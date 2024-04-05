Giant Cinnamon Roll Scone Recipe (2024)

It's kind of surprising that there aren't any Cooking Notes about the amount of cream in this recipe. Even though there is the note in the ingredient list referencing the cream, "plus more as needed," it would be helpful to include info about how much more cream might need to be added, (much like the addition of ice water when making pie crust) in order to create a "loose dough." While the flavor of the competed scone was quite good and the presentation fun, it was a struggle to get there.