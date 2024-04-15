Turkish Delight Recipe (2024)

❓Why This Recipe Works

An easy recipe with simple ingredients, no Xanthan gum or other special ingredients.

No thermometer is needed.

Very adaptable to your liking in terms of texture with lots of flavors.

Vegan, gluten free and if you leave out the nuts it will be a nut free candy recipe too!

If you look up Lokum or Turkish delight recipe, many people describe it as soft and sometimes very soft. I came to realize that different people have different expectations on them according to where you have been raised.

The Turkish delight I grew up with in Egypt is stretchy and chewy, not as if you are eating jello. The most common problem I saw was that people complained that their Turkish delight was not set to their liking.

After a dozen of trials I've come to a recipe that is so simple and very adaptive. You'll finally get your perfect lokum according to your taste and not mine.

This recipe does not need a candy thermometer or cream of tartar. We will simply depend on our senses to determine the right time to take it off the heat.