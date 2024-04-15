Turkish Delight Recipe (2024)

Published: by Amira · This post may contain affiliate links which won’t change your price but will share some commission.
The easiest and tastiest Turkish delight treats that you can ever make at home. Simple ingredients, no thermometer needed this is great for gifting as well.
Jump to Recipe
Turkish Delight, also known as Lokum or rahat lokum, is a gel-like sweet candy that comes in various colors and flavors. The classic Turkish delight recipe is flavored with rose water. These are just the perfect sweet treats for parties or to go with your coffee.
Next time, try this Turkish flour halva.
Jump to:
- ❓Why This Recipe Works
- 📝 Ingredients
- 🥄 Instructions
- 💡 Tips
- Troubleshooting
- 🍽️ Serve With
- You Might Need
- Related Recipes
- More Turkish Recipes
- Turkish delight
❓Why This Recipe Works
- An easy recipe with simple ingredients, no Xanthan gum or other special ingredients.
- No thermometer is needed.
- Very adaptable to your liking in terms of texture with lots of flavors.
- Vegan, gluten free and if you leave out the nuts it will be a nut free candy recipe too!
If you look up Lokum or Turkish delight recipe, many people describe it as soft and sometimes very soft. I came to realize that different people have different expectations on them according to where you have been raised.
The Turkish delight I grew up with in Egypt is stretchy and chewy, not as if you are eating jello. The most common problem I saw was that people complained that their Turkish delight was not set to their liking.
After a dozen of trials I've come to a recipe that is so simple and very adaptive. You'll finally get your perfect lokum according to your taste and not mine.
This recipe does not need a candy thermometer or cream of tartar. We will simply depend on our senses to determine the right time to take it off the heat.
📝 Ingredients
Note: This is an overview of the ingredients. You'll find the full measurements and instructions in the recipe card (printable) at the bottom of the page. The full ingredient list is in the recipe card below.
Ingredient Notes
- Water is the main liquid to dissolve cornstarch, using fruit juices or milk is possible check out the notes section for more about that.
- Food coloring, red food coloring is the most common. I've used many food colors and color combinations. I highly recommend Wilton Color Right to simply get any color you like.
- Lime or lemon juice, it really does not make a difference.
- Corn syrup: use light corn syrup. I've not tried using honey instead, but I expect it will work just as fine, but it might affect the flavor a bit.
- For flavors, classics use rosewater or orange blossom water. In Egypt, the most famous is vanilla-flavored. Other flavors can be used as well. Check the notes for more about that.
- Nuts of your choice, this is completely optional but highly recommended. These small squares are sweet and adding nuts balances the sweetness.
🥄 Instructions
Note: This is an overview of the instructions. The full instructions are in the recipe card below.
- Pour water and cornstarch in a medium saucepan and whisk well until combined with no lumps.
- Heat the mixture over medium-high heat and whisk until it thickens, which will take probably 2-3 minutes.
- Reduce heat to the lowest possible flame. Mix in rosewater and lime juice.
- Set a timer to 1 hour. Add a fifth of the sugar and mix well until the sugar dissolves completely.
- Pour 1 Tablespoon corn syrup and mix. Repeat this process every 5 minutes until you finish all the sugar and corn syrup.
- We aim that the bottom of the pan be clear with no burnt mixture as shown above. Use a wooden spoon or a rubber spatula to check it.
- Keep cooking the mixture on a very low flame and start checking the consistency when your timer reads 10 minutes. Take a small portion of the mixture with a spoon and dip it in a cup of iced water. Wait until it cools down completely and test the texture. You might want to chew on it as well to make sure it has reached your preferred texture.
- Take it out of the heat, add food coloring and mix. Adjust the flavor to you liking if you need to add more rosewater, this is the time to do so.
- Mix in nuts if using.
- Empty the Turkish delight mixture in a container lined with parchment paper.
- Wet your hands with water and carefully press the lokum to fill the container. Let it set in a cool dry place.
- In a small bowl mix together confectioners sugar and corn starch.Dust a cutting board with the icing sugar mixture. Flip the delights over and dust the other side as well.
- Using a sharp knife cut into small cubes. Dust the sides of each square with more of the cornstarch mixture to prevent stickiness.
💡 Tips
- Please note that this authentic Turkish delight recipe needs a bit of patience to make so make sure to give it time.
- For different flavors, you can use juice instead of water, but be careful with the sugar; adjust the sugar level to your liking.
- You can also use milk, but when using milk, do not add lime juice until you are done with adding all the sugar and corn syrup or else your milk will curdle.
- When using juice or milk keep in mind that your delights might take longer to cook to your perfection. For my taste it took me almost 30 minutes more.
- You can use any flavor extract you like but the most traditional Turkish delight flavors are rosewater, vanilla, lemon, mint, pomegranate and mastic. I’ve made this with great success using pomegranate juice and crushed mastic.
- The most famous in Egypt is vanilla flavored with walnuts and shaped into a rope.
- If you have a candy thermometer and if it would help you to know, my Turkish delights was good for me when it reached between 195F and 205F.
- Getting the right texture depends greatly on what you like and on the heat you are using. I've noticed that to reach the right texture for me, it takes 1 hour on an electric stove, while the same consistency takes 1 hour and 10 minutes on a gas stove.
- We had so much fun using the Wilton color right chart to make different colors for this Turkish delight recipe.
Troubleshooting
- If the Turkish delight is grainy or has bits of something like hard candy then you either did not give sugar time to dissolve and melt between additions, was in a hurry and added the sugar all at once, or in less addition, the heat was high and you did not turn it to the lowest possible flame.
- If your Turkish delight did not set to what you want, do not throw it away. Here is how to fix that : in a saucepan, add one tablespoon of water and the unset delight mixture and turn the heat to low. Break up the mixture with a spatula to help them melt back. Keep cooking and stirring every 5 minutes. Adding an extra 1-2 teaspoons of lime juice OR raising the heat can accelerate the setting. BUT you need to be aware that adding extra lime juice could affect the taste, this is not a problem when making lemon or pomegranate flavored ones but if you are making other flavors it might be unpleasant. Also raising the heat to medium-low can expedite the cooking but you need to stay alert and stir every minute or two to prevent burning.
🍽️ Serve With
- It is common to serve Turkish delight with Turkish Coffee to complement the bitterness of the coffee.
You Might Need
The following links might be affiliate links. Which means when you purchase the product(s) recommended we might get a small portion as a commission without affecting your purchase price. Thank you so much for being a part of Amira’sPantry!
We loved using the Wilton color right set, it helped us make many color combination for different occasions and it was fun to use with kids.
- Tanghulu Recipe, also known as bingtanghulu, is a traditional Chinese snack that originated in the northern region of China. Fresh fruits dipped in thick syrup and quickly cooled for a delicious sweet treat.
- Chocolate covered strawberries are a delicious and elegant treat that are great for any occasion.The perfect balance of sweet and tart, and the chocolate adds a rich, decadent flavor.
- Cakesicles are a fun and delicious treats made with cake crumbs, frosting and coated with candy melts or chocolates. Easy to make and decorate for different occasions.
More Turkish Recipes
- Tulumba is a popular street food throughout the Middle east. Tulumba pastries are fried to golden brown and dunked in cold syrup for an out-of-this-world crunchy yet so fluffy on-inside sweet fritters.
- Turkish Lentil Soup also known as "Mercimek Çorbası" is a simple yet so tasty red lentil soup. Do not miss the garnish on top, it is to die for!
- Turkish Simit is a beloved traditional street bread with a unique sesame-crusted exterior. Also known as Turkish sesame bagel, this bread is great with a cup of tea or with feta cheese.
Turkish delight
The easiest and tastiest Turkish delight treats that you can ever make at home. Simple ingredients, no thermometer needed this is great for gifting as well.
4.75 from 8 votes
Print Pin Rate
Course: Candy, Dessert
Cuisine: Egyptian, Middle Eastern, Turkish
Diet: Vegan, Vegetarian
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 1 hour
Let it set for:: 4 hours
Servings: 16
Calories: 94kcal
Author: Amira
Ingredients
- ⅔ cup water 150g
- ⅓ cup cornstarch 40g
- 2 teaspoons lime juice
- 1-2 teaspoon rosewater or any extract for flavor
- 1 cup granulated sugar 200g
- 5 Tablespoons corn syrup. 75g
Optional:
- ⅓ -½ cup nuts of your choice
For final coating:
- 4 Tablespoons cornstarch
- 4 Tablespoons powdered sugar
Instructions
Pour water and cornstarch in a saucepan and whisk well until combined with no lumps.
Heat the mixture on medium and keep on whisking until it thickens, will take probably 2-3 minutes.
Reduce heat to the lowest possible flame. Mix in rosewater and lime juice.
Set a timer to 1 hour.
Add sugar and corn syrup as follows: When your timer reads
60 minute ( in the beginning) add ⅕th of the sugar, mix it well with a spatula until sugar no longer visible then mix in 1 Tablespoon corn syrup.
55 minutes (after 5 minutes of first addition): add another ⅕th of the sugar, mix it well with a spatula until sugar no more visible then mix in 1another Tablespoon corn syrup.
50 minutes (after 5 minutes of first addition): add another ⅕th of the sugar, mix it well with a spatula until sugar no more visible then mix in 1another Tablespoon corn syrup.
45 minutes (after 5 minutes of first addition): add another ⅕th of the sugar, mix it well with a spatula until sugar no more visible then mix in 1another Tablespoon corn syrup.
40 minutes (after 5 minutes of first addition): add the remaining ⅕th of the sugar, mix it well with a spatula until sugar no more visible then mix in the last Tablespoon corn syrup.
Let the mixture cook stirring it every 5 minutes to ensure even cooking and prevent scorching.
Line a 5”x5” glass container with parchment paper and spray or brush with oil.
When your timer reads 10 minutes start checking your Turkish delight by taking a piece ( about ¼ to ½ teaspoon) on the tip of a spoon. Immediately immerse the spoon in a cup of iced water. Leave it there for 40 seconds to a full minute to cool down.
Take the spoon out and carefully check the consistency and texture of your delights, taste it to make sure it has reached your preferred chewiness. Please make sure it has completely cooled down or else you will burn your tongue.
When you’ve reached your desired consistency, take it out of the heat.
Now is the time to adjust color and more flavor if desired.
Mix in the nuts if using.
Empty the Turkish delight mixture in the container. Wet your hands with cold water and press to fill the container. Be very cautious as the mixture will be hot.
Brush a piece of plastic wrap with oil and cover the delights.
Let it cool completely and set on counter top, will take approximately 2-3 hours or overnight.
Mix the coating ingredients together and dust a clean counter top with some of the mixture.
Take the Turkish delight out of the container using the parchment paper. And flip it over the counter top.
Peel off the parchment paper and dust the top with more of the coating mixture.
Oil or wet ( with cold water) a sharp chef’s knife and start cutting the delights into squares.
Dust the sides of each square with more of the coating powder to prevent stickiness.
Store Turkish delights in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks. Make sure to separate layers with plastic wrap or parchment paper.
Video
Notes
- You can use juice instead of water but be careful with the sugar, adjust sugar level to your liking.
- You can also use milk, but when using milk do not add lime juice until you are done with adding all the sugar and corn syrup or else your milk will curdle.
- When using juice or milk keep in mind that your delights might take longer to cook to your perfection. For my taste it took me almost 30 minutes more.
- If your Turkish delights did not set to your liking, do not throw it away. Here is how to fix that. In a saucepan, add 1 tablespoon of water and the unset delights and turn the heat to low. Break up the delights with a spatula to help them melt back. Keep cooking and stirring every 5 minutes. Adding an extra 1-2 teaspoons of lime juice OR raising the heat can accelerate the setting. BUT you need to be aware that adding extra lime juice could affect the taste, this is not a problem when making lemon or pomegranate flavored ones but if you are making other flavors it might be unpleasant. Also raising the heat to medium-low can expedite the cooking but you need to stay there and stir every minute or two to prevent burning.
- You can use any flavor extract you like but the most common are rosewater, vanilla, lemon, mint, pomegranate and mastic. I’ve made this with great success using pomegranate juice and crushed mastic.
- The most famous in Egypt is vanilla flavored with walnuts and shaped into a rope.
- If you have a candy thermometer and if it would help you to know, my Turkish delights was good for me when it reached between 195F and 205F.
- Troubleshooting: If the Turkish delight is grainy or has bits of something like hard candy then you either did not give sugar time to dissolve and melt between addition, was in a hurry and added the sugar all at once or in less addition, the heat was high and you did not turn it to the lowest possible flame.
- Getting the right texture depends greatly on what you like and on the heat you are using. I've noticed that to reach the right texture for me it takes 1 hour on electric stove while the same consistency takes 1 hour and 10 minutes on gas stove.
- We had so much fun using the Wilton color right chart to make different colors for our delights.
- If all else fails or if fixing it is too finicky, you can add water to make Turkish delight flavored beverages Use it as a topping for ice cream or into seltzer water. The possibilities are endless.
Nutrition
Calories: 94kcal | Carbohydrates: 24g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 1g | Sodium: 5mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 20g | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 1mg | Iron: 1mg
Tried this Recipe? Pin it for Later!Mention @AmirasPantry or tag #AmirasPantry!
Sign up and learn more about Mediterranean flavors
First published Jan 9, 2014. Last updated September 8, 2021 for better images, step by step instructions and readability.
More Candies
- Chocolate and White Chocolate Covered Strawberries
- Cakesicles (Cake Popsicles)
- Strawberry Cake Pops
- Tanghulu Recipe
About Amira
I’m overjoyed that you have stopped by! My hope is to introduce you to new flavors, creative ways and fresh takes on favorites. To help you create food with style that will bring everyone around your kitchen table. From weeknight dinners for crazy busy days to desserts with the “wow” factor, and classic comforts from the Mediterranean. One thing in common, they are all recipes that have been tried and tested by family and friends.
Reader Interactions
Comments
Anna Likousis
They are amazing
Reply
Jeraldine
I was wondering if there's something else I could use instead of corn syrup. I can't have it but would love to make these.
thanks
Reply
C. Jamal
This is perfect, that's what my husband said. TBH I do not even know what Turkish delights taste like but my husband wanted to replicate these long ropes sold in Egypt so we went for it. First it was a bit soft for his taste so we returned it to the pot as suggested and added an extra teaspoon of lemon juice. It set beautifully and it was not too sweet.
Reply
Amira
They are the best I loves them with walnuts so much. I am very happy that my recipe worked for you.
Reply
Chuluuna
How long the lokum made is stored?
Reply
Amira
Chuluuna, I would say a month.
Reply
John@Kitchen Riffs
Who doesn't like something sweet? These look wonderful, and look pretty easy - and fun! - make. Thanks so much.
Reply
Amira
Haven't heard of any yet :). Thanks for dropping.
Reply
Victoria
These look like a lot of fun to make!
Reply
Amira
They are, thanks for stopping by
Reply
Amira
Indeed they are ... my kids are thrilled with these homemade sort of gummies , I just need to try making them a little healthier with juice.
Reply
Denise Browning@From Brazil To You
Hi, Amira! My kids would love to eat these colorful candies. Thanks for the recipe! I bet that the homemade ones taste much better that the store-bought candies.
Reply
Leave a Reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.