Easy Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe (with Hominy) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Influencer, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Jump to Recipe

This fast and easy Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe with hominy, black beans, and corn takes 30 minutes to make in one pot. Just add your favorite toppings, like avocado, cilantro, or cheese, and you have a fiesta-worthy meal perfect for busy weeknights.

This is easily the best chicken tortilla soup recipe around; at least, that's what our meal assembly store customers told us when they made it or shrimp tortilla soup! It's delicious and healthy. Plus, it's the perfect combination of fresh and convenience ingredients. Using leftover lemon pepper chicken or rotisserie chicken and pantry items shaves off precious prep time. It has hominy, too, which is a nod to the authentic flavors you would find in a traditional Mexican soup. Are you making this for a casual weekend dinner? You'll have plenty of time to make side dishes likeeasy guacamole dipand homemadelow-carb tortilla chips! If you've swooned over white chicken chili with cream cheese, think of this as its zesty cousin. Unlike the creamy base of the chili, tortilla soup with chicken boasts a thick, tomato-rich broth brimming with Mexican spices.

Jump to: Ingredient Notes

Directions with Pictures

Toppings

Top Tips

FAQ

Storage and Make-Ahead

More Southwestern Recipes

📋 Recipe

Ingredient Notes Here's what you'll need to make Southwestern chicken tortilla soup: Cooked chicken, diced or shredded - Be sure that the seasonings used on the chicken make sense. Slow cooker 3-ingredient salsa chicken works great. Grilled chicken or rotisserie chicken are also fantastic. Frozen cubed chicken does not need to be defrosted first! This soup CAN be made with fresh chicken. See the FAQ section below.

Be sure that the seasonings used on the chicken make sense. Slow cooker works great. Grilled chicken or rotisserie chicken are also fantastic. Whole corn kernels - Fresh corn really makes this soup pop with flavor. It takes about 2 minutes to microwave corn on the cob . You'll only need 1 large ear of corn. Frozen corn does not need to be defrosted first.

- Fresh corn really makes this soup pop with flavor. It takes about 2 minutes to . You'll only need 1 large ear of corn. Frozen corn does not need to be defrosted first. Chicken broth or vegetable broth - Use a low-salt brand since canned items in this recipe also contain salt.

- Use a low-salt brand since canned items in this recipe also contain salt. White hominy- You'll find this ingredient in the canned goods aisle. I bet you'll want toppings! Check out the idea list below.

Please see the recipe card at the bottom of this post for the complete list of ingredients with measurements plus recipe instructions.

Directions with Pictures Here's how to make tortilla soup with chicken in one pot on the stovetop in under 30 minutes. Have all the ingredients prepped before you begin and the soup will quickly come together. Step 1. Heat olive oil in a large Dutch oven or stock pot over medium-high heat. Add diced onion and sauté for about 5 minutes to soften. Next add minced garlic, chili powder, and oregano. Stir and cook for about 1 minute more. Step 2. Add diced or shredded chicken and everything else (except the toppings) to the pot and bring the soup to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 - 15 minutes. The flavors will continue to meld and mingle, so you don't have to remove the soup immediately.

Step 3. Ladle into bowls and top with tortilla strips or crushed tortillas and toppings of your choice. A splash of fresh lime juice is a must!

Top Tips You don't need to defrost frozen ingredients, like corn, hominy, or chicken!

When there are various diets in your house, prepare and cook tortilla soup and cook the chicken separately. Serve it on the side, along with all the other toppings. Now, everyone is happy! This recipe is gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan without the chicken.

Buy twice the ingredients and follow the make-ahead tips to make extra chicken tortilla soup for the freezer.

FAQ

How do you thicken chicken tortilla soup? This soup is hearty. If you want to thicken it, puree about ¼ cup of the hominy or corn to naturally thicken the soup, as we did for creamycorn and crab soup. It works beautifully and keeps the soup gluten-free. What is hominy? Hominy has a chewy texture and a mild, slightly earthy flavor, distinct from regular corn, with a hint of nuttiness. It's created by soaking corn kernels until the outer hull and germ are removed, causing them to swell and soften. Read more about What Kind of Corn is Hominy at The Spruce. Can you make this with uncooked chicken? Yes! Simply add boneless chicken breasts pounded to an even thickness to the soup along with all the other ingredients. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until the chicken is cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F. It usually takes 10-15 minutes. Lift it out and shred or cube and return to the soup. We use this poaching technique to make lemon chicken soup with cauliflower rice. Bonus: It's still a 30-minute recipe!

Storage and Make-Ahead Storage Store leftover chicken tortilla soup in an airtight container in the refrigerator for about 3 days or the freezer for 2 months. Reheat on the stovetop or microwave. Make-Ahead and Freeze This is the exact recipe we used at our Make Ahead Meal Kitchens. Add all the prepped ingredients, including cooked chicken to a freezer bag. Of course, save any topping for serving day. Remove excess air from the plastic bag and store it flat so it will defrost quickly. When you're ready to make chicken tortilla soup, defrost the bag overnight in the refrigerator. Pour the contents into a large pot, bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes.

More Southwestern Recipes

Easy Corn and Black Bean Salsa Recipe

Stacked Burrito Pie Casserole {Freezer-Friendly}

Cowboy Chicken Recipe

Did you make this recipe?

Please leave a rating and tell us how you liked it!

📋 Recipe

Easy Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe with Hominy This fast and easy Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe with hominy, black beans, and corn takes 30 minutes to make in one pot. See Also Great Expectations {Recipe: Root Beer Float Cupcakes with Swiss Meringue Buttercream} 5 from 4 votes Print Pin Rate Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes Total Time: 25 minutes minutes Servings: 4 servings Author: Marjory Pilley Ingredients ▢ 2 teaspoons olive oil

▢ 1 cup onion diced

▢ 2 garlic cloves minced

▢ 1 teaspoon chili powder

▢ 1 teaspoon dried oregano or 1 Tablespoon fresh

▢ 28 ounces crushed tomatoes

▢ 2 cups chicken broth, low salt or vegetable broth

▢ 15 ounces black beans rinsed and drained

▢ 15 ounces hominy rinsed and drained

▢ 1 cup corn kernels fresh or frozen

▢ 4 ounces mild green chiles diced

▢ 2 cups cooked chicken cubed or shredded

▢ 16 tortilla chips

▢ Optional toppings: squeeze of lime juice, shredded cheese, sour cream, avocado slices, cilantro Instructions Heat olive oil in a large stock pot over medium-high heat. Add diced onions and sauté for about 5 minutes to soften.

Next add minced garlic, chili powder, and oregano. Stir and cook for about 1 minute more.

Add everything else (except for any toppings) to the pot and bring the soup to a boil. Note: Frozen ingredients do not need to be defrosted first.

Reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 - 15 minutes. The flavors will continue to meld and mingle, so you don't have to take it off right away.

Ladle into bowls and top with crushed tortillas and your favorite toppings, and enjoy. A squeeze of fresh lime juice is so good! Notes You'll find step-by-step pictures, serving ideas, and more above! Topping Ideas: Take a bowl of chicken tortilla soup to the next level by preparing a topping bar and include ingredients like these: Shredded cheeses such as Colby Jack, Monterey Jack, Cheddar or Cotija

Lime wedges - this is a must at our house!

Avocado cubes or slices

Fresh cilantro

Sour cream

Guacamole - use our one avocado guacamole recipe for a small batch!

for a small batch! Finely diced red onion

Green onion, sliced thin

Salsa Low-Carb Suggestions:This soup is full of wholesome ingredients. It's high in carbs and high in fiber. You reduce the carb count a bit by using less hominy and corn and using low-carb tortilla chips. Storage: Store leftover chicken tortilla soup in an airtight container in the refrigerator for about 3 days or the freezer for 2 months. Reheat on the stovetop or microwave. Make-Ahead and Freeze: This is the exact recipe we used at our Make Ahead Meal Kitchens. Add all the prepped ingredients, including cooked chicken to a freezer bag. Of course, save any topping for serving day. Remove excess air from the plastic bag and store it flat so it will defrost quickly. When you're ready to make chicken tortilla soup, defrost the bag overnight in the refrigerator. Pour the contents into a large pot, bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Grab 5 Low-Carb Saucesand get more easy, healthy recipes! JOIN HERE Nutrition Calories: 468kcal | Carbohydrates: 61g | Protein: 35g | Fat: 12g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g | Monounsaturated Fat: 5g | Trans Fat: 0.01g | Cholesterol: 53mg | Sodium: 597mg | Potassium: 1409mg | Fiber: 16g | Sugar: 13g | Vitamin A: 674IU | Vitamin C: 32mg | Calcium: 155mg | Iron: 7mg Nutritional and Food Safety Disclaimer

This recipe was originally published on April 10, 2018, and has been updated to improve the reader experience.