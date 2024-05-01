3 Ingredient Chocolate Keto Fudge Recipe (Paleo & Vegan) | Healy Eats Real (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Please read the disclosure policy.

This 3 ingredient chocolate keto fudge recipe is an easy paleo and vegan dessert recipe. It has a solid yet soft creamy texture and a rich sweet chocolatey flavor.

I always remember fudge being one of my favorite desserts as a child. On any special outing to the county fair or to the seaport my family would indulge in the chocolatey treat. But when you are committed to a healthy lifestyle, fudge isn’t exactly part of the menu.

I wanted to create a healthy keto fudge that is easy to make and suitable for paleo or vegan diets. With this recipe you can indulge in a sweet dessert that doesn’t make you feel terrible afterwards!

How do you satisfy a sweet tooth on a keto diet?

The best way to satisfy a sweet tooth on a keto diet is to make your own low carb desserts (like this fudge recipe) with keto-friendly ingredients like…

Keto approved sweeteners Swap out high carb sweeteners like honey, cane sugar, coconut sugar, maple syrup and agave for low carb sugar-free sweeteners like stevia, erythritol (swerve) and monk fruit sweetener.

Keto approved flours Swap out high carb flours like wheat flour, rye flour, tapioca starch, corn meal, arrowroot and cassava for low carb flours like almond flour, coconut flour, ground flax and psyllium husk.

Keto approved high fat ingredients The keto diet is low carb and high fat, so you can include high fat ingredients like coconut oil, butter, avocado oil, olive oil, nuts and nut butters.



Why I love this recipe:

This recipe is simple and easy. It only has 3 ingredients and the prep work is quick. The hardest part of the recipe is just waiting for it to solidify in the refrigerator or freezer! Luckily, because of the coconut oil, it solidifies pretty quickly.

This keto fudge is sugar free so it’s a great option for anyone on a sugar detox or doing the keto diet.

The flavor and texture complement each other to create a delicious treat! It’s creamy and chocolatey with a hint of nuttiness that melts in your mouth.

3 Ingredient Chocolate Keto Fudge Recipe Tips:

How to make this3 Ingredient Chocolate Keto Fudge Recipe:

Combine all ingredients together in a heat safe bowl.

Melt ingredients using a double boiler method (see recipe notes for more details).

Pour the melted mixture into a 9×5 inch loaf pan lined with parchment paper.

Refrigerate or freeze until it has hardened. It can take anywhere from 20-60 minutes. Then slice, serve and enjoy!

Rich 3 Ingredient Chocolate Keto Fudge (Paleo & Sugar Free) Hannah Healy This 3 ingredient chocolate keto fudge is an easy paleo and vegan dessert recipe. It has a solid yet soft creamy texture and a rich sweet chocolatey flavor. 4.50 from 48 votes Print Pin Rate Prep Time 15 minutes mins Refrigerator Time 1 hour hr Total Time 15 minutes mins Course Dessert Cuisine American, Keto, Sugar Free Servings 10 Calories 203 kcal Ingredients ▢ 1/2 cup coconut oil

▢ 1/2 cup stevia sweetened chocolate chips

▢ 1/2 cup cashew butter (or other nut butter--see notes) Instructions Place all ingredients together in a double boiler on medium heat until it becomes a liquid. Stir to evenly distribute.

Place parchment paper in a 9 x 5 inch loaf pan and pour mixture into pan. Refrigerate or freeze until hardened, then cut into about 10 pieces. Video Notes I have only used cashew butter for this recipe because I find that it really adds to the creamy flavor and texture . Cashews are often used to add richness to dairy-free dishes, so that's why I use it here. I find that cashew butter that is only 100% cashews in the ingredients list works best . Some places sell cashew butter with added oils that can make the texture too oily. Readers have commented that they've made this recipe using other nut butters like almond butter or peanut butter turned out great in place of cashew butter.

. Cashews are often used to add richness to dairy-free dishes, so that's why I use it here. . Some places sell cashew butter with added oils that can make the texture too oily. I use stevia sweetened chocolate chips for this recipe to keep it sugar free and keto friendly. You can substitute these for any type of chocolate chip if you don't want it to be sugar free.

I prefer to use virgin coconut oil for this recipe, but any type of coconut oil will do. I use coconut oil because it is solid at room temperature and solidifies in the fridge quickly. Because of this, most other oils won't work as a substitute.

I find it works best to use a double boiler to melt the chocolate and coconut oil so you don't run the risk of burning the chocolate and getting an acrid flavor to it. A double boiler is when you fill a pot with boiling water then place a heat-safe bowl on top of the pot and put the ingredients in the bowl so it's not directly on the heat source. It will work if you just heat the ingredients in a pot without the double boiler, but just be sure not to have the heat too high and continually stir it until it's melted then remove it from the heat so it doesn't burn.

so you don't run the risk of burning the chocolate and getting an acrid flavor to it. A double boiler is when you fill a pot with boiling water then place a heat-safe bowl on top of the pot and put the ingredients in the bowl so it's not directly on the heat source. just be sure not to have the heat too high and continually stir it until it's melted then remove it from the heat so it doesn't burn. I have outlined a few minor substitutions that would work for this recipe in the bullets above, but most major substitutions likely won't work. If you do experiment with this recipe, please leave a comment and let us know how it turns out to help others who may want similar substitutions.

If you do experiment with this recipe, please leave a comment and let us know how it turns out to help others who may want similar substitutions. Make sure you store this keto fudge in the refrigerator or freezer . Since a large part of the fudge is made up of coconut oil, and coconut oil melts at 76°F, it's important to keep it cool so it doesn't melt. It can be kept at room temperature for a bit as long as it's not too hot. This fudge will last quite a while in the freezer--probably a month or more , but in my experience, it never stays around that long without getting eaten!

. Since a large part of the fudge is made up of coconut oil, and coconut oil melts at 76°F, it's important to keep it cool so it doesn't melt. It can be kept at room temperature for a bit as long as it's not too hot. , but in my experience, it never stays around that long without getting eaten! For net carbs, be sure to subtract an extra 2g of sugar alcohol per serving. One serving of fudge has about 5 grams of net carbs. Nutrition Serving: 1 pieceCalories: 203 kcalCarbohydrates: 9.2 gProtein: 2.2 gFat: 20.4 gFiber: 2.9 gSugar: 0.2 g Tried this recipe?Share it on Instagram!