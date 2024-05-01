Easy Homemade Bagel Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe -

These Easy Homemade Bagels are so easy yet delicious. Made with only 3 ingredients, this bagel has a nice outer crust and soft inside, this is the only bagel recipe you’ll ever need.

This homemade bagel recipe has become a staple in our house. Not only is it so darn to easy to make, but my girls and I can’t get enough of them. I love how simple this bagel recipe is and the variety of bagels I can make. The best part about it is I can have bagels in about 15 minutes from start to finish when I make them in my air fryer. You can also make these in a traditional oven if you don’t have an air fryer.

For this recipe, you’ll need the following:

Self-rising flour (or make your own self–rising flour if you don’t have any)

Greek yogurt

An egg

Your favorite bagel toppings

How to make Homemade Bagels with 3 Ingredients

Combine 1 cup of self-rising flour and 1 cup of greek yogurt in a bowl and stir until they are fully combined together. Once this is done you will want to place the dough on a floured surface and knead 3-4 times until you form a ball with the dough. You have now made it through the hardest steps!





Separate the dough into 4 equal-sized pieces and then roll them into circles. Lightly flatten them. In homemade bagel recipe fashion, you then get to poke your own hole in the middle of the dough pieces.

The bagels may turn out looking a little rougher then you are used to when you shape them. Trust me that these 3 ingredient bagels will smoothen out while baking.





Once the homemade bagels are put together, you will need a pastry brush. Using this pastry brush, you will brush the top of the bagels with a lightly beaten egg. Seasonings are up to you at this point to put on the top.

The most common bagel toppings are: Everything Bagel Seasoning, Cinnamon Sugar, Asiago Cheese or Cheddar Cheese or Plain (sprinkle the top with a little kosher salt for added flavor).





Air Fryer Bagels

To make air fryer bagels, you will need to lightly spray the Air Fryer Basket with oil and cook on 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 8-10 minutes or until tops are golden and the bagel is cooked through. Remove and allow it to cool.

Oven Baked Bagels

To bake these in the oven, you will need to follow the same above instructions but instead place the bagels on a greased baking sheet about 2 inches apart.. Place in an oven that has been preheated to 450 degrees. Bake for 15 minutes until the tops are golden. Serve and enjoy!

Really Important Notes:

These bagels are not as chewy and robust as store-bought bagels. They’re definitely still good though and perfect for making at home.

Try not to over-knead the dough when making this recipe. A light roll into a ball is all you need. Over-kneading will cause the bagels to become tough.

Omitting the egg wash will cause the top of the bagels to become tough and hard rather than nice and crusty. I wouldn’t omit it in this recipe.

These bagels can be stored in your refrigerator for 3-4 days or they can be frozen.

If your Air fryer has metal grates rather than a non-stick coating, you will need to place parchment paper on the grates before adding the bagels. Otherwise, your bagels will stick.

You’ll want to make sure to use a Greek yogurt that is thick with the liquid drained (nonfat or whole milk Greek yogurt both work great).

Looking for more bread recipes? Try this easy banana bread recipe.