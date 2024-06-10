At-Home Fish Fry: 18 Recipes to Make During Lent (2024)

Who doesn't love a good fish fry? It seems like all it takes is a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to bring the family together around a plate of crunchy, golden-fried fish. These fifteen fish recipes, reminiscent of the flavors and textures of a traditional fish fry, are guaranteed winners, so get the lemon wedges ready!Looking for more meatless family meals? Try these seriously delicious vegetarian dinners.
1
Air Fryer Fish
Same crunch as the classic, but way easier to cook.
Get the recipe from Delish.
2
Parmesan-Crusted Cod Sandwiches with Bacon-Brussels Sprout Slaw
Fillet-Oh-YES: Make a fish sandwich that hits all the spots by topping Gorton's Gourmet Fillets Parmesan-Crusted Cod with a super-simple bacon-y slaw.
Recipe: Parmesan-Crusted Cod Sandwiches with Bacon-Brussels Sprout Slaw
3
Lightened-Up Fish and Chips
Here's a way to get crispy fish and potatoes without lots of oil. To keep the fat profile low, serve with Low-Fat Tartar Sauce made with light mayonnaise and nonfat yogurt or simply sprinkle with malt vinegar.
Recipe: Lightened-Up Fish and Chips
4
Salmon over Garlicky Angel Hair and Cherry Tomatoes
Want to add a hearty dose of salmon to pasta? Easy. This recipe uses Gorton's Simply Bake Salmon fillets that cook right in the foil packaging for a zero-prep, no-mess way to bulk up angel hair.
Recipe: Salmon over Garlicky Angel Hair and Cherry Tomatoes
5
Catfish Po' Boy
This New Orleans special comes dressed with perky, ripe tomatoes and tangy tartar sauce.
Recipe: Catfish Po' Boy
6
Island-Spiced Fish Sticks
Turn cod fillets into spicy fish sticks, using thyme, allspice, a jalapeño chile pepper, and a coating of panko bread crumbs.
Recipe: Island-Spiced Fish Sticks
7
Ensenada Fish Tacos
The beer-battered fish in these tacos is fried twice — the first can be done up to a day ahead; the second is done quickly right before serving. Mexican oregano is stronger than the Mediterranean variety and can be found at Latin markets or at penzeys.com; you can also substitute the Mediterranean version.
Recipe: Ensenada Fish Tacos
8
Crispy Fish with Smashed Peas and Oven Fries
This crispy, oven-baked fish is full of flavor and ready in just 30 minutes.
Recipe: Crispy Fish with Smashed Peas and Oven Fries
9
Crispy Fish Sandwiches with Herb Remoulade
Grilling the fish and making a sauce with fat-free fromage blanc (a fresh, spoonable cheese) keeps the calorie count down in this variation on the classic fried-fish sandwich. While any white fish will work well here, catfish is a sustainable choice and a great source of vitamin B12.
Recipe: Crispy Fish Sandwiches with Herb Rémoulade
10
Crunchy Fish Sticks with Carrot-Apple Slaw
Battered in a crispy, spicy coating, these fish sticks and the healthy veggie slaw served alongside make a quick and satisfying weeknight dinner.
Recipe: Crunchy Fish Sticks with Carrot-Apple Slaw
11
Salt Cod Croquettes
Known as bolinhos in Portuguese ("little cakes"), these croquettes are Daniel Boulud's take on a classic Brazilian bar food. Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, with plump chunks of salt cod, they are a terrific match for zippy caipirinhas.
Recipe: Salt Cod Croquettes
12
Healthier Fish Tacos
Mmm... fish tacos. Ours are just as crispy (yeah, they're fried) as On the Border's, but with a third of the calories. Increíble!
Recipe: Broiled Salmon with Spinach-and-Feta Saute
13
Beer-Battered Fish
This beer batter can also be used for chicken tenders, onion rings, and zucchini slices.
Recipe: Beer-Battered Fish
14
Cornmeal-Coated Catfish Fingers
Cornmeal-Coated Catfish Fingers take a piquant touch from the addition of cayenne pepper.
Recipe: Cornmeal-Coated Catfish Fingers
15
Crunchy Cod
This baked-breaded cod is a healthy alternative to traditional fried fish, using organic whole-wheat breadcrumbs and organic whole-wheat flour instead of refined versions.
Recipe: Crunchy Cod
16
Crispy Fish Sandwich with Pineapple Slaw
A fish sandwich doesn't have to be deep-fried and doesn't have to be off your list of "healthy" foods. Try our version with a tangy, zesty pineapple slaw. It's worth taking the extra minute to chop pineapple slices instead of using crushed pineapple — the crushed is too small and disappears into the slaw.
Recipe: Crispy Fish Sandwich with Pineapple Slaw
17
Fried Beer-Battered Fish and Chips with Dilled Tartar Sauce
Once a week, a fish-and-chips truck rolls into Methlick, the near-restaurant-less Scottish town where Matt Canlis lives. This version of the British staple was developed into frying fish in a wonderfully light beer batter.
Recipe: Fried Beer-Battered Fish and Chips with Dilled Tartar Sauce
18
Tartar Sauce
A classic mayonnaise-based sauce, traditionally served with deep- or pan-fried fish — no fish fry would be complete without it.
Recipe: Tartar Sauce