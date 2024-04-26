Traditional Sugar Plums Recipe | Real Sugar Plum Candy | G-Free Foodie (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Are you wondering if sugar plums are real? Here's how to make the traditional sugar plum candy and everything you need to know about sugar plums!

Here's the scoop: sugar plums are a traditional holiday candy made of dried fruit, toasted nuts and crunchy sugar. They are completely delicious and incredibly easy to make. Taste one, and you'll find most of the holiday flavors you love are wrapped up in one bite!

So, why are they called "sugar plums" anyway? Way back in the 17th century, folks wrapped seeds or nuts in a hard sugar coating, which took days to produce and special skills, since nothing was mechanized and sugar work was done by eye. The process is called "panning"- and the modern day Jordan almond would be a good example of that. The resulting sugar-coated treats were round but not perfectly circular, similar to the shape of... wait for it... a plum. Due to the cost of the ingredients and the time to make them, sugar plums were only enjoyed by wealthy folks. Boiling fruit with sugar was also the most popular way to preserve fruit - including plums. "Full of sugar plums" actually came to mean that someone was rich, and "mouth full of sugar plums" meant someone spoke sweetly but probably meant something else - similar to "bless your heart" in the South. I may start calling people sugar plum while delivering side eye. You've been warned.

Fast forward about 200 years, and candy making, food preservation and language had all taken big leaps forward. Sugar was easier to find, fruit and nuts easier to dry, and "plum" meant "good" in addition to meaning a fruit. That's where Sugar Plums 2.0 make their debut. This is the candy we've come to love during the holiday season.

Here's what sweet dreams are made of: Sugar plums are made of dried fruit (including prunes, which are specific varieties of dried plums), toasted nuts, warm spices and a crunchy sugar coating. Anyone who tells you that they don't include dried plums or a crunchy coating is simply lying to you. You can tell them I said it. Alton Brown agrees with me. You can take into account that my family grows prunes if you like, which certainly colors my opinion but also doesn't change the facts. In addition to the prunes, nuts, spices & sugar, I use cranberries and apricot preserves, because I like the sweet/tart contrast they bring.

So, how do you make them?

I'm glad you asked. Making sugar plums is pretty easy. You chop up some dried fruit, and toast some nuts and nut flour/meal. Then you dump all that in a food processor with spices and a bit of fruit preserves or honey and blitz it up. Then you roll it in balls, and then roll the balls in sugar. Sound like energy balls/bliss bites/power balls? Exactly. It's exactly the same method and ingredients, minus the sugar. So you can feel pretty good about eating several of these, and feeding them to your kids too.

Pro tip: everyone freaks out about prunes and pooping. The real truth is this: prunes have fiber, like all dried fruit. They are great for gut health and bone health too. The U.S. is the only country that considers them the poop fruit - they're simply delicious in other countries, which is why you find them in French, British & Italian desserts and lots of Indian & Middle Eastern cuisine. The recommended serving is 4-5 prunes per day, and your won't hit the danger zone unless you eat 10+ in one sitting. Why do I know this? My family grows prunes. Plus I read.

Traditional Sugar Plums Recipe K.C. Cornwell Here’s a recipe to make traditional sugar plum candies with dried fruit, toasted nuts, warm spices and crunchy sugar. The recipe can be doubled to make extra treats - Sugar Plums are a fabulous gift. 4.78 from 94 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Course Dessert, Snack Cuisine American Servings 14 pieces Calories 87 kcal Equipment food processor See Also 3 Easy Homemade Barbecue Sauce RecipesThis Is The Best Recipe For Homemade Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge!Homemade Popcorn Seasonings And Popcorn RecipesCaramel Pecan Slab Pie Recipe Ingredients ½ cup California Prunes about 3.25 oz

½ cup walnuts toasted & coarsely chopped (about 2 oz)

¼ cup dates pitted & chopped (just over 1 oz, about 5) or dried figs

¼ cup dried cranberries about 1.25 oz

¼ cup hazelnut meal or almond meal* toasted (or hazelnut or almond flour) (see note to use whole nuts)

2 Tablespoons apricot preserves or honey

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon ground cardamom

⅛ teaspoon ground cloves

1 pinch fine sea salt

½ cup sugar I use coarse sugar for crunch Instructions To toast the walnuts and hazelnut or almond meal: Preheat the oven to 350 F (180C)

Spread the nuts out in a single layer on one side of a sheet pan, and pour the nut meal in a pile on the other side, and flatten with you hand or a spatula so it's an even layer, about ¼ inch thick. Place the sheet pan in the oven for 8 minutes, then remove and allow to cool. To make the Sugarplums: Put the chopped prunes, walnuts, dates and cranberries in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until the ingredients are chopped into small, even pieces. Stop before the mixture becomes a ball.

Add the toasted nut meal, apricot preserves, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and salt. Pulse several times (you may need to stop to scrape down the sides) until the ingredients are fully combined and the mixture will hold itself together when rolled into a ball. (You should still see some texture from the fruit & nuts.)

Line a tray or container with wax or parchment paper. Scoop the mixture into heaping 1 tablespoon portions and roll into 1 inch balls, and place on the paper.

Roll the sugarplums in the sugar just before serving. Notes You can store the sugarplums before they are rolled in sugar. Store at room temperature in a covered container (but not airtight/sealed) for up to 1 week. Or, refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 month. Allow the sugarplums to come to room temperature before coating in sugar. *If you'd like to use whole almonds or hazelnuts instead of flour/meal, use the same toasting and chopping method as the walnuts. Nutrition Calories: 87kcalCarbohydrates: 14gProtein: 1gFat: 4gSaturated Fat: 1gPolyunsaturated Fat: 2gMonounsaturated Fat: 1gSodium: 4mgPotassium: 39mgFiber: 1gSugar: 12gVitamin A: 7IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 11mgIron: 1mg Keyword candy recipes, gluten-free candy recipes, holiday recipes

Photos:Meg van der Kruik

Frequently Asked Questions about Sugar Plums:

Can you eat sugar plums? Yes. Sugar plum candy is made of dried fruit, toasted nuts, warm spices and sugar. What is a sugar plum and what does it taste like? A sugar plum is a sweet treat made of dried fruit, nuts and warm spices coated in crunchy sugar. It tastes of the warm flavors found in many holiday treats, cinnamon, cloves, and sweet with a bit of tart. Are sugar plums healthy? Sugar plums are one of the healthiest holiday treats, since they are made predominately of dried fruit and toasted nuts, flavored with warm spices. While they are traditionally rolled in coarse sugar, the sugar plum base is essentially the same as an "energy bite" or "bliss ball" and is loaded with protein, vitamins and minerals from the fruit and nuts. What flavor is sugarplum? Sugarplum is the flavor of dried berries, fruit and toasted nuts with warm spices, like cinnamon and clove. Are there real sugar plums? Yes. Traditional sugar plum candy is made of dried fruit and toasted nuts with warm spices, rolled in sugar. What's the difference between a sugar plum and a plum? A sugar plum is a candy traditionally eaten during the holidays. A plum is a fresh stone fruit. See Also Honey Glazed Baked Ham. Easy recipe and full of flavour Are prunes and plums the same? Prunes are dried plums, made of specific varieties of plums. While all prunes are dried plums, not all dried plums qualfiy to be called prunes. How many prunes should you eat a day? The recommended serving is 4-5 prunes per day to support gut health and bone health.

Recipe created for California Prunes (post is not sponsored). My opinions are my own, thank you for supporting the brands that support G-Free Foodie. And extra thanks for supporting the products my family grows.