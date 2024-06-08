Easy Chocolate Florentines Recipe | Kitchen Mason (2024)

Jump to Printable Recipe Jump to Picture Recipe

This super easy chocolate florentines recipe is perfect for the Christmas holidays! I find it so rewarding to make something from scratch (just like when I created my easy shortcrust pastry mince pies recipe) and I know you will too.

Crispy and smothered in glorious dark chocolate – florentine biscuits are a rich and indulgent treat that should be enjoyed by everyone! There’s even a really easy vegan option in this post. Want to know more? Read on…

Chocolate florentines are such a satisfying biscuit to make. Watching them spread on that baking tray is like watching your children grow! It’s just so exciting, and one of those bakes that gives you a warm fuzzy feeling inside, you know?

They’re ideal for having in the biscuit tin when guest come over during the holidays but they’d also make a really beautiful homemade gift too. Simply wrap in clear cellophane and tie with curling ribbon to make them look the part. Plus, they keep well for ages too! Meaning you can make them ahead of time. Win.

Florentine ingredient substitutions

Without a doubt! Everyone has different tastes so it’s understandable that this is an inevitable part of baking at home. Here are some tips to help you substitute without a hitch…

Don’t like dark chocolate? Use milk, white or even chocolate orange instead. Whatever takes your fancy!

Not a fan of cranberries? You could use raisins, sultanas, glacé cherries or dried cherries in their place.

Don’t want to include cornflakes? Switch them out for 50g of candied peel for a fruitier, chewier florentine.

Can’t get golden syrup? Light corn syrup or agave nectar are your friends. (Although note that this will affect the overall flavour.)

Need dairy free florentines? Switch out the butter for a dairy free version.

Want to learn more about how to substitute ingredients? Check out baking for beginners.

Best chocolate for florentines

This is all down to interpretation. Traditionally, dark chocolate is used which can be very rich and sometimes bitter. If you stay down this road, make sure you use the best you can afford as this plays a big part in the overall flavour of florentines.

If you’ve got more of a sweet tooth, use a good quality milk chocolate instead. Feel like experimenting? Go nuts! Try Terry’s Chocolate Orange, white chocolate, your favourite branded chocolate… whatever your heart desires. Any will work just fine.

How do you get florentines off the baking tray?

100% the most fool proof thing you can do is make sure you line your baking tray first. I like to use a reusable silicone mat but baking paper will work well too. A lot of it is in the timing though. Leave freshly baked florentines on the tray for a few minutes to cool/begin to harden, then carefully slide them onto a flat spatula and transfer to a cooling rack.

Although, if they just won’t come off and are stuck to the tray – pop them back into the oven for a minute to warm and loosen a little before trying again.

Are florentines expensive to make?

They may use slightly pricier ingredients than most biscuits but this florentines recipe isn’t that expensive to make, no. Because you get so many biscuits out of such a small amount of dough, you don’t actually need much of each ingredient – making your pennies stretch a little bit further 🙂

How long do chocolate florentines keep for?

This is one of the best bits about this florentines recipe – they keep well for ages!! Chocolate florentines will easily last for up to 1 month when stored in an air tight container in a cool, dry place. One of the many reasons why this makes a great homemade gift as you can make them a little in advance, taking some of the stress out of Christmas!

Can I make these florentines vegan?

You absolutely can, yes! Simply switch out the butter for a vegan alternative (such as Flora Buttery) and make sure you use vegan chocolate. A lot of dark chocolate is accidentally vegan anyway but do always check the labels, especially if you’re making them for allergy sufferers.

Please also note that regular Kellogs Cornflakes are not vegan (due to the vitamin D used) so either make sure the cornflakes you get are vegan friendly or switch them out for 50g of candied peel instead.

Helpful Florentines recipe tips

Don’t chop your ingredients too finely or they will spread too much and become overly thin.

Use the best quality chocolate you can afford as this will play a big part in the overall flavour of your florentines.

Keep a close eye on the chocolate when spreading it onto the florentines and forking on the pattern. It can set quickly and make this tricky!

Make sure you allow plenty of room between each florentine on your baking tray, as they spread a lot .

. Keep a tea towel nearby during the decorating part of this recipe, things are likely to get a bit messy!

Easy Chocolate Florentines – Step by Step Picture Recipe

Here is what you will need to make 15-18.

Ingredients

25g (1/4 Cup) Dried Cranberries, roughly chopped

25g (1/4 Cup) Flaked Almonds, roughly chopped

25g (1/4 Cup) Walnuts, roughly chopped

15g (1/8 Cup) Cornflakes, crushed

45g (1/4 Cup) Butter

45g (1/4 Cup) Soft Light Brown Sugar

45g (1.8 oz) Golden Syrup

55g (1/3 Cup) Plain Flour

200g (7 oz) Dark Chocolate, broken into pieces

Essential equipment

Large baking tray

Silicone baking mat or baking paper

baking paper Medium Saucepan

Small Bowl

Fork

Florentine instructions

First preheat your oven to 180°C/Fan 170°C and line a large baking tray with a silicone baking mat or baking paper. Set to one side until needed.

If you haven’t already, prepare your ingredients. Roughly chop the cranberries (25g | 1/4 Cup), flaked almonds (25g | 1/4 Cup) and walnuts (25g | 1/4 Cup) then crush the cornflakes (15g | 1/8 Cup) with your hands.

Next, weigh the butter (45g | 1/4 Cup), sugar (45g | 1/4 Cup) and golden syrup (45g | 1.8 oz) into a medium sized saucepan.

Then melt it all gently over a low heat until smooth – this will act as the ‘glue’ for our florentines.

Next, add in the flour (55g | 1/3 Cup) and all the prepared ingredients from earlier. (Cranberries, flaked almonds, walnuts and cornflakes.) Give it a really good stir until you get a wet, sticky ‘dough’.

Now we have our florentines dough, it’s time to do some baking!

Baking instructions

Take a teaspoon sized portion of florentine ‘dough’ and place it onto a lined baking tray. Try and keep in a rough ball shape if you can, then repeat for up to 5 more on the same tray. (Depending how big your tray is of course) Make sure you leave PLENTY of room between each one as florentines spread a lot while baking.

Bake for 10-12 mins until golden and thin. If you’ve been watching them while they’ve been in the oven – you’ll notice that the bubbling subsides almost completely by the end of the cooking time.

Allow them to cool on the tray for a couple of minutes until they’re just firm enough to handle. At this point, if you wish, you can neaten them up using a circular metal cookie cutter.

Then carefully slide a flat rubber spatula underneath and transfer them over to a wire rack to cool completely. Repeat these steps until all the dough has been used up. You should get around 15-18 florentine biscuits.

Decoration instructions

Once the florentines have completely cooled, it’s time to melt the chocolate (200g | 7 oz). Break it into a small bowl then heat in 10 second intervals in the microwave until two thirds melted. Make sure you stir well between each time!

When the chocolate is two thirds melted, don’t heat anymore – just stir stir stir until completely melted. (This is the easiest way to temper chocolate so you get that lovely shine! Just don’t allow the chocolate to get too hot for this to work.)

Then dollop a teaspoon full of melted chocolate onto the back of a florentine and spread it out thinly to coat the whole side.

Here’s where you will have to use your own judgement – the fork pattern. You have to time it just right. Leave it too late and the chocolate will have begun setting, making your pattern look ‘scraped’ and unsightly. Do it too early and the pattern won’t appear very defined. You have to do it somewhere in the middle. Have faith my friend – I believe in you! You will totally find the sweet spot, I know it!

Scrape the fork along a florentine (at just the right time) in wiggly lines. Then repeat for the remaining florentines and allow to set at room temperature.

Store in an airtight container at room temperature and consume within 1 month.

