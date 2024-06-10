At-Home Fish Fry: 18 Recipes to Make During Lent (2024)

Air Fryer Fish Parmesan-Crusted Cod Sandwiches with Bacon-Brussels Sprout Slaw Lightened-Up Fish and Chips Salmon over Garlicky Angel Hair and Cherry Tomatoes Catfish Po' Boy Island-Spiced Fish Sticks Ensenada Fish Tacos Crispy Fish with Smashed Peas and Oven Fries Crispy Fish Sandwiches with Herb Remoulade Crunchy Fish Sticks with Carrot-Apple Slaw Salt Cod Croquettes Healthier Fish Tacos Beer-Battered Fish Cornmeal-Coated Catfish Fingers Crunchy Cod Crispy Fish Sandwich with Pineapple Slaw Fried Beer-Battered Fish and Chips with Dilled Tartar Sauce Tartar Sauce FAQs
At-Home Fish Fry: 18 Recipes to Make During Lent (1)

Who doesn't love a good fish fry? It seems like all it takes is a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to bring the family together around a plate of crunchy, golden-fried fish. These fifteen fish recipes, reminiscent of the flavors and textures of a traditional fish fry, are guaranteed winners, so get the lemon wedges ready!Looking for more meatless family meals? Try these seriously delicious vegetarian dinners.

1

Air Fryer Fish

At-Home Fish Fry: 18 Recipes to Make During Lent (3)

Same crunch as the classic, but way easier to cook.

Get the recipe from Delish.

2

Parmesan-Crusted Cod Sandwiches with Bacon-Brussels Sprout Slaw

At-Home Fish Fry: 18 Recipes to Make During Lent (5)

Fillet-Oh-YES: Make a fish sandwich that hits all the spots by topping Gorton's Gourmet Fillets Parmesan-Crusted Cod with a super-simple bacon-y slaw.

Recipe: Parmesan-Crusted Cod Sandwiches with Bacon-Brussels Sprout Slaw

3

Lightened-Up Fish and Chips

At-Home Fish Fry: 18 Recipes to Make During Lent (7)

Here's a way to get crispy fish and potatoes without lots of oil. To keep the fat profile low, serve with Low-Fat Tartar Sauce made with light mayonnaise and nonfat yogurt or simply sprinkle with malt vinegar.

Recipe: Lightened-Up Fish and Chips

4

Salmon over Garlicky Angel Hair and Cherry Tomatoes

At-Home Fish Fry: 18 Recipes to Make During Lent (9)

Want to add a hearty dose of salmon to pasta? Easy. This recipe uses Gorton's Simply Bake Salmon fillets that cook right in the foil packaging for a zero-prep, no-mess way to bulk up angel hair.

Recipe: Salmon over Garlicky Angel Hair and Cherry Tomatoes

5

Catfish Po' Boy

At-Home Fish Fry: 18 Recipes to Make During Lent (11)

This New Orleans special comes dressed with perky, ripe tomatoes and tangy tartar sauce.

Recipe: Catfish Po' Boy

6

Island-Spiced Fish Sticks

At-Home Fish Fry: 18 Recipes to Make During Lent (13)

Turn cod fillets into spicy fish sticks, using thyme, allspice, a jalapeño chile pepper, and a coating of panko bread crumbs.

Recipe: Island-Spiced Fish Sticks

7

Ensenada Fish Tacos

At-Home Fish Fry: 18 Recipes to Make During Lent (15)

The beer-battered fish in these tacos is fried twice — the first can be done up to a day ahead; the second is done quickly right before serving. Mexican oregano is stronger than the Mediterranean variety and can be found at Latin markets or at penzeys.com; you can also substitute the Mediterranean version.

Recipe: Ensenada Fish Tacos

8

Crispy Fish with Smashed Peas and Oven Fries

At-Home Fish Fry: 18 Recipes to Make During Lent (17)

This crispy, oven-baked fish is full of flavor and ready in just 30 minutes.

Recipe: Crispy Fish with Smashed Peas and Oven Fries

9

Crispy Fish Sandwiches with Herb Remoulade

Grilling the fish and making a sauce with fat-free fromage blanc (a fresh, spoonable cheese) keeps the calorie count down in this variation on the classic fried-fish sandwich. While any white fish will work well here, catfish is a sustainable choice and a great source of vitamin B12.

Recipe: Crispy Fish Sandwiches with Herb Rémoulade

10

Crunchy Fish Sticks with Carrot-Apple Slaw

At-Home Fish Fry: 18 Recipes to Make During Lent (21)

Battered in a crispy, spicy coating, these fish sticks and the healthy veggie slaw served alongside make a quick and satisfying weeknight dinner.

Recipe: Crunchy Fish Sticks with Carrot-Apple Slaw

11

Salt Cod Croquettes

At-Home Fish Fry: 18 Recipes to Make During Lent (23)

Known as bolinhos in Portuguese ("little cakes"), these croquettes are Daniel Boulud's take on a classic Brazilian bar food. Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, with plump chunks of salt cod, they are a terrific match for zippy caipirinhas.

Recipe: Salt Cod Croquettes

12

Healthier Fish Tacos

At-Home Fish Fry: 18 Recipes to Make During Lent (25)

Mmm... fish tacos. Ours are just as crispy (yeah, they're fried) as On the Border's, but with a third of the calories. Increíble!

Recipe: Broiled Salmon with Spinach-and-Feta Saute

13

Beer-Battered Fish

At-Home Fish Fry: 18 Recipes to Make During Lent (27)

This beer batter can also be used for chicken tenders, onion rings, and zucchini slices.

Recipe: Beer-Battered Fish

14

Cornmeal-Coated Catfish Fingers

At-Home Fish Fry: 18 Recipes to Make During Lent (29)

Cornmeal-Coated Catfish Fingers take a piquant touch from the addition of cayenne pepper.

Recipe: Cornmeal-Coated Catfish Fingers

15

Crunchy Cod

At-Home Fish Fry: 18 Recipes to Make During Lent (31)

This baked-breaded cod is a healthy alternative to traditional fried fish, using organic whole-wheat breadcrumbs and organic whole-wheat flour instead of refined versions.

Recipe: Crunchy Cod

16

Crispy Fish Sandwich with Pineapple Slaw

At-Home Fish Fry: 18 Recipes to Make During Lent (33)

A fish sandwich doesn't have to be deep-fried and doesn't have to be off your list of "healthy" foods. Try our version with a tangy, zesty pineapple slaw. It's worth taking the extra minute to chop pineapple slices instead of using crushed pineapple — the crushed is too small and disappears into the slaw.

Recipe: Crispy Fish Sandwich with Pineapple Slaw

17

Fried Beer-Battered Fish and Chips with Dilled Tartar Sauce

At-Home Fish Fry: 18 Recipes to Make During Lent (35)

Once a week, a fish-and-chips truck rolls into Methlick, the near-restaurant-less Scottish town where Matt Canlis lives. This version of the British staple was developed into frying fish in a wonderfully light beer batter.

Recipe: Fried Beer-Battered Fish and Chips with Dilled Tartar Sauce

18

Tartar Sauce

At-Home Fish Fry: 18 Recipes to Make During Lent (37)

A classic mayonnaise-based sauce, traditionally served with deep- or pan-fried fish — no fish fry would be complete without it.

Recipe: Tartar Sauce

FAQs

What is Lent fish fry? ›

Fish is often served on Friday nights during Lent, the Christian season of repentance, as a restaurant special or through church fundraisers. A fish fry may include potato pancakes (with accompanying side dishes of sour cream or applesauce) and sliced caraway rye bread if served in a German restaurant or area.

View More
How to fry fish at home? ›

Pour about 1/2-inch of oil into a large skillet and heat over medium-high heat until the oil shimmers. Working in batches, fry the fillets until golden brown and crisp, about 6 minutes.

Get More Info Here
How to use fish fry seasoning mix? ›

Chill fish filets in ice water. Pour Louisiana Fish Fry Breading Mix into a container, leaving enough room to cover the fish. Remove a filet from the ice water and let it drip dry a bit. Dredge the filet in the fry mix, making sure fish is completely covered.

Discover More Details
What is fish fry made of? ›

Combine corn meal, flour, chili powder, salt, garlic powder and pepper in shallow bowl or baking pan. In medium bowl, beat egg and water with fork until well blended. Dip fish fillet in corn meal mixture, coating all sides of fillet.

View Details
What kind of fish for Lent? ›

Typically, food at a Lenten Friday fish fry is served at a church hall or other community center and involves fried (or baked) cod, perch, or similar fish. The food is usually prepared and served by members of the church.

Discover More Details
What can you eat fish during Lent? ›

Fish (and shellfish), unlike mammals and birds, are cold-blooded. Given that fish is a permitted food during Lenten Fridays, it has become a tradition in parts of the United States for churches to offer a fish-fry dinner during the Fridays of Lent.

Learn More
What do you soak fish in before frying? ›

In a 3-quart bowl, soak fish in milk for 15-20 minutes. The casein protein in milk binds to the trimethylamine in the fish flesh, reducing the “fishy” odor.

Keep Reading
Do you use flour or cornmeal to fry fish? ›

It depends on what type of crust your looking for and what flavor you want that crust to have. I like flour if I want a thicker crunchier texture and cornmeal if I want a lighter flavored (think flavored with spices) crust. Experiment, see what you like best.

Learn More Now
What is fish fry seasoning? ›

It's a flavorful blend of cornmeal, garlic, salt and other spices traditionally used as a total seasoning for your favorite fish, oysters, shrimp, meat or vegetables.

Show Me More
Do you season fish before fish fry? ›

Before you fry the fish in hot oil, season it with herbs and spices to enhance the fish's flavor. There are various ways to season fish before frying it. If you like southern-style catfish, try seasoning it with cornmeal. Or, if you'd prefer a simpler route, try seasoning whitefish with beer and breadcrumbs.

Learn More Now

How to make food for fish fry? ›

Egg yolk: Egg yolk is a power-packed food that is easy to make into preparation for newly hatched fry. Hard boil an egg, take the yolk and wrap in a small piece of gauze, compressing it so small portions protrude through the cloth. Hang it in the tank and the fry will feed off it.

Learn More
What does fish Lent mean? ›

Fish, Fridays & Lent

It simply meant abstaining from eating the flesh of warm-blooded animals—since the thinking goes, Jesus was a warm-blooded animal. Fish, though, which are cold blooded were considered okay to eat on fasting days.

Read More
Where did Lent fish fry come from? ›

German and Polish Catholic immigrants settled in Milwaukee in the 1860s and began the tradition of the Friday fish fry. During Lent, they didn't eat meat on Fridays, instead eating the fish they caught in Lake Michigan.

Discover More
What is the history of Lent fish fry? ›

In the mid-1960s, the Catholic church changed the rules around abstaining from animal meat every Friday of the year and just required parishioners to do so on Fridays during Lent, but by then, “going out for fish” on Fridays was simply an integral part of Wisconsin life.

Get More Info
What is Lent seafood? ›

The practice of abstaining from meat during Lent typically refers to the flesh of warm-blooded land animals, such as cows, pigs, and chickens. Seafood, including oysters and clams, is not considered meat in this context and is often allowed as an alternative source of protein.

View More
