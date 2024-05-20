Eureka Math Grade 5 Module 2 Lesson 5 Answer Key (2024)

Engage NY Eureka Math 5th Grade Module 2 Lesson 5 Answer Key

Eureka Math Grade 5 Module 2 Lesson 5 Pattern Sheet Answer Key

Answer:

29 x 11 = 319, 29 x 21 = 609, 29 x 31 = 899, 23 x 12 = 276, 23 x 22 = 506, 23 x 32 = 736, 23 x 42 = 966, 37 x 13 = 481, 37 x 23 = 851, 36 x 24 = 864, 24 x 36 = 864, 43 x 11 = 473, 43 x 21 = 903, 403 x 21 = 8463, 303 x 21 = 6363, 203 x 21 = 4263, 41 x 11 = 451, 41 x 21 = 861, 41 x 31 = 1271, 401 x 31 = 12431, 501 x 31 = 15,593, 601 x 31 = 18,631, 801 x 31 = 24,831, 803 x 31 = 24,893, 703 x 31 = 21793, 43 x 34 = 1462, 53 x 34 = 1802, 53 x 31 = 1643, 53 x 51 = 2703, 93 x 31 = 2883, 913 x 31 = 28303, 73 x 31 = 2263, 723 x 31 = 22413, 78 x 34 = 2652, 798 x 34 = 27132, 62 x 33 = 2046, 642 x 33 = 21186, 374 x 64 = 23936, 64 x 374 = 23936, 740 x 36 = 26640, 750 x 36 = 27000, 65 x 680 = 44200, 849 x 84 = 71316, 85 x 849 = 72165.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

multiply by numbers.

29 x 11 = 319, 29 x 21 = 609, 29 x 31 = 899, 23 x 12 = 276, 23 x 22 = 506, 23 x 32 = 736, 23 x 42 = 966, 37 x 13 = 481, 37 x 23 = 851, 36 x 24 = 864, 24 x 36 = 864, 43 x 11 = 473, 43 x 21 = 903, 403 x 21 = 8463, 303 x 21 = 6363, 203 x 21 = 4263, 41 x 11 = 451, 41 x 21 = 861, 41 x 31 = 1271, 401 x 31 = 12431, 501 x 31 = 15,593, 601 x 31 = 18,631, 801 x 31 = 24,831, 803 x 31 = 24,893, 703 x 31 = 21793, 43 x 34 = 1462, 53 x 34 = 1802, 53 x 31 = 1643, 53 x 51 = 2703, 93 x 31 = 2883, 913 x 31 = 28303, 73 x 31 = 2263, 723 x 31 = 22413, 78 x 34 = 2652, 798 x 34 = 27132, 62 x 33 = 2046, 642 x 33 = 21186, 374 x 64 = 23936, 64 x 374 = 23936, 740 x 36 = 26640, 750 x 36 = 27000, 65 x 680 = 44200, 849 x 84 = 71316, 85 x 849 = 72165.



Question 1.

29 x 11 ≈ 319.

Answer:

29 x 11 = 319.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

29 x 11.

319.

Question 2.

29 x 21 ≈ 609

Answer:

29 x 21 = 609.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

29 x 21.

609.

Question 3.

29 x 31 ≈ 899.

Answer:

29 x 31 = 899.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

29 x 31.

899.

Question 4.

23 x 12 ≈ 276.

Answer:

23 x 12 = 276.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

23 x 12.

276.

Question 5.

23 x 22 ≈ 506.

Answer:

23 x 22 = 506.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

23 x 22.

506.

Question 6.

23 x 32 ≈ 736.

Answer:

23 x 32 = 736.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

23 x 32.

736.

Question 7.

23 x 42 ≈ 966.

Answer:

23 x 42 = 966.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

23 x 42.

966.

Question 8.

37 x 13 ≈ 481.

Answer:

37 x 13 = 481.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

37 x 13.

481.

Question 9.

37 x 23 ≈ 851.

Answer:

37 x 23 = 851.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

37 x 23.

851.

Question 20.

36 x 24 ≈ 864.

Answer:

36 x 24 = 864.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

36 x 24.

864.

Question 21.

24 x 36 ≈ 864.

Answer:

24 x 36 = 864.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

24 x 36.

864.

Question 22.

43 x 11 ≈ 473.

Answer:

43 x 11 = 473.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

43 x 11.

473.

Question 23.

43 x 21 ≈ 903.

Answer:

43 x 21 = 903.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

43 x 21.

903.

Question 24.

403 x 21 ≈ 8463.

Answer:

403 x 21 = 8463.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

403 x 21.

8463.

Question 25.

303 x 21 ≈ 6363.

Answer:

303 x 21 = 6363.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

303 x 21.

6363.

Question 26.

203 x 21 ≈ 4263.

Answer:

203 x 21 = 4263.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

203 x 21.

4263.

Question 27.

41 x 11 ≈ 451.

Answer:

41 x 11 = 451.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

41 x 11.

451.

Question 28.

41 x 21 ≈ 861

Answer:

41 x 21 = 861.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

41 x 21.

861.

Question 29.

41 x 31 ≈ 1271.

Answer:

41 x 31 = 1271.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

41 x 31.

1271.

Question 30.

401 x 31 ≈ 12431.

Answer:

401 x 31 = 12431.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

401 x 31.

12431.

Question 31.

501 x 31 ≈ 15593.

Answer:

501 x 31 = 15593.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

501 x 31.

15593.

Question 32.

601 x 31 ≈ 18631

Answer:

601 x 31 = 18631.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

601 x 31.

18631.

Question 33.

801 x 31 ≈ 24831

Answer:

801 x 31 = 24831.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

801 x 31.

24831.

Question 34.

803 x 31 ≈ 24893.

Answer:

803 x 31 = 24893.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

803 x 31.

24893.

Question 35.

703 x 31 ≈ 21793.

Answer:

703 x 31 = 21793.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

703 x 31.

21793.

Question 36.

43 x 34 ≈ 1462

Answer:

43 x 34 = 1462.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

43 x 34.

1462.

Question 37.

53 x 34 ≈ 1802

Answer:

53 x 34 = 1802.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

53 x 34.

1802.

Question 38.

53 x 31 ≈ 1643.

Answer:

53 x 31 = 1643.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

53 x 31.

1643.

Question 39.

53 x 51 ≈ 2703.

Answer:

53 x 51 = 2703.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

53 x 51.

2703.

See Also Eureka Math Grade 5 Module 3 Lesson 5 Answer Key

Question 40.

93 x 31 ≈ 2883.

Answer:

93 x 31 = 2883.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

93 x 31.

2883.

Question 41.

913 x 31 ≈ 28303.

Answer:

913 x 31 = 28303.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

913 x 31.

28303.

Question 42.

73 x 31 ≈ 2263.

Answer:

73 x 31 = 2263.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

73 x 31.

2263.

Question 43.

723 x 31 ≈ 22413.

Answer:

723 x 31 = 22413.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

723 x 31.

22413.

Question 44.

78 x 34 ≈ 2652.

Answer:

78 x 34 = 2652.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

78 x 34.

2652.

Question 45.

798 x 34 ≈ 27132.

Answer:

798 x 34 = 27132.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

798 x 34.

27132.

Question 46.

62 x 33 ≈ 2046

Answer:

62 x 33 = 2046.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

62 x 33.

2046.

Question 47.

642 x 33 ≈ 21186.

Answer:

642 x 33 = 21186.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

642 x 33.

21186.

Question 48.

374 x 64 ≈ 23936.

Answer:

374 x 64 = 23936.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

374 x 64.

23936.

Question 49.

64 x 374 ≈ 23936.

Answer:

64 x 374 = 23936.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

64 x 374.

23936.

Question 50.

740 x 36 ≈ 26640.

Answer:

740 x 36 = 26640.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

740 x 36.

26640.

Question 51.

750 x 36 ≈ 27000.

Answer:

750 x 36 = 27000.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

750 x 36.

27000.

Question 52.

65 x 680 ≈ 44200.

Answer:

65 x 680 = 44200.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

65 x 680.

44200.

Question 53.

849 x 84 ≈ 71316.

Answer:

849 x 84 = 71316.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

849 x 84.

71316.

Question 54.

85 x 849 ≈ 72165.

Answer:

85 x 849 = 72165.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

85 x 849.

72165.

Eureka Math Grade 5 Module 2 Lesson 5 Problem Set Answer Key

Question 1.

Draw an area model, and then solve using the standard algorithm. Use arrows to match the partial products from the area model to the partial products of the algorithm.

a. 34 × 21 = ___714______



Answer:

34 x 21 = 714.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

34 x 21.

714.



b. 434 × 21 = __9114_______



Answer:

434 x 21 = 9114.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

434 x 21.

9114.



Question 2.

Solve using the standard algorithm.

a. 431 × 12 = __5172

Answer:

431 x 12 = 5172.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

431 x 12.

5172.

b. 123 × 23 = ____2829_____

Answer:

123 x 23 = 2829.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

123 x 23.

2829.

c. 312 × 32 = ____9984_____

Answer:

312 x 32 = 9984.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

312 x 32.

9984.

Question 3.

Betty saves $161 a month. She saves $141 less each month than Jack. How much will Jack save in 2 years?

Answer:

The Jack save in 2 years = $480.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

Betty saves $161 a month.

she saves $141 less each month than Jack.

161 – 141 = 20.

20 x 24 = 480.

Question 4.

Farmer Brown feeds 12.1 kilograms of alfalfa to each of his 2 horses daily. How many kilograms of alfalfa will all his horses have eaten after 21 days? Draw an area model to solve.

Answer:

The horses have eaten after 21 days = 508.2

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

Farmer Brown feeds 12.1 kilograms of alfalfa to each of his 2 horses daily.

21 x 2 = 42.

42 x 12.1 = 508.2.

Eureka Math Grade 5 Module 2 Lesson 5 Exit Ticket Answer Key

Question 1.

Draw an area model, and then solve using the standard algorithm.

a. 21 × 23 = _____483____



Answer:

21 x 23 = 483.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

21 x 23.

483.



b. 143 × 12 = ___1716______



Answer:

143 x 12 = 1716.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

143 x 12.

1716.



Eureka Math Grade 5 Module 2 Lesson 5 Homework Answer Key

Question 1.

Draw an area model, and then solve using the standard algorithm. Use arrows to match the partial products from the area model to the partial products in the algorithm.

a. 24 × 21 = ___504______



Answer:

24 x 21 = 504.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

24 x 21.

504.



b. 242 × 21 = ___5082______



Answer:

242 x 21 = 5082.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

242 x 21.

5082.



Question 2.

Solve using the standard algorithm.

a. 314 × 22 = ___6908______

Answer:

314 x 22 = 6908.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

314 x 22.

6908.

b. 413 × 22 = ___9086______

Answer:

413 x 22 = 9086.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

413 x 22.

9086.

c. 213 × 32 = ___6816______

Answer:

213 x 32 = 6816.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

213 x 32.

6816.

Question 3.

A young snake measures 0.23 meters long. During the course of his lifetime, he will grow to be 13 times his current length. What will his length be when he is full grown?

Answer:

The length when he is full-grown = 2.99 meters.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

A young snake measures 0.23 meters long.

During the course of his lifetime, he will grow to be 13 times his current length.

0.23 x 13 = 2.99 meters.

Question 4.

Zenin earns $142 per shift at his new job. During a pay period, he works 12 shifts. What would his pay be for that period?

Answer:

The pay is for that period = $1704.

Explanation:

In the above-given question,

given that,

Zenin earns $142 per shift at his new job.

During a pay period, he works 12 shifts.

12 x $142.

1704.