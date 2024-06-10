At-Home Fish Fry: 18 Recipes to Make During Lent (2024)

A classic mayonnaise-based sauce, traditionally served with deep- or pan-fried fish — no fish fry would be complete without it.

Once a week, a fish-and-chips truck rolls into Methlick, the near-restaurant-less Scottish town where Matt Canlis lives. This version of the British staple was developed into frying fish in a wonderfully light beer batter.

A fish sandwich doesn't have to be deep-fried and doesn't have to be off your list of "healthy" foods. Try our version with a tangy, zesty pineapple slaw. It's worth taking the extra minute to chop pineapple slices instead of using crushed pineapple — the crushed is too small and disappears into the slaw.

This baked-breaded cod is a healthy alternative to traditional fried fish, using organic whole-wheat breadcrumbs and organic whole-wheat flour instead of refined versions.

This beer batter can also be used for chicken tenders, onion rings, and zucchini slices.

Mmm... fish tacos. Ours are just as crispy (yeah, they're fried) as On the Border's, but with a third of the calories. Increíble!

Known as bolinhos in Portuguese ("little cakes"), these croquettes are Daniel Boulud's take on a classic Brazilian bar food. Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, with plump chunks of salt cod, they are a terrific match for zippy caipirinhas.

Grilling the fish and making a sauce with fat-free fromage blanc (a fresh, spoonable cheese) keeps the calorie count down in this variation on the classic fried-fish sandwich. While any white fish will work well here, catfish is a sustainable choice and a great source of vitamin B12.

This crispy, oven-baked fish is full of flavor and ready in just 30 minutes.

The beer-battered fish in these tacos is fried twice — the first can be done up to a day ahead; the second is done quickly right before serving. Mexican oregano is stronger than the Mediterranean variety and can be found at Latin markets or at penzeys.com; you can also substitute the Mediterranean version.

Want to add a hearty dose of salmon to pasta? Easy. This recipe uses Gorton's Simply Bake Salmon fillets that cook right in the foil packaging for a zero-prep, no-mess way to bulk up angel hair.

Here's a way to get crispy fish and potatoes without lots of oil. To keep the fat profile low, serve with Low-Fat Tartar Sauce made with light mayonnaise and nonfat yogurt or simply sprinkle with malt vinegar.

Same crunch as the classic, but way easier to cook.

Who doesn't love a good fish fry? It seems like all it takes is a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to bring the family together around a plate of crunchy, golden-fried fish. These fifteen fish recipes, reminiscent of the flavors and textures of a traditional fish fry, are guaranteed winners, so get the lemon wedges ready!Looking for more meatless family meals? Try these seriously delicious vegetarian dinners.

FAQs

Fish is often served on Friday nights during Lent, the Christian season of repentance, as a restaurant special or through church fundraisers. A fish fry may include potato pancakes (with accompanying side dishes of sour cream or applesauce) and sliced caraway rye bread if served in a German restaurant or area.

Pour about 1/2-inch of oil into a large skillet and heat over medium-high heat until the oil shimmers. Working in batches, fry the fillets until golden brown and crisp, about 6 minutes.

Chill fish filets in ice water. Pour Louisiana Fish Fry Breading Mix into a container, leaving enough room to cover the fish. Remove a filet from the ice water and let it drip dry a bit. Dredge the filet in the fry mix, making sure fish is completely covered.

Combine corn meal, flour, chili powder, salt, garlic powder and pepper in shallow bowl or baking pan. In medium bowl, beat egg and water with fork until well blended. Dip fish fillet in corn meal mixture, coating all sides of fillet.

Typically, food at a Lenten Friday fish fry is served at a church hall or other community center and involves fried (or baked) cod, perch, or similar fish. The food is usually prepared and served by members of the church.

Fish (and shellfish), unlike mammals and birds, are cold-blooded. Given that fish is a permitted food during Lenten Fridays, it has become a tradition in parts of the United States for churches to offer a fish-fry dinner during the Fridays of Lent.

In a 3-quart bowl, soak fish in milk for 15-20 minutes. The casein protein in milk binds to the trimethylamine in the fish flesh, reducing the “fishy” odor.

It depends on what type of crust your looking for and what flavor you want that crust to have. I like flour if I want a thicker crunchier texture and cornmeal if I want a lighter flavored (think flavored with spices) crust. Experiment, see what you like best.

It's a flavorful blend of cornmeal, garlic, salt and other spices traditionally used as a total seasoning for your favorite fish, oysters, shrimp, meat or vegetables.

Before you fry the fish in hot oil, season it with herbs and spices to enhance the fish's flavor. There are various ways to season fish before frying it. If you like southern-style catfish, try seasoning it with cornmeal. Or, if you'd prefer a simpler route, try seasoning whitefish with beer and breadcrumbs.

Egg yolk: Egg yolk is a power-packed food that is easy to make into preparation for newly hatched fry. Hard boil an egg, take the yolk and wrap in a small piece of gauze, compressing it so small portions protrude through the cloth. Hang it in the tank and the fry will feed off it.

Fish, Fridays & Lent



It simply meant abstaining from eating the flesh of warm-blooded animals—since the thinking goes, Jesus was a warm-blooded animal. Fish, though, which are cold blooded were considered okay to eat on fasting days.

German and Polish Catholic immigrants settled in Milwaukee in the 1860s and began the tradition of the Friday fish fry. During Lent, they didn't eat meat on Fridays, instead eating the fish they caught in Lake Michigan.

In the mid-1960s, the Catholic church changed the rules around abstaining from animal meat every Friday of the year and just required parishioners to do so on Fridays during Lent, but by then, “going out for fish” on Fridays was simply an integral part of Wisconsin life.

The practice of abstaining from meat during Lent typically refers to the flesh of warm-blooded land animals, such as cows, pigs, and chickens. Seafood, including oysters and clams, is not considered meat in this context and is often allowed as an alternative source of protein.