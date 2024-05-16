Easy Flatbread Recipe | 3 Ingredients Only | Hint Of Helen (2024)

Jump to Recipe

With just three store cupboard ingredients (flour, oil and water) you can have a stack of soft flatbread! Not only are they super delicious, cheap and easy to make – they’re very versatile too!

These flatbreads are soft and can be easily wrapped, or topped with ingredients – or, used as the perfect side dish to saucy curries and stews.

The recipe itself is very simple – no yeast is needed as the rising agents in self raising flour creates the bubbles all over. And you really don’t need to have anything besides the basics in the cupboard. I sometimes brush these with garlic butter for a Friday night treat – but generally have them ‘dry’ to mop up a curry sauce.

These flatbreads are really nice to make even if you’re not an experienced bread maker. They’re something I used to make as a young teen whenever mum would make curry. It’s a great way to get used to dough, and a super fun activity to get the kids involved with too!

It’s great to know exactly what’s in the food you eat (rather than shop bought wraps and breads which contain preservatives and unnecessary salt and sugar) and once you’ve tried these you won’t be wanting shop-bought again. These flatbreads are easy and cheap to make – I love them to mop up curry, to use as a wrap, or even as a pizza base.

Practice really does make perfect with these flatbreads, but the main thing to bear in mind if you’re new to this recipe is you’re after a soft dough which is easy to work with. Please don’t adjust the recipe too much (i.e. adding a lot more of either water or flour) but feel free to do what feels natural in small additions (tablespoons).

Store these flatbreads at room temperature in sealed Tupperware or freeze. You can also halve or quarter the recipe if you only need a couple of flatbreads.

How to make easy flatbreads at home

1. Add flour to a large mixing bowl

2. Add in water and oil

3. Stir to form a rough dough using a wooden spoon (or whichever utensil you have)

4. Once the dough has come together – begin to work it with your hands. You want it to be a soft dough, which isn’t sticky, but definitely isn’t firm. Add a little more water if needed (1 tbsp at a time) if the dough is too wet, add flour back – a tbsp at a time.

Once the dough is soft, pour it onto a floured work surface and knead using your hands for 2 minutes

5. Once kneaded, cover with a slightly damp teatowel for 30 minutes

6. After 30 minutes, uncover the dough

7. And sprinkle with a little more flour

8. Divide the dough into 6 equal pieces

10. Begin heating a large, non-stick pan on the hob

11. Whilst it’s heating roll one of them out into a thin, round disk – as thin as you can really

12. Add the dough to the pan (no oil needed – just straight into the dry pan)

13. And cook for 30 sec – 1 minute – until it begins to bubble up

14. Then flip it and cook for a further 1 minute on the other side – don’t over-do it cause you want the flatbreads to remain soft. During the final 10-15 seconds of cooking gently press down on the bread to add some additional browning to the bubbles on the other side.

15. Once the first one is cooked, repeat by rolling out the next flatbread, and repeating the cooking process. I tend to roll my flatbread whilst my last flatbread is cooking – but if you’re new to these I recommend you take your time and roll each one separately. Stack the cooked flatbreads on a plate covered loosely by a slightly damp towel until ready to serve.

Ingredients 250g self-raising flour (plus extra for the worktop)

1 tbsp vegetable oil

Roughly 140ml warm water (don't add all at once - read below)

Amount Per ServingCalories 138Total Fat 3gSaturated Fat 0gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 2gCholesterol 0mgSodium 498mgCarbohydrates 31gFiber 1gSugar 0gProtein 4g