It just adds a special touch of goodness that a lot of recipes don’t include.
Do yourself a favor and don’t leave off this buttery topping. It’s what makes this dish over the top good!
There’s just something about it that reminds me of being little. My grandmother used to add them to the top of her casseroles all the time and when I add crushed up cornflakes to the top of my dishes, it takes me back instantly.
Can I make these Cheesy Potatoes ahead of time?
Yes! You can make this cheesy side dish 2-3 days ahead of time. Just make the recipe as it’s listed but LEAVE OFF the topping.
When you’re ready to bake it, just remove from the fridge, prepare the cornflake topping and pop in the oven. Done!
Can You Freeze Cheesy Potato Casserole?
Of course, you can freeze Cheesy Potatoes!
You can make the casserole and bake it, allow to cool, and then freeze. OR you can make it and not bake it, and then add to the freezer. Either way works! Or, freeze the leftovers, if there are any!
How do you make cheesy potatoes with tater tots?
That’s easy! Just replace the hashbrown potatoes in the ingredients for tater tots – the same amount.
Topping Options for Cheesy Potato Casserole
Everyone’s favorite part of this cheesy side dish isn’t the potatoes themselves but the buttery, crunchy topping!
I use cornflakes for the top but you can use what you have on hand at home, too! Here are some alternatives:
- Ritz Crackers – coated with melted butter like in the recipe below
- French Fried Onions
- Breadcrumbs or Panko
- Potato Chips – crushed up
- Cheese
If you’re wondering what goes well with cheesy potatoes to, try my favorites –
- Ham and Cheese Sliders
- Slow Cooker Ham
- Corn Casserole
- Scalloped Potatoes
- Crock Pot Turkey Breast
This side dish is perfect for any picnic, family gathering or holiday! They’re super versatile!
No matter what you decide, I promise this Easy Cheesy Potatoes Recipe will be a hit!
Looking for more CHEESY recipes?
- Buffalo Chicken Dip
- Cheesy Stuffed Bread Recipes
- Creamy Mac and Cheese
- Overnight Breakfast Casserole
- Scalloped Potatoes
- Hashbrown Casserole
- Au Gratin Potatoes
Cheesy Potatoes Recipe
Cheesy Potatoes is a crowd-pleasing side dish that goes by many different names but never has any leftovers! Comfort food at its best!
4.06 from 387 votes
Pin RecipeSave RecipeRate RecipePrint Recipe
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: American
Author: Kasey Schwartz
Servings: 12
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 35 minutes minutes
Total Time: 45 minutes minutes
Ingredients
- 2 lb bag frozen hash browns
- 1 can cream of chicken soup
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 stick butter – melted
- 2 cups grated cheddar cheese
- salt & pepper to taste
Topping
- 1 stick butter – melted
- 2 cups corn flakes
Instructions
Preheat over to 375 degrees.
Mix first 6 ingredients together in a large bowl.
2 lb bag frozen hash browns, 1 can cream of chicken soup, 1 cup sour cream, 1 stick butter – melted, 2 cups grated cheddar cheese, salt & pepper to taste
Add cheesy potatoes to a 9×13 baking dish.
Melt 1 stick of butter and pour over cornflakes in a small bowl – mix well.
1 stick butter – melted
Add cornflakes mixture evenly to the top of the casserole
2 cups corn flakes
Bake uncovered for 35-40 minutes until casserole is hot and bubbly.
Video
Nutrition
Calories: 184kcal | Carbohydrates: 16g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 29mg | Sodium: 167mg | Potassium: 264mg | Fiber: 1g | Vitamin A: 350IU | Vitamin C: 6.8mg | Calcium: 164mg | Iron: 1.6mg
Did you make this recipe?Mention @kasey_allthingsmamma or tag #allthingsmamma!
Pin this recipe for later!
Categories: Favorites, Recipes, Side Dishes
About Kasey Schwartz
For over 15 years, Kasey Schwartz, the mastermind behind All Things Mamma, has been the ultimate go-to for mouthwatering family recipes. Her work has been featured on Today.com, Buzz Feed, Better Homes and Gardens, and more, making her your go-to mom next door for all things delicious and family-friendly.
Read More About Me