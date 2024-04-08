Easy Instant Pot Corned Beef Recipe! (2024)

Published by Sheena Strain, last updated

Recipe

Instant Pot Corned Beef and cabbage is a St Patrick’s Day classic, this recipe pressure cooks quickly in a fraction of the time it normally takes!

Easy Instant Pot Corned Beef Recipe! (1)

Easy Instant Pot Corned Beef Recipe! (2)

How to cook Instant Pot Corned Beef

Start by adding the onion, garlic, corned beef pickling spices (that come with the corned beef), and four cups of water into your pressure cooker.

Next, place the beef brisket on top of the onions, lock the lid, turn the steam release vent to ‘sealing. See the recipe card below for detailed instructions on how long to cook it for.

Easy Instant Pot Corned Beef Recipe! (3)

Once the cook time is up let the pressure cooker sit for a further 15 minutes to allow the pressure to drop before opening the steam release valve and then opening the lid. Check to see if the meat is tender and fully cooked, if not put the lid back on and cook for a few more minutes.

Pour out all the cooking liquid except for about a cup, or use water if you prefer. Place the trivet that came with your Instant Pot (or use a metal steamer basket) and add the potatoes, carrots, and cabbage and close the lid, or you can simply place the vegetables into the water.

Adjust your pressure cooker to cook for 3 minutes and then open the steam release vent right away and carefully open the lid. If they are not fully cooked put the lid on and cook for 1 more minute at pressure.

Easy Instant Pot Corned Beef Recipe! (4)

Easy Instant Pot Corned Beef Recipe! (5)

Instant Pot Corned Beef

The quickest way to prepare your corned beef for St Patrick's Day!

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 2 hours 25 minutes

NPR: 15 mins

Total Time: 2 hours 50 minutes

Easy Instant Pot Corned Beef Recipe! (6)

5 from 3 votes

Print

Ingredients

  • 3-4lbcorned beef brisket (with pickling spice packet)
  • 1largeonion, chopped
  • 4clovesgarlic, chopped
  • 4cupshot water
  • 1tspsalt
  • 1tsppepper

Vegetables to Serve

  • 1poundbaby potatoes
  • 1/2savoy cabbage, cut into wedges
  • 4large carrots, cut into 3-inch pieces

Instructions

Pressure Cooker Directions

  1. Add chopped onion, garlic, corned beef pickling spices, and 4 cups (1000mls) of water into your electric pressure cooker.

  2. Place the beef brisket on top of the onions, lock the lid, turn the steam release vent to 'sealing' and using the manual setting, adjust it to cook for 85 minutes for a 4lb brisket, 80 minutes for a 3lb brisket, and you can reduce the time further if it's smaller than that. NOTE– If your beef is thicker than 1.5 inches this may increase the cook time so add an additional 5 minutes then check and see if it's done when you take the lid off. If it's not done simply pressure cook it again for 5-10 more minutes.

  3. When the cook time time is up allow the unit to reduce pressure on its own without opening the steam release vent (Natural Release) for 15 minutes or until the pin drops,then open the steam release vent and carefully open the lid. If it's not fully cooked simply put the lid back on and cook a little longer.

  4. Take out brisket and wrap it in foil to keep warm.

  5. Pour out all the cooking liquid except for one cup, or if you prefer you can use water. Place the trivet that came with your Instant Pot (or use a metal steamer basket) and add the potatoes, carrots, and cabbage and close the lid. If you do not have a trivet simply add place the vegetables directly into the liquid.

  6. Adjust your pressure cooker to cook for 3 minutes and then open the steam release vent and carefully open the lid. If they are not fully cooked put the lid on and cook for 1 more minute.

  7. Slice the corned beef and serve hot with the vegetables.

Slow Cooker Directions

  1. Add chopped onion, garlic, corned beef pickling spices, and 4 cups (100mls) of water into your slow cooker.

  2. Place the Corned Beef into the slow cooker

  3. Cook on low for 8-10 hours or on high. Add carrots and potatoes after 4-5hrs and add the cabbage in the last hour of cooking.

Recipe Notes

Nutrition – Makes four servings, nutrition does not include the vegetables to serve with it.

Storage– will keep in the fridge for up to four days. Reheat in the microwave or in oven wrapped in foil at a low temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Instant Pot Corned Beef

Amount Per Serving

Calories 694Calories from Fat 459

% Daily Value*

Fat 51g78%

Saturated Fat 16g100%

Cholesterol 184mg61%

Sodium 4724mg205%

Potassium 1077mg31%

Carbohydrates 5g2%

Fiber 1g4%

Sugar 2g2%

Protein 51g102%

Vitamin C 96mg116%

Calcium 38mg4%

Iron 6mg33%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Nutritional information on Noshtastic is provided as a courtesy and is approximate only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of the nutritional information given for any recipe on this site.

Author: Sheena Strain

Course:Main Course

Cuisine:American, Irish

About Sheena Strain

Sheena Strain is the proud owner of Noshtastic, a gluten free website that specializes in easy family meals including Low Carb, Keto, Paleo, Whole30, and many pressure cooker recipes.

  1. Elizabeth says

    Easy Instant Pot Corned Beef Recipe! (7)
    So good my husband said we have to put it in the regular rotation of meals! Thanks for sharing

  2. Rayanne says

    Easy Instant Pot Corned Beef Recipe! (8)
    Turn out Delicious! Best I’ve ever made.

  3. Richard Tunner says

    Easy Instant Pot Corned Beef Recipe! (9)
    Fantastic! I had previously tried making corned beef in my Instant Pot with terrible results – tough and dry and a trip to the trash. I decided to try again using this recipe and it was PERFECT! Juicy, tender….cannot…stop….eating….i

