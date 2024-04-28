Low Carb Keto Naan Bread Recipe | Wholesome Yum (2024)

Low Carb Keto Naan Bread Recipe | Wholesome Yum (1)

Table Of Contents hide

  • How To Make Keto Naan Bread
  • What Is Keto Naan?
  • How Many Carbs In Keto Naan?
  • Can You Freeze Low Carb Naan?
  • What To Serve With Keto Naan With Almond Flour:
  • Tools To Make Low Carb Naan
  • Low Carb Keto Naan Bread Recipe

I’m still on my Indian food kick! Obviously my chicken kormaand tandoori chicken recipes needed a side dish, and keto naan bread – or low carb naan as it’s also called– is it! This keto naan with almond flour makes a delicious flatbread that pairs perfectly with Indian food, but also would be a great side to soup or salad. I can’t wait to hear what you all think about this keto naan recipe! It just might become your new favorite low carb bread

Naan sounds like a complicated recipe but this gluten free naan recipe is pretty fool-proof. If you’ve made fathead dough before (you have, right?) you’ll know how easy it is.

And if you haven’t? Well, make this keto naan bread first, and then go make myfathead pizza crust recipe for your next keto pizza night!

If you prefer a lighter, softer texture, try my keto flatbread recipe here, which is more like pita bread.

How To Make Keto Naan Bread

This keto naan with almond flour recipe is made with a twist on myfathead pizza dough recipe. I love usingfathead dough for low carb bread replacements because it has a chewy texture, which makes it taste so similar to the higher carb versions.

First we knead together thefathead dough recipe. Once it comes together, form it into a ball and then we’ll separate into six sections – use a knife to cut like a pie.

Low Carb Keto Naan Bread Recipe | Wholesome Yum (2)

Then we roll them into balls and form them into the naan shapes and bake.

PRO TIP: Keto naan bread is supposed to have a rustic shape, so it doesn’t need to be perfectly round, or perfectly shaped. I thought it was easier to just shape with my hands than use a rolling pin, but if you do want to roll it out, make sure to use parchment paper on both sides of the naan so that it doesn’t stick to the rolling pin.

Low Carb Keto Naan Bread Recipe | Wholesome Yum (3)

Once it’s done baking and has beautiful golden spots all over, it’s time for the best part! This keto flatbread is topped with an irresistible combination of garlic, butter, and parsley. Don’t even think about skipping this part!

Low Carb Keto Naan Bread Recipe | Wholesome Yum (4)

What Is Keto Naan?

Keto naan bread is a low carb flatbread. Traditional naan is an oven-baked flatbread that is found in various Indian and Asian cuisines, but it’s made with flour and definitely isn’t low carb or keto.

I came up with this almond flour flatbread version that’s packed with protein and fiber. Naan often has yogurt in it, so I used keto friendly full-fat Greek yogurt in this one.

How Many Carbs In Keto Naan?

One piece of keto naan has just 6 grams net carbs. Awesome, right? Traditional naan bread has more than 40 grams net carbs.

All the flavor, none of the carbs – that’s what I do here on Wholesome Yum and I’m so glad we can add keto naan with almond flour to our low carb bread list.

Can You Freeze Low Carb Naan?

Yes, you can freeze low carb naan. There are two handy ways to do this.

  1. Make the dough, form a ball, wrap tightly in plastic, and freeze it.When you want to use it, let it thaw completely and then shape into naan pieces. Bake as usual.
  2. Pre-bake the keto naan bread.I prefer this option for convenience – no thawing needed! Bake the naan as directed, wrap it, and store in the freezer. When you are ready to enjoy it, simply add the garlic butter and bake for a few more minutes.

Low Carb Keto Naan Bread Recipe | Wholesome Yum (5)

What To Serve With Keto Naan With Almond Flour:

Curry and stews are a natural choice for gluten free naan bread (see above!), but it would also make a perfect side for salads and soups. It’s substantial for bread, so you could always just add a little cheese or pesto and call it a meal. And scooping up crack chicken with naan? Droooooool.

  • Crockpot Slow Cooker Crack Chicken Recipe
  • Cauliflower Fried Rice – great with naan for a vegetarian keto dinner!
  • Coconut Curry Soup

Tools To Make Low Carb Naan

Tap the links below to see the items used to make this recipe.

  • Nesting Glass Bowl Set – These are the perfect bowls to make yourfat head dough in and they stack for easy storage.
  • Nonstick Baking Pan – The only baking sheets I use, they are the best and what you see above.

Recipe Card

Low Carb Keto Naan Bread Recipe | Wholesome Yum (7)

4.88 from 139 votes

Low Carb Keto Naan Bread Recipe

Complete your Indian feast with this easy low carb keto naan bread recipe. Keto naan with almond flour is ready in less than 30 minutes, you'll love it!

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Total: 25 minutes

Author: Maya Krampf from WholesomeYum.com

Servings: 6 (adjust to scale recipe)

Recipe Video

US Customary - Metric

Ingredients

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (191 degrees C). Line an extra large baking sheet with parchment paper.

  2. Combine the shredded mozzarella and Greek yogurt in a large bowl. Microwave for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds, until melted and stirrable to be smooth. Stir again at the end until well incorporated. (You can also use a double boiler on the stove if you'd like.)

  3. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir together the almond flour, baking powder, and eggs.

  4. Working quickly while the cheese is still hot, add the flour mixture to the cheese mixture. Knead with your hands, squeezing through your fingers, until a uniform dough forms.

  5. Form the dough into a ball. If it's sticky, chill in the refrigerator for about 15 minutes, just until slightly cool to the touch but not stiff or frigid cold. (This is optional, only if it's too sticky to work with.)

  6. Cut the dough ball into 6 sections, like a pie. Take one piece, roll into a ball, then shape with your hands into a flatbread shape, about 1/4 inch (6 mm) thick.

  7. Bake the naan in the oven for about 8 to 11 minutes, until a few golden brown spots form, but slightly before it looks fully done. If any bubbles form, pop them with a fork to flatten.

  8. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together the butter, garlic powder and fresh parsley. Brush over the naan.

  9. Return the naan to the oven for about 2 more minutes, until more golden brown.

Recipe Notes

Serving size: 1 piece

Want more help and tips on working with the fathead dough used in this recipe? Check my tips in myfathead pizza postor see the complete fathead dough guide inThe Wholesome Yum Easy Keto Cookbook!)

Nutrition Facts

Amount per serving. Serving size in recipe notes above.

Calories370

Fat28g

Protein22g

Total Carbs9g

Net Carbs6g

Fiber3g

Sugar1g

Nutrition facts are provided as a courtesy. Have questions about calculations or why you got a different result? Please see our nutrition policy.

Course:Side Dish

Cuisine:Indian

Keywords:keto naan, low carb naan

Calories: 370 kcal

© Copyright Maya Krampf for Wholesome Yum. Please DO NOT SCREENSHOT OR COPY/PASTE recipes to social media or websites. We'd LOVE for you to share a link with photo instead. 🙂

Easy Low Carb Keto Naan Recipe

Low Carb Keto Naan Bread Recipe | Wholesome Yum (15)

