Easy Traditional Shortbread Recipe (Scottish Recipe) (2024)

Traditional Scottish Shortbread Recipe from a dear Scottish family friend! Delight in the buttery richness and irresistibly crumbly texture, a beloved treat for generations. An easy shortbread recipe!

Why You Will Love This Shortbread Recipe EASY : High-quality ingredients are best here, only a few pantry staples.

: High-quality ingredients are best here, only a few pantry staples. Lasso Worthy : In fact, shortbread biscuits or cookies are all the rage thanks to the Ted Lasso Biscuit recipe — I think you will find these superior!

: In fact, shortbread biscuits or cookies are all the rage thanks to the Ted Lasso Biscuit recipe — I think you will find these superior! Customizeable: One basic batter, multple ways to bake shortbread recipes. Press into a pan for shortbread fingers, roll and cut out for cutout shortbread cookies, press into a shortbread cookie mold!

Shortbread cookies are probably one of my favorite Christmas cookies, but I make these cookies all year long! The secret of shortbread’s buttery crumb lies in its simplicity.

So maybe you are wondering if this is the official Ted Lasso shortbread recipe, not quite, but these are certainly a crumbly, tender, buttery delicious version — and mine were popular before Ted Lasso’s recipe! 😉

Why You Will Love This Shortbread Recipe

History of Scottish Shortbread Cookies aka Shortbread Biscuits

Traditional Shortbread Simple Ingredients

How to Make Shortbread Cookies

Storage Tips

What Type of Sugar is Used in Shortbread Cookies?

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is my shortbread dough crumbly?

Can I make sugar-free Shortbread Cookies?

Gluten-Free Shortbread Cookies

How to make Rolled Cookie Cutter Shortbread cookies

How to make chocolate-dipped shortbread cookies

High Altitude Adjustment for Traditional Shortbread Recipe

How to press Shortbread into a cookie mold

Our favorite shortbread recipes

Need more great cookie recipes?

Best drinks to serve with shortbread

Easy Traditional Shortbread Recipe (Scottish Recipe)

History of Scottish Shortbread Cookies aka Shortbread Biscuits

According to Saveur this delicious confection was once considered a festive food consumed only on Christmas or on Hogmanay, the Scottish New Year’s Eve, shortbread has evolved into a treat enjoyed year-round—and there are as many variations of it as days in the calendar.

Since medieval times the term short has been used to describe all things crisp and crumbly, but it wasn’t applied to cake and bread until the 1600s, when it came to refer to baked goods that contained a lot of butter or shortening.

The first shortbread recipe appeared in a Scottish cookbook dated 1736; early formulas called for yeast, but by 1850 most were utilizing only butter, flour, and sugar, combined in a ratio bakers still use.

Traditional Shortbread Simple Ingredients This is a recipe from a dear Scottish family friend, I could listen to her beautiful Scottish lilt all day! Butter | Use the real deal, no blends here, real creamery butter. Use salted or unsalted butter, if using salted, omit the salt. Splurge for some European butter for this recipe, with limited ingredients, you want the highest quality ingredients. European butters (like Kerrygold) have a higher fat content and less water = best shortbread recipe ever!

| Use the real deal, no blends here, real creamery butter. Use salted or unsalted butter, if using salted, omit the salt. Splurge for some European butter for this recipe, with limited ingredients, you want the highest quality ingredients. European butters (like Kerrygold) have a higher fat content and less water = best shortbread recipe ever! Sugar | I use all-natural pure cane sugar which adds a little caramel taste and requires creaming a little longer, granulated white sugar or bakers sugar also called caster sugar may be substituted. I even know of people who have used powdered sugar and brown sugar.

| I use all-natural pure cane sugar which adds a little caramel taste and requires creaming a little longer, granulated white sugar or bakers sugar also called caster sugar may be substituted. I even know of people who have used powdered sugar and brown sugar. Optional vanilla Extract | Adds a lovely vanilla hint to the cookie; try other extracts as well, like almond, lemon, orange, but add ⅛-¼ teaspoon.

| Adds a lovely vanilla hint to the cookie; try other extracts as well, like almond, lemon, orange, but add ⅛-¼ teaspoon. All-purpose flour | I use unbleached flour in most of my baking; see below for how to make gluten-free.

| I use unbleached flour in most of my baking; see below for how to make gluten-free. Cornstarch | Cornstarch adds an amazing tenderness, lightness and a bit of chew to the cookie. A soft, buttery bite, I like non-GMO cornstarch. And yes, this was in our Scottish friends’ original recipe!

| Cornstarch adds an amazing tenderness, lightness and a bit of chew to the cookie. A soft, buttery bite, I like non-GMO cornstarch. And yes, this was in our Scottish friends’ original recipe! Sea salt | Or kosher salt, you just need a touch! If using table salt, use a little less. Get the full recipe in the recipe card below. Try Amazon Fresh Today!

How to Make Shortbread Cookies

Step 1 | Make short bread dough

In the bowl of a stand mixer (or hand mixer), fitted with a paddle attachment, beat butter at medium speed until light and creamy, about 1-2 minutes; gradually add ½ cup sugar, beating well for about 2-4 minutes, beating longer for cane sugar or brown sugar as it’s more coarse. Add vanilla if desired.

In a large bowl, combine flour, cornstarch, and salt and whisk until combined well.

Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating at low speed after each addition. (Mixture will be stiff)

Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface; it will be crumbly.

Step 2 | Knead and prepare dough

Knead dough until it holds together, about 7-8 times. Folding it over on itself, using the heel of your palm to work the dough. See notes if too dry and crumbly.

Press dough into an un-greased 11×7 or 9×9 pan (if doubling, use a 15×10 in a jellyroll pan, parchment lined if desired for easier removal).

Prick dough at 1-inch intervals with a fork, and score (cut, but not all the way) using a sharp knife into 2 ½ x 1-inch bars.

Step 3 | Chill Shortbread Dough

Cover and chill for at least 2 hours. *Make sure to chill; this will firm the butterfat back up and allow for that delectable light, crisp crumb you get with Scottish Shortbread.

Or freeze for one hour if you are short on time. As it sits in the fridge, not only does the butterfat firm back up giving these biscuits that light, crispy crumb, but it also helps the glutens to relax in the dough and the ingredients to get to know one another. Do not skip this step!

Step 4 | Baking Scottish Shortbread Recipes

If desired, sprinkle with raw sugar, turbinado or Demerara sugar, or colored sugars before baking.

Bake in preheated 325°F (162° C) for 35 minutes, until set and very lightly golden brown. Cool in a pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes; then cut the shortbread into bars using previously scored lines.

Cool completely before removing from the pan.

Storage Tips

Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week. Freeze for up to 6 months, when wrapped well in plastic wrap, then placed in air tight container or plastic baggie.

What Type of Sugar is Used in Shortbread Cookies?

You will find recipes using all types of sugar! Classic white sugar, castor or baker’s sugar (here in the states), brown sugar and powdered sugar.

I use all natural cane sugar, the grain is a little larger, but I love the slightly caramel flavor it lends to the shortbread.

For this recipe, you can easily replace the sugar with classic white, or baker’s sugar, but I have never tried using powdered or confectioner sugar, though I am told it works.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to fix crumbly shortbread? Shortbread tends to have a crumbly texture, but if too crumbly try kneading it a few times and see if it begins to hold together, something about kneading by hand will typically bring the mixture together.

If still too crumbly to hold a shape, add a few drops of water, mixing until it holds its shape. If it holds its shape enough to press into a baking pan, don’t worry too much about how crumbly it is, it should blend and bake together well. Can you freeze shortbread cookies? Yes! You can freeze the dough and bake as directed, or simply freeze cooled, baked cookies and thaw at room temperature.

If baking frozen dough, bake an additional 2-3 minutes, covering it with foil if they start browning too quickly. Remove from the freezer for 20-30 minutes while you preheat your oven. Can I make Scotch Shortbread in a food processor? You bet! Follow the same process, careful not to over process the dough after adding the flour mixture. See Also Olive Garden Breadsticks RecipeMandarin Orange Cookie Dessert Salad RecipeCandied pecans recipe - A Dish of Daily LifeVegan Christmas Cookies - Recipes, Top Tips and FAQs!

Why is my shortbread dough crumbly?

Butter | The quality of your butter and the fat content can change the moisture content, so be sure to start with REAL butter. How did you measure the flour? It might be too much flour. Use the spoon and level method .

| The quality of your butter and the fat content can change the moisture content, so be sure to start with REAL butter. How did you measure the flour? It might be too much flour. Use the . Was it my flour? Perhaps you used a pastry flour, gluten-free flour or whole wheat flour, whole wheat flour absorbs more moisture which would lend to a dryer crumb.

Perhaps you used a pastry flour, gluten-free flour or whole wheat flour, whole wheat flour absorbs more moisture which would lend to a dryer crumb. Be sure to cream your butter and sugar together well, at least 2-3 minutes on medium speed.

your butter and sugar together well, at least 2-3 minutes on medium speed. Knead! The dough will be somewhat crumbly when you take it from the mixer, get in there with your hands and gently knead the dough until it begins to come together.

Can I make sugar-free Shortbread Cookies?

Yes, I have had great success substituting monk fruit (granulated) sugar cup-for-cup in many recipes, I am confident it will work well with this recipe too. Be sure it is a cup-for-cup sugar replacement.

Gluten-Free Shortbread Cookies

I have found that converting recipes to gluten-free is easy with simple ingredients. You can substitute the all-purpose flour for your favorite 1-to-1 Gluten Free All-Purpose Flour, rice flour or Almond Flour. I prefer using a 50/50 mix of GF AP Flour and Almond flour in gluten-free shortbread cookies.

How to make Rolled Cookie Cutter Shortbread cookies

Shortbread dough is so versatile. If you want to cut shapes with cookie cutters, chill the dough in 2-3 discs wrapped in plastic wrap for 2 hours.

Using a rolling pin or your hands, roll or press dough to about ⅓ – ½ inch thick and press cookie cutters into the dough, transferring shapes with a spatula to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Like these fun Valentine’s Day Shortbread cookies below.

Or shape into a rectangle about ¼ inch thick and cut it into finger-sized rectangles, piercing with a fork for the traditional shortbread appearance. or cut into squares, then cut squares at a diagonal.

Transfer to parchment lined cookie sheet with a few inches between each cookie for a crisper cookie. Bake at 325° F (165° C) for 10-12 minutes, do not let them brown, golden is what you are after. Read on for how to dip them in chocolate.

How to make chocolate-dipped shortbread cookies

If you’d like to dip these shortbread cookies into a little dark, milk, or white chocolate as shown in the pictures.

1 cup of your choice of chips (dark chocolate, semi-sweet, milk, or white chocolate chips)

2 teaspoons butter

Melt on high in a microwave-safe bowl in 20-30 second intervals, stirring well between heatings. The chocolate will continue to melt with residual heat; it’s important not to overheat it as it will cause it to “break”. If it burns or breaks, add a teaspoon at a time of a little vegetable oil, whisking until smooth and glossy.

Dip as desired and add sprinkles if desired.

High Altitude Adjustment for Traditional Shortbread Recipe This recipe is a winner at sea level, high altitude, and anywhere between! Since there isn’t any leavening, no adjustments are necessary!

How to press Shortbread into a cookie mold

If you want to get fancy, press dough into a pretty shortbread mold and make Christmas shortbread cookies! Easy and gorgeous!

I love this snowflake mold, simply press dough evenly into pan, and bake as directed, they are a little thicker, so might need an additional 3-5 minutes of baking time. Cool in pan, then invert onto cutting board and with a sharp knife, slice your Scottish shortbread cookies.

Be sure to print out my FREE gifts from the kitchen gift tags or these Christmas gift tags, to complete your cookie gifts!

I hope you try this simple butter cookie and trust that it will soon become your favorite cookie!

