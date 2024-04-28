Low Carb Keto Naan Bread Recipe | Wholesome Yum (2024)

Free Printable: Low Carb & Keto Food List Get It Now

Table Of Contents hide How To Make Keto Naan Bread

What Is Keto Naan?

How Many Carbs In Keto Naan?

Can You Freeze Low Carb Naan?

What To Serve With Keto Naan With Almond Flour:

Tools To Make Low Carb Naan

Low Carb Keto Naan Bread Recipe

I’m still on my Indian food kick! Obviously my chicken kormaand tandoori chicken recipes needed a side dish, and keto naan bread – or low carb naan as it’s also called– is it! This keto naan with almond flour makes a delicious flatbread that pairs perfectly with Indian food, but also would be a great side to soup or salad. I can’t wait to hear what you all think about this keto naan recipe! It just might become your new favorite low carb bread…

Naan sounds like a complicated recipe but this gluten free naan recipe is pretty fool-proof. If you’ve made fathead dough before (you have, right?) you’ll know how easy it is.

And if you haven’t? Well, make this keto naan bread first, and then go make myfathead pizza crust recipe for your next keto pizza night!

If you prefer a lighter, softer texture, try my keto flatbread recipe here, which is more like pita bread.

How To Make Keto Naan Bread

This keto naan with almond flour recipe is made with a twist on myfathead pizza dough recipe. I love usingfathead dough for low carb bread replacements because it has a chewy texture, which makes it taste so similar to the higher carb versions.

First we knead together thefathead dough recipe. Once it comes together, form it into a ball and then we’ll separate into six sections – use a knife to cut like a pie.

Then we roll them into balls and form them into the naan shapes and bake.

PRO TIP: Keto naan bread is supposed to have a rustic shape, so it doesn’t need to be perfectly round, or perfectly shaped. I thought it was easier to just shape with my hands than use a rolling pin, but if you do want to roll it out, make sure to use parchment paper on both sides of the naan so that it doesn’t stick to the rolling pin.

Once it’s done baking and has beautiful golden spots all over, it’s time for the best part! This keto flatbread is topped with an irresistible combination of garlic, butter, and parsley. Don’t even think about skipping this part!

What Is Keto Naan?

Keto naan bread is a low carb flatbread. Traditional naan is an oven-baked flatbread that is found in various Indian and Asian cuisines, but it’s made with flour and definitely isn’t low carb or keto.

I came up with this almond flour flatbread version that’s packed with protein and fiber. Naan often has yogurt in it, so I used keto friendly full-fat Greek yogurt in this one.

How Many Carbs In Keto Naan?

One piece of keto naan has just 6 grams net carbs. Awesome, right? Traditional naan bread has more than 40 grams net carbs.

All the flavor, none of the carbs – that’s what I do here on Wholesome Yum and I’m so glad we can add keto naan with almond flour to our low carb bread list.

Can You Freeze Low Carb Naan?

Yes, you can freeze low carb naan. There are two handy ways to do this.

Make the dough, form a ball, wrap tightly in plastic, and freeze it.When you want to use it, let it thaw completely and then shape into naan pieces. Bake as usual. Pre-bake the keto naan bread.I prefer this option for convenience – no thawing needed! Bake the naan as directed, wrap it, and store in the freezer. When you are ready to enjoy it, simply add the garlic butter and bake for a few more minutes.

What To Serve With Keto Naan With Almond Flour:

Curry and stews are a natural choice for gluten free naan bread (see above!), but it would also make a perfect side for salads and soups. It’s substantial for bread, so you could always just add a little cheese or pesto and call it a meal. And scooping up crack chicken with naan? Droooooool.

Crockpot Slow Cooker Crack Chicken Recipe



Cauliflower Fried Rice – great with naan for a vegetarian keto dinner!

– great with naan for a vegetarian keto dinner! Coconut Curry Soup

Tools To Make Low Carb Naan Tap the links below to see the items used to make this recipe.

Nesting Glass Bowl Set – These are the perfect bowls to make yourfat head dough in and they stack for easy storage.

– These are the perfect bowls to make yourfat head dough in and they stack for easy storage. Nonstick Baking Pan – The only baking sheets I use, they are the best and what you see above.