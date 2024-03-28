Easy German Potato Dumpling Recipe - Cheerful Cook (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy.

PIN RECIPE Jump to Recipe

Classic German Potato Dumplings are one of Germany's most popular comfort foods.

Tender potatoes are combined with egg yolk, butter, and a hint of nutmeg. Simple and delicious!

In Germany, potato dumplings are known as Kartoffelklösse. Say that three times fast. But although the recipe might be hard to pronounce, it is straightforward.

As with most traditional German recipes, there can be regional differences. Some recipes use raw potatoes to make potato dumplings. While I'm sure they are delicious, it was not common in my family.

Never Miss A New Recipe Subscribe to receive the newest recipes,tips, tricks.

Why This Potato Dumpling Recipe Works

Classic - This German potato dumpling recipe is a classic. Keep in mind there are different versions of this recipe. Some use less starch, some more, some use croutons or bread crumbs, and others don't. This is the recipe that I grew up with and the one my family loves.

Leftovers - I love making a large batch of potato dumplings. One of my favorite ways to use leftover dumplings is to slice them in half and fry them in butter. Drizzle with some fresh parsley, and enjoy. Delicious!

Easy Ingredients - Chances are that you don't even have to go shopping to make this recipe.

POTATOES - Look for starch potatoes like Russet or Yukon Gold. Both of them are great choices.

EGGS - For this recipe, you'll only need egg yolks. Save the egg whites to whip up an egg whites omelet.

BUTTER - This is an example of when there are no good substitutions. For this recipe, you'll want to use unsalted butter. Why unsalted? I recommend unsalted butter for all my recipes because the amount of salt varies from brand to brand. Salt can make or break a recipe, and you'll want to be in control of how much you feel comfortable adding.

POTATO FLOUR - You'll find potato flour in most supermarkets. You can also use cornstarch or potato starch.

NUTMEG - Nutmeg is a staple in many German recipes. It adds a warm, slightly sweet, nutty flavor, and a little goes a long way. You can find ground nutmeg in the spice aisle of any supermarket. Alternatively, you can buy whole nutmegs and grind them with a zester. (That's what I do.)

How To Make German Potato Dumplings For detailed instructions, please check the recipe card below.

Boil the potatoes in a large pot of cold water. Pass cooked potatoes through a potato ricer. Add riced potatoes, egg yolks, salt, melted butter, nutmeg, and potato starch into a large bowl until the dough is well combined. Shape the dough into potato balls. Boil water in a large pot. Once the water is boiling, add salt and reduce the heat to a simmer. Drop the dumplings into hot water and cook uncovered until the potato dumplings rise to the water's surface. Remove potato dumplings with a slotted spoon.

📌 Save This Potato Dumpling Recipe!

Recipe Success Tips

BOILING POTATOES - Don't cut the potatoes too small. The larger the pieces of potatoes absorb less liquid. This allows the cooked to combine more easily with the other ingredients needed to make the dumplings. Larger pieces must cook longer, so adjust your cooking time if necessary.

I'm impatient, so I cut the potatoes into medium-sized chunks.

SHAPING THE POTATOES - Wet your hands with water. This will make it easier to shape the potato balls.

HELP! My potatoes are falling apart. It's best to check your dough by making a test dumpling when making dumplings. Instead of dropping a whole batch into the boiling water, add just one. If it falls apart, add more potato starch to your dough.

Serving Suggestions

This recipe is the perfect side dish and goes well with so many other main dishes. Try it with Hungarian Goulash, Schnitzel, or Jägerschnitzel.

And you don't have to look for German recipes; these dumplings will go well with any Sunday roast. You could even serve it with Beef Stroganoff or, my favorite, Chicken Stroganoff!

Add Oma's German Cucumber Salad or the ever-popular Creamy Cucumber Salad, and you've got a delicious dinner.

More Easy and Delicious Side Dishes

HONEY ROASTED SWEET POTATOES

RED CABBAGE - deliciously sweet and tart side dish

ROASTED BROCCOLI AND CAULIFLOWER

SPÄTZLE - classic German egg noodle side dish

CHEESY MASHED POTATOES - the ultimate comfort food

See Also Hungarian Goulash Recipe