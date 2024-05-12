Fat Flush Soup Recipe (Fat Burning Soup) (2024)

↓ JUMP TO RECIPE 5 from 78 votes

Does fat flush soup really work? Those on the fat flush soup diet consume two servings of a filling broth-based soup each day, along with breakfast and snacks. Get the details on high protein soup recipes for weight loss, along with my fat flushing soup recipe. At under 500 calories per HUGE bowl, this satisfying, fiber-filled, one-pot soup will help you maintain a calorie deficit.



The idea of weight loss soup recipes sounds great, doesn’t it? I think that’s what drew me to the original fat flush soup recipe when I was on my weight loss journey. A delicious soup that you eat a few times a day, and it flushes the fat out of your body?

Yes, please! Sign me up for that.

Of course, even in my pre-dietitian days, I knew that the silly name of this soup held little meaning. I was aware that if I did not maintain a calorie deficit, I was not going to lose body fat. This holds true regardless of whether my diet contained special high protein low carb soup recipes or not.

Criticisms aside, this is the BEST soup for meal prep! Making a pot or two of this weekly means you’ll have a healthy meal handy whenever you need it. You be less likely to set your weight loss goals aside when family emergencies or other life issues arise.

We all face difficulties where life stops going according to plan. It is important that we continue caring for ourselves, even if with something as simple as a homemade bowl of soup. Feeding yourself health-promoting and comforting meals can be an important act of self-care during the challenging times in your life.

Additionally, this soup is delicious. What do you have to lose by giving it a try?

🍲 What is fat flush soup?

Back in 2011, a fat flush soup recipe based on Ann Louise Gittleman’s book The Fat Flush Plan was featured in Woman’s World Magazine. It quickly became a popular recipe, as its simple, hearty ingredients made for delicious family fare. My recipe is slightly adapted from the original fat flush soup Woman’s World recipe, with some small tweaks I think you’ll enjoy.

🥄 Does fat flushing soup really work?

Believe it or not, there is some science backing the concept of soup for weight loss! A 2007 study found that people ate fewer total calories per meal when they started their meal with soup. That said, there’s no guarantee that including fat flush soup in your diet will make you lose weight.

There is also no need to eat this soup daily (or twice a day, as recommended) to meet a weight loss goal. This soup is packed with elements that will leave you feeling full on fewer calories. If you’ve been wondering how does fat flush soup work, there is your answer.

Luckily, there are many other food options that offer this same benefit. There is no need to rely solely on high protein soup recipes for weight loss!

What you are looking for here are recipes that help you maintain a calorie deficit. These calorie deficit recipes don’t necessarily have to be soup.

As we all know, consistently adhering to lifestyle changes can be difficult. I understand how quick-fix solutions can be extremely appealing.

There are certain times of the year when those of us in the health and fitness space become particularly popular. Lots of people resolve to adopt a healthier lifestyle and try to lose some weight in the New Year, as well as before major life events. Weddings, graduations, reunions, and more all send people looking for solutions.

I love the interest in getting healthier. However, you’re not likely to see long-term results if you treat fat loss with a temporary diet fix, detox, or cleanse. It’s so much better to reap the full benefits of your health efforts by adopting behaviors you can stick to.

⭐ Fat Flush Soup Benefits

The original fat flush soup recipe is filled with all of the components that are needed to create a high-volume, low-calorie satiating meal. Here are some nutritional benefits of fat flush soup:

Protein: You're getting a ton of protein from lean meat and beans. It’s probably going to help you stay full longer, so you don’t snack between meals.

You're getting a ton of protein from lean meat and beans. It’s probably going to help you stay full longer, so you don’t snack between meals. Fiber: The soup provides a veritable cornucopia of high-fiber, low-carb, low-calorie veggies. Fiber can add low calorie bulk to your meals, which can help volume eaters feel full. My version of this recipe includes even more zucchini, bell peppers, and mushrooms than the original. You get a whopping 17 grams of fiber!

The soup provides a veritable cornucopia of high-fiber, low-carb, low-calorie veggies. Fiber can add low calorie bulk to your meals, which can help volume eaters feel full. My version of this recipe includes even more zucchini, bell peppers, and mushrooms than the original. You get a whopping 17 grams of fiber! Fluid volume: This broth-based soup is fluid-filled. (Technically, we are creating the broth with vegetable juices, but you still get the hydrating benefits.)

This broth-based soup is fluid-filled. (Technically, we are creating the broth with vegetable juices, but you still get the hydrating benefits.) Potassium: You get over 2000 mg of potassium per serving with this recipe. The current AI for potassium for adult females is 2600 mg/d, and for adult males it is 3400 mg/d. In other words, a single serving of this soup may get you most of the potassium that you need in a day.

You get over 2000 mg of potassium per serving with this recipe. The current AI for potassium for adult females is 2600 mg/d, and for adult males it is 3400 mg/d. In other words, a single serving of this soup may get you most of the potassium that you need in a day. Other essential nutrients: Potassium is an essential mineral that your body uses for nearly everything that it does. This includes critical heart and kidney functions, as well as nerve transmission and muscle contractions. Additionally, you are getting tons of vitamin A, vitamin C, iron, and other vitamins and minerals that each have critical functions in the body.

🥘 Fat Burning Soup Ingredients

So, what do you need to make fat flushing soup? Here is the roundup:

Olive oil

Lean ground turkey

Green bell pepper

Yellow bell pepper

Onion

Zucchini

Baby portobella mushrooms

Garlic

V8 vegetable juice

Kidney beans (or black beans)

(or black beans) Canned diced tomatoes

Lime juice

Cumin

Coriander

Fresh parsley

Fresh cilantro

Jalapeno peppers

Scallions

My version of fat flush soup is different than the original recipe because I wanted to kick up the heat! Aside from throwing in a couple of jalapenos, I also used V8 Spicy Hot Vegetable Juice rather than original V8. If you like some spice, these changes make the soup taste better, and may provide a small metabolic boost.

The idea of metaboost recipes and ingredients is exciting; some studies show hot chilies giving a boost to metabolic rates. Unfortunately, the change (attributed to the compound capsaicin) is temporary and extremely small. By small, I mean you could negate the benefit with some after-dinner mints.

Also, the Spicy Hot V8 doesn’t actually contain whole hot peppers at all. The spiciness is coming entirely from unidentified natural flavorings. In other words, only the added jalapenos can be counted on as a source of capsaicin.

Want to change things up even more? Make a fat burning soup with ground beef by swapping out lean ground beef for the turkey. You could also use ground chicken instead of the turkey.

To make a fat burning soup without tomatoes, try using bone broth or vegetable broth instead of the V8. Use another non-starchy veggie in place of the canned tomatoes. How about a fat burning soup with cabbage or kale?

🍽 Equipment

You can make fat flush soup without any fancy kitchen gadgets. All you need to make this soup are a good knife and a Dutch oven.

🔪 How to Make Fat Flush Soup

Start by prepping your veggies! Chop the bell peppers, onion, zucchini, mushrooms, garlic, parsley, cilantro, jalapenos, and scallions.

Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven or another large pot over medium heat. Add the turkey, yellow pepper, green pepper, onion, zucchini, mushrooms, and garlic. Cook until the turkey is browned, stirring frequently.

Break the turkey into crumbles with a spatula as it cooks. It will take approximately 20 minutes to cook through.

Add the rest of the ingredients to the pot, aside from the scallions. Heat to a simmer, stirring occasionally. It will take about 15 minutes.

All that’s left is ladling the soup into bowls and garnishing with scallions. Don’t be afraid to freeze leftovers- they freeze very well!

👪 More Healthy Dinner Recipes to Lose Weight

Are you looking for more high volume low calorie recipes that the whole family will love? If so, here are more delicious dinner recipes that may help you maintain a calorie deficit:

Simple Stuffed Pepper Recipe (with a secret ingredient!)

(with a secret ingredient!) Turkey Salad without Mayo (uses high-protein curry yogurt sauce)

(uses high-protein curry yogurt sauce) Lasagne con Zucchine

Turkey Meatballs with Zucchini Noodles and Sauce

💭 Expert Tips from a Dietitian

This is a level 1 recipe (may help support fat loss). The fat flush soup recipe is filled with all of the components that are needed to create a high-volume, low-calorie satiating meal. If weight loss is one of your goals, you need this soup in your life.

The combination of protein, fiber, and water here is tops for those looking for a filling meal for few calories. Think of protein, fiber, and fluid volume as the trifecta for meals that support weight loss goals.

I often have this for dinner, but it works wonderfully as a lunch prep as well. Heat it in the morning, pop it in a thermos, and you’ll have a hot meal waiting for you at lunch. This is a great solution for those who don’t have a way to heat food at their workplace.

A warm thermos of soup is also a great thing to have on long commutes or when you’ll be traveling. Having a soup that is both healthy and delicious on hand makes it much easier to skip the fast food drive-thru. A wide-mouth thermos is a small investment that you’ll likely find yourself using for many years.

FAQs

What are the fat flush soup calories, net carbs, and protein?

My fat flush soup has 465 calories per serving. It provides 41.7 grams of net carbs and packs in a hearty 46.1 grams of protein per serving.

How to make keto fat flush soup?

To make very low carb fat flush soup, you’ll need to replace the V8, tomatoes, and beans. Use bone broth instead of V8 and more zucchini instead of tomatoes. Use more ground turkey or another ground meat in place of the kidney beans.

How to make fat flush soup vegetarian?

You can make vegetarian or vegan fat flush soup by substituting the turkey for a plant-based protein. (In other words, replace the meat with legumes.) Tempeh crumbles, seasoned tofu cubes, chickpeas, or lentils are some ways to make a tasty and vegetarian fat burning soup.

How to make a flush soup Instant Pot recipe?

You can make this soup quickly in an Instant Pot using the “sauté” function. Brown the turkey and soften the veggies using high sauté. Then add the rest of the ingredients and heat to a gentle simmer.

What soups help you lose weight?

If you’re looking for options to fill you up on fewer calories, some soups are better than others. Soup made with a broth or vegetable base will generally be lower in calories than cream-based soup. You’ll also want your soup to have adequate protein to help with lasting satiety.

Does soup help you lose belly fat?

Soups to lose belly fat are an enticing concept! Unfortunately, it’s not possible to target fat loss from a specific part of your body with diet. You’ll lose body fat through maintaining a calorie deficit, but you don’t get to choose where in your body the fat loss comes from.

👩🏻‍🍳 Other High Protein Soup Recipes for Weight Loss

Are you looking for more weight loss recipes? If so, here are a few fat burning dinner recipes to help keep your meals from getting boring:

Best Cabbage Soup Diet Recipe

Instant Pot Italian Sausage Soup

Chicken Feet Soup

Crockpot Turkey Soup with Wild Rice

📖 Recipe

▢ Cast Iron Dutch Oven Ingredients ▢ 1 tablespoon olive oil

▢ 1 lb. ground turkey, lean (454 grams)

▢ 1 green bell pepper, chopped

▢ 1 yellow bell pepper, chopped

▢ 2 cups onion, chopped

▢ 1 lb. zucchini, chopped (454 grams)

▢ 10 ounces baby portabella mushrooms, chopped (283 grams)

▢ 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

▢ 46 ounces V8 Spicy Hot vegetable juice (1.36 liters; low-sodium)

▢ 15 ounces canned kidney beans, drained (425 grams)

▢ 14.5 ounces diced tomatoes (canned) (411 grams; no salt added variety)

▢ 1 lime, juiced

▢ 1 tablespoon cumin

▢ 1 teaspoon coriander

▢ ¼ cup fresh parsley, finely chopped (curly or Italian parsley is fine)

▢ ¼ cup cilantro, finely chopped

▢ 2 medium jalapenos, chopped (remove seeds for less heat)

▢ 3 scallions, sliced (optional, for garnish) Don't be a stranger! 😊If you love this recipe, please come back and leave a rating. This helps readers and I'd love to hear from you. Thank you ❤️ Instructions Start by prepping your veggies! Chop the sweet peppers, onion, zucchini, mushrooms, garlic, parsley, cilantro, jalapenos, andslice the scallions.

Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven or another large pot over medium heat. Add the turkey, yellow pepper, green pepper, onion, zucchini, mushrooms, and garlic. Cook until the turkey is browned, stirring frequently. It will take approximately 20 minutes.

Add the rest of the ingredients to the pot, aside from the scallions. Heat to a simmer, stirring occasionally. It will take about 15 minutes.

Start by prepping your veggies! Chop the sweet peppers, onion, zucchini, mushrooms, garlic, parsley, cilantro, jalapenos, andslice the scallions.

Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven or another large pot over medium heat. Add the turkey, yellow pepper, green pepper, onion, zucchini, mushrooms, and garlic. Cook until the turkey is browned, stirring frequently. It will take approximately 20 minutes.

Add the rest of the ingredients to the pot, aside from the scallions. Heat to a simmer, stirring occasionally. It will take about 15 minutes.

Ladle the soup into bowls (or meal prep containers) and garnish with scallions. Wasn't that easy? Save this Recipe Notes This is a level 1 recipe (may help support fat loss).The fat flush soup recipe is filled withall ofthe components that are needed to create a high-volume, low-calorie satiating meal.If weight loss is one of your goals, you need this soup in your life. The combination of protein, fiber, and water here is tops for those looking for a filling meal for few calories.Think of protein, fiber, and fluid volume asthe trifecta for meals that support weight loss goals. I often have this for dinner, but it works wonderfully as a lunch prep as well. Heat it in the morning, pop it in athermos, andyou'llhave a hot meal waiting for you at lunch. This is a great solution for those whodon'thave a way to heat food at their workplace. A warmthermosof soup is alsoa great thingto have on long commutes or whenyou'llbe traveling. Having a soup that is both healthy and delicious on hand makes it much easier to skip the fast food drive-thru. A wide-mouththermosis a small investment thatyou'lllikely findyourself using for many years. Nutrition information is for one serving. nutrition info disclaimer All recipes on this website may or may not be appropriate for you, depending on your medical needs and personal preferences. Consult with a registered dietitian or your physician if you need help determining the dietary pattern that may be best for you. The nutrition information is an estimate provided as a courtesy. It will differ depending on the specific brands and ingredients that you use. Calorie information on food labels may be inaccurate, so please don't sweat the numbers too much. Nutrition Calories: 465kcalCarbohydrates: 59.1gProtein: 46.1gFat: 8.2gSaturated Fat: 1.1gSodium: 622.9mgPotassium: 2385.2mgFiber: 17.4gVitamin A: 87.3% DVVitamin C: 379.2% DVCalcium: 14.4% DVIron: 42.4% DV Keywords fat flush soup, fat flush soup recipe, fat flushing soup, fat flushing soup recipe, high protein low calorie soup, low calorie high volume soup, make fat flush soup, soup for weight loss, soup weight loss, weight loss soup

Join our community! Subscribefor all of the latest and greatest recipes, and follow me on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, and YouTube!