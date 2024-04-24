Eggplant Baked With Tomatoes and Ricotta Salata Recipe (2024)

By Florence Fabricant
I have always loved eggplant parmigiana, but the first time I tried preparing it at home, I found the standard recipe daunting: too much frying and too much cheese. I've been simplifying it ever since. This recipe is more pared-down than most. I baked the eggplants with a simple tomato, eggplant and garlic topping bolstered with fragrant herbs. I used ricotta salata, but other cheeses, including shavings of Parmigiano-Reggiano, fontina or mild pecorino, would be fine. Though the dish can be served hot from the oven, I prefer to let it cool somewhat, to let the flavors bloom. If made well in advance but not refrigerated, it can be reheated in a 300-degree oven for 20 minutes. And it makes for a handsome and delicious buffet dish.
Featured in: St.-Joseph: The Next Best Wine in the Northern Rhône
Ingredients
Yield:6 to 12 servings
- 3tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 3medium-size eggplants, 9 to 10 ounces each
- Salt and ground black pepper
- 2ounces Serrano ham or prosciutto, finely diced
- 3large cloves garlic, minced
- 1tablespoon fresh oregano leaves
- 1cup finely chopped fresh tomatoes
- ½teaspoon Espelette pepper or hot paprika, or to taste
- 4ounces ricotta salata, finely diced
Nutritional analysis per serving (10 servings)
90 calories; 6 grams fat; 2 grams saturated fat; 0 grams trans fat; 4 grams monounsaturated fat; 1 gram polyunsaturated fat; 6 grams carbohydrates; 2 grams dietary fiber; 3 grams sugars; 4 grams protein; 277 milligrams sodium
Preparation
Step
1
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Use a little of the oil to brush the bottom of an oblong baking dish, like a lasagna pan, 9 by 13 inches. Snip off any stems from the eggplants but keep the leaves on. Quarter the eggplants vertically and place them skin side down in the baking dish. Brush the cut sides with oil, about a tablespoon. Season with salt and pepper. Place in the oven and bake 30 minutes.
Step
2
Remove from the oven, but keep oven on. Place the eggplant quarters on a cutting board. Use a sharp knife to cut away the flesh, quite close to the skin. Dice the flesh, then chop it fine, by hand or in a food processor. But don't let it become a purée.
Step
3
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a heavy skillet. Add the ham and sauté on medium until it barely starts to brown. Add the garlic and oregano, sauté another 30 seconds, then add the tomatoes. Cook on medium-high until any juices from the tomatoes begin to reduce, about 5 minutes. Stir in the eggplant. Season with salt, black pepper and Espelette. Stir in ½ tablespoon of the remaining oil.
Step
4
Top the eggplant skins with this mixture, mounding it up a bit. Return eggplants to the baking dish. Top each with the cheese and drizzle with remaining oil. Bake 20 minutes, until eggplants start to sizzle and cheese has softened – it won’t melt. Serve at once or let cool and serve at room temperature.
AHW
I am confused about how to cut the eggplant. Your picture and description shows boats to hold the filling but the cutting directions do not create equal boats. Any thoughts. Otherwise it sounds very yummy.
Ann
I admit it. I do not know what espelette is. Anybody?
LBT
I shouldn't really be commenting since I made changes to the recipe but oh my is it delicious! I subbed out the ham for diced mushrooms and couldn't find the fancy pepper so used red pepper flakes. I did find the ricotta salata (yum! another hard crumbly salty cheese in my fridge - there can never be enough) it's lovely, feta would be just as nice though. I also added some parsley (just for pretty) and only made 1 eggplant worth - wow lots of food & delish!
michael
Yes, one can make ricotta salata. It doesn't fall from heaven.
Cheffy
Ricotta Salata is ricotta that has been aged in salt to withdraw the moisture so it becomes dry and crumbly.
Marion in Savannah
I interpreted the cutting instructions as halving the eggplants vertically, and then halving again vertically, which would make 4 more or less equal pieces (depending on how accurate you are... I'm always a bit off!).
Doug
How about mushrooms? Get some big meaty ones and diced them finely like it says for the ham. You could use the usual Agaricus/Crimini variety that you find in the supermarket, or some wild variety if you can get your hands on it.
kestrel sparhawk
I interpreted it as "quarter it lengthwise," as Marion says. I think Japanese eggplants halved would have a similar "boats" effect. Going to try this week, w/o the ham.
David Look
Florence says the recipe can be made without the prosciutto. Diced cremini mushrooms could be substituted.
David Look
Florence says the caps may be remnants of the flower but they look like leaves. To say remnants of the flower might be confusing.
jmee
Then don't make it. Or make substitutes. That's what recipes are for.
David Look
From Florence: No, they are eggplant quarters. Halves would be much wider.
CRD in LFT
SO much flavor, even without the pork. Pimentón picante was a fine substitute. This eggplant lover expects to include this in regular rotation.
Jacquesto
Florence Fabrikant's recipes generally, like this one, have a sparkle or elegance that appeal to me. This one has the eggplants shells or boats and I lacked the dexterity to pull it off.
Tracy
I mean, it doesn’t NEED the ham. But. It wants it. Delicious. Kind of like a Diablo taste but better, maybe? My house will make this again.
Heide’s Kitchen
I use a variety of cheese: Asiago, Greek Feta, Parmigiana. But use any cheese that you like.I added no garlic and it wasn’t needed anyway!
Myra
For some reason the comments talk about subbing things for mushrooms, cheese and prosciutto, none of which are in the recipe. Huh?
CJ
There’s really no “skin side down” if you slice vertically except for end slices. And scooping would be pretty challenging! Could that simply be an error and he meant to write horizontally? Thoughts?
LTF
Cooked without ham. Delicious but we used more oil than 3 Tbs. Had some ricotta salata and leftover mozzarella that I added on a few pieces which was tasty. Healthier and simpler version of eggplant parm flavors.
equitraveler
For two of us I used 1 big Japanese eggplant split lengthwise. Instead of ham I used diced rehydrated king oyster mushrooms and topped with grated parm. Delicious. I think the fresh oregano is key to the flavor profile.
Dana Murphy
too much trouble for a ho-hum recipe. everyone was like "just make eggplant parmesan." I was disappointed.
Jennifer
I had one largish eggplant, not 3, but I still used 1c tomatoes, 2oz prosciutto; I reduced the garlic and oregano by 2/3, added flaked red pepper. I didn't have too much filling -- it was the perfect amount. I used feta cheese. I served it at room temp with a salad and it was just delish! Will definitely make again.
Debbie
I didn't have ricotta salata, so used fontinella which worked beautifully!
Lynn S
Delicious light dinner. I pretty much followed the recipe except that I used just one good-sized eggplant and kept all the other quantities of ingredients the same. I agree with the reviewer who said that these were more like slippers than boats... With that in mind, next time I might just halve the eggplants and roast them cut-side down, toss the skins and bake in ramekins.
Wendy B.
I made this exactly as written except used feta cheese because that's what I had on hand. It was easy to prep and tasted amazing. I used cherry tomatoes from my garden, sliced in half. I served it with crusty sourdough bread and a fried egg for a meatless Monday. Will make this again!
Terri
Perfect as is!
Terri
Soooo good! A few changes based on what I had but the recipe is sure to please vegetarians and non alike.
Private notes are only visible to you.