Easy Instant Pot Corned Beef Recipe! (2024)

Instant Pot Corned Beef and cabbage is a St Patrick’s Day classic, this recipe pressure cooks quickly in a fraction of the time it normally takes!

This post containsaffiliate links

How to cook Instant Pot Corned Beef

Start by adding the onion, garlic, corned beef pickling spices (that come with the corned beef), and four cups of water into your pressure cooker.

Next, place the beef brisket on top of the onions, lock the lid, turn the steam release vent to ‘sealing. See the recipe card below for detailed instructions on how long to cook it for.

Once the cook time is up let the pressure cooker sit for a further 15 minutes to allow the pressure to drop before opening the steam release valve and then opening the lid. Check to see if the meat is tender and fully cooked, if not put the lid back on and cook for a few more minutes.

Pour out all the cooking liquid except for about a cup, or use water if you prefer. Place the trivet that came with your Instant Pot (or use a metal steamer basket) and add the potatoes, carrots, and cabbage and close the lid, or you can simply place the vegetables into the water.

Adjust your pressure cooker to cook for 3 minutes and then open the steam release vent right away and carefully open the lid. If they are not fully cooked put the lid on and cook for 1 more minute at pressure.

More Instant Pot Beef Recipes

Instant Pot Pot Roast

Instant Pot Beef Stew

Best Instant Pot Chili

Instant Pot Mississippi Pot Roast

Instant Pot Short Ribs in Red Wine Sauce

Instant Pot Balsamic Pot Roast

Pressure Cooker Cincinnati Chili

Instant Pot Philly Cheesesteak Sloppy Joes

Pressure Cooker Short Ribs Korean Style